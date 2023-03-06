Review: Prime Thunderflash - A Standout Enduro Bike from a Polish Newcomer

Descending

Stance - it’s a word that I’ve mentioned a few times which refers to how the bike sits under the rider’s weight. Prime calls it SHRED Dynamics, but I think they’ve nailed the overall prowess of the Thunderflash.Often, bikes that are too progressive can feel unsettled through the beginning of the travel and ramp unexpectedly over consecutive square-edge hits. I didn’t find that was true here because I typically prefer a long-travel bike with less progression.Once I found the optimal balance between enough sag to sit in the bike and not dive into the beginning of the travel, the Thunderflash became one of the stand-out rigs I’ve ridden in the last year. There’s enough small bump compliance that it doesn’t hang up at low speeds, but also doesn’t wallow through the mid-stroke either.Versatility is one of the Thunderflash's highlights. However, a few numbers had me doubting its all-out downhill capabilities at first, primarily, the moderately slack 64-degree head tube angle and the lengthier 445mm-long chainstays.Just because the overall weight is on the respectable side for this build, doesn’t mean that the Thunderflash isn’t a burly bike. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. The frame is plenty stiff but the suppleness allows the rear wheel to track rough, rooty, off-camber sections and still hold strong in sharp corners and compressions.Again, the balance between the axles and actual bottom bracket ride-height kept me confident, descending “in the bike”, yet didn’t sap speed while popping rhythms on flowier trails. I had no issue leaning it into turns thanks to that steady, low center of gravity. You can drive through corners and compressions with your feet because your center of gravity lies low in the bike. That's another reason that the head angle doesn’t need to be overly slack here.Under braking, there’s no need to hang off the back and upset that centered position and the suspension is still active while on the binders. There’s no sense of firming up or squatting into the travel at all.Picking out flaws in the Thunderflash requires beyond the ride characteristics. There’s plenty of rubber protection against the typical chain oscillations, but on occasion, a large impact would result in the odd “whack”. Debris can build up below the shock, and that cable routing is smart in theory, though tedious to replace when the time comes.Since it was hard to fault the Thunderflash, I was curious to explore what a -1-degree headset from Works Components would do for two reasons. First, I wanted to shorten the reach and gain some leverage over the front of the bike. Secondly, to see what doors the extra slack Thunderflash would open up on descents by stretching the wheelbase. Basically, this led to geometry very similar to Transition’s Spire, just 10mm shorter in reach - a closer fit for my height.