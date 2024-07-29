Review: Privateer 141 - The Adjustable Wrench of Trail Bikes

Descending

There's a solid footprint to the 141 that doesn't rock fore and aft under braking but bigger impacts store a lot of energy deep down in the air shock.

Excuse the bunched up dropper post housing - the post was lowered for photogenic purposes only, however, it does show the complications of the cable clamps. In theory, they are a decent solutions to external routing versus single-use zip-ties, but this wasn't the only point that caused some woes. Appropriate Maxxis tires are stock equipment. The Enduro Wide wheels on the other hand, might be heavier than needed. Hunt does produce a lighter Trail Wide version.

I can see how Privateer’s high leverage rate theory is appealing, especially for a burly bike with 140mm of travel - it can be pushed hard to handle heavy hits with ease, but I’ll be honest, feeling comfortable on the 141 took some time. Part of that came down to the shock’s sag percentage, which seemed too easy to under or overshoot without the sag card. Once that was honed in, the bike supplied a balanced, brutish sense that squashes most bumps, almost too much so.The high leverage rate works as prescribed by breaking into the air shock’s travel with a sensitivity that can be felt when floating over tiny roots and small square edges. This is most apparent when the bike is on the ground but unweighted.On the far end, the air shock and leverage combo ramps up considerably to avoid bottom outs. That does store a serious amount of energy deep down in the stroke, which can kick back when tackling consecutive drop offs if you’re not positioned to counteract that force. On flowier trails, that’s not such a bad thing, though. The rider can push further into the travel and tap into the stored energy towards the end of the air spring curve to boost extra high off of small jumps and pump along more rolly obstacles.Carrying speed across repetitive impacts on flatter trails isn’t the 141’s greatest strength. Wait, …I thought you said the rear wheel tracked well? While that’s true, the rear shock’s mid-stroke (where air springs have a bit of a flat spot, or falling rate) can feel vague. The 141 seems to spend a lot of time here and this is where the coil spring shock came into play nicely by holding up more consistently across those medium-size impacts.A big win for the 141 is how it conserves its geometry well under braking. Unlike most other Horst-link bikes, it doesn’t suffer from the rear suspension rising when on the binders, which makes the 141 more predictable on steep trails.Where does that leave us feeling about the 141’s descending capabilities then? Well, it gravitates towards flow trails where you can push into the bike to gain momentum. Steep, slower trails with sizable features are well within the 141's limit too. The sturdy frame and bottom out resistance does encourage jumping off features that other 140mm travel bikes would shy away from. Flatter trails littered with roots and rocks which want to hold you back do take a bit more effort to get through though.