Review: RAAW Madonna V2 - Ready for the Apocalypse

Apr 20, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Raaw Madonna V2 review
REVIEW
2020 RAAW Madonna V2

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


There are companies out there whose catalogs are hundreds of pages long, full of every possible type of bike imaginable. Not Raaw. Their lineup consists of one single model, the Madonna, which first launched in 2017. Version 2.0 came out earlier this year, and while there were a few geometry and frame design tweaks, the overall goal remains the same: to create a tough, functional, and above all, fast bike that can still be comfortably pedaled to the top of wild descents.

The Madonna has an aluminum frame, 29” wheels, 160mm of travel, and was designed around a 170mm fork, although a 180mm fork is a completely feasible option for riders who plan on getting extra sendy.
RAAW Madonna V2 Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• 6066 aluminum frame
• Travel: 160mm rear / 170mm front
• 64.5-degree head angle
• 445mm chainstays (size L)
• 12 x 148mm rear axle spacing
• Price: $4,854.15 USD + shipping
• Weight: 33.4 lb / 15.1kg (size large, as shown)
www.raawmtb.com

The frame only is priced at $2,385, and is available in either raw with a matte clear coat, or black with shiny decals. The Fox Factory model reviewed here goes for $4,780, with parts highlights that include a Fox 36 Factory fork and DPX2 shock, Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain and 4-piston brakes, and Newman A.30 aluminum wheels.


bigquotesHands down, this is one of the best cornering bikes I've ridden in recent memory. Mike Kazimer



Construction and Features



Construction and Features

“Bombproof” is one of those words that gets thrown around all too often in the mountain bike world, but it's an appropriate adjective for the Madonna V2. Just look at the main pivot bearings, or the tall, gusseted headtube. Making the lightest bike possible wasn't really on Raaw's list of priorities, although this new version is 150 grams lighter than the original. Durability took precedence over saving weight, which is why every single pivot has a sealed cap that helps prevent mud and water from getting inside.

There's room for a full size water bottle inside the front triangle, and the two bolts under the top tube can be used to affix a tube or tool holder. Going along with the utilitarian theme, all of the housing is externally routed in order to make brake or derailleur swaps as easy as possible. Other details include a threaded bottom bracket, rubber downtube protector, and 203mm rotors front and rear. It is possible to run a 180mm rotor, but a bike like this deserves all the stopping power possible.

Geometry & Sizing
Raaw Madonna V2 review

Raaw Madonna V2 review
Raaw Madonna V2 review


Geometry & Sizing

Version 2.0 of the Madonna gets a little slacker and a little longer, putting it right in the mix with the latest crop of modern enduro bikes. The head angle sits at 64.5-degrees with a 170mm fork, the reach is 480mm on a size large, and the seat tube angle is a steep 78.2-degrees.

The chainstay length varies depending on the frame size; it measures 440mm on small and medium, 445mm on a large, and 450mm on an XL. Want something shorter or longer? Raaw offers different dropout chips that can be used to increase or decrease the length by 5 millimeters.



Suspension Design

Suspension Design

The Madonna's shock is mounted to the frame in front of and slightly above the main pivot, where it's driven by a beefy aluminum rocker link. There are two different links available – one that's designed for use with a 60mm stroke shock, and the other for a 65mm stroke shock. Both links deliver a 20% leverage rate progression, but the Rocker 60 is intended for riders under 90kg, and the Rocker 65 is for riders above that weight.

What's the difference? Well, the Rocker 60 has a higher leverage ratio, which means that it takes less effort to get the suspension moving, creating a supple initial stroke, while the Rocker 65 has a lower leverage ratio, allowing bigger riders to run less air pressure and have better support.

There's a little bonus feature of the Madonna too – it's possible to run a 65mm stroke shock with the Rocker 60, which results in 171mm of travel. I stuck with the stock 60mm / 160mm travel configuration, but it is nice knowing that the potential exists to turn the bike into even more of a gravity fiend.

Anti-squat sits around 100% at sag in the 32/50 gear combo, and then decreases as the bike goes further into its travel.



Specifications
Price $4780
Travel 160mm
Rear Shock Fox DPX2 Factory
Fork Fox 36 Factory 170 mm Grip2
Headset Acros
Cassette Shimano XT M8100 10-51
Crankarms Shimano XT 170mm
Rear Derailleur Shimano XT M8100 12-speed
Chain Shimano XT M8100
Shifter Pods Shimano XT M8100
Handlebar Acros Alu 780 25mm rise
Stem Acros 40mm
Grips Ergon GD1 Factory Slim Black
Brakes Shimano XT M8120
Wheelset Newmen Evolution A.30 6 Bolt
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF WT 2.5 EXO+ TR 3C MaxxTerra / Maxxis Minion DHR2 WT 2.4 EXO TR Dual
Seat Ergon SM Enduro M
Seatpost Fox Transfer post
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC




Test Bike Setup



Raaw Madonna V2 review
RIDING THE
MADONNA V2



Test Bike Setup

I ran 230psi in the Fox DPX2 shock, which put me at 17mm / 28% sag. Up front, I inflated the Fox 36 to 71 psi and added a few clicks of low- and high-speed compression to suit my preferences. The Madonna is available with either a 50mm or a 40mm stem; after trying both I settled on the 40mm.

I also installed a Float X2 for a portion of the test period, and ended up preferring the feel of the DPX2. It gave the bike a more lively, awake feel; the Float X2 muted some of that liveliness, and made the bike feel a little sluggish on more rolling terrain.

Testing took place on both sides of the border US / Canada border, and included laps on the North Shore as well as plenty of wet, wintery rides near my home in Washington.


Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 37
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer

Climbing


Climbing


Ok, the Madonna's not exactly light, and that's with regular 'trail' tires. Toss on a set of heavier duty rubber and the number on the scale is going to creep up even further. But you know what? It pedals very well, thanks to the steep seat tube angle and an appropriate amount of anti-squat. The top tube length of 617mm is compact without feeling cramped, and it worked well for my 5'11” height.

There's minimal pedal bob even with the DPX2 in the fully open position, and it's only exaggerated weight shifts towards the front of the bike that'll get the shock to dip into its travel a little bit. I did end up riding with the shock in middle compression setting fairly often, but that was more to increase the amount of support in rolling terrain at slower speeds.

I've seen some online mutterings about steep seat tube angles being a poor choice for flat terrain. I didn't find that to be the case on the mild three-mile approach to my local trails, although the Madonna does have a fairly tall front end and a higher rise bar, which put me in a comfortable, upright position. Also, if you are concerned about a bike's performance in the flats, it might be best to look for something other than a slack, 160mm enduro bike.


Descending


Descending

Hands down, this is one of the best cornering bikes I've ridden in recent memory. The low bottom bracket deserves the bulk of the credit here, and while that might cause a few extra pedal strikes on the climbs, on the descents that low slung stance makes the Raaw an absolute riot when it comes to cornering or carving down the steeps.

It carries speed extremely well – the beginning stroke of the shock is very sensitive, which allows it to quickly get out of the way after an impact. I ended up going up one volume spacer size in the DPX2, from a .2” spacer to a .4” spacer in order to get more bottom out resistance. With that spacer installed and the shock set at 28% sag there was plenty of grip, which came in handy during the slippery, slimy conditions that prevailed during testing, as well as enough support to handle bigger hits without using all the travel.

This Madonna V2 has a tough, sturdy nature to it, a solidness that works well with a more aggressive riding style – if you get lazy it can feel like the bike is taking you along for the ride. Stay alert, take charge, and the Raaw will deliver the goods. I could see going with 165mm cranks and a 180mm fork, changes that would increase the ground clearance and make it even more of a downhill machine.

Raaw Madonna V2 review



Raaw Madonna V2 review
Raaw Madonna
Banshee Titan review
Banshee Titan

How does it compare?

Two aluminum brutes – the Raaw Madonna vs the Banshee Titan. Both bikes have a 64.5-degree head angle with a 170mm fork, and the wheelbase dimensions are only separated by 4mm. The balance of the bikes is a little different, though; the Raaw has a 480mm reach with 445mm chainstays, while the Banshee has a 470mm reach with 452 chainstays. In other words, the Raaw is a little longer up front, and the Titan's a little longer out back.

On the trail, both bikes sit towards the front of the pack when it comes towards taking on big impacts and rough terrain – if you’re the type of rider that likes to let off the brakes and charge right into the chunkiest trails imaginable, these two deliver. The Madonna's lower bottom bracket height is very noticeable, and for me that was the defining characteristic that set them apart. The Titan feels taller both while cornering and in the steeps, while the Raaw sits much lower to the ground. If I had to pick one word to sum up each bike, it'd be 'freeride' for the Titan and 'fast' for the Madonna. At the end of the day, neither bike will hold you back – it all comes down to where your handling preferences lie.


Technical Report


Raaw Madonna V2 review
Raaw Madonna V2 review

Technical Report

Dropper post length: I'd highly recommend fitting the Madonna with the longest travel dropper post possible. That's due to the steep seat angle - the seat doesn't get as far out of the way when it's lowered as it would on a bike with a slacker seat angle. My test bike came with a 150mm Fox Transfer post (a 175mm post is offered as well), and it wasn't enough drop for my liking, especially on steeper trails.

Tire combo: It's hard to beat the tried and true Maxxis DHF / DHR II tire combo. In this case, I would have liked to see a thicker casing, non-dual compound tire in the rear. Yes, that harder rubber lasts longer tire, but the tire itself isn't going to last that long if there's a hole in the casing. A MaxxTerra EXO+ tire would do the trick, and a DoubleDown version would be even better.

XT M8100 brakes: By now the wandering bite point of the M8100 brakes is old news, but it's worth a brief mention. Theses brakes have almost everything going for them – there's tons of power and the lever shape is excellent, it's just that even with a perfect bleed the bite point can change from one pull of the lever to the next.

XT M8100 drivetrain: With quick, precise shifting, impressive lever ergonomics, and an adjustable clutch the XT M8100 drivetrain is one of the best options currently on the market. In fact, I'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference between XT and XTR in a blind test – it's really only the weight and price that separates one from the other.


Pros


Pros

+ Double sealed bearings, high level of attention to frame detail
+ Excellent cornering performance
+ Solid & speedy
Cons

- Not for gram counters
- Low bottom bracket can lead to more pedal strikes than usual
- Limited availability



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesDon't be deceived by the Raaw Madonna V2's no-frills appearance – there's something very special about this bike. Not only is it build to survive just about anything, its performance out on the trails is highly addictive. The way that it rails turns and smashes through whatever gets in its way more than makes up for any weight related concerns.
 Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Raaw Raaw Madonna


