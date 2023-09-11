Review: Prime Rocket - Another Carbon Downhill Spaceship from Eastern Europe

Moving the big wheel machine around in between the tight goal posts of the Cypress downhill tracks isn't a chore.

Descending

Standing low, in between the 29" wheels, is the Rocket's secret formula to cornering stability. I'd love to take this bike to the next level with an angleset to push the front axle further forwards and open up the wheelbase.

The Rocket's angular lines are capped off by an aerodynamic, and proprietary seatpost. You likely won't find a replacement for one of these at your local bike park. With the right crowns, the Ohlins DH38 remains my favorite downhill fork. Take the time to balance the main and ramp chambers and you'll feel like you're cheating.

Wrestling the roots and rocks of weathered downhill tracks isn’t always an advisable method to suss out a new bike, and so I brought the Rocket over to the Coast Gravity Park with its manicured berms and jumps on the inaugural outing. Those trails taught me all about the balance of the Rocket and the fork changes I’d need to make before tackling any natural forest puzzles.There’s a common theme that runs in Prime Bicycles: the rider is positioned in the bike rather than on the bike. On paper, the BB drop and stack height appear within normal parameters, but that’s where the larger sag value comes in. This drops your feet well below the axles of the two 29” wheels for a secure, standing position. I’d still like to relax the head angle by a degree in order to create space between my hands and the front axle, slowing down the steering at higher speeds.The Rocket doesn’t take much muscle to point in the right direction, which is surprising for a 29er in the new era of mullet DH bikes. It carries speed best when you let the suspension do the talking by keeping still and centered on the bike. If you try to be too dynamic and push into compressions, manual through rollers, or generally be overly enthusiastic on the bike, you’ll end up using too much energy pushing into the suspension's supple top end.When it’s time to shut it down, the rear wheel floats actively under braking, although the Rocket does move the rider's weight about more than high pivot bikes, like the Antidote Darkmatter. It's a comprise that some riders can adjust to, and a trade-off for extra grip when the binders are pulled.Some of those braking bumps are felt, and heard through the frame - it’s more about the large thin carbon tubes that resonate the vibrations rather than the chain feedback as the rear triangle is well padded. The frame itself is a stiff ride and I appreciated having those alloy DT Swiss wheels when bouncing through off-camber sections of trail.