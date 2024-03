Review: Raaw Madonna V3 - Yes, It's Still Great

Technical Report



Coil vs Air:

SRAM Maven brakes:

Roval Traverse HD Carbon wheels:

I tested the Madonna with both the Fox Float X air shock and the Ohlins TTX2 coil. The Float X gives it a more energetic feel; it's a bit more eager to get airborne, and it doesn't dip into its travel as much while climbing. There's still good traction, although the coil option is the way to go to maximize the amount of grip.I initially swapped back and forth, but eventually settled on the Ohlins for the remainder of the test period. Conditions were extra-wet, and that shock delivers an incredible amount of traction, even when the roots where covered with an icy muck. It give the Madonna a very calm, settled ride quality, exactly what I was looking for while trying to make my way down steep trails in heinous conditions.The Madonna served as the test platform for the SRAM Maven brakes that Dario and I tested. My thoughts from that review remain the same – the brakes are very, very powerful, and lighter riders (myself included) may need to take steps to make that power useable. For me, the organic pads with Centerline rotors ended up being the ticket. Personally, I see the Mavens being best suited to e-bikes and DH bikes, and for bigger riders on enduro bikes. As for that lever feel that seems to be riling up the internet? Yes, it's a little harder to pull than Codes, but no so much that it really bothered me, although it would have been nice if SRAM took a page out of the Hayes Dominion playbook and lightened up that lever action.I've been running these wheels on various bikes since last summer and they're still going strong. I've had a grand total of zero flats, and I only had to do a quick true of the rear wheel to get rid of a slight wobble, and that was after months of hard laps. These will be getting a full review in the nearish future, but so far I have zero complaints – they do exactly what you'd want a nice carbon wheelset to do.