Review: Raaw Madonna V3 - Yes, It's Still Great

Descending

29” vs Mullet

Version 3.0 of the Madonna is a little slacker and a little longer than the version I reviewed back in 2020, but if anything, those changes all add up to create an even more potent descender, and that's saying something – version 2.0 was certainly no slouch.The concept of 'safe speed' kept rattling around in my head when I was on the Madonna. It's the difference between going 120 mph in a luxury car versus a clapped out jalopy – in one of them that high speed isn't an issue, and you can actually look around and enjoy the ride, while in the other it's a roll of the dice as to whether or not it'll rattle apart. The Madonna has that safe speed characteristic – it feels unflappable, with an addictive locked-in feel, especially while cornering.I'm convinced there's something special about the geometry recipe Raaw has cooked up. The low bottom bracket and tall front end make it almost impossible to have poor form – your weight naturally ends up in the correct spot, centered and balanced, and ready to rail turns. That position gives it a very carvy sensation – the whole bike seems to move as one cohesive unit.The Fox 38 / Ohlins TTX22 suspension combo is an excellent one. It takes the edge off those big hits, while transmitting just enough feedback to really be able to tell what's going on underneath the wheels. The shock's bottom out bumper is generous, and I never had even a hint harshness at the end of the stroke.For pure, unadulterated speed, especially in a straight line, the 29” setup will be the way to go. I enjoyed the Madonna in this configuration, but it does give it a bigger presence compared to the mixed-wheel setup – it's fun on flat out sections of trail, but doesn't have the same level of maneuverability at slower speeds as the mixed wheel setup.I'm pretty sold on mixed wheels for longer travel bikes, and that holds true with the Madonna – that ended up being my preferred setup, mainly due to the handling on steep trails and in tight corners.