Review: POC's Do Half Blade Clarity Glasses - Premium Price & Performance

Nov 20, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

POC are well known for their mountain bike helmets, pads, and gloves, but the Swedish company also has a full line of performance and lifestyle glasses and goggles.

The POC Do Half Blade glasses fall very much into the performance category, with a look that is anything but subdued. POC states that the glasses were developed for road cycling, but over the last year and a half I've validated that they are appropriate eyewear for the mountain bike as well.

The glasses are designed to be lightweight and durable, impact and weather resistant. This is critical as the frame has to flex some for durability and to allow users to swap between different lenses. There are hydrophilic rubber inserts on the inside of the arms where they contact the temple and on the nose piece to keep the glasses securely on the head.
Do Half Blade Clarity Details
• Carl Zeiss lens
• Anti-fog, RIPEL liquid repellence coating
• Hydrophilic rubber on nose and temple
• VLT: 32% (as tested)
• Weight:
• Interchangeable lenses
• Color Tested: Propylene Red Translucent / Zink Orange
• MSRP: $260 USD
www.pocsports.com


The Crave (left), Do Half Blade (middle), and Aspire (right). All three glasses have a similar style "high-performance, racy, solar-shield" look to them but the fit is very different. The Do Half Blade work incredibly well on the mountain bike.
The more conforming fit of the Do Half Blade (middle) works well on the trail.

The Do Half Blade has a frameless bottom on the lens to allow a greater field of vision and the Carl Zeiss Clarity lenses have an anti-fog treatment to keep the field of vision clear as possible. There are also vents at the top of the lens where it meets the frame to allow for further ventilation.

According to POC, the Clarity lenses are made to filter specific peaks in the color spectrum to enhance all-day precision vision and the lenses are available in several different categories depending on need. Spare lenses are not included but the lenses are interchangeable. Different lenses cost between $60-$70 USD depending on which one you choose.




Performance

I've been riding in the Do Half Blades for over 18 months. I have also been wearing POC's Crave glasses, which are very similar, but slightly more "mountain bike specific" according to POC. Overall, there's not a lot of difference in the two except in lens style and selection. The fit is nearly the same, while the POC's Aspire model fit significantly larger.

The lens on the Do Half Blades I have is a Brown/Light Silver Mirror with a 32% VLT. POC calls this lens a "category 2 trail tint." This allowed plenty of light through them and provided a good read on the terrain in a myriad of light conditions. Dawn and dusk would be better served by a slightly lighter or clear lens, but even in the jungles of Appalachia I have been pleased with the light brown lens. Additionally, there is a clear "Category 0" lens offered by POC for lower light conditions.

The brown category 2 lenses do an excellent job of keeping things clear in the forest.

Lens fogging is common in a lot of climates, especially those with higher humidity. It's pretty much inevitable that it's going to happen to any eyewear, but it's important that you can manage it. The Do Half Blades do a better job than any glasses I've had at staying clear. On extra warm or humid days they still incur some fogging if I'm stopped at the top of a climb, but once I'm on the move they'll clear up in a matter of a second or two.

Even after throwing the glasses in the back of my car on more than one occasion (per week) and over a year's worth of riding, they've remained relatively scratch free. Given the amount of use they've received - literally hundreds of rides, and how well they have outlasted multiple other pair of riding glasses, they're the most durable glasses I've had.

The glasses fit well with every helmet I wore except for POC's own Tectal Race. The helmet tends to push down on the arms making the glasses slightly uncomfortable. This is more of a helmet issue than a glasses issue but worth keeping in mind if you're trying to stay on brand.

Last but not least is helmet fit. The Do Blades fit well with all helmets I have used them with. POC claim that they are designed to work with their Octal helmet which is a little more geared towards XC or road than aggressive trail, so I ran down to the local bike shop to pick up an Octal to double-check this. The glasses do fit well with the Octal while you're wearing them, however, the rubber pads on the helmet that are intended to help stow the glasses on the helmet when you don't want them on your eyes don't do their job. The glasses do not interface as well as I'd hoped with either the Octal or the Tectal Race helmets from POC.


The arms of the glasses feel a little pushed down when wearing POC's Tectal Race helmet, and sizing up to POC's Aspire glasses (pictured) makes things incredibly uncomfortable with their own helmet, for what it's worth. With the Do Half Blade glasses, I had no fit or comfort issues when riding in my Specialized Ambush helmet.


Pros

+ Great fit, excellent eye protection, minimal fogging
+ Interchangable lenses
+ Excellent durability

Cons

- Pricey, should include a clear lens with them
- Fit with POC helmets specifically isn't great

Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesI've only had one pair of glasses that's lasted more than a riding season over the last decade, and the Do Half Blade are that pair. These glasses have become the surest staple in my riding kit and I'm anxious anytime I feel that I've misplaced them. They have stood up to a lot of riding and abuse better than I could ask for and done their job ride after ride. The inclusion of a clear lens to the package of mtb models would be a good move by POC, but otherwise I'd say that they're one premium product worth their premium price. Daniel Sapp


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Sunglasses POC


31 Comments

  • 17 0
 Anyone else read keep reading Do Half in a Rammstein voice? Just me? Ok nevermind then
  • 5 0
 Do Do Half Do half blade
  • 2 0
 Do Half Blade Carl Zeiss Do Half Blade Carl Zeiss
  • 1 0
 nicht die Nacht!
  • 5 0
 My only comment about open bottom glasses that no one ever talks about is their ability to slice open your cheek in a crash. Helmet pushes down on glasses and the lens slices into cheek. It’s a nasty cut, in that regard for trail glasses I prefer to stick to closed bottom glasses. Thankfully POC has a pair that fits the bill????
  • 1 0
 @inceptioncyclery excellent point that I've never considered. I know what my next glasses will look like.
  • 2 0
 I've found some guides ask you to not wear open bottom glasses because they don't want to deal with more of this type of injury.
  • 2 0
 Ooh never thought of this, so POC = Protection Of Cheek!
  • 2 0
 @Riggbeck: I remember a guide telling me that a twice he had people just about chop their eyebrows off due to exposed edges at the top of the lens.
  • 1 0
 Luckily I only wear sunglasses with a full face.
  • 3 1
 That price tag automatically makes me want nothing to do with this. I've been using $11 wish.com glasses for the last two years and I guarantee I get way more value per dollar spent than these. Plus they come with a clear lens in the six lenses included.
  • 6 1
 I've seen cheap Chinese plastic lenses shatter and I want nothing to do with that around my eyes. I'll happily spend money on quality impact tested glasses.
  • 3 0
 At least go for the lowes or home depo glasses that have some vague safety rating haha.
  • 2 0
 FIT WITH POC HELMETS:

Thats exactly my problem. I own a Tectal Race for some months and the lid is awesome but I cant find a good fitting pair of glasses for it. I have different Oakley Radars, a Poc Crave and some other bike glasses and they are alle pushed down by the helmet. Seriously POC, even your own glasses do not fit???

Its sad to have found the perfect helmet but now not beeing able to ride with sunnys anymore!
  • 2 0
 Time to make the switch to goggles Bru!
  • 1 0
 @landscapeben: No way with the half lid!
  • 1 0
 Would love to see a „ridden and rated“ for glasses at some point, or a direct comparison of the several tint types that are out there.

I have Oakley Radars with the prizm trail glass and they’re honestly the best glasses I ever had, but considering that my usual pair of (non-mtb) sunglasses never costs more than 20 bucks that doesn’t mean a lot.
  • 1 0
 The brand name is quite appropriate as 'POC' is exactly the sound of expensive glasses hitting a stony surface after a drop from eye height.
  • 2 1
 Oakley "Field Jacket" photochromic lenses -have to be some of the best MTB specific glasses on the market. Pricey but worth it.
  • 1 0
 @tips-up
Agreed. I just picked up a pair, they are awesome!
  • 1 0
 I certainly wonder how much money the make of a pair of glasses like that. The production cost can’t be that high...?
  • 1 2
 i wonder how much it also costs to transport and store them, develop them, market them, distribute them, pay their salaries, and make a profit from them, make a profit for their distributors, create jobs for their distributors, pay their distributors salaries etc etc etc etc - presumably around $260...

There's nothing wrong with premium products existing, and there's nothing wrong with cycling brands actually making a profit. Would you like your employer to make less profit? Would you rather bicycle brands made minimal profit, couldn't invest in new things, risked their employees jobs, and eventually folded?

I have no interest in POC - but companies making a profit seems to be some sort of dirty word in cycling. I go on car websites, people never complain at the cost of a ferrari, for example, they just wish they could afford one.

Expensive things exist, but there are loads of cheaper options out there too. nobody is forcing you to buy POC/Oakley/Smith etc etc etc

Ultimately pricing of POC (or whatever) is down to very, very simple economics, which is taught in high school. If the pricing for their product is too expensive for the market, people won't buy them. in this case, they will be on sale later in the year, and next year's product might be cheaper.
If they do sell (or at least sell enough for POC to be happy that they've covered the costs they wanted to, and made the profit from it they want), they've got their prices right.

It's really basic. The market (other cyclists, maybe not you) have created the environment for POC (or Oakley, or Smith, or blah blah blah) to be able to put a $260 pair of glasses out there. If the market didn't exist, neither would the glasses.

I can't buy a ferrari, but i'm not going to lose sleep over it...
  • 1 0
 When was the last review that did not include some version of the terms “pricey” and/or “overpriced”?
  • 2 0
 "Can I speak to the manager" glasses without the bling - but just as ugly
  • 1 0
 This guy knows how to do product reviews
  • 1 1
 Too much $$. Photocromic safety glasses. $50 max and you don't stroke out when they get lost.
  • 2 0
 Cons - celibacy
  • 1 0
 "Do half price off and I still won't buy them"
  • 1 0
 oakley jawbreaker, best bike glasses out there!!
  • 1 0
 Smile
  • 1 0
 Ali Express $20

