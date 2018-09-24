PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Polygon Siskiu T8

Sep 24, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  

Polygon Syskiu T8 29er
REVIEW
Polygon Siskiu T8


By R. Cunningham
Photos: Eric Eilers
Rider: Harold Preston


Polygon's Siskiu T8 should be on your shopping list for a number of reasons. I'll lead with its $2499 MSRP. That's a decent price, and the Syskiu manages to deliver the groceries that enthusiast-level riders are hungry for, like 29-inch wheels, a well-made aluminum chassis, 140 millimeters of wheel travel on both ends, wide-range gearing, contemporary geometry numbers, RockShox suspension, decent wheels and tires, and a cockpit that feels right from the get-go. I first saw the Siskiu T8 this year at the Sea Otter Classic, and immediately scheduled it for my ongoing series of affordable trail bike reviews.

Compared to Polygon's rock star XquarOne with its breakthrough Nailed R3act suspension, the Siskiu seems so ordinary, but that could be a good thing. I'm not going to soft-sell the fact that its graphics are a little dated, and that its profile seems like a cross-pollination of 2017's three top-selling trail bikes. With few exceptions, however, every contemporary trail bike looks like a hybrid of some sort. So, good on Polygon for integrating the industry's lessons learned into a great value with predictable performance traits.

bigquotesI imagined that this is how a 29-inch-wheel dual slalom racer would feel like.
Polygon Siskiu T8 Details

Intended use: trail/AM
Travel: 140mm
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: Aluminum
Head angle: 66.5º
Chainstay length: 435mm
Sizes: M, L, XL (S & M sizes available with 27.5" wheels)
Weight: 30.75 lb (14.4 kg) size medium, w/o pedals
Price: $2499.99 USD as tested
More info: Polygon



Polygon Syskiu T8 29er


Polygon Syskiu T8 29er


Construction and Features

Siskiu frames are beautifully welded, with most of the tube junctions smoothed using a second-pass technique that is usually reserved for high-end aluminum and titanium construction. Stand-over clearance is maximized with a dramatically sloping top tube - a feature that also enables short-legged riders to take advantage of longer-stroke dropper posts (the medium sized T-8 rocks a 150-millimeter Tranz-X). Stand-over is 30 inches (76 cm) at the center of the top tube, which is good for a 140-millimeter-travel 29er.

Most 29er dual-suspension frames offset the seat tube in order to clear the larger wheel at full compression. Polygon follows this design trend, the upside of which is that the chainstays can be shortened. The downside, however, is that raising the saddle positions taller riders farther back over the rear wheel, which is the opposite direction of where their weight distribution should be going. None of that should prove troublesome, though, if you are properly sized for the bike.

Polygon Syskiu T8 29er
Not obvious, but there is room for wider tires in the frame's rear section.

Polygon Syskiu T8 29er
Short head tube reduces stack height. Two-pass welding looks good.
Polygon Syskiu T8 29er
Seatstays are welded into one unit and controlled by a rigid rocker pivot.

Under-appreciated as it is well proven, Polygon's single-pivot swingarm hinges at the top of the bike's 32-tooth chainring, where it can produce ample anti-squat when its rider needs it most (while struggling uphill in the larger cassette cogs), while minimizing pedal kickback throughout the suspension's range of compression. There is plenty of room in the rear triangle to fit larger tires than its 2.3 inch Nobby Nics, and while we are on the subject of big wheels, large clevis pivots at the rear dropouts, assisted by a sturdy one-piece wrap-around seat stay and a forged rocker link, ensure that the rear of the bike will not flex when push comes to shove.

Tradition dictates internal cable and hose routing, and the Siskiu reluctantly obliges, drawing a line in the sand with an externally routed rear brake hose that will pay dividends to any home mechanic who has to replace a brake and lacks the time or skills to sever a hose and re-bleed the system.

Tucked near the threaded bottom bracket shell are ISCG 05 mounts, which I'd expect on this well-appointed frame, but one detail that Polygon missed was a provision for a water bottle on the down tube. That's not a deal-breaker for me, however, so I'll leave it to someone else to call them out for that faux pas


Two Wheel Size Options

Polygon hails from Indonesia and its off-road range sells quite well in Asia, where there is a large demand for small-sized frames. To capture their home market, Polygon offers small and medium-sized Siskiu models with 27.5-inch wheels.

The 29 versions that we feature here begin with a medium-sized option and run up to extra large. Their specifications are very similar, although the smaller-wheel bikes enjoy more suspension travel and are booted up with wider tires. Interested? You can compare the two here
Polygon Syskiu T8 29er
Polygon offers 29-inch wheels from medium, through XL sizes.

Geometry

Polygon chose conservative numbers that place the Siskiu squarely in the center of contemporary trail bike geometry. Its 66.5-degree head tube angle is stable enough to handle sketchy drops, but at least one degree steeper than some of the recently released bikes we have been riding lately. Its 74.5-degree seat tube angle is steep enough to get up punchy climbs without sagging deeply into the rear suspension travel, but far from the 76-degrees that vanguard all-mountain steeds are sporting as of late.

Polygon Siskiu T8
The rest of the Siskiu's numbers follow suit: a 430-millimeter reach (475mm on the XL), coupled with a 601-millimeter effective top tube length is roomy enough for a medium-sized bike. Chainstays are 435 millimeters and the bottom bracket has a corner-stabilizing, 39 millimeter drop (337mm BB height).


Suspension

Out of the box, the Siskiu's RockShox Revelation RC fork had two air-volume tokens installed, which made for a firm feeling ride up front, and though I did not disassemble the Deluxe shock, its matching firmness and equally quick ramp-up suggested that there were "ample" volume spacers inside its air spring as well. Polygon's suspension picks are well matched for a fast-paced trail machine and when paired with 29-inch wheels, 140 millimeters of cushion is all most riders will ever need. That is, unless you are searching for trouble.

Polygon Siskiu T8

by RichardCunningham
Views: 362    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


The bike's on-the-chain-line swingarm pivot location makes it easy to estimate its anti-squat values. I did not get the official number, but in the 46-tooth cassette cog, the anti-squat line bisects the head tube, which is close to 100 percent. That suggests it will have a good feel at the pedals, without delivering a momentum-sapping notchy ride while climbing over roots and edgy rocks. I ran the rear suspension to full compression in various cassette cogs and there was minimal pedal feedback. All good, so far.


Components
Specifications
Release Date 2018
Price $2499
Travel 140mm
Rear Shock RockShox Deluxe RT3
Fork RockShox Revelation RC, 140mm
Headset ZS sealed, threaded
Cassette Sunrace 11-speed, 11 x 46
Crankarms Non-series aluminum 30T
Chainguide NA
Bottom Bracket Threaded
Pedals NA
Rear Derailleur Shimano XT GS 11 speed
Chain KMCX-11
Front Derailleur NA
Shifter Pods Shimano SLX I-Spec II
Handlebar Entity aluminum, 31.8 clamp, 780mm wide
Stem Entity 40mm, aluminum
Grips Lock-on
Brakes Shimano MT 500, 180mm (F) 160mm(R) rotors
Wheelset Entity XL2
Hubs Entity, Boost width
Spokes 32
Rim Entity aluminum
Tires Schwalbe Nobby Nic 29 x 2.3" Addix Speedgrip
Seat Entity Assault
Seatpost Tranz-X dropper, 150mm stroke, 30.9mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC

Polygon Syskiu T8 29er
RockShox's Revelation RC is probably the best value among performance suspension forks.




Polygon Syskiu T8
RIDING THE
Siskiu T8

bigquotesShow it five or six turns and the Polygon's responsive steering, minimal wheel travel, and consistent ride height will eat them alive.


Setup Notes

Preparing the Siskiu T8 for battle required a test ride. I set the tire pressures at 24psi in the rear and 22 up front and never changed those numbers. I left the handlebar width at 780mm, which is slightly wide for me, but felt just right on the Polygon.

Initially, I set the shock sag at 30 percent and the fork at 20 percent. I typically set the low-speed rebound as light as I can get away with. That means the fork and shock will cycle one and half times after rolling off a six-inch drop at low speed. Ultimately, I used more rebound damping than anticipated: four clicks out for the fork and five for the shock. I also needed a little more pressure in the shock spring - 25-percent sag instead of 30. The resulting ride was on the firm side of comfortable, with a very stable ride height and lots of support in the mid stroke.
Polygon Syskiu T8 29er
A smaller, 30-tooth chainring would give Polygon's 29er trail bike an advantage up tough climbs.

First impressions were promising. Pedaling efficiency was at or above 80 percent of the best superbikes I've ridden in recent years. Steering felt light and precise, and I experienced no hint of the lag that 29ers typically exhibit when setting up for tight corners. Braking was underwhelming, but I hoped that the pads were bedding in and all would be right after the next ride.

Polygon Syskiu T8
bigquotesI thought climbing would be a tougher job with the Siskiu's short, 170mm crankarms and tallish, 32 x 46-tooth low gear, but it was rarely an issue.

Climbing

Big wheels typically trade their superior ability to roll-over bumps for leg sapping inertia when accelerating from low speeds. This time the compromise swung in favor of the Siskiu. I thought climbing would be a tougher job with the Siskiu's short, 170mm crankarms and tallish, 32 x 46-tooth low gear, but it was rarely an issue. It gets moving in a hurry, carries momentum well, and transitions seamlessly from seated to out-of-the-saddle efforts. The bike shines brightly on steady climbs.

The pedal party sours a little when the grade is steeper and nature throws in a bunch of embedded stones or anaconda root steps. Those variables can give a rider trouble, regardless of the bike's make and model, but 29ers are supposed to eat that stuff for breakfast. I could straight-line chunky climbs when necessary, but it seemed like a lot of energy was being wasted.

Instead, I found that it was more efficient to take advantage of the Siskiu's nimble handling, pick better lines and rely on finesse to get me to the top. The Syskiu may lack the "bash on regardless" ethos we expect from many big-wheel trail bikes, but as long as you have the lungs and legs, it will figure out a way scratch its way up just about anything.

Polygon Syskiu T8


Descending

Take the Siskiu down the punchiest line at your local gravity zone and the first time you exceed its comfort zone will probably be a chunky, high speed section. The best part and the worst part of the bike is the tendency for its suspension to ride firmly in its mid stroke. The bike holds a good line, but the resulting harshness over larger hits means that it doesn't stay planted when speeding through chunder. It has the skillset to get you down the crazier steeps, but you'll need better than average skills to completely enjoy the experience.

The flip side of that is how well the bike gets around corners. Show it five or six turns and the Polygon's Responsive steering, minimal wheel travel, and consistent ride height will eat them alive. I could push it harder than its Schwalbe Nobby Nic tires should have been able to handle and somehow the Siskiu consistently found grip. Drifting was minimal, with the rear wheel sliding little farther out than the front, while steering corrections felt light and decisive. I imagined that this is how a 29-inch-wheel dual slalom racer would feel like.

Polygon's 29er flirts with the speed and amplitude that true enduro racers and better all-mountain bikes are capable of, but the reality is that the Siskiu is still a trail bike. Keep its speed at the upper end of sensible, choose your downhill lines with a measure of prudence, and it will run up and down the mountain like happy trail dog.

Suspension Notes

I've made a number of references to the Siskiu's firm suspension, so it begs further explanation. Both the shock and fork ramped up a lot in the end stroke. Presumably, that was intended to prevent the suspension from bottoming harshly or blowing through its travel. Initially, I tried a number of shock and fork pressures to soften the harshness of the suspension. Changing the air spring pressures, however, simply raised or lowered the ride height and produced a similar feel.

I removed one of the two air-volume tokens from the fork, which improved its compliance everywhere in its travel without killing the mid-stroke support that I cherished most about the bike. I left the shock alone, because its performance improved afterwards, probably because the fork was over-driving the shock. Small change, but it made a positive difference in all aspects of the bike's performance.

It makes sense to set your short-stroke suspension more linear so you can use every millimeter of its travel at the risk of bottoming occasionally. It doesn't help to make the spring rate (or leverage curve) so fashionably progressive that a significant measure of the shock travel is rendered useless.
Polygon Siskiu T8


How does it compare?

Polygon's Siskiu 29er compares well with another affordable big-wheel bike that I reviewed for this series, the Patrol 672. The Patrol has an MSRP of $2899, a 150-millimeter-travel aluminum chassis and RockShox suspension - and like the Polygon, it is strategically outfitted with name-brand components where they make sense and house-brand parts where savings outweigh the promise of minuscule performance gains. That said, the Polygon has a slightly better spec at a lower, $2499 asking price.

Polygon Siskiu T8
Polygon Siskiu T8
patrol 672
Patrol 672

Power transfer: Polygon wins the pedaling contest without a caveat. It accelerates quicker, climbs more efficiently, it's a pound or so lighter, and carries more speed out of corners.

Handling: Patrol's 672 edges out the Polygon at speed with a more planted feel in the suspension department and better braking. Polygon's choice of a 160-millimeter rear rotor erodes both power and modulation. The Patrol's larger, 180-millimeter rotor was missed on the Polygon. Polygon's steering and cornering outpaces the Patrol's and that counts for a lot. Both bikes have a firm feeling ride, although the Patrol does a better job of muting sharp-edge impacts.
patrol 672
Patrol edges out Polygon at speed, but not pedaling.


Polygon Syskiu T8 29er
Wide and low, the 31.8 x 780mm aluminum Entity handlebar was comfortable - a reminder that oversized 35mm bars are usually not.

Polygon Syskiu T8 29er
Pairing a non-series crankset with a reliable Shimano XT rear mech' was drivetrain money well spent. Same for the Sunrace 11 x 46-tooth cassette.
Polygon Syskiu T8 29er
The 150mm Trans-X dropper was problematic. The Entity saddle, however, was hellatious. I switched it out to this SqLab 610.

Technical Report

Entity Assault Saddle: Aptly named, Polygon's house-brand seat was quite possibly the most uncomfortable saddle I have ridden during a cycling career that predates the mountain bike. Most of my butt nerves have died and gone to heaven, so I can live with just about any seat - but not this heinous apparition. I replaced the Entity Assault after three rides, fearing it would resurrect the ghosts of my dead dendrites.

Mix-and-match drivetrain: Nothing but praise for the smooth shifting and well-spaced gearing of the Polygon's Shimano XT changer, paired with an 11-speed Sun Race cassette - but it's a dead end street for owners who plan on upgrading their drivetrains. A SRAM NX 12-speed transmission would have been a better match.

Frame layout: Lack of a down tube bottle mount aside, the Syskiu's frame looks modern and its low top tube, long-travel dropper capacity, and laterally stiff rear suspension design, are complemented by good geometry for an all-purpose 29er.
Polygon Entity Saddle - as I perceive it.
The Entity saddle was otherworldly - but not in the good sense of the word.

Tranz-X dropper post: We've had good luck with this post in the past, but this one's air spring leaked down often. I had to remove the saddle to pressurize it, which was a sour pre-ride task.


Pros

+ Lively acceleration and climbing
+ Precise handling and cornering
+ Excellent value
Cons

- No room for a water bottle
- Not plush in rough terrain
- No size small with 29-inch wheels


Is this the bike for you?

Polygon's Siskiu T8 is a great choice for anyone who wants a modern do-it-all trail bike and needs to squeeze the most performance from a limited budget. Its well-constructed chassis is worthy of future upgrades, which is also a compelling plus for those of us who are pinching pennies. High amplitude riders, however, would be better served by a bike with slacker angles and better big-hit suspension performance.
Polygon Siskiu T8



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesI enjoyed every ride aboard the Siskiu T8. Its playful feel and easy pedaling trumped any minor grievances I may have harbored. Polygon's modern version of the basic mountain bike isn't afraid of technical trails and it rips on flow lines. The components are intelligently chosen, and the quality of its 140-millimeter aluminum chassis sits well above the Siskiu's $2499 pay grade. RC




  • + 3
 A review of a bike with a price below $2,500 ?
Gotta be a typo, or a late April fool's, or , or ...
Seriously, more of these please.

Thx Pinkbike for alternating stratospherically priced bike porn and realistic options.

Keep going
  • + 3
 Looks a ton of fun for the cash, now waiting for the Commencal comments.

Post a Comment



