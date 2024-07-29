Powered by Outside

Review: Privateer 141 - The Adjustable Wrench of Trail Bikes

Jul 29, 2024
by Matt Beer  

Privateer 141 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.
Review
Privateer 141

WORDS: Matt Beer
PHOTOS: Tom Richards



When Privateer took to the market with their 141 and 161 models three years ago, they spoke to the very enduro racers that the brand was named after. Their high value, alloy frames were built for those that needed a rugged, no-fuss bike to perform on and off of the race track.

Fast-forward three years to the second generation full-suspension models that still follow those core values. They now offer more practical solutions along with rehashed suspension kinematics. Highlights include a chainstay length adjustment, rear wheel size options, and the ability to run either a coil or air shock will tempt the tinkering types. More importantly, external cable routing, contemporary geometry and water bottle fitment make the 141 a "people's" trail bike.
141 Details

• Aluminum frame
• Wheel size: MX or 29"
• 141mm rear travel, 150mm fork
• 4-bar, Horst-link suspension design
• 64.5° head angle
• 76.5° effective seat angle
• Chainstays: 437-447 (P1, P2), 424-452 (P3, P4)
• Weight: 16.95 kg / 37.36 lb (as tested)
• Sizes: P1, P2, P3, P4
• Price: £3,949 GBR (Prices include VAT), $4,949 USD, €4,449 EUR
• Frame only: £1,889 GBR, $2,389 USD, €2,089 EUR
privateerbikes.com

Prices have crept up across the market, including the price of Privateer bikes, however the 141's single built kit is sensibly utilitarian. At $4,949 USD, you won’t find batteries or carbon bits anywhere - just quality components where they’re needed most, such as Hunt’s own alloy wheels, Hayes Dominion A4 brakes, a OneUp Dropper post, and trail-ready Maxxis tires. Standing behind their products, Privateer backs their frames with a 60-day Ride Guarantee and a 5-year warranty.



Privateer 141 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.


bigquotesThink of the 141 as the adjustable wrench of trail bikes - it will get all of the jobs done but isn’t the most luxurious tool in the shed. Matt Beer




Privateer 141 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.
Placing a flip-chip at the upper seatstay pivot is a clever way to account for the geometry changes between the two rear wheel sizes.

Frame Details

An aluminum prototype of the Privateer was spotted last summer and looked promising with clean lines and oversize pivots, however, when the production model was released, some design choices sparked debate.

First and foremost was the alteration to reshape the top tube / head tube junction from the straight tubes used on the prototype. Privateer prioritized the fitment of 770mL water bottles on all sizes over the final aesthetics.

Secondly, UDH compatibility was omitted in favor of a flip-chip to adjustment the length of chainstays at the dropout. It’s worth noting that Rocky Mountain found a way to meet half way on that conundrum; their frames with this adjustment only work with UDH in the longer chainstay setting.

The process is fairly straightforward though; remove the wheel, push the flip-chips out of their seat (which are held in place by O-rings) and turn them 180 degrees. You’ll also have to remove the brake caliper and flip the brake adaptor, plus readjust the derailleur’s B–tension.

Privateer 141 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.
The swing-arm of the 141 is wider than most frames and might pose heel clearance issues for some riders. Privateer has added clear paint protection in that area, as well as around the head tube.
Privateer 141 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.
Another flip-chip at the dropout offers 10mm of adjustment. The brake mount spins 180-degrees to account for the change in rotor position.

At the heart of the bike is the compact, one-piece forged rocker link and oversize, full complement Enduro Max bearings on all of the pivots. Inside those bearings a special grease is used alongside seals that are said to be extra resistant to high pressure water jets.

All of those adjustments and large bearings do come at a cost, and not necessarily in terms of dollars. Weight may not have been a primary concern when designing the 141. At 16.95 kg / 37.36 lb, it’s not light for a bike in the "all-mountain" category since it's based on the shared design of the longer travel 161 enduro model.

Lastly, there are the basic, but sometimes absent, features to cap off a solid bike. Privateer includes their own chain guide with replaceable ISCG tabs, an adequate downtube guard and a chain slap protection that rides as close to the top of the chain routing as possible (the color of these has been updated to matte black). The reason behind that high ribbed chainstay protector is to reduce how far the chain can travel, lowering the forces and feedback you’ll experience.


Privateer 141 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.
The Horst-link suspension design is tried and true, though Privateer has shortened the rocker link considerably for a very progressive rate.

Suspension Design

It's widely accepted that a Horst-link suspension performs wholesomely in all kinematics aspects. The configuration also lends to less complex frame shapes that can be stiff enough without adding too much weight. The 141 uses a rocker link on the main triangle and a pivot on the chainstay to form the tried and true suspension design, but puts a spin on the classic design.

The 141’s rocker link is much shorter than most other bikes that use this design, such as Raaw and Transition bikes to name a few. That draws out a high leverage rate from the 185x55mm trunnion mount shock. The main intention is to overcome any stiction from the air shock seals.

photo
photo
photo

Privateer calls this Aligned Linear Progressive, or “A.L.P.” suspension. That creates a large amount of progression that is supple at the beginning of the travel and requires stupidly-large hucks to reach a mechanical bottom out with an air shock.

The 141 also resists pedal bob due to the high anti-squat value. In the largest rear cog at full travel, that number starts around 115% and never dips below 90%.

One thing that you don’t typically find on Horst-link bikes is a high anti-rise value. Remaining at an even 90% throughout the travel, the 141’s chassis stays neutral and retains its geometry well under braking. Typically, Horst-link designs produces numbers closer to 60%, or even lower. The tradeoff with a lower number this greater chassis movement due to the rear brake force, however, rear wheel tracking is said to be improved.



photo

Geometry

Privateer’s sizes are defined by a letter and number, labeled P1, P2, P3, and P4. We’ve seen more brands choose this scheme to let riders sway up or down the size chart depending on how agile or planted they want the bike to perform. Those four sizes fit riders from 160cm (5’3”) to 195cm (6’5”) with reach numbers of 445, 465, 485, and an extra step up to 510mm on the P4.

The two smaller sizes received chainstay lengths of 437/447mm, while the P3 and P4 have their own figures of 442/452 and 447/457.

Angle-wise, the 141 is situated with a moderately slack head angle of 64.5-degrees and a decently steep seat tube angle of 76.5 degrees. Those remain the same for all sizes and there are no adjustments in this department.



Specifications
Specifications
Release Date 2024
Price $5450
Travel 141
Rear Shock Fox Float X Performance Elite, Custom Tune, 185x55mm
Fork Fox 36 Performance Elite, Grip 2, 150mm travel, 44mm offset
Headset FSA ZS44/ZS56
Cassette SRAM XG-1275, 12 Speed 10-52T
Crankarms SRAM GX DUB, 170mm, 32 tooth chainring
Bottom Bracket DUB BSA 73mm
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX Eagle, 12 Speed
Chain SRAM GX Eagle, 12 Speed
Shifter Pods SRAM GX Eagle, 12 Speed
Handlebar Race Face Turbine, 800x20mm rise
Stem Race Face Aeffect R 40mm
Grips ProPalm, soft compound lock-on grip
Brakes Hayes Dominion A4 4 piston, 203/180mm rotors
Wheelset HUNT Enduro Wide V2, 33mm front/31mm rear internal
Tires Maxxis Assegai 29x2.5", 3C MaxxGrip, 3C, EXO+ / Maxxis Minion DHRII 27.5"x 2.4", DD, 3C MaxxTerra
Seat Privateer Cro-Mo rail
Seatpost OneUp V2 Dropper, 31.6mm, P1 = 150mm, P2-P4 = 180mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Privateer 141 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.
Hidden behind the black stanchions, the Fox 36 Performance Elite uses the Grip2 damper found in the Factory-series fork for steadfast performance.
Privateer 141 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.
Due to the chainstay flip-chip on the 141 (and 161), the frame isn't UDH compatible, so upgrading to SRAM's T-type drivetrains won't be possible.




Privateer 141 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.
RIDING THE
141

Test Bike Setup

As a consumer direct brand, the 141 arrived securely in a cardboard box with well-designed axle supports. The assembly was rountine and smooth. All that's needed are regular tools and a pump to install the handlebars, front wheel and pump up the tires. Also included in the box is tire sealant, brake pad spacers, and, in most cases, a shock sag card to accurately setup the suspension (this was absent in the box I received).

Privateer recommends 30% sag, or 14.1mm on the shock shaft, but it’s not always about a number. Ride dynamics can vary depending how riders situate themselves on the bike. Finding the correct air pressure and sweet spot took longer than normal. Eventually, I settled on 32% sag which meant 212 PSI in the shock. No extra volume spacers were needed and the rebound was set 5-6 clicks from closed. The compression adjuster on the Float X stayed around 7-8 clicks from closed.
photo
Matt Beer
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 37
Height: 5'10" / 178 cm
Weight: 170 lb / 77 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mattb33r

Up front, the Fox 36 with 150mm of travel was pumped to 104 psi and three volume spacers were installed.

Of the four frame sizes, I picked the P2 frame with a 465mm reach. Privateer recognizes that frame size is the dealer’s choice and I certainly could have ridden a P3. On that P2 frame, the 180mm dropper post was clamped 90mm above the seat collar and never needed to be altered.

I primarily rode the bike with dual 29” wheels in the short chainstay setting. The P2 frame allowed me to move around the bike without buzzing the big rear wheel, although the MX setup adds a degree of maneuverability to the bike. When making that change, I preferred the longer chainstay setting to reclaim some balance out back.

Another possibility with the 141's leverage ratio allows the choice between an air or coil shock. For this, I turned to a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate coil on hand and stuck with a 500 pound spring.

Testing Info

Aggressive trail bikes can handle a diverse flavor of trails and that's exactly what was served up. The 141 took on rock slabs and old stunts around Squamish and sped through the craggy singletracks around Cumberland.



Privateer 141 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.

Climbing

Based on technical numbers, the high anti-squat and balanced geometry of the 141 embodies everything about a strong uphill performer, except for the weight. While the 141 isn’t a featherweight (okay, it's basically the opposite of a featherweight), it does get the job done when it matters most - putting power to the wheels and tracking the ground.

Balance is a key part of climbing and the 141 keeps the rider centered between the wheels and in an upright position without falling off the back. The less you have to adjust your position on the bike, the more likely you are to make it up and over stubborn pitches. Having a rear wheel that hugs roots and rocks helps heaps too. With the climb switch open, there’s a desirable amount of forgiveness that doesn’t wallow through the suspension. Bursting or sprinting doesn’t feel like you’re giving away energy either.

During prolonged climbs, flicking the lever closed adds support without turning it into a complete hardtail and that can be more comfortable on rough roads, plus the location is reachable at a moment’s notice.

For riders with long legs, swapping to a post greater amount of drop would be a wise choice (the P3 and P4 arrive with a 180mm). The seat post insertion isn’t the problem - it’s the number of cable clamps and low exit point which constrict the dropper housing. That would be a nuisance if raising or lowering the post in the frame.

Another frequent frustration I often hear but rarely encounter are riders clipping their feet on the rear end of the frame. The 141’s seat/chainstays are wide, and judging by the scuff marks you can see that this happened regularly, whether I was riding clipless or flat pedals.



Privateer 141 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.
Poppy or locked in, the 141 has wheel and geometry options for all.

Descending

I can see how Privateer’s high leverage rate theory is appealing, especially for a burly bike with 140mm of travel - it can be pushed hard to handle heavy hits with ease, but I’ll be honest, feeling comfortable on the 141 took some time. Part of that came down to the shock’s sag percentage, which seemed too easy to under or overshoot without the sag card. Once that was honed in, the bike supplied a balanced, brutish sense that squashes most bumps, almost too much so.

The high leverage rate works as prescribed by breaking into the air shock’s travel with a sensitivity that can be felt when floating over tiny roots and small square edges. This is most apparent when the bike is on the ground but unweighted.

On the far end, the air shock and leverage combo ramps up considerably to avoid bottom outs. That does store a serious amount of energy deep down in the stroke, which can kick back when tackling consecutive drop offs if you’re not positioned to counteract that force. On flowier trails, that’s not such a bad thing, though. The rider can push further into the travel and tap into the stored energy towards the end of the air spring curve to boost extra high off of small jumps and pump along more rolly obstacles.

Privateer 141 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.
There's a solid footprint to the 141 that doesn't rock fore and aft under braking but bigger impacts store a lot of energy deep down in the air shock.

Carrying speed across repetitive impacts on flatter trails isn’t the 141’s greatest strength. Wait, …I thought you said the rear wheel tracked well? While that’s true, the rear shock’s mid-stroke (where air springs have a bit of a flat spot, or falling rate) can feel vague. The 141 seems to spend a lot of time here and this is where the coil spring shock came into play nicely by holding up more consistently across those medium-size impacts.

A big win for the 141 is how it conserves its geometry well under braking. Unlike most other Horst-link bikes, it doesn’t suffer from the rear suspension rising when on the binders, which makes the 141 more predictable on steep trails.

Where does that leave us feeling about the 141’s descending capabilities then? Well, it gravitates towards flow trails where you can push into the bike to gain momentum. Steep, slower trails with sizable features are well within the 141's limit too. The sturdy frame and bottom out resistance does encourage jumping off features that other 140mm travel bikes would shy away from. Flatter trails littered with roots and rocks which want to hold you back do take a bit more effort to get through though.



Privateer 141 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.
Excuse the bunched up dropper post housing - the post was lowered for photogenic purposes only, however, it does show the complications of the cable clamps. In theory, they are a decent solutions to external routing versus single-use zip-ties, but this wasn't the only point that caused some woes.
Privateer 141 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.
Appropriate Maxxis tires are stock equipment. The Enduro Wide wheels on the other hand, might be heavier than needed. Hunt does produce a lighter Trail Wide version.

Technical Report

Hunt Enduro Wide wheels: Hunt wheels is an adjacent brand to Privateer. The Enduro Wide rims weigh a hefty 2105g (250g more than the Trail version) but that extra material might be worth it since they haven't skipped a beat. 6 wide pawls engage every 5-degrees for a legitimately fast pic-up while emitting a light ticking noise. Triple butted spokes add compliance without feeling too squirmy and they’ve barely needed a spoke wrench. Those connect to specific alloy rims which are still perfectly round and true. The front rim is slightly wider internally than the rear (33 and 31mm) to produce optimal tire profiles according to Hunt.

GX drivetrain: After spending the majority of my time on SRAM Transmission drivetrain lately, jumping back to the GX Eagle made me realize how impressive that new T-type shifting really is. The clutch on the GX Eagle derailleur has a lot less tension than the T-types and that leads to a lot of chain feedback through the rider’s feet. It’s not chain noise, but the bouncing derailleur that distracted me.

Cable Routing: From afar, the external cable routing and clamping method seems sensible - lock it down in the ideal location - but that caused some mild frustration. Balancing the torque on each bolt in a way that doesn’t pinch the shifting housing or back off while riding is a fine line. This is one bonus to running SRAM derailleurs over Shimano since they use a lower cable pull ratio, meaning there’s less chance of the cable sticking.

You’ll also have to loosen each one to provide enough slack on the housings when choosing the longer chainstay setting.

Adding to the mixed feelings on the cable routing, I almost made a fatal error when swapping shocks too. The lower shock bolt unthreads into the path of the rear brake line. That’s on me, but I suspect I won’t be the last person to encounter that scenario.



photo

Which Model is the Best Value?

If you’re looking for a complete bike, Privateer only offers one build kit. That includes a wise list of components that puts performance first and flashiness second. Otherwise, you’ll have to custom build a frame which is typically more costly for the customer.

At £3,949 GBR / $4,949 USD the 141 complete bike comes with strong Hunt Enduro Wide wheels, Fox Performance Elite suspension, choice Maxxis tires, and Hayes Dominion brakes which are crowd favorites and leave little to be desired in terms of adjustments and durability.

Not blingy enough? A 141 frame kit costs £1,889, including the Fox Float X air shock, but no other extras like a head set.

The complete bike offers the most value, granted, those who are choosing to custom build a frame are likely less concerned with penny pinching.

A third and not totally unrealistic option for riders who don’t love all of the parts would be to buy the complete bike and swap out for their preferred components, rather than starting from the ground up.




photo
Privateer 141 (frame and Float X shock) - £1,889 GBR
Raaw Jibb review
Raaw Jibb (frame and Float X shock) - £2,295 GBR

How Does It Compare?

Two brands that I often hear of being compared are Privateer and Raaw. The Jibb is Raaw’s rugged, aluminum short-travel bike that follows a similar theme to the 141. Neither are lightweights and each frame comes close to hitting the 4kg mark.

In terms of technical numbers, the [L=https://www.pinkbike.com/news/field-test-2022-raaw-jibb-smooth-silent-and-sturdy.htmlJibb[/L] isn’t far off from 141(the Jibb V2 travel has been reduced to 130mm). There’s 6mm less travel and the head angle is a degree steeper. Adjustments to the leverage ratio and chainstay are possible too, however, they call on auxiliary pieces of hardware.

Each frame receives a nod of appreciation where the other falls short. For the 141, it’s the ability to switch rear wheel sizes. The Jibb technically is a 29er only. On the other hand, the Jibb can accept a UDH and T-type derailleur.

When talking about trail habits, the Jibb is pointer at speed and has a lower anti–rise value. That’s noticeable when pushing the Jibb down the guts of old trails and cracking on through bumpy bike park berms, whereas the 141 holds its stance well, no matter what's in front of it. One thing’s for sure, neither bike flinches away under heavy landings or flexes like some spindley aluminum bikes we’ve tried in the past.

Raaw doesn’t offer a complete build kit for their bikes at this time and so tallying up the price of each frame with a Fox Float X is the fairest comparison. That puts the Jibb at £2,295 and the 141 at £1,889.00 - a close battle indeed.



Privateer 141 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.

Pros

+ Ability to run either rear wheel size or shock type
+ Robust, straightforward hardware
+ Excellent rear wheel tracking

Cons

- On the heavy side for a trail bike
- Drivetrain can impose some undesired feedback at the rear wheel
- Not UDH compatible


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesPrivateer have delivered what the people want: a no-nonsense mountain bike with contemporary geometry that will work in any trail setting. The utilitarian design ethos will please the mechanics in the room, plus there are enough adjustments to keep the puzzlers busy.

It’s not the lightest, sleekest, or most exciting to ride, but rarely will it let you down. Whether or not the chainstay length adjustment is worth giving up UDH compatibility will surely be a point of contention for some potential customers.
 Matt Beer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Privateer Bikes Privateer 141


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
394 articles
Report
36 Comments
  • 28 4
 Hate to say it but this one was a pretty big miss imo. While every other manufacturer is updating their frames to be UDH-compatible and moving to cleaner lines, for some reason Privateer did the opposite. Get rid of the "triple-triangle", add the UDH (despite the flipchip issue) and give me a straight top-tube and this frame would be so much better. Gotta give them props on the external cable routing at least.
  • 13 2
 @mtbmarkus I'm not going to say the bike is perfect, but adjustable chainstays can do a lot more to improve handling a UDH ever would. Most of us spend more time cornering than standing on our derailleur hanger.
  • 3 0
 @fentoncrackshell: they could at least offer both like RAAW do?
  • 3 1
 @fentoncrackshell: UDH isnt just about Transmission compatiblility. Have a UDH derailleur hanger means if I am on the road and bend/brake my hanger there's an extremely good chance a shop will have the replacement I need on hand. Thats a huge value
  • 1 0
 @fentoncrackshell: I am in agreement with you, I would much rather have adjustments available. Plus, just walking into a bike shop and finding a replacement UDH is not all it is cracked up to be. I literally went to 3 different shops and not 1 had them. I had to order it online anyway. Like I would have any other replacement derailleur.
  • 17 3
 I feel like this is just the natural result of a ton of commenters being like wEiGhT dOEsn'T mATteR... weight matters a lot, especially on a bike designed to both climb and descend... it's not the only factor, sure, but it's a pretty important factor that seems to have hindered how well this ugly bike rides
  • 1 0
 Agreed. It's a 141mm "trail bike" that weighs more than my DH bike
  • 14 2
 I don't know how you can build a 140mm trail bike that has 17 kilos. Like, I wouldn't know what components to put on there to get it that heavy. Is the frame made of lead tubes?
  • 13 4
 Everyone needs to stop attributing the weight to this frame. It's within about a half pound of an ibis ripmo AF frame, or basically every other aluminum frame you are a fan of. They just specced their one and only complete to truly be race ready for privateers. I commend them staying true to their states intentions on this. You can buy the frame and build this into a 32lb bike if you want, but it's not going to be up to the same task as the complete they offer.
  • 4 0
 And yet now it's a "heavy bike" to everyone. It's tough to shake that label once you've got it. Case in point for why brands continue to spec thin casings - just pragmatic.
  • 3 0
 It’s marketed as a trail bike, not a race bike, despite the name.
  • 3 0
 Trek claims the fuel EX alloy frame weighs 4.6kg. But they know they to just send out the top spec carbon version with thin casing tires and keep pinkers happy.
  • 2 0
 Nail on the head Big Grin Our complete bikes are built to offer durability and performance ride after ride. We could have easily dropped the weight speccing lighter tyres, but swapping those out to something with a tougher (heavier) casing would probably be the first 'upgrade' a rider would make. Giving riders sorted parts right out of the box means you can enjoy your bike from day one and any money you would spend on upgrades can be used for uplifts, race entry, and and days at the bike park. The frameset only option, does also give riders the ability to build up a lighter bike if they wanted.
  • 7 0
 I own a privateer 141 original gen and it's great. However I just couldn't see myself buying this. The price hike is pretty significant, the geo is pretty similar, doesn't sound like the new suspension kinematics are anything to write home about. The only real change in spec is Hayes A4's instead of Magura MT5's. (I like the MT5's) Seems like you're paying over 1K extra over the original generation for extra weight and an uglier bike. Sorry privateer you do have great customer service though!
  • 10 1
 Coming soon, the 40 pound trail bike.
  • 8 1
 On the heavy side...this thing is a pig yeah.
  • 8 2
 I've never looked at a pooping dog aesthetic bike and said "I really, really want that". Now it's a very fat pooping dog.
  • 6 0
 How kinky do you want it?
  • 3 0
 Such a shame they changed from the previous design!
  • 1 0
 Definitely reminds me of a Niner.
  • 3 0
 @OzarkBike: I see what you mean, but I think Niners still look a lot better than this even.
  • 5 0
 Goodness, what have they done? The previous model looked so good and this...
  • 3 0
 Putting it side by side with the Jibb doesn't help
  • 1 0
 @ReformedRoadie: Seems almost unfair. Big Grin
  • 6 1
 This thing is a tank. No thanks.
  • 4 0
 I would struggle to buy a gravel bike without a UDH right now, let alone a mountain bike. Tough choice for them.
  • 1 0
 Hi everyone, our Privateer 141 and 161 framesets DO come with the headset, they also come with a spare mech hanger (so 2 in total), removable ISCG mounts, chain guide, seat clamp and rear shock. Just wanted to clear that up Big Grin
  • 2 0
 much like the fuel ex and exe - with that bottom shock brace it looks like there is an obvious near identical light weight ebike about to be released?
  • 2 0
 Adjustable wrench....Aka The Nut Fucker. Seems appropriate.
  • 1 0
 Weight isn’t bad for a 160/170 bike, but damn dude this and the Raaw are too thicc for the travel.
  • 2 0
 One step forward... 2-3 steps back. Errr back to the drawing board, guys.
  • 1 0
 That rocker looks almost identical to the one on the new Saracen Myst???? I wonder if they've switched manufacturers.
  • 1 0
 Ive stopped reading bike reviews a loong time ago. absolute waste of time . Just ride your bike ...
  • 1 0
 I believe you can also call it a shifting spanner.
Below threshold threads are hidden







