Review: Propheus' Shred Jacket & Race Pants

Mar 11, 2022
by Henry Quinney  

Propheus is a clothing company based out of Berlin. The company not only produces their own branded line of apparel but can also outfit your team or club in custom kit, which involves creating a new design or continuing a theme that you may well already have from a current supplier.

The brand makes everything from waterproof jackets and pants, which we have on test, as well as jerseys, shorts, socks, gloves and, well just about everything really. It would be fair to say however that Propheus are a gravity mountain biking orientated company and don’t seem to cater so to the XC-end of the mountain biking spectrum.

The brand is clearly very value-focused. Not that it's outrageously cheap, but it does represent far better value than a lot of other brands. I’ve been riding the trousers and pants over the last few months and I think they’ve held up relatively well.


The fit is described as Propheus as slim-fitting, but I would say it's relatively boxy.

Rain Jacket Shred Climax


The rain jacket is a blacked-out affair that offers adjustment around the waist, hood and wrists. It also features zipped-vents underneath the arm and a card pocket on the upper left arm, which is handy for lift passes. There are also openings around the back of the jacket to let hot air exit.

I noticed that the jacket didn’t feel quite as breathable as some before I looked at the tech sheet. Its 3k breathability rating is good, but there is a noticeable difference between this and a 10k jacket. It’s not a massive factor, but you will feel the difference.
Shred Climax Details
• 2.5 layers and welded seams
• Water column 5,000mm
• Breathability 3,000mm
• Extended back
• Adjustable cuffs and hood
• Openings for increased airflow
• XS - XL sizing
• €149.90
www.propheus.de

I have been testing another jacket in rotation and it perhaps made it slightly more obvious. In my experience, a lot of breathable material isn’t that great anyway, irrespective of brand or cost. That said, it is worth noting. On colder days, it was definitely better - in the midst of winter the jacket worked well. However, over autumn it was a little too heavy for my liking.

The sizing of the Large jacket on test is pretty generous. I’m 183cm tall and weigh 83kg and think I could have probably sized down for a slightly slimmer fit.

I like the adjustment of the collar, which is done via a mixture of elastic and velcro. However, on particularly wet rides I did find myself wondering why there was an exposed piece of soft fabric that was vulnerable to getting wet. The jacket features two main pockets on the chest. They’re relatively large and can easily fit a large smartphone. However, if I was to keep this jacket I would probably remove the togs on the zipps. Yes, they make access slightly easier but in my opinion, I don’t really like the look of them.

The hood easily fits over an open face helmet and you can fine tune the fit with a velcro fitting. For €150 I think it's reasonably priced, and it doesn't reach the dizzying costs of some high-end jackets, but ultimately it doesn't feel quite as refined either. That said, whether you want to spend twice as much on an item of clothing you're probably going to crash in at some point depends on your own priorities.
Henry Quinney
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 29
Height: 183 cm / 6'
Inseam: 82 cm / 32.5"
Weight: 79 kg / 174 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @henryquinney

The hood has a useful adjustment to keep your vision clear.
There are zipped vents under the arms.

Pros

+ Lots of adjustment
+ Useful features like lift-pass pocket
+ Big pockets
+ Reasonably priced compared to some

Cons

- Not that breathable for pedaling
- Baggy fit



Race Pants

Mountain biking trousers have come a long way in recent years. There seem to be some different approaches but my preferred is a slim cut with relatively stretchy fabric. I wouldn’t want them to be skin tight, but I think if they’re baggy around the ankle then something has gone wrong.

The Race Pants are very thin, which I quite liked. For a downhill pant that you can pedal in and remain comfortable they seem like just the thing. I think pants are great to primarily keep the splash off you, which can really help on colder winter rides, but I don't ever find myself reaching for any thicker ones when it's chilly.
Race Pants Details
• Unisex fit
• Two zip pockets
• Flexible and lightweight
• Adjustable waistband
• 300g for a size 30
• Size 26" - 36"
• €129.90
www.propheus.de

For those in colder climates these might well not be thick enough, but for me I'd rather have a pant that is thin enough to be worn in any month of the year that happens to be wet, as opposed to thicker pants that might be great in the middle of winter but will be too hot for any other time.

The light stretchy fabric is comfortable and accomodating.
There are mesh panels behind the knee and backside.

The material has enough give in it to accommodate knee pads, even quite large ones, without too much hassle. Propheus recommend sizing up for large or bulkier pads but I never found this to be a problem. For my 82cm inseam the 32” waist worked well.

There is a ratchet fastener on the waist as well as zippered pockets. There is also mesh on the backside of the pant, as well as around the knee and calf.

The ratchet offers a tailored fit.


Pros

+ Thin and flexible
+ Stretch panels where it's needed

Cons

- Might be too thin for some
- Won't give much warmth in winter



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesPropheus aim to make clothing that is well-priced and functional, in some ways the German brand is positioning itself in a similar way as bike brands from the country - cost effective and spec-driven. While the jacket was adequate, it was a little too thick for my liking. However, if you're looking for comfort as you smash lift-assisted runs in wet conditions then it could be a good choice. The Race Pants, however, shone a little brighter and managed to offer genuinely good performance for an all-round mountain biking pant. Thin and lightweight, it might not give the warmth some desire, but for me it's a great compromise between flexibility, coverage, and breathability.
 Henry Quinney


40 Comments

  • 44 0
 What's the best way to make pants last?
Make the jacket first.
  • 2 0
 BADUMM TISSSHHHH
  • 13 0
 For comparison, good old GoreTex has a waterproof rating of 30,000+ and breathability of 25,000+. A 5,000mm rating isn't enough for even an hour of average Dutch rain. I'd hardly call that waterproof, unless you'd call a cardboard box waterproof (which it is until it isn't).
  • 10 0
 Good thing you clarified the waterproofing of a cardboard box. I was about to cutout some wicked pants and colour them with a camo crayon.
  • 2 0
 exactly! how are we making gear for bad weather that couldnt even handle a mist. 20k minimum if you really want a chance at staying dry
  • 2 0
 @andraperrella27: maybe they're targeting Utah winters? Then again, they better improve the breathability...
  • 2 0
 @Mac1987: fair... and exactly, then it would at least need better breathability
  • 3 0
 @Mac1987: the best thing for Utah winters are ski pants.
  • 17 1
 I laughed when I saw "well priced"
  • 10 0
 "The brand makes everything from waterproof jackets and pants, which we have on test"
As long as that water doesn't constitute more than a light drizzle apparently. Also, we're used to picking two items from 'waterproof, breathable and affordable'. This jacket manages to check none of these items at all. Quite the achievement.
  • 10 0
 "The brand is clearly very value-focused."
Yeah, 130 bucks for some pants that offer no more value than 50 Euro Rockrider pants from decathlon
  • 3 0
 The rockrider shorts are actually one of my favourites for trailriding.
  • 2 0
 @mtbwillems: Mine as well. Hard to beat at that price point
  • 10 0
 So,not waterproof or breathable,perfect,I’m in
  • 7 0
 3K breathable and 5K waterproofing? Don't even bother at that point. If find even at 10K/10K a jacket barely performs in the PNW.
  • 4 0
 @rrolly: agreed. 10K is pretty much worthless. 20k is what ill buy thats worth my time and money. only chance i have at truly staying dry
  • 3 0
 @rrolly: in my experience, 10K is usually fine for regular rain, as long as there isn't any additional pressure to the material. Sit on it and it will start to leak. However, it is the absolute minimum of what I consider somewhat waterproof. Also, 10K is usually reserved for entry-level gear, where they usually also skimp on things like taped seams. The end result is often temporary waterproofness and leaking after a short while. It isn't always because of the membrane itself though.
For pants, you definitely need higher levels. The first motorcycle pants I had that didn't start to leak after half an hour were GoreTex Pro ones, with a roughly 30K rating and fat better materials. All other ones, including 10-20K ones started to leak after a while.
  • 10 0
 I only click on clothing articles to laugh at the price
  • 4 0
 I stopped buying bike specific "waterproof" jackets and pants. The last straw was a jacket that actually advertised not having vents as a feature, and became soaked through after 5 minutes in a light sprinkle. I got some patagonia gear for about the same price and am much happier looking slightly less cool, but bone dry.
  • 2 0
 2 corrections:
- Breathability isn't measured in mm (unlike waterproofness, where the water column it can withstand is measured) but in g/m²/24 hours
- 3,000 g/m²/24 Hr isn't a good rating. Average membranes reach 10,000 and good membranes over 20,000. A waterproof rating of 5,000 is very entry-level and a bit below what most consider waterproof (this usually starts at 10,000mm). However, it is a fairly common rating for entry-level products (that also disappoint in the waterproof departement). A breathability of 3,000 on the other hand is very bad and basically means it's unusable in even slightly warm temperatures.
  • 5 2
 You forgot about the WAAAAAY over priced con! Check out Scollit cycling rain jacket on Amazon for $47.99. It even has a zip pocket on the lower back.
  • 2 6
flag ihsik (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Having had Amazon as well as actual industry standard stuff I can say that the industry standard equipment is way better quality. Also if you look at other brands prices like Fox,Troy Lee, Columbia, and tons of other brands this price isn’t outrageous. Pinkbike commenters constantly complain about prices. For once just look at the product for what it is
  • 2 0
 @ihsik: two years ago I bought a 15,000mm waterproof rating cycling jacket for €99 in a local Saalbach bike shop, which is hardly the cheapest place to buy these things.
  • 5 0
 How is that well priced or value?
  • 3 0
 its not
  • 3 0
 Ah yes.. Winter weather gear that probably won't hold up in the winter. TaKe My MoNeY!!!!
  • 3 0
 Yeah no thanks. Since when was paying over a hundred dollars for a piece of mass produced clothing considered reasonable.
  • 3 0
 Wrangler ATG Trail Jogger, $26.99 at Target. Nuff said
  • 1 1
 Too tight for kneepads!
  • 2 0
 @mtbwillems: I've been wearing IXS Carve Evo+ pads, which are a relatively bulky knee pad, under my Wrangler joggers with no issues. You can see the bulge of the pad under the pants, but I don't think anyone is buying $26 Wrangler pants to make an MTB fashion statement. I haven't experienced any binding or discomfort wearing those pads underneath the pants. The fabric is stretchy enough to accommodate them.
  • 2 0
 I need another bright orange jacket option for hunting/Fall season that doesn't cost $300.
  • 1 0
 @henryquinney : "Gentleman, there seems to be a lite trickle beyond the hills, must dash and pop my Mountain biking Trousers on."
  • 2 0
 RACE PANTS
  • 2 0
 The Rick Roll!
  • 1 0
 Hell, just shred it now and let it be gone…..
  • 2 0
 cheap != value
  • 1 0
 Plastic ratchets for tailoring fit are stupid.
  • 2 0
 Unisex fit....why?
  • 1 2
 Baggy is not a con, slim fit is. Keep the close fitting clothes for your roadie friends and people who do not drink enough beer and like cauliflower pizza crust.
  • 1 0
 Thin fitting if you're not thin then....

