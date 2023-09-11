Review: Prime Rocket - Another Carbon Downhill Spaceship from Eastern Europe

How Does It Compare?
Take the Atherton 200M and stand it side by side against the Prime Rocket - they’re not too dissimilar with their rocker link driven shocks, but that’s about where the overlap ends. The suspension designs and frame construction are worlds apart.
The SHRED Dynamics of the Rocket uses a dual-link design, whereas the AM.200M features the complex DW6 with a floating chainstay. Both bikes carried speed well across chatter and staved off hard bottom outs, but the Rocket wasn’t as responsive when the trail required you to pull the bike off the ground.
The AM.200M’s braking characteristics also outperformed the Rocket. Although the Prime stayed fairly active, the Atherton remained on the ground and composed, not jostling the rider’s weight distribution forward. No doubt both bikes can be ridden hard, however, as a shorter rider who moves around the bike more, I found the Rocket a little “rocky” at times.
When talking about the carbon frames, the Rocket gives off a more hollow feel from the thin and stiff angular tubing. On the Atherton, the round tubes seem to help mute any feedback from the trail.
Looking at the frame specs and build options, the Rocket has fewer frame sizes to choose from, although neither bike has any geometry adjustments. In the AM.200M’s case though, the chainstays do vary depending on the frame size.
When choosing a build kit, Prime wins out on the options, and value, at least in terms of components. The Rocket’s killer S-build that we mentioned comes in at €1000 EUR cheaper than the AM.200M.2 and levels up on the suspension.
200/210mm is simply OK so far. Also a longer travel means a higher bottom bracket which is properly awkward.
At 5'10" you're not short at all, and slightly over north American average I believe. So what gives?