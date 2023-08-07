Review: 2023 Propain Tyee CF

The Tyee has been in Propain's lineup for over a decade, where it sits as the brand's all-mountain / enduro option, positioned between the Hugene trail bike and Spindrift freeride machine. The most recent version launched earlier this year with revised geometry and frame updates designed to increase its strength and stiffness.

Propain's online configurator means that there are numerous ways to build up a Tyee, but no matter what the final result will have 160mm of rear travel courtesy of Propain's PRO10 dual-link suspension design. The wheel size options vary depending on the frame size – sizes S – M are available with dual 27.5” wheels, and sizes M – XL are available with either a mixed-wheel or full 29” setup.
Tyee Details

• Wheel size: 29" or mixed (tested)
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 160mm (r) / 170mm fork
• 64º head angle
• 77.1º seat tube angle
• 445mm chainstays (size L)
• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 33.9 lb / 15.4 kg (size L)
• Price: $6,614 USD
propain-bikes.com


For this review I was aboard the mixed wheel, carbon-framed option, with a 170mm fork. Build kit highlights include a RockShox Zeb Ultimate, a SuperDeluxe Ultimate shock, SRAM Code RSC brakes, a SRAM X0 T-type drivetrain, and Newmen Evolution SL A30 wheels.


photo


bigquotesI'd describe its trail manners as energetically neutral - it's peppy enough to get airborne off smaller obstacles without a struggle, but the overall handling feel is calm and balanced. Mike Kazimer



photo

Frame Details

The overall look of the Tyee hasn't changed much from the previous version – the shock still sits in front of the seat tube, where it's sandwiched between two short links. The main changes to the carbon frame were increased tire clearance, a lower standover height, and thru-headset cable routing. Two out of those three details are improvements, and the third, well, I'm still confused as to why it's a thing.

Propain's take on thru-headset cable routing has the housing running underneath the front of the stem and through a rubber grommet; compared to the versions with ports in the headset top cap this should help keep water out. Stainless steel headset bearings are used to further reduce the amount of maintenance the headset will need. The frame's pivot bearings are also well sealed, with a secondary rubber grommet in place to prevent mud and grit from getting in.

Bolts have been added to the underside of the top tube to hold a tube or tool, although it'll need to be a pretty tiny attachment, otherwise it'll hit the water bottle. New chainslap protection has been added that has raised hollow rubber rectangles to keep any noise to a minimum.

The cable routing around the bottom bracket area was also updated – the derailleur and brake line now run next to the lower shock link, rather than underneath the frame.


photo


photo
photo

photo

Geometry & Sizing

The Tyee's multiple possible configurations means there are several different geometry accompanying geometry charts. The majority of my time was spent with the flip chip in the high position, the recommended setting for a mixed-wheel setup. That gives it a 64.1-degree head angle, 77.1-degree seat angle, and a 475mm reach for a size large with 445mm chainstays.


photo


Suspension Design

The Tyee has a progressive leverage ratio curve that allows it to work well with either an air or coil shock. It's slightly less progressive than before, with a lower starting leverage ratio that puts the percent change at 21.9% rather than the 25.9% found on the previous model. The anti-squat level has been lower slightly too, and is now 113% at sag. That number increases for the first half of the Tyee's travel before dropping off sharply.

photo


Specifications
Price $6614
Travel 160mm
Rear Shock RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate
Fork RockShox Zeb Ultimate 170mm
Headset Acros ZS56 / ZS56
Cassette SRAM X0 Transmission, 10-52 tooth
Crankarms SRAM X0 T-Type
Rear Derailleur SRAM AXS X0 T-Type
Chain SRAM X0 T-Type
Shifter Pods SRAM AXS
Handlebar Sixpack Millenium 805 (20mm rise)
Stem SixPack Millenium 35 ICR
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Wheelset Newman Evolution SL A30
Tires Maxxis Assegai / DHR II, DD rear, EXO+ front
Seat SQLab
Seatpost RockShox AXS Reverb, 170mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC


photo

photo







photo
RIDING THE
Tyee

Test Bike Setup

It's possible to build up the Tyee to be more of an all-mountain machine by selecting a 160mm fork and a lighter parts kit, or to push it more into the enduro realm with a 170mm fork. That's the option I went with, knowing the there were bike park laps and plenty of rough trails in its future.

I tried the Tyee with both a SuperDeluxe air and coil, and ended up preferring the feel and adjustability of the air shock. 185 psi put me right at 30% sag. I ran 55 psi in the RockShox Zeb with half of a Bottomless Token installed for that Goldilocks 'just right' level of bottom out resistance.

Propain included a 35mm and a 50mm SixPack stem for me to try, but unfortunately there's no 40mm option in SixPack's line, and the special headset spacers under the stem mean that it's not possible to swap it out for another brand's stem. I ended up switching out the headset top cap in order to be able to run the stem I wanted, a procedure that required undoing the rear brake line, further cementing my conviction that thru-headset cable routing is silly.

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer

I've had the Tyee in regular use for the last three months, and it's accompanied me on dry dusty laps in Pemberton, multiple days in the Whistler Bike Park, and on numerous rides around Bellingham, Washington.



photo

Climbing

The efficiency of Propain's Pro10 suspension design is one of its hallmarks, and that trait continues with the Tyee. Propain did reduce the anti-squat slightly compared to the previous version, but that's done little to reduce its climbing abilities. There are enduro bikes out there that deliver more climbing traction (the new Ibis HD6 comes to mind), but there aren't many 160mm bikes that have the Tyee's level of climbing support. Even with a coil shock the back end remains impressively calm, and there's really no need to reach for the climb switch, unless you're looking for something to do while spinning up a smooth road.

As far as the actual climbing position goes, the steep actual and effective seat tube angles create an upright and centered position. It seems like the race to create the steepest seat angle possible has subsided, with most long travel options settling in the 77-78 degree range, and for good reason. That number keeps the seated climbing position from feeling too stretched out, while still remaining rideable on mellower terrain. I have a fairly flat gravel road approach to my local trails and never felt like the Tyee's geometry was putting too much pressure on my hands.

On tight, awkward climbs the Tyee remains manageable. It has the calmer handling you'd expect from an enduro bike, but it doesn't feel overly sluggish or lethargic. The 34-pound weight is quite reasonable, especially considering that that's with mainly aluminum components, a DoubleDown rear tire, and a Zeb – it wouldn't be hard to shed some weight with a slightly less DH-oriented build.

photo

Descending

Even with a 170mm fork the Tyee's geometry is fairly middle-of-the road for this style of bike. It's not super long and slack, or overly steep and short. I'd describe its trail manners as energetically neutral - it's peppy enough to get airborne off smaller obstacles without a struggle, but the overall handling feel is calm and balanced. I never felt like I had to fight to place it where I wanted, no matter whether I was picking my way through jumbles of pointy rocks in Pemberton, or logging some air time in Whistler.

Compared to the Commencal SX that we tested last year, another mixed wheel bike in this travel bracket, the Tyee doesn't require as much effort to manuever, likely due to the steeper head angle and shorter reach, figures that give it a 20mm shorter wheelbase.

Some of the extra-efficient feel that the Tyee demonstrated on the climbs bleeds over onto the descents, where it's not quite as beneficial. It can handle big hits with ease, and it has a nicely planted feel when touching back down to earth, but this is a bike that feels more poised than plush – it doesn't have ton of sensitivity at the beginning of its travel. I experimented with running more sag, and ran a SuperDeluxe coil shock for a while, but no matter the setting the Tyee never transformed into a plush, ultra-sensitive machine.

photo

The Tyee's flip chip is mainly designed to allow the use of a 29” or 27.5” rear wheel while preserving the geometry, but it can also be used to create slack and very low option – with a 170mm fork the head angle drops to 63.2 degrees, and the bottom bracket feels like it's hovering just above the ground.

I took a handful of laps in the Whistler Bike Park with the Tyee in configuration and found it to be very enjoyable on high speed jump trails. The increased stability is noticeable, and the low bottom bracket height made it even easier to push into tall bermed turns. The downsides to the setting become evident almost immediately when venturing into more technical terrain – with 170mm cranks I had a number of semi-scary pedal strikes. I'd say that it's a usable option, but shorter cranks are highly recommended unless you're content to always coast on technical trails.


photo
Propain Tyee
Santa Cruz Nomad V6 review
Santa Cruz Nomad


How does it compare?

The Propain Tyee and the Santa Cruz Nomad aren't that far apart when it comes to geometry figures like reach and chainstay length. A size large Nomad in the low setting has a reach of 472.4mm, and the Tyee checks in at 475mm. The chainstay length is 443mm on the Nomad, and 445mm on the Tyee.

The Nomad does have 10mm more rear travel, and a head angle that's a half degree slacker. It also has a much shorter seat tube length, which makes it easier to run a long travel dropper post.

On the trail, both bikes are good climbers considering how much travel they have. The Tyee has slightly less suspension movement when climbing, but the flip side to that is the Nomad has an easier time finding traction when things are slippery.

The Nomad also does a better job of dealing with chattery sections of trail. Both bikes fall onto the more supportive side of the suspension spectrum, but the Nomad has the edge when it come to smoothing out repeated high speed hits.

When it comes to price, the Propain handily takes that match-up. The carbon Tyee frame with a Fox DHX2 coil shock is $3089 vs. $4089 for a Nomad frame with a Fox X2 shock.


photo

Which Model is the Best Value?

If you're sticking with Propain's pre-configured parts packages, the Price2Ride option is a good deal at $4,199. That price gets you a SRAM GX drivetrain, Formula Cura 4 brakes, and a Formula suspension package.

Personally, I'd go with the alloy frame to save some money (and to not have thru-headset cable routing). With a few clicks it's possible to put together a bike with top-of-the-line RockShox suspension, Code RSC brakes, and a long travel dropper post for $4,300 US. No matter what, the level of customization Propain offers is impressive, and it's possible to put together a very good bike for the price.


photo

Technical Report

Dropper post: The 170mm RockShox AXS electronic dropper post is quick and effective, but it's also too short for a bike like this. There's still no longer travel option either; I'd suggest going with the longer travel cable-operated options from Propain's online congfigurator and saving a couple hundred dollars at the same time. Keep in mind that the Tyee's seat tube length isn't that short, and the insertion depth is limited. I was able to run a 200mm post, but I have fairly long legs – some riders may find themselves running out of frame clearance.

Newman SL A30 wheels: These aluminum-rimmed wheels have held up well, and they haven't even needed a trip to the truing stand yet. The freehub ratcheting noise is very subtle, which complements the Tyee's overall quiet ride nicely.

X0 Transmission: I encountered some shifting issues on my first ride on the Tyee, which ended up being caused by the derailleur rotating backwards and sitting in the incorrect position. It turned out the mounting bolt hadn't been torqued to the correct 35 Nm spec, and smooth, consistent shifting returned once I tightened it down properly. It's worth double checking that bolt if you're building up a Tyee at home to avoid any on-trail trouble.


photo


Pros

+ Very adaptable – wide range of build options.
+ Calm and quiet.
+ Efficient pedaler, well supported suspension

Cons

- Not that plush in the rough stuff
- Taller, tapered seat tube may limit dropper options
- Thru-headset cable routing adds inconvenience


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Tyee's adaptability is its strong suit - this is a bike that can be built up for enduro racing just as easily as it can be configured for pedal-heavy missions. It has a calm and stable trail presence, and it'll handle a wide variety of terrain without much fuss. Mike Kazimer




