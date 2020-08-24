Review: Privateer 161 - The Budget Priced Brute

by Mike Kazimer  

Privateer 161

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Colin Wiseman


Privateer is a relatively new brand and part of The Rider Firm, the same company that's behind Hunt Wheels. The 161 is their first model, a burly aluminum enduro machine with 161mm of travel and 29” wheels on all but the smallest size, which gets 27.5” wheels.

It's the value-oriented focus of Privateer that's turned heads over the last few months – the 161's frame and shock retail for $1,535 USD, and there's a complete model with a very smart parts spec that's priced at $3,075 USD.

The 161's geometry has also generated plenty of comments and speculation, due in part to that extra-steep 80-degree seat tube angle, 490mm reach and 446mm chainstays on a size P3. With a 170mm fork, it has a 64-degree head angle.
Privateer 161 Details

• Travel: 170mm (f) / 161mm (r)
• 6066-T6 aluminum frame
• Wheel size: 29" (27.5" on P1)
• 64-degree head angle
• 80-degree seat tube angle
• 490mm reach (size P3)
• Sizes: P1, P2, P3, P4
• P3 frame with shock: 9.8 lb (4.4 kg)
• Weight as shown: 34.9 lb (15.8 kg)
• Frame w/shock: $1,535 USD
www.privateerbikes.com

I built this bike up from the frame only, and over the last three months it's served as a rolling test platform for several different forks, wheelsets, and tires. As pictured, it's equipped with a 170mm-travel RockShox Zeb fork, SRAM Code RSC brakes, Stan's Flow S1 rims with DT Swiss 350 hubs, a 175mm Fox Transfer post, and a Maxxis Minion DHF / Dissector EXO+ tire combo.


bigquotesThe 161 does best on faster, wider open tracks – it's more of a speed demon than a trail dancer – and when there's room to straighten it out and let off the brakes the stability at speed is very satisfying. Mike Kazimer



Construction and Features

The 161's beefy frame is made from 6066-T6 aluminum, with off-the-shelf tubing that's joined to a rocker link and bottom bracket junction that was designed by Privateer. By not going with fully custom tube shapes Privateer was able to keep the final cost of the frame down and pass some of those savings to the consumer.

The dropper post housing is internally routed, and the derailleur housing runs through the chainstay, but otherwise it's an all-external affair. Bolt-on cable guides on each side of the headtube keep the housing from flapping around at the front of the bike, and zip-ties hold the housing in place at other points on the frame. There's room for a smaller water bottle inside the front triangle, at least on a P3 – the amount of room available is going to shrink as you go down in size.

Chain slap protection is in place on the chainstay, although you won't find any fancy ribs or bumps here – it's about as basic as it gets, which goes for the downtube protection as well.

Other details include a threaded bottom bracket and a set of ISCG-05 tabs around the shell for running a chain guide or bash guard.

Most of the housing is routed externally along the top of the downtube.
There's plenty of tire or mud clearance.


The chain slap protection isn't the fanciest, but it does the job. Yes, there's some heel rub on the frame - muddy rides with flat pedals will do that.



Geometry & Sizing

It's amazing how quickly what's considered 'normal' for mountain bike geometry has changed. A 490mm reach on what's essentially a size large would have been considered extreme a few years ago, and now reach numbers in that 480 to 490mm range are becoming more and more common.

The 161's 80-degree seat tube angle is still one of the steepest out there, though, and with a 75.5 actual seat angle, things stay very steep for even the tallest of riders. That steep seat tube angle creates a fairly compact seated position – the effective top tube length on a P3 is just 603mm.

The head angle sits at 64-degrees with a 170mm fork, and the chainstay length varies slightly depending on the frame size, measuring 446mm on a P3.


Suspension Design

The 161 uses a Horst Link suspension layout, with a one-piece rocker link driving the 205 x 65mm shock. According to Privateer, the bike's progressive leverage ratio allows it to work well with both air and coil shocks. The anti-squat value is around 126% at sag, and then falls off as the bike goes through its travel, although it still stays above 80% for the entire time.




RIDING THE
PRIVATEER 161


Test Bike Setup

The geometry game's a tricky one to play, especially with how quickly things are changing and how adaptable the human body is. Think about the bikes many of us were riding 5 or 10 years ago – nowadays they'd seem comically small, but back then they seemed just fine. Lately, I've been most comfortable on bikes with reach numbers that range from 470 – 490mm, which is why I went with P3 size on the Privateer (that's also what their sizing chart recommends).

We'll see what I prefer three years from now, but I've found those dimensions to work best for my riding style and terrain. I ran a 40mm stem and my preferred 780mm handlebar width.

The RockShox Zeb was inflated to 55 psi, LSC 10-clicks from closed, and HSC 2-clicks from closed. I set up the Super Deluxe shock with two volume spacers and 150 psi, which put me at 27% sag.

Testing took place in Bellingham, Washington, with a few trips to other riding zones, including Silver Mountain, Idaho, for some long lift-served laps.


Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 38
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Climbing

There's no getting around the Privateer's nearly 10-pound frame weight, which turned into a total weight of around 35-pounds once I'd built it up with what I'd consider a fairly standard parts kit. That weight is with EXO+ casing tires; I also ran DH-casing tires for a portion of the test period, which drove the number on the scale all the way up to 37-pounds. Yikes.

That weight is noticeable on long climbs – there's no question that it takes more of an effort to get it up to speed, and it can make long, hot logging roads feel like they've somehow gotten even longer.

All that being said, the good news is that the 161's steep seat tube angle does create a very comfortable climbing position for getting this beast up the hill. I'd say it's teetering on the brink of being too steep – it can feel a little strange on the flats, and I wouldn't want the effective top tube length to be much shorter, but as it is it works very well for making it as easy as possible to get the 161 up to the top of a steep ascent. Even with that long front center, I was upright and centered on the bike, which helped me keep enough weight on the front wheel to prevent any wandering.

There's minimal bob from the RockShox Super Deluxe shock thanks to the 161's generous amount of anti-squat, and I never needed to reach for the climb switch. The initial portion of the bike's travel isn't overly supple – more on that in a bit – but the length and relatively slack head angle do make it a stable climber, traits that helped keep it chugging along through rough, chunky straightaways. Of course, this wouldn't be my pick if my climbs were tight and meandering, since the long wheelbase is most noticeable on sharp switchbacks, but you're looking in the wrong direction if you're eying up this bike with climbing performance high on your priority list. Overall, the 161's geometry is best suited to steep climbs followed by steep descents.


Descending

The Privateer is billed as an enduro race bike, and under a strong, aggressive rider there's no doubt it could fill that role, although it can be a handful on slower, tighter sections of trail. There's an endless variety of enduro race courses out there, but many of them tend to have at least a few tighter, more awkward sections, which is where the 161 struggles a bit. To me, it felt more like a burly bike park bike, or something that could be used to access steep DH trails via pedal power when there's no shuttle truck or chairlift nearby.

The 161 does best on faster, wide-open tracks – it's more of a speed demon than a trail dancer – and when there's room to straighten it out and let off the brakes the stability at speed is very satisfying. However, despite having 161mm of travel, it's not the plushest ride out there. It takes the edge off big hits but doesn't mute them as much as I'd expected. The flip side to that is it's easy to tell what the back end is doing; there's no vague handling when plowing through rooty or rock-strewn sections of trail.

I experimented with different sag amounts and volume spacer configurations, and I found that 27% sag with two spacers gave me the best results. Running more sag had me sitting deeper in the stroke than I wanted, and one spacer had me going through the travel a little too easily. The stock Super Deluxe shock has a medium rebound / light compression tune, but I do wonder if going even lighter with the compression would help increase the level of small bump sensitivity. A coil shock could also help in this department, bumping up the level of grip available in slippery terrain.

I had the Guerilla Gravity Gnarvana on hand at the same time as the Privateer, and while the wheelbase lengths are within 5mm of each other, the Gnarvana was noticeably easier to manage, especially at slower speeds. The Gnarvana and its coil shock had a much plusher, ground-hugging feel, while the Privateer sat higher in its travel, and didn't track the ground as well. Looking a little closer at the numbers, the 161 is 20mm longer in reach, which could certainly have contributed to the feeling that I had to work harder to muscle it around. The 161 can feel like a handful at times if you didn't bring your A-game, while the Gnarvana was more forgiving on the days when I felt more like cruising rather than turning the dial up to 11.


Privateer 161
Raaw Madonna V2 review
Raaw Madonna V2

How does it compare?

The Raaw Madonna and the Privateer 161 were both designed with similar intentions in mind, and the fact that they're manufactured in the same factory makes the comparison even more appropriate.

As far as geometry goes, the Raaw has a slightly steeper head tube angle of 64.5-degrees vs. 64-degrees and a shorter reach of 480mm vs. 490mm for the 161. Both bikes have very steep seat tube angles, but I actually preferred the slightly slacker angle on the Raaw. I didn't feel pushed quite as far towards the front of the bike, which made it feel more 'normal' on flatter and rolling terrain.

On the trail, the Raaw was easier to handle – it felt more alive at slower speeds, and I had fewer runaway freight train moments on it compared to the Privateer. There's better small bump sensitivity as well, at least when comparing the Fox DPX2 to the 161's Super Deluxe. A number of factors could be at play here, including the inherent differences between the shocks themselves, the kinematic differences between the frames, and the fact that the Raaw uses cartridge bearings at the lower shock mount.

The Raaw's frame has a few more refinements than the Privateer, including bearing covers to keep the mud and grit out, a spot to hold a tube under the downtube, and room for a larger water bottle. Those niceties do come with a higher price tag, though; the Madonna frame costs over $700 more than the 161.

RockShox Zeb
MTB on a Budget
Fox's new Transfer Post and OneUp's dropper (shown) both spent time on the Privateer.

Technical Report

Quieting those creaks: After my first couple of rides the Privateer developed a creak from the swingarm area. I ended up pulling and greasing the pivot hardware in order to quiet things down, adding some Loctite to the bolt threads while I was at it. This did the trick, and everything stayed secure and quiet for the remainder of the test period.

All the drop: The steeper a bike's seat angle, the more necessary a long-travel dropper post becomes. I'd recommend going with a 170mm dropper on the 161 at the minimum. I spent part of my time on the new 175mm Fox Transfer post, and the other part on a 210mm OneUp post. I prefer the shape of Fox's new thumb lever to OneUp's, but otherwise both posts went up and down with zero issues.

SRAM GX 10-52 drivetrain: Laugh all you want at that 52-tooth cassette cog, but I was glad to have it on multiple occasions while grinding up stupidly steep logging roads. It only took a couple of wet rides for the crankarms' finish to begin to wear - I think raw aluminum cranks need to become more common, or someone needs to create anodization that can last more than a few sloppy rides without rubbing off.

RockShox Zeb vs. Fox 38: Both of these beefy forks made it onto the front of the Privateer, and neither option disappointed. In this case, there's not a clear cut winner as far as how they feel out on the trail, but if I was forced to pick I think I'd go with the Zeb. It's a little lighter, a little easier to set up, and a little less expensive. Dan Roberts has a more definitive head-to-head comparison on the way – look for that in the near future.


Pros

+ Very stable at speed
+ Modern geometry - steep seat angle, and chainstay lengths that vary by size

Cons

- Heavy frame - gram counters need not apply
- Not the best small bump sensitivity





Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Privateer 161 isn't a bike for the timid. Drink those protein shakes and hit the gym, because this is a bike that requires a strong, confident rider at the helm. If you can hang on, the Privateer is a stout machine that comes alive at higher speeds. Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Privateer Bikes Privateer 161


  • 7 0
 I have this bike and have been riding it around Italy and Germany since May. This is a bike (as are the other long, slack and heavy ones, like the Poles or the Raaw) made for Enduro racing! In the right hands it might give you an advantage to get the last few seconds on an Enduro stage. It CAN climb, but that's not what its made for. It's heavy and you (well, I didn't) wont go very fast. I put my powermeter on it and I estimate that it climbs about 10-20% less effective (I know, I did this in a super unscientific way, and this number is more of a guesstimate, but it lines up with how I felt) than my usual Enduro/Trail bike, the 301 MK14. On the downhill it's a machine that goes like on rails. But: It doesn't really feel like that much fun. It's kind of difficualt to "play" with the trail. Do little jumps, smash it into corners in a fun way, stuff like this. Again: Point it downhill and you will be FAST, almost effortlessly. Very impressing and just made for full on racing.
I would not recommend getting this bike for general trail riding or tours. For Enduro racing? Amazing!
  • 1 0
 I’ve got a pole evolink and sounds very familiar, goes like a rocket ship on anything steep or fast, slow and nimble can be hard, and it’s very hard work to keep it going on
  • 1 0
 This sounds like a review of my 2020 Sight (Very similar geo). I love it in the trails it loves and it hauls when I want it to, but other days when not riding steep/fast/chunder I take my 27.5 hardtail.
  • 4 0
 Seeing you weight, the leverage ratio of the frame and that you ran the shock with a medium rebound tune and the standard air spring it is easy to see why you ran into problems. Go to your favourite suspension guy, give it a low rebound tune and a megneg and you are good to go.
  • 2 0
 Its seems I am Mike's sibling regarding body dimensions and I also struggle with RS Super deluxe setup. It seems to have way too much fast rebound damping in the MM tune. When you open the rebound it gets better on rough, but then you have not enough slow rebound. Anyway, if you are considered with rear performance, buy a 4-way adjustable shock.
  • 2 0
 Was hoping for a really negative review so people would cancel their orders. Est. delivery is Dec week 4 right now.. I want one so bad, but I'm also not patient enough to wait that long on a bike..
  • 1 0
 Thank you for the review. I've been considering this bike for the last couple of months, as its value for the money is simply incredible (frame only, and complete).

But, without the ability to demo one, I think perhaps I'd best stay away for now. Simply put, I'm not sure my "A game" is good enough to handle it, if I'm being honest with myself.

Also,as I've considered this bike these last few months, I realized that with these bikes with really steep STA's, I can't figure out how to decide on a size. Basically I have to decide on if I care more about the ETT, or the reach. And it seems like this problem will be more and more common as geo keeps evolving.

Basically, the P3 has a similar reach to my current bike, while a P4 has a similar ETT to my current bike. And if I bought one, I'm not sure which one I'd go with.

Thoughts?
  • 2 0
 Super Deluxe Air traits still on every bike that comes with this shock. RS should do something about it..
  • 2 0
 Sounds like the P2 size would have worked better for an enduro bike.
  • 2 0
 Would probalby make it more agile while descending but with the steep seat tube angle it'd make the seatead position feel very short.
  • 1 0
 @raozaki: Yeah sliding the saddle all the way back might be the move in that case.
  • 1 0
 Yes sir, that's exactly what I'm going to do - laugh all I want at that 52-tooth cassette cog, thank you very much.
  • 1 0
 Would a Meg-Neg added to the super delux sort out the small bump sensitivity?
  • 1 0
 Waiting for the Zeb VS 38
  • 1 0
 Such a bruteeee
  • 1 2
 Needs a EXT Storia V3 on it to help with that sensitivity
  • 2 0
 and be driven insane by the incessant clicking noise of a check valve.
  • 1 0
 I reckon there isn't enough leverage for a storia. Even the lightest tune is very supportive.
  • 1 3
 Yet again 29er being shoved down throat unless you chose a small frame. Pity, would have built one up as a spare.
