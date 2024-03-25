Review: Raaw Madonna V3 - Yes, It's Still Great

Mar 25, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  

Raaw Madonna V3 review
REVIEW
Raaw Madonna V3

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
ACTION PHOTOS: Dan Perl

The third version of the Raaw Madonna builds on the rock solid foundation established by the previous iterations – the bike already had a well-deserved reputation for being a tough, reliable enduro bike, so there was no need for a complete overhaul. Instead, it was more about refining some of the aluminum frame's features, as well as increasing the level of adjustability.

The travel amount remains the same at 160mm, and Raaw recommends running a 170mm fork, although it is dual-crown compatible for riders who want to build up a bike park smasher. Replaceable lower shock mounts are used to allow the bike to run either a 29” or 27.5” wheel, and the mounts can also be used to change the amount of shock progression.

Madonna V3 Details

• 160mm travel, 170mm fork
• Aluminum frame
• 29" wheels (mixed wheel shock mount available)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
• Weight (size L, no pedals, mixed wheels): 36.5 lb / 16.5 kg
• Price: frame kits from $2,603, rolling chassis from $4,614.
raawmtb.com

For those that have been following along, I went over the main changes to the Madonna in a First Ride article earlier this year, and also used it as part of a 'roast my ride' video with Henry and Dario. I've received numerous questions about the bike since then, so it made sense to wrap things up with a full review that will hopefully answer most of those queries.

The Madonna is available as a frame only for $2,603 (that's without a shock), and Raaw also has rolling chassis options starting at $4,614 USD, which includes everything except brakes and a drivetrain.


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
What's the Best Value?
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take

Raaw Madonna V3 review


bigquotesI'm convinced there's something special about the geometry recipe Raaw has cooked up. The low bottom bracket and tall front end make it almost impossible to have poor form. Mike Kazimer


Raaw Madonna V3 review

Frame Details

As I mentioned, the new Madonna isn't drastically different from the previous version. The top tube is a little lower and the rocker link is a little smaller, but you'd be forgiven for not immediately noticing the changes.

The bearing and pivot hardware were also updated, in order to help reduce the likelihood of creaking, and to increase the overall strength. Those updates include wider bearings, and axles that run directly through the bearings rather than using any sort of reducing hardware.

The Madonna has fully external cable routing (well, except for the brief portion of the dropper post housing that's inside the seat tube), and it all runs along the top of the down tube and then through the bolt-on cable guides on either side of the head tube. It makes building up the bike or swapping out parts refreshingly easy – there's no need to take the fork off, or try to fit your hand inside a teeny tiny hole to get everything installed properly.

Raaw Madonna V3 review

The seat tube isn't totally straight, which means there is a limit when it comes to dropper post length. That said, I was able to run a 210mm OneUp dropper with room to spare on a size large frame, so I don't have any complaints about the fit of the size large for my 5'11" height and 33" inseam. That V2 OneUp dropper post bottoms out at 7mm from fully slammed, and the V3 (which is a little longer in the 210mm size) bottoms out at 23mm from fully slammed.

Given its fairly simple and straightforward look, the Madonna V3 packs in a lot of potential adjustments. The chainstay length can be altered by + or -5mm by using a different axle kit, the shock progression can be changed by + or – 3% from the stock 26% progression via the lower shock mounts, and the bottom bracket height can be raised or lowered by 3mm, also by swapping those lower shock mounts. On their own the changes aren't massive, but combine a few of them and there will be a noticeable change in the bike's handling characteristics.


Raaw Madonna V3 review
Raaw Madonna V3 review

Raaw Madonna V3 review
Raaw Madonna V3 review



Raaw Madonna V3 review

Geometry

The Madonna's 64-degree head angle is pretty standard for enduro-ish bikes these days – it seems to hit something of a sweet spot when it comes to all-round handling. Of course, the straight headtube does make it easier to go even slacker by installing an angle adjust headset, but I didn't see any need to go that route during testing.

The reach numbers of the Madonna are fairly typical as well, ranging from 430mm on the size small and going up to 530mm on the XXL. It's when you look at the stack, bottom bracket height, and chainstay length that the Madonna's geometry starts to deviate a little from the norm.

The size large I tested has a chainstay length of 450mm, which is on the longer side compared to other bikes in this category. For instance, out of the 8 bikes we featured in last year's Enduro Field Test, all of the chainstays were sub-450mm, although the Commencal Meta SX and Pole Onni come close, at 447mm and 448mm respectively. More companies are starting to test the longer chainstay waters, but it's been a slow process – apparently the 'shorter is better' mindset takes a long time to shake.

The Raaw has a stack height of 664mm, another number that's on the higher side of the scale. That high front end combined with a generous bottom bracket drop of 35mm us a recipe for a fun time on steeper trails – I'll explain more in the ride impressions section of this review.


Raaw Madonna V3 review

Suspension Design

The Madonna uses a Horst link suspension layout, with two different rocker links available – the 60 and 65 – that are used to change the leverage ratio depending on rider weight. The 60 is for riders under 90 kg and uses a 60mm stroke shock, while the 65 is for riders over 90 kg and uses a 65mm shock. The progression is nearly identical between the two, at 26% for the 60 and 23% for the 65.

Anti-squat sits at almost exactly 100% at the recommended amount of sag, and then decreases as the bike goes through its travel. Anti-rise is at a consistent mid-40% level for the majority of the travel, a number that should allow the rear suspension to remain active under braking.

Raaw Madonna V3 review
Raaw Madonna V3 review





Raaw Madonna V3 review
RIDING THE
Madonna

Test Bike Setup

As far as the basics go, I ran 770mm wide bars with a 40mm stem. Tires were usually a Maxxis Assegai up front, and a DHR II out back, both with a MaxxGrip compound and DoubleDown casing – that's my preferred setup for most fall / winter rides here in the Pacific Northwest. Pressures were 20psi in the front and 23 in the rear.

Raaw has detailed suspension setup tables on their website, and I found the recommended settings to be an excellent starting point. With the Ohlins TTX22 that I used for most of the test period I ran a 480 lb spring, which put me at 26% sag. LSC was set to 11, and LSR was 4, all clicks from closed. I ran 87 psi in the Fox 38 with two volume spacers.

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Download the Trailforks App

Testing Info

Testing took place in Bellingham, Washington, Squamish, BC, over a four month time period. Conditions varied between wet and wetter, but the sun did make a few welcome appearances. The Trailforks lap from the 2022 Whistler EWS above would be an ideal big day out on the Raaw, with a mix of chairlift and pedal-assisted climbing, followed by big descents filled with wheel-eating holes, thick roots, and plenty of rocks.


Raaw Madonna V3 review

Climbing

The Raaw's steep, 78-degree seat angle and tall front end give it a riding position that's not world's apart from that of a commuter bike, and I'm all for it. It works well given the Madonna's intentions – I probably wouldn't be as enamored if this was a trail bike with less travel and a shorter wheelbase, but for a fairly slack, long bike, that position is very comfortable.

It can feel a little strange at first, almost like you're on a Stairmaster, or one of those goofy ElliptiGo bikes that I think old people buy from late-night infomercials, but the very centered position does have benefits – it makes the relatively long wheelbase feel much more manageable. Being centered means that it's possible to stay seated and keep pedaling through steep, tight uphill switchbacks, rather than needing to stand up and lean forward to keep weight on the front wheel.

Even with the Ohlins coil shock installed there wasn't an excessive amount of pedal bob, and I'd typically only flick the compression lever for long fire road approaches, and even then only moved it into the middle position. One thing I would highly recommend is running 165mm cranks. The bottom bracket is very low, and going with shorter cranks means you're much less likely to smack pedals. The difference between 170mm and 165mm cranks is noticeable, especially in chunkier terrain.


Raaw Madonna V3 review

Descending

Version 3.0 of the Madonna is a little slacker and a little longer than the version I reviewed back in 2020, but if anything, those changes all add up to create an even more potent descender, and that's saying something – version 2.0 was certainly no slouch.

The concept of 'safe speed' kept rattling around in my head when I was on the Madonna. It's the difference between going 120 mph in a luxury car versus a clapped out jalopy – in one of them that high speed isn't an issue, and you can actually look around and enjoy the ride, while in the other it's a roll of the dice as to whether or not it'll rattle apart. The Madonna has that safe speed characteristic – it feels unflappable, with an addictive locked-in feel, especially while cornering.

I'm convinced there's something special about the geometry recipe Raaw has cooked up. The low bottom bracket and tall front end make it almost impossible to have poor form – your weight naturally ends up in the correct spot, centered and balanced, and ready to rail turns. That position gives it a very carvy sensation – the whole bike seems to move as one cohesive unit.

Raaw Madonna V3 review

The Fox 38 / Ohlins TTX22 suspension combo is an excellent one. It takes the edge off those big hits, while transmitting just enough feedback to really be able to tell what's going on underneath the wheels. The shock's bottom out bumper is generous, and I never had even a hint harshness at the end of the stroke.

29” vs Mullet

For pure, unadulterated speed, especially in a straight line, the 29” setup will be the way to go. I enjoyed the Madonna in this configuration, but it does give it a bigger presence compared to the mixed-wheel setup – it's fun on flat out sections of trail, but doesn't have the same level of maneuverability at slower speeds as the mixed wheel setup.

I'm pretty sold on mixed wheels for longer travel bikes, and that holds true with the Madonna – that ended up being my preferred setup, mainly due to the handling on steep trails and in tight corners.


Raaw Madonna V3
Raaw Madonna
Raaw Madonna V3 review
Atherton S170

How Does It Compare?

The Atherton S170 was recently released, another high-end aluminum option that's designed with similar intentions to the Raaw. The lugged construction of the S170 is the reason why there are so many size options – 12 to be exact – versus the five options offered by Raaw. As far as the geometry goes, the S170 has a slightly slacker head angle due to the 180mm fork, a shorter head tube length, and shorter chainstays.

On the trail, the S170 has more of a park bike feel – the back end is easy to slide around turns, and it has a good amount of pop even with a coil shock. Neither bike will hold you back on the descents, but I did prefer the longer chainstays and higher stack of the Raaw – those dimenions worked well with my riding style. While both bikes are descent-oriented, the S170 feels even more gravity oriented than the Madonna. Categorizing bikes in this travel bracket can by tricky, but I'd say the S170 is more of a mini-DH thing, and the Madonna is an enduro bike. Either way, for a longer adventure without any chairlifts in sight I'd be more likely to grab the Madonna.

As far as weight goes, the S170 frame is a little heavier than the Raaw, although I don't have the exact figures. Neither bike is a lightweight, but it'll take more work to get the S170 below that 36-pound mark. Both frame only options are in a similar ballpark – the Madonna with a Fox DHX2 and SLS spring is $3,163 USD, and the S170 is $2,962 with a regular spring.

At the end of the day, the Raaw is still a big bike, one that's happiest at higher speeds and tracks. It's not going to be as mindblowing on flatter, smoother terrain – in those instances the weight and length start to become more apparent. It's a little less versatile compared to something like the Ibis HD6 – that bike has a similar amount of travel, but a slightly slacker seat angle and shorter wheelbase. It wouldn't be out of the question to use the HD6 as a long travel all-mountain rig, no matter what Henry Quinney thinks of that term, while the Madonna is happiest when the trail is extra-rugged.

Raaw Madonna V3 review
SRAM Maven brakes.
Raaw Madonna V3 review
Roval Traverse HD wheels.

Technical Report

Coil vs Air: I tested the Madonna with both the Fox Float X air shock and the Ohlins TTX2 coil. The Float X gives it a more energetic feel; it's a bit more eager to get airborne, and it doesn't dip into its travel as much while climbing. There's still good traction, although the coil option is the way to go to maximize the amount of grip.

I initially swapped back and forth, but eventually settled on the Ohlins for the remainder of the test period. Conditions were extra-wet, and that shock delivers an incredible amount of traction, even when the roots where covered with an icy muck. It give the Madonna a very calm, settled ride quality, exactly what I was looking for while trying to make my way down steep trails in heinous conditions.

SRAM Maven brakes: The Madonna served as the test platform for the SRAM Maven brakes that Dario and I tested. My thoughts from that review remain the same – the brakes are very, very powerful, and lighter riders (myself included) may need to take steps to make that power useable. For me, the organic pads with Centerline rotors ended up being the ticket. Personally, I see the Mavens being best suited to e-bikes and DH bikes, and for bigger riders on enduro bikes. As for that lever feel that seems to be riling up the internet? Yes, it's a little harder to pull than Codes, but no so much that it really bothered me, although it would have been nice if SRAM took a page out of the Hayes Dominion playbook and lightened up that lever action.

Roval Traverse HD Carbon wheels: I've been running these wheels on various bikes since last summer and they're still going strong. I've had a grand total of zero flats, and I only had to do a quick true of the rear wheel to get rid of a slight wobble, and that was after months of hard laps. These will be getting a full review in the nearish future, but so far I have zero complaints – they do exactly what you'd want a nice carbon wheelset to do.




Pros

+ Excellent geometry
+ Great traction with coil or air shock
+ Plenty of adjustments for fine tuning geometry or suspension feel

Cons

- Relatively expensive for an aluminum frame



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesTime for a trip down memory lane. Back in the early 2000s, right around the time when fat powder skis were really catching on, word started to spread about the Volkl Explosiv. It was a wide (for the time) and stiff ski, built to take a beating, the ideal tool for the contingent of ski bums who enjoyed billygoating through rocks that were barely covered with snow. It was the ski for a number of seasons, earning a cult following amongst the global ski bum collective. In my mind, the Madonna is the modern mountain bike equivalent of that classic. It's not overly flashy, there's no gimmickry, it's simply a solid, well-executed mountain bike that's built to last, and deliver a very good time in the process.  Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Raaw Raaw Madonna


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,718 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?
115624 views
Men's Category of Slopestyle Will Not Proceed - Crankworx Rotorua 2024 [Updated with Unified Slopestyle Athlete Statement]
87864 views
First Ride: Atherton S170 - Long Travel & Lugged Aluminum
64046 views
Review: Yeti's Back in the XC Game With the 2024 ASR
61853 views
Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Eastern Idaho [Updated for 2024]
39703 views
Destination Showcase: McCall, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
38093 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Signs Unprecedented 10 Year Contract with Canyon
31653 views
Trailforks Introduces New 'Traildar' Feature
28844 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.051057
Mobile Version of Website