Review: Push SV Eight Coil Shock

Push released the SV Eight shock earlier this year, a made-in-Colorado offering that comes in at a slightly lower price point than their flagship ElevenSix shock. While the ElevenSix has two separate damping circuits, essentially allowing riders to toggle between two completely different setups with the flick of a lever, the SV Eight has a more standard layout, with just one circuit. It's still highly adjustable, though, and it has a hydraulic bottom out feature that kicks in for the last 15% of the travel.



The SV Eight has 24 clicks of high speed and low speed compression damping, along with 18 clicks of rebound. Push uses US-made Hyperco springs for their shocks, which are available in 25 pound increments. Other coil springs are compatible too, as long as they have a 35mm internal diameter.

Push SV Eight Details

• Adjustments: low speed compression, high speed compression, rebound

• Melonite QPQ high strength steel shaft

• Hydraulic bottom out piston

• eMTB compatible

• Weight: 423 g (without spring, 205 x 65mm)

• MSRP: $865 without spring

• pushindustries.com

• Adjustments: low speed compression, high speed compression, rebound• Melonite QPQ high strength steel shaft• Hydraulic bottom out piston• eMTB compatible• Weight: 423 g (without spring, 205 x 65mm)• MSRP: $865 without spring

Other Details

Hydraulic bottom out:

Warranty:

Performance

Up to two 2.5mm spacers can be added underneath the bottom out bumper to reduce the shock's stroke.

Push SV Eight Ohlins TTX22

How Does It Compare?

Pros

+ Good range of usable adjustments

+ Great traction and overall feel

+ Made in USA



Good range of usable adjustmentsGreat traction and overall feelMade in USA Cons

- Hydraulic bottom out isn't adjustable

- Pricey (but it's a lot less than an ElevenSix)

- Some riders may want a climb switch

Hydraulic bottom out isn't adjustablePricey (but it's a lot less than an ElevenSix)Some riders may want a climb switch

Pinkbike's Take

I'd be curious to see what the introduction of the SV Eight does to the sales of Push's even-fancier ElevenSix shock. Personally, if I was deciding between the two I'd go with the SV Eight. The dual valve chamber system of the ElevenSix is novel, but I don't think it's all that necessary, especially considering just how well the SV Eight works for hundreds of dollars less.



At the end of the day, the SV Eight is a high end shock with performance that goes a long way towards justifying its price – its overall feel left me thoroughly impressed. — Mike Kazimer

Rather than being available in a wide range of tune options, the $865 (without spring) SV Eight only comes in two configurations – an A version designed for riders using spring weights between 300 – 500 lb/in, and a B version for spring weights between 525 – 700 lb/in. That's a different approach compared to what Push does with the Elevensix, their $1,600 (with spring) flagship model – that shock is tuned specifically for the bike it's going to be installed on. That said, if a rider does need a different setup than what's possible with the A or B tune, Push offers a custom tuning option for $170.The SV Eight's hydraulic bottom out system kicks in for the last 15% of the shock's stroke, assuming the stroke length hasn't been limited. A secondary piston sits on top of the main piston, where it's pushed into a smaller chamber as the end of the shock's travel is reached. That constriction in the oil path increased the amount of force required to compress the shock, preventing a harsh bottom out.Push do still use a standard sized bottom out bumper, so there are essentially two systems in play to eliminate any jarring impacts. And yes, if you shorten the shock's stroke the bottom out resistance will happen later in the shock's travel; a 62.5mm stroke shock would have that hydraulic bottom out resistance kick in for the last 11% of travel. Unlike option from RockShox and EXT, Push's hydraulic bottom out feature isn't externally adjustable - the amount of force is fixed from the factory.Each SV Eight comes with a 1-year warranty, which is extended by 1 year each time the shock is sent in for its annual service. That service is priced at $190, and includes all new oil seals, wiper seals, and o-rings, along with new fluids.The SV Eight was installed on my Raaw Madonna, which has been an excellent test bed for evaluating various shocks. A 475 lb spring put me at the recommended 26% sag. As per Push's instructions, I started off with the dials close to the middle of the range, with 12 clicks of LSC, 12 clicks of HSC, and 9 clicks of rebound, all counted from closed. Those adjustments don't require any tools, and each click is very well defined.A good chunk of my testing took place in the Whistler Bike Park, where I was able to take dozens of runs and experiment with the extremes of the compression range. Even with the low speed and high speed compression fully closed the SV Eight was still rideable – it's obviously a much firmer ride, and not something I'd want to run all day, but it also wasn't overly harsh or jarring.The same goes for the fully open settings – the shock was too active for my taste in that configuration, with more movement and less support than I wanted, but once again it wasn't so extreme as to be unusable. In the end, I only deviated a couple clicks from Push's recommended starting point – I sped up the rebound by a click, and opened up the low speed a few clicks to get a little more traction in the wet conditions.There's no climb switch on the SV Eight, but Push claim that the shock has pedaling efficiency built in thanks to a bridged piston design. That may be so, but I didn't notice much of a platform while climbing compared to other shocks. The Raaw has fairly calm pedaling manners, so I didn't miss having a climb switch, but I do think that's a feature some riders will still want, especially those on bikes with less efficient suspension layouts.The SV Eight has an excellent ground feel, meaning it smooths out impacts very well, but not so much that you lose track of what the rear wheel is doing. It delivers all the grip and small bump compliance you'd hope to get from a coil shock, while also remaining supportive enough for bigger jumps and drops. Those laps at Whistler helped illustrate its well balanced nature – I was able to go from the chunkier, more natural trails like Whistler DH to the freshly spruced up A-Line without feeling like I needed to adjust any settings. It's the high level of traction the SV Eight delivers that impressed me the most – it's very, very supple, quickly getting up and out of the way of even the smallest obstacles, a trait that's even more useful on wet, slimy days where you want your rear wheel hugging the ground as much as possible.The hydraulic bottom out does its job, and I didn't experience and harsh clunks or clangs when full travel was reached. Of course, since there's also a bottom out bumper it's hard to suss out exactly which feature is coming into play, and I should also mention that I didn't have any harsh bottom out events when using the Ohlins TTX22, which doesn't have that feature.There is a small amount of top out, but that was only noticeable when bunnyhopping or jumping at slower speeds; in those instances I could feel a slight 'twunk' as the shock reach full travel, but it was fairly subtle. In the bike park that sensation wasn't noticeable at all.The SV Eight had a less damped feel than the Ohlins TTX22 I'd been on before; the difference is similar to that of wearing a thicker, insulated glove (Ohlins), compared to a thin silk glove (Push). They both accomplish the same goal, but go about it in a slightly different way. In back-to-back testing, I ended up preferring the feel of the Push; it seemed to provide more traction in wet, slippery conditions, even at slower speeds. Keep in mind that both shocks can be re-tuned to suit a rider's specific needs - a lighter compression tune on the TTX22 could make it feel more like the SV Eight, and vice versa, but I will say that, overall, the TTX22 does tend to feel more damped than its competition.The Ohlins is a top tier shock, and really comes alive as speeds increase and the impacts get harder, but it does have a more heavily damped feel, even in its most open setting. The TTX22 does have a three position HSC lever that can be used as a climb switch, something the Push is lacking.As for price, the SV Eight is $40 more than the Ohlins, at $865 vs $825. For further comparison, a RockShox SuperDeluxe Coil is $550, and a Fox DHX2 is $679. All of those prices are without a spring, so don't forget to factor that into your equation.