Review: Pole's 190mm-Travel Voima is Long, Slack & High

Dec 5, 2022
by Seb Stott  

REVIEW
Pole
Voima
WORDS: Seb Stott
PHOTOS: Ian Linton

Pole (pronounced po-lay) couldn't be accused of following the crowd. Their Finnish fonder, Leo Kokkonen, has ruffled a few feathers in the industry and the Pinkbike comments section alike. But as a bike nerd, brands who do things differently always attract my interest because sometimes their unconventional ideas end up sticking.

Pole, along with Mojo/Geometron, pioneered the trend towards slack head angles, a long reach and super steep seat angles. Now the geometry they innovated has become mainstream: a modern Canyon Strive, Transition Spire or Stumpjumper EVO's geometry numbers are remarkably similar to Pole's early bikes. So what are they up to now?
Pole Voima Details
• Wheel size: 29''
• Suspension travel: 190 mm travel F&R
• Bosch CX motor, 750 Wh battery
• 63° head angle, 80° seat angle
• Sizes: K1-K4, Reach: 450, 480, 510 (tested), 535 mm
• Weight: 26 Kg / 57.3 lb (K3), actual
• 5-year frame warranty
• Price as tested: 7502.42 €, excluding VAT
polebicycles.com

The Voima is Pole's first eMTB. They have a non-motorised version in the pipeline with similar traits, but in either case, it's hard to know where to start when it comes to unusual design decisions. There's the machined and glued frame construction, the super long geometry (even by today's standards), the very high bottom bracket height and the fact it's pumping out a whopping 190 mm of travel. All of that makes for a unique ride experience. Let's get into it.


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
How Does It Compare?
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take



bigquotesTrails that are fast and rough, filled with rocks, holes and drops are where the Voima makes perfect sense. To say it rides like a downhill bike would be underselling it. The extra chassis weight adds stability and suspension sensitivity few of them can match. Seb Stott




Frame Details


Pole have been building bikes out of machined aluminum for a few years now, but the process has evolved over that time.

They use 7075 aluminum alloy, which is considerably stronger and stiffer than the alloys typically used in bicycle manufacturing. The main reason it's not used more widely is that it can't easily be welded. Pole's approach is to start with solid billets of alloy and use CNC machines to carve out the two halves of the frame, then bond them together down the centerline with very strong glue. This allows them to make use of the superior strength-to-weight ratio of 7075 without the need for any welding. Perhaps more importantly, it allows them to rapidly prototype new designs by changing the computer code the CNC machine is fed.

Pole admit there were problems with their earlier machine-made bikes, but they say they've refined their manufacturing method since then. "Yes, we had issues with our technology when we started, but we’ve learned a lot. The bike you can buy now has meticulously evolved and has nearly nothing similar to the bikes we made several years ago. We are so confident in our manufacturing that we give our frames a five-year guarantee."

You can't tell the frame is made in two halves.

As one example of this incremental improvement, earlier machined frames were simply machined in two halves and then glued together. This could lead to a slight misalignment of the two halves creating a visible seam (and potential weakness) down the centerline. Now the billets are machined internally first (creating a cavity), then glued together, and then machined externally so there's no chance of creating a visible step between the two halves.

At the same time, Pole have cut down on production steps to help them manufacture more bikes with shorter lead times. Pole's machined frames are still all made in-house in Finland, a country with one of the highest working and environmental standards in the world.

The sideways shock means there's room for two full-size water bottles. I never felt the shock hitting the inside of my leg while riding.
The integrated seat clamp works well.
There's masses of tire clearance, partly because Pole aren't interested in short chainstays.
Bolt-on upper guide.

The Voima frame passes the EFBE Catagory-5 Tri-Test Certification, which is one of the most rigorous and well-recognised strength test procedures in the bike industry - after Pinkbike's Huck To Flat Test, that is.

The standard axles (right) and race axles (left)

On the back of the bike, the elevated swingarm is made up of two separate arms: there's nothing connecting the two parts together but the four hollow machined links that connect them to the mainframe. These links are tied together with keyed axles that pass through the mainframe, meaning they can't rotate independently. There are two options for these (pictured above): the standard and race axles. Pole say they developed the race version following feedback from their EWS-E race team that the back end was too flexy. I was only able to test the stiffer race axles and, without any scientific measuring equipment, I would say there is more twist in the back end than most bikes. Nevertheless, Pole say the standard axles offer a more compliant and forgiving ride which will be better for many riders, but I can't help suspecting this is more of a mid-production fix than a personal-preference tuning option.

Finally, the colour is provided by a process called Electrophoretic Clearcoat. This creates a hard-wearing surface treatment that's just a few microns thick. Every part of the frame including threads and bearing seats are coated. The process is all done in-house and, Pole say, involves no toxic byproducts like painting does. The colours available are clear/raw, storm grey (pictured) and gold. If you want the opinion of a man who doesn't see a problem with socks and sandals, having seen them all in the flesh I think the raw finish looks best.

On top of this is a custom clear plastic wrap to protect the clearcoat. This is made in Finland and apparently takes an hour to apply with a heat gun.



Suspension Design


Pole's new Sensei suspension linkage has two short links which rotate in the same direction. This gives them an Instant Center (the effective or "virtual" pivot at the point where lines drawn through the four pivots would intersect) near the top of the chainring, a location where you can't build a physical pivot with a motor.


This gives them anti-squat levels of around 100% in all gears at sag. In theory, that should promote efficient pedalling behaviour in all situations. Meanwhile, the leverage ratio (mechanical advantage) with which the rear wheel drives the shock drops from 3.04 to 2.28 throughout the travel in a smooth curve. That gives an overall progression of 25%, making it quite progressive, but nothing unusual.

In short, while the linkage looks quirky, the important numbers are on the money.
Pole Voima Suspension

by seb-stott
Views: 750    Faves: 0    Comments: 0





Geometry & Sizing


At 191 cm (6'3"), I Pole sent me the K3 size. Although Pole's website says I could ride the K4, I was more interested to try the K2, which I managed to get hold of towards the end of testing, and which I actually preferred to the K3. Wheelbase seems to be the most important single number to me, and looking at all the bikes I've tested I tend to get on best with something around the 1,310 mm ballpark. Having said that, the K3 certainly wasn't too big in terms of cockpit proportions and I was able to ride it happily enough, but I preferred the agility of the K2.

Pole has long been at the vanguard of the trend towards longer reach, slacker head tubes and steeper seat tubes. But the most eyebrow-raising figure for me is the bottom bracket drop: 0 mm. That means the BB is in line with the axles (with the suspension unweighted), which corresponds to around a 370 mm bottom bracket height. This is perhaps 20 mm higher than average for an eMTB with 160 mm of travel. The Voima's 190 mm of suspension travel accounts for some of this difference. With 30% sag, the Voima will sit 9 mm further into its travel than a 160 mm travel bike would, so we're talking about 11 mm higher than a typical eMTB at sag.



Specifications


Specifications
Release Date 2022
Price $7597
Travel 190 mm
Rear Shock Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Fork RockShox Zeb Ultimate 2023, 190mm
Headset Cane Creek
Cassette SRAM GX Eagle, 10-52T
Crankarms Miranda Kappa
Chainguide AbsoluteBlack Guide & Bashguard
Bottom Bracket Bosch Performance Line CX 750Wh
Pedals N/A
Rear Derailleur SRAM XO1 Eagle
Chain SRAM XO1 Eagle
Front Derailleur N/A
Shifter Pods SRAM XO1 Eagle
Handlebar Truvativ Descendant DH Carbon
Stem Truvativ Descendant, 40 mm
Grips Race Face Palmade
Brakes SRAM Code RSC, 220/200mm rotors
Wheelset Mavic E-Deemax 30
Hubs Mavic E-Deemax 30
Spokes Mavic E-Deemax 30
Rim Mavic E-Deemax 30
Tires Maxxis Assegai 2.5”,MaxxGrip,DD
Seat SDG
Seatpost SDG Tellis, 165 mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Components are customisable when ordering through Pole's website, and due to the nature of supply chains these days, some of the parts available may change, so I'll not dwell on the details.

The Voima's key component is surely the 190 mm RockShox Zeb fork, allowing Pole to offer more travel at both ends than almost any other bike designed to go uphill without a chairlift.

Bosch supplies the power with a 750 Wh battery.




RIDING THE
VOIMA

Test Bike Setup

The long travel makes for a wide range of setup options. You could run 35% sag and still not hit the bottom too much, or run 25% sag and still have loads of grip. After talking to Pole and experimenting myself, I ended up with around 27% sag. My bike came with the 2022 RockShox SuperDeluxe air shock, while future bikes will get the 2023 version, but for what it's worth I was fully open on rebound and compression.

I did have the 2023 Zeb fork, which is very progressive thanks to the increased negative volume and reduced positive volume. That makes it very hard to use anywhere near all the travel even with 0 spacers and a relatively soft setup (around 68 psi). I also found the rebound too slow even when fully open. I called in a Carbon Air insert to make the Zeb more linear and upped the pressure to 72 psi. This allowed me to use more of the travel on big hits while sitting a little higher in the travel, which better matched the feel from the rear. Compression settings varied but generally in the middle/neutral position on both adjusters.


Seb Stott
Location: Tweed Valley, Scotland
Age: 30
Height: 6'3" / 191cm
Inseam: 37" / 93cm
Weight: 189 lbs / 86 kg, kitted

I set the bar height high to compensate for the high BB height and make it easier to shift my weight back on the bike. I swapped the stock grips for my preferred ODI Elite Pro control grips.



Climbing

This is the best climbing eMTB I've tested.

I've said before that you can get away with a slacker seat angle on an e-bike, but I wasn't appreciating the climbing performance I was missing out on when a steep seat tube and long chainstay are combined with a powerful motor and sticky rear tire.

With most e-bikes, on a steep slope it feels like the bike "wants" to wheelie, so you have to hunch forwards to keep the front wheel on the ground; on the Voima, you can make it wheelie by shifting your weight back, but a relaxed, neutral position maintains enough weight on the front to steer and balance. Combine this with supple rear suspension that irons out the bumps and a high bottom bracket that allows you to keep pedalling uninterrupted, and the Voima regularly surprised me with what I could climb. It's almost comical what you can scramble up by just sitting and spinning. That's a good thing too, as pushing this thing isn't fun.


On flat and slippy sections there can be too little grip on the back wheel, so you have to consciously lean back, but I'd accept that compromise for the steep climbing prowess.

There's very little bob from the rear suspension even with the motor off (yes, it is possible to ride un-assisted - slowly) and it doesn't collapse into its travel when things get steep, but the suspension remains smooth when pedalling over bumps.



Descending


First time out on the Voima, you're very aware you're on a 26 kg bike with a considerable wheelbase. Threading it through tight trees or picking up the wheels to negotiate off-camber roots and crux moves requires recalibrating the timing and amplitude of every body movement. Running the fork firmer helped, but I'd have liked a faster rebound setting to get more energy back when preloading the ground before lofting the front wheel. Dropping the saddle lower in the frame than the 165 mm dropper allowed helped too, but there's no getting around the fact this bike isn't for jibbing. I can just get it to the balance point of a manual, but it takes accurate timing and more effort. Bunnyhopping is also possible, but hard work and height-limited. I consider myself pretty good at bunnyhops, but anything much higher than a kerb is beyond me. If your local trails involve regularly hopping fallen trees you may want to pack your hernia belt and incontinence pads.


But with practice, you can hustle it through the tight and technical stuff. It just takes more effort and forethought. Besides, these awkward trials-like moves aren't where the Voima was meant to excel. Get it on something fast, rough and open and the speed it can carry is sure to put a grin on your face. The suspension isn't just soft and wallowy; it's surprisingly well-controlled. The touchdown feel at the rear is super supple and forgiving but there's enough progression to prevent any trapdoor feeling when pushing into a compression.

I never bottomed out but always had a smooth and bump-swallowing feel. An impact that might cause a typical 160 mm bike to bottom out hard could still leave the shock O-ring a few millimetres away from the end of the shaft, goading you to go deeper next time. And while shorter travel bikes can be made to resist bottom-outs with volume spacers, this creates a kicking sensation as the ramp of spring force happens abruptly; the Voima's suspension feels continuous and predictable. Combine this with the stable geometry and the Voima encourages you to let it run and go fast. There's loads of grip on offer and the bike is so forgiving of mistakes you feel you can get away with murder.

Trails that are fast and rough, filled with rocks, holes and drops are where the Voima makes perfect sense. To say it rides like a downhill bike would be underselling it. The extra chassis weight adds stability and suspension sensitivity few of them can match. On trails like these, I was looking further ahead, riding faster, and most notably, had much less fatigue than usual.


Cornering is a double-edged sword. The high bottom bracket and long wheelbase slow the handling, which takes some getting used to. I was running wide in the corners to start with. But after a few rides, you can get used to this different timing, especially if you know the trail. Even chicanes requiring quick changes of direction can be handled at speed if you look ahead and anticipate them. But for blind riding where a corner can come out of nowhere, it can feel a little lethargic and demands an assertive approach.

For flat corners, I grew to trust the immense grip and lean the bike over hard. Leo recommends riding with feet level, which I think is good advice on any bike where you can get away with it because it allows you to push into the ground with both feet and generate traction; the Voima's high bottom bracket just means you can do this more often without catching the inside pedal on the side of the rut. During steep switchback turns that go from traversing the fall line in one direction to the other with a steep slope in between, I found the high bottom bracket made the bike feel tall - I was very aware of my feet being above the front axle.

But with practice, I learned to simply lower my body further towards the bike when cornering (another reason for a longer-travel seatpost). A slight bend in the knees compensates for the higher-than-average BB height. Besides, there were plenty of times when riding through stumps, ruts and rocks, where not having to worry about clipping my feet was a genuine relief. Running more sag would lower the ride height too, but I found the suspension too soft and unresponsive when set like this.

Overall, it's hard to say whether the high BB is a good thing or a bad thing - there are pros and cons. I'd like to try a Voima with 20 mm lower bottom bracket just to see. But for now, I think of the high ground clearance a bit like running narrow bars if you live somewhere with tight trees (as I do) - the handling certainly takes getting used to, but the extra clearance makes it easier to ride fast if clipping bars/pedals is a concern.

Dropping some weight would be nice too, but the Voima isn't especially heavy compared to some other big-battery e-bikes (Whyte's E-160 is heavier despite having less travel). As for the Voima's main USP: the 190 mm suspension travel? I'm all for it. It makes it easier to ride challenging features uphill and downhill.


What about a smaller frame size?

Having finished testing the Voima in size K3, I asked Pole to send me a K2 to try out. That's the size Pole's podium-finishing EWS-E racer, Leigh Johnson, rides and he's about my height.

On their website, Pole recommends the K2 to riders up to a maximum height of 185 cm; I'm 190 cm tall, but I wanted to see if the shorter front center would improve the nimbleness. Unfortunately, the K2's super short seat tube (360 mm) wasn't long enough to get my saddle to the proper height, even after I'd swapped the seatpost to a 212 mm travel Vecnum dropper - the longest one I had. But thanks to the motor, I could put up with the saddle being around 30 mm too low. I think only the 240 mm travel OneUp V2 post would be long enough to make the K2 work for me, and even that would be on the limit. That's why I'm putting my thoughts on the K2 separately from the rest of the review: I'm not 100% sure if I can actually get the saddle high enough to make it fit me!

Straight away, it was apparent that it was much easier to get the front wheel off the ground. Sure, you can still tell it's a heavy bike, but for me, it was not too hard to get to the balance point and hop over kerb-sized obstacles or manual through puddles. I was happy doing big jumps on the K3 but getting height on small, abrupt jump faces was tricky. With the K2, it was much easier to generate pop and height when needed. I also noticed I had more grip on the front wheel in flat corners and it was easier to make tight turns and quick direction changes. The bike still feels weighty when changing direction quickly, especially when moving the bike from side to side relative to your body, but overall it's surprisingly easy to sling it through the corners. In fact, with the grip the suspension and tires generate combined with the relatively balanced weight distribution, the K2 Voima allows you to really lean it into corners and carry speed through. After a few laps, I was riding the corners on my familiar test tracks with as much speed and confidence as I have done on any bike.

Downsides? We're still talking about a bike with a 63-degree head angle and a 1,313 mm wheelbase so it's not like the K2 ever feels unstable or prone to "tripping up" when braking hard through bumps, although I was still aware of the high BB height on tight, steep turns.

When sizing down, the handlebars feel close to your lap while seated, but I didn't mind this. You could always slide the saddle backwards on the rails (which would effectively move the seat angle towards 79 degrees) or run a slightly longer stem if this bothers you, but I felt no need.
Pole Voima
03.06.21. Pinkbike BikePark Wales Rider Seb Stott. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography andylloyder
Nukeproof Megawatt

How Does it Compare?

I really liked the Megawatt when I tested it last year. It's got less travel, a smaller back wheel and a smaller battery too. That makes it 1.6 kg lighter, but the main difference you'll notice is the shorter wheelbase and chainstays and the lower BB, which make it much easier to throw around on the trail.

The Pole is more surefooted, both uphill and down. The extra suspension travel makes for a suppler ride that feels more confidence-inspiring and smoother at speed. I can't do a direct comparison because it's been a year since I last rode the Nukeproof, but I think the Pole is easier to ride fast, especially on very rough tracks, and easier to get up steep and technical climbs too. The Nukeproof is more balanced, easier to adapt to and definitely more agile. For the 99% of us who never intend to race an eMTB, those are some big advantages.


2023 RockShox Zeb
Bosch Performance Line CX motor

Technical Report


2023 RockShox Zeb: There is a review in the pipeline on this fork but for now I'd say it can work very well, but I've had one or two that benefitted from fresh oil in the legs from the factory. Without this, they can feel harsh and overdamped. The 190 mm version was simply too progressive (sat too low in its travel or couldn't use much travel) for my tastes until I fitted a suspension insert most people haven't heard of. At 170 mm travel, it can be very good. As good as a Fox 38? We'll see.

Bosch Performance Line CX motor: The standard Bosch motor is powerful and predictable. The pickup is quick and eager but it's easy to control the power on slippy sections with practice. The 750 Wh battery lasts a very long time if you want it to - I managed a 1,500 m x 50 km ride using a mix of modes, but in full turbo mode, you can burn through it in a couple of hours.




Pros

+ Category-leading climbing performance.
+ Supple and stable, fast and forgiving on rough descents.
+ High ground clearance reduces pedal strikes when climbing and descending
+ Great grip and cornering confidence once you get used to it, especially when sizing down

Cons

- High BB feels odd at first, especially on steep switchbacks
- High weight and long chainstays make getting off the ground tricky
- Awkward crux moves and technical manoeuvres can be tough
- Super short seat tube makes sizing down difficult



bigquotesThe Voima is not for everyone. The best way to summarise is that it rides even more like an e-bike than other e-bikes. It's even more capable uphill and even more stable and surefooted on the fast and rough descents where heavy e-bikes already excel. By the same token, it's even harder to hop and manual or negotiate tricky crux moves than shorter, lower and lighter alternatives. I'm fully on board with the 190 mm of travel - it boosts suppleness and grip when climbing and descending, but the high bottom bracket, high weight and long wheelbase make it tough to maneuver and pick up off the ground. But if you can find a seatpost long enough, sizing down makes it much easier to loft the front wheel and negotiate tight turns - in fact, I really liked how the K2 Voima corners. If you want a bike to scramble up the steepest climbs and bomb down the roughest descents, this is it. Seb Stott



Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Pole Bicycles Pole Voima


Must Read This Week
Review: 2023 Santa Cruz Nomad - Yes, It's Very Good
73285 views
First Look: 2023 Commencal T.E.M.P.O. - A New Short Travel Trail Bike
71623 views
Review: O-Chain's Active Spider Adds Suppleness & Silence
50521 views
First Look: The 2023 Giant Reign Gets More Travel, Adjustments, & Storage
49091 views
We're Back!
44916 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike
41851 views
Industry Digest: Rapha CEO Steps Down, Trek Cargo Lost at Sea & More
39298 views
Spotted: Another Full-Suspension Prototype From Chromag
38972 views

49 Comments

  • 17 0
 Is this thing a bit of a bargain at €7600?

For a boutique frame with unique manufacturing method, decent build kit and quite unique suspension & geometry vs a very generic bikes for the same price from the big manufacturers - or even add another €4k from the likes of Evil, Yeti etc.
  • 2 1
 I would say it is when you compare it to other CNC/Glued frames. The Actofive frame alone is 6750 Euro without a shock but gosh darn is that (Actofive) a good looking CNC frame!!
  • 2 3
 The price is not bad but I can tell you that these ebikes around the 25kg mark are not really fun to ride except maybe if you're a really heavy dude that rides wide open gnarly tracks at warp speed. I recently tested the Scott Ransom eride and wanted it to get as my next bike but the long ass chainstay and the heavy weight made it so sluggish and not fun on mellower trails that I canceled the order. I'll stick around with my 22,7ish 500 Wh ebike until there are better options.
  • 2 0
 When I saw that number, I thought not bad either. But it's in Euro - still 5% more than USD. Both currencies are not good for Canadians. Translate that €7600, you'd get $10,822CAD + 18% duty&taxes. So, price is not a bargain at all. especially for an aluminum frame e-Bike that's still over 50lbs.
  • 3 0
 @KalkhoffKiller: This things made for serious terrain though so I am not sure the weight is too bad.

It is a 190mm travel bike, essentially a DH Ebike, probably a blast in the Alps.

I agree though, for my local riding it would be way too much bike, my current 160mm ebike is too much most of the time.
  • 2 0
 @CSharp: Not everyone lives in Canada though and in euros where a yeti is €14k and a generic alloy ebike €7k with the same kind of kit I think this is a great deal.

It’s also a unique bike, unique geo, 190mm, cnc in house - not made in Myanmar by people who are beaten if they unionise.
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: I was riding it in the alps. It might be fun on wide open bike parky stuff. But on natural, twisty trails with direction changes idk. It just feels so incredibly sluggish and almost impossible to get off the ground on your own.
  • 1 0
 @CSharp: well, CAD is weak as hell. that isn't their issue, that's your governments issue. take it up there.

I mean, this thing costs 45,980,000,000,000 Zimbabwe dollars! LOL
  • 1 0
 @KalkhoffKiller: Fair enough, and as I haven't ridden one I cannot really comment. I know of a few trails in the Alps I could see this being awesome but 50+lbs is a fair lump.
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: Yeah, but you and I live in the Great White North and our currency is one of the weakest in the 5-Eyes countries. And, I don't care who makes the aluminum frames - could be Taiwan for all we care. "...not made in Myanmar by people who are beaten if they unionise" - Don't be a Justin Trudeau and make politicalized comments.
  • 24 5
 F me that is a hideous looking machine. I am firmly in the camp of form needs to follow function, but ......damn. Confused
  • 2 2
 Ya, kick that thing in the nuts!
  • 1 1
 Have you seen one out on the trail? It looks way better in real life. Maybe not beautiful but cool. These things seem to be everywhere around here so maybe I've just grown to like it.
  • 2 0
 it looks like a praying mantis that is mid twerk
  • 1 0
 @Mtbdialed: Big Grin
  • 2 0
 I tried mulleting the bike with a +1 degree Wolftooth angle adjust headset and the thing is brilliant in the tight stuff. Lowers the BB to about 356mm which is perfect for a 190mm bike. Didn’t notice any loss of stability or suspension in high speed chunk and Gnar and jumping is easier. Definitely worth a try
  • 2 0
 My next bike for sure once they re-engineer the top tube to take the latest Bosch display.
I f@cking hate the current Bosch display/controller. I don't want the bridge of the starship enterprise bolted to my handlebar.
  • 4 3
 $7299 shipped to your door in America. I honestly think this is the perfect second bike to a lightweight ebike or analogue trail bike. I think she looks quite custom and might turn a few people off, but then again, it might turn a few people on. Wait, who gives a crap.. I can imagine this bike would fancy your desire to explore a different type of trail and terrain. So it's in a category that an justify a second bike. Problem may be that you may like this so much that it may become your weapon of choice. Note- many who have tested this bike has described climbing unthinkable paths only to also report crazy fun decents at any speed. I can see this type of machine taking on the best of Lake Tahoe, Downeyville, and trails you may not consider on your other bike. Congrats Pole, looks like a sweet rig. Oh, I think this $7299 comes to your door complete in places like CA without sales tax (i think but could be wrong) but if so, it put the Ibis to shame as a similarly build bike purchased locally with tax is just a tad over $12k. So roughly 5k less... Oso Sorry, Pole if I'm buying.
  • 1 0
 Serious question, why mount the shock perpendicular to the way the bolts want to rotate? Looks like there will be stress added. Just doesn't look right to me, on any bike that mounts that way. Probabaly a good reason, and maybe I have just not sat and thought on it hard enough...
  • 3 0
 @sebstott: is this zeb suspension insert the carbon air insert there was an article about awhile back? Is there an upcoming review?
  • 1 0
 I’ve had a frameset for around 9 months and i can say that most the points here are pretty spot on. Glad its not just me that finds it a handful in the turns.

I’ve tried all sorts of configurations, but settled on dropping the front to 180mm and sticking a coil on the back (both ohlins). Really transformed the bike for me. Makes the bike turn in that little easier and with an ohlins 38 you get to use all the travel, zeb was terrible…choose one: small bump, mid stroke or bottom out support. Didn’t notice any decrease in dh performance.

One point thats not in the review (maybe i missed it?) is that the actual ground clearance is pretty poor due to how the motor is oriented and you up hitting it pretty hard sometimes going through large rock/boulders.: couple of scary moments considering the speed you end up taking on sections.
  • 1 0
 My takeaway from the very thorough review: if you are an excellent rider and completely change how you ride to suit the bike, you can continue to enjoy riding excellently, as long as you don't ride terrain that doesn't suit the bike. It seems like saying this is 'not for everyone' is an understatement.
  • 6 2
 The frame has a very POLErizing Look to it, damn.
  • 15 2
 Making me Voimat
  • 1 0
 The longer you look at it, the more Pole-rizing it gets. However, they might have Bosch'd it with the price!
  • 3 0
 I look forward to the review of the non-motorized version of this. It sounds like it could be an impressive rock-crusher.
  • 1 0
 I have a friend who has one. He he got the k1 size so of course I had to tell him that he has a small pole. Then I read above that it's not how they're pronounced, disappointed.
  • 2 0
 The only thing I like about this is how difficult it looks to smash a chainstay on a rock.
  • 4 1
 Finland is putting these in the front line along the Russian border...
  • 2 0
 Been waiting a long time for this review. Thanks for the open in-depth thoughts.
  • 1 0
 I think it would look kind of hot with a downhill fork. Weight obviously isn't a big design concern. Price seems really reasonable in comparison.
  • 2 0
 I know the frame looks ugly in pictures, but I saw one in real life this summer and it was also ugly.
  • 2 0
 I can't decide if it looks really good or really bad lol
  • 2 0
 Specsavers
  • 3 2
 Ill help you, It looks really bad!!
  • 2 0
 Stays high, so you don't have to
  • 2 0
 Definitely not a session.
  • 5 5
 Presumably the frame wrap is a new design attempting to prevent the frame cracking again? The old 'duct tape' trick.
  • 1 0
 you know its big when it makes the 29 wheels look small
  • 1 0
 What bike rack will this fit on with that huge wheel base?
  • 1 0
 oh my god for the last time use a damn dual crown
  • 2 2
 Long, slack, high and....ugly.
  • 1 1
 That steerer looks like the infamous salami in the hallway
  • 1 0
 wow. thats gnarly.
  • 1 1
 bikes weighing 60 pounds should have moto hoops
  • 1 2
 The 2023 moto x bikes are dropping this time of year, fingers crossed we get a review here.
  • 1 0
 To be fair, the only e-bike that interests me is the Stark Varg.
  • 3 4
 Oh man... why?
  • 3 5
 Top 5 most disgraceful looking bike ever.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.015148
Mobile Version of Website