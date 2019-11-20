Review: POC's Do Half Blade Clarity Glasses - Premium Price & Performance

POC are well known for their mountain bike helmets, pads, and gloves, but the Swedish company also has a full line of performance and lifestyle glasses and goggles.



The POC Do Half Blade glasses fall very much into the performance category, with a look that is anything but subdued. POC states that the glasses were developed for road cycling, but over the last year and a half I've validated that they are appropriate eyewear for the mountain bike as well.



The glasses are designed to be lightweight and durable, impact and weather resistant. This is critical as the frame has to flex some for durability and to allow users to swap between different lenses. There are hydrophilic rubber inserts on the inside of the arms where they contact the temple and on the nose piece to keep the glasses securely on the head.

Do Half Blade Clarity Details

• Carl Zeiss lens

• Anti-fog, RIPEL liquid repellence coating

• Hydrophilic rubber on nose and temple

• VLT: 32% (as tested)

• Weight:

• Interchangeable lenses

• Color Tested: Propylene Red Translucent / Zink Orange

• MSRP: $260 USD

• www.pocsports.com

The Crave (left), Do Half Blade (middle), and Aspire (right). All three glasses have a similar style "high-performance, racy, solar-shield" look to them but the fit is very different. The Do Half Blade work incredibly well on the mountain bike. The more conforming fit of the Do Half Blade (middle) works well on the trail.

Performance

The brown category 2 lenses do an excellent job of keeping things clear in the forest.

The glasses fit well with every helmet I wore except for POC's own Tectal Race. The helmet tends to push down on the arms making the glasses slightly uncomfortable. This is more of a helmet issue than a glasses issue but worth keeping in mind if you're trying to stay on brand.

Pros

+ Great fit, excellent eye protection, minimal fogging

+ Interchangable lenses

+ Excellent durability



- Pricey, should include a clear lens with them

- Fit with POC helmets specifically isn't great

Pinkbike's Take

I've only had one pair of glasses that's lasted more than a riding season over the last decade, and the Do Half Blade are that pair. These glasses have become the surest staple in my riding kit and I'm anxious anytime I feel that I've misplaced them. They have stood up to a lot of riding and abuse better than I could ask for and done their job ride after ride. The inclusion of a clear lens to the package of mtb models would be a good move by POC, but otherwise I'd say that they're one premium product worth their premium price. — Daniel Sapp

The Do Half Blade has a frameless bottom on the lens to allow a greater field of vision and the Carl Zeiss Clarity lenses have an anti-fog treatment to keep the field of vision clear as possible. There are also vents at the top of the lens where it meets the frame to allow for further ventilation.According to POC, the Clarity lenses are made to filter specific peaks in the color spectrum to enhance all-day precision vision and the lenses are available in several different categories depending on need. Spare lenses are not included but the lenses are interchangeable. Different lenses cost between $60-$70 USD depending on which one you choose.I've been riding in the Do Half Blades for over 18 months. I have also been wearing POC's Crave glasses, which are very similar, but slightly more "mountain bike specific" according to POC. Overall, there's not a lot of difference in the two except in lens style and selection. The fit is nearly the same, while the POC's Aspire model fit significantly larger.The lens on the Do Half Blades I have is a Brown/Light Silver Mirror with a 32% VLT. POC calls this lens a "category 2 trail tint." This allowed plenty of light through them and provided a good read on the terrain in a myriad of light conditions. Dawn and dusk would be better served by a slightly lighter or clear lens, but even in the jungles of Appalachia I have been pleased with the light brown lens. Additionally, there is a clear "Category 0" lens offered by POC for lower light conditions.Lens fogging is common in a lot of climates, especially those with higher humidity. It's pretty much inevitable that it's going to happen to any eyewear, but it's important that you can manage it. The Do Half Blades do a better job than any glasses I've had at staying clear. On extra warm or humid days they still incur some fogging if I'm stopped at the top of a climb, but once I'm on the move they'll clear up in a matter of a second or two.Even after throwing the glasses in the back of my car on more than one occasion (per week) and over a year's worth of riding, they've remained relatively scratch free. Given the amount of use they've received - literally hundreds of rides, and how well they have outlasted multiple other pair of riding glasses, they're the most durable glasses I've had.Last but not least is helmet fit. The Do Blades fit well with all helmets I have used them with. POC claim that they are designed to work with their Octal helmet which is a little more geared towards XC or road than aggressive trail, so I ran down to the local bike shop to pick up an Octal to double-check this. The glasses do fit well with the Octal while you're wearing them, however, the rubber pads on the helmet that are intended to help stow the glasses on the helmet when you don't want them on your eyes don't do their job. The glasses do not interface as well as I'd hoped with either the Octal or the Tectal Race helmets from POC.The arms of the glasses feel a little pushed down when wearing POC's Tectal Race helmet, and sizing up to POC's Aspire glasses (pictured) makes things incredibly uncomfortable with their own helmet, for what it's worth. With the Do Half Blade glasses, I had no fit or comfort issues when riding in my Specialized Ambush helmet.