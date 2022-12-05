Review: Pole's 190mm-Travel Voima is Long, Slack & High

Climbing

This is the best climbing eMTB I've tested.I've said before that you can get away with a slacker seat angle on an e-bike, but I wasn't appreciating the climbing performance I was missing out on when a steep seat tube and long chainstay are combined with a powerful motor and sticky rear tire.With most e-bikes, on a steep slope it feels like the bike "wants" to wheelie, so you have to hunch forwards to keep the front wheel on the ground; on the Voima, you can make it wheelie by shifting your weight back, but a relaxed, neutral position maintains enough weight on the front to steer and balance. Combine this with supple rear suspension that irons out the bumps and a high bottom bracket that allows you to keep pedalling uninterrupted, and the Voima regularly surprised me with what I could climb. It's almost comical what you can scramble up by just sitting and spinning. That's a good thing too, as pushing this thing isn't fun.On flat and slippy sections there can be too little grip on the back wheel, so you have to consciously lean back, but I'd accept that compromise for the steep climbing prowess.There's very little bob from the rear suspension even with the motor off (yes, it is possible to ride un-assisted - slowly) and it doesn't collapse into its travel when things get steep, but the suspension remains smooth when pedalling over bumps.