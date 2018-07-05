PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Race Face’s New Cinch Oval Ring

Jul 5, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Race Face Cinch Crankset


Oval-chainring-curious riders who still harbor doubts about the concept should give Race Face's new Cinch Oval chainring a try. It's effective and it requires little or no adaptation time. The caveat is that you'll need a Race Face crankset to make that happen.

You can order a Cinch Oval Ring in 28, 30, 32 or 34-tooth options, and flipping the direct-mount sprocket will center its chain line for Boost or "Super Boost Plus" hub spacing (standard DH-width hubs). Race Face Cinch Oval direct-mount chainrings are crafted from 7075-alloy aluminum, retail for $81.99 CAD or $64.99 USD, and are compatible with all current Race Face cranksets.
Cinch Oval Ring Details:
• Fits all Race Face direct-mount cranks
• 10% ovality
• 112.5-degree timing
• Black anodized, 7075-alloy aluminum
• Compatible with 10, 11 and 12-speed
• Narrow-wide tooth profile
• Sizes: 28, 30, 32, 34-tooth
• Reversible to fit 148mm Boost or 157mm Super Boost chain lines
• Weight: 72g (32t)
• MSRP: $64.99 USD
• Contact: Race Face

bigquotesThe rings feature an “Ovality” of 10 percent. This means the ring diameter varies from 95 to 105 percent of the equivalent round ring.Race Face PR

Race Face Cinch Crankset
The Cinch crankarm self-extracts with an 8mm Allen key. A Race Face bottom bracket tool unscrews the lock ring that retains the direct-mount chainring.


Installation

Installing the Cinch oval chainring is simple: Use an 8-millimeter Allen wrench to remove the self-extracting drive-side crank arm; Use a Race Face bottom-bracket-cup spline tool to unscrew the retaining nut at the base of the existing chainring; Switch the existing sprocket with your new oval chainring (make sure to line up the "Crankarm" sign) and then screw the parts back together. The entire job takes ten minutes, tops.

Race Face direct-mount chainrings can be indexed at any one of sixteen spline locations, which might encourage riders to experiment with different clocking points. I'd be careful to try the stock setting first before you start messing around. Each position will advance or retard the timing by 22.5 degrees, and that represents an extreme change. I can feel the difference between 10 and 12 percent.

Views: 6    Faves: 1    Comments: 0
Features and Performance

Race Face took their time to figure out how much "ovality" was too much and then diligently worked with different clocking angles to ascertain where the major axis of the chainring should be located to maximize its effect. Cinch Oval Rings have a ten percent difference between their major and minor axes, and are "clocked" at 112.5 degrees. What this means to the rider is that there is just enough ovality in the chainring to provide more consistent torque around the entire crank circle without creating abrupt speed changes at the pedal. It does this by increasing the leverage moment where the legs are ineffective (more torque with less effort) and reversing that equation as the crank arms rotate into their power zone.

Chainring timing: The clocking angle is an average figure that takes into consideration the geometry created by the rider's leg, the frame's seat tube angle, and where the "dead spot" occurs in the crank circle. When you get that right, power delivery feels more natural from the rider's perspective, and torque output to the rear wheel is smoother and more constant. The improvement is most noticeable during high power/lower RPM events, like steep climbs.

Smoother power stroke: Whether you agree or not, the reality of round chainrings is that pedaling action creates irregular power pulses at the rear wheel which encourages wheel-spin. A good oval chainring minimizes that pulsing and delivers power in a more controllable way that maximizes grip - especially when traction is iffy. If you do break traction while climbing, an oval ring makes it easier to pedal through the wheel-spin, instead of stalling.
Race Face Cinch Crankset
Cinch sprockets are "dished," so they can be reversed to fit Boost or Super Boost chain lines.


Riding impressions: I have been using a 30-tooth Cinch Oval Ring on a Pivot Mach 5.5, driving a Shimano 11 x 46, 11-speed cassette. That's a bit of a stump puller gear for some riders, but the hills I have been using the bike for are steep and technical. The terrain was familiar, which gave me the chance to compare round rings and other oval types in an apples-to-apples review.

I was surprised by how seamless the transition from round to oval was. I jump back and forth between the two, because test bikes always come with round rings. and that is what occupies most of my riding time. I expect that switching to an oval chainring of the same number of teeth will lower my maximum cadence slightly and require me to shift more often, but that was not the case this time. My cadence remained steady and I literally forgot that I was riding an oval ring until I was reminded that something had changed after I cleared a particularly difficult, very lumpy rock garden climb with relative ease.

There is less of a "peak torque" sensation - the five or ten degrees of pain-spike you get from round chainrings when your legs are feeling spent. The Race Face chainring made it easier and less painful to keep the pedals circling during those moments.

Race Face Cinch Crankset
Race Face's narrow-wide tooth profile shows little wear, in spite of some grimy wet conditions.

Technical Points

Race Face machines the tooth profiles of its Cinch Oval Rings in the neo-classic, narrow-wide configuration that virtually guarantees that the chain will stay put as long as you pair it with a clutch-type rear derailleur. If you do want to use a top guide or similar, they say that most guides will work fine with a ten-percent oval. I have found that to be true, but I did not use a guide and have yet to lose a chain.

Other concerns with oval rings are noise due to the chain meshing with the sprocket teeth at constantly varying angles - and that some oval chainrings create unwanted movement of the rear derailleur's chain take-up arm. My test chainring was a bit noisy for about a week. Not bothersome, but considering how quiet SRAM Eagle is, it was noticeable. The Cinch chainring has broken in now and, without showing much wear, is running quietly enough that I never notice it.

Theoretically, the same number of teeth are engaged at any point in the rotation of an oval sprocket, so there should be no change in chain length as it spins. In reality, there is always some machining or mathematical error on an oval sprocket that causes the rear derailleur to move slightly. Race Face's design is the best so far, with so little movement that it does not even come close to engaging the derailleur's clutch, which is the only real concern.


Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesRace Face's Cinch Oval Ring is one of the better options available. I think its modest, ten-percent ovality is perfect for mainstream riders and modern riding styles. It is not so aggressive that it will require you to adapt your pedaling style, yet the benefits are tangible in all respects. I'd recommend one to any oval-curious rider who owns a Race Face crankset.RC




  • + 3
 I've wondered about the der. clutch wearing with these rings, but am curious what fellow keyboard experts think. I've got the wolftooth oval ring, you can definitely see the cage pulse back and forth while pedaling. Am I just going to have a dead clutch sooner? Maybe the amount the cage moves just with the suspension travel makes it a marginal difference in wear?
  • + 1
 My XTR rear mech is still fine after 2 years of that. But I will not buy another oval ring. Haven’t experienced any difference in riding that is worth writing home about. Especially in places where they claim it to have benefits, that is standing pedaling on techy climbs. Not a jot.
  • + 2
 I'm not sure if it's truley better but I am all for this cool aid, I enjoyed it before, can't wait to get it again!
  • + 1
 I have been using Garbaruk oval for 3 years on XTR derailleur on a Race Face Next SL with no problem. Not sure what makes the reviewer claim that the Race Face "is the best so far" (as if he had actually tested all ovals on the market!) but the Garbaruk is a very good product and costs a bit less.
  • + 5
 No need! My RaceFace BB92 is already running oval
  • + 2
 No point to run an oval ring, unless you can adjust the “clocking” to suit your saddle position, riding type and pedaling style. Otherwise is like running a stem you can’t rise or lower. Rotor is the way to go.
  • + 1
 Can anyone notice a difference between oval and round? I ride both and can't see it.
And what about the affect on rear suspension, and the rech mech moving back and forwards?
  • + 3
 I don’t. Have two ovalsfrom Absolute Black, won’t buy another one. Round ring for me please.
  • + 4
 For a not-so-in-shape rider like me, I definitely felt a difference on punchy tech climbs were a smoother but constant pedaling motion is more efficient and you want the suspension action to stay smooth. Pedaling on flat or sprinting I'd prefer a round ring, but for ups and downs on a FS bike an oval has been an improvement.
  • + 2
 I bumped up from a 34 to a 36t. I felt a whole lot less leg fatigue on long days....don't ask me why but they are pretty cool!
  • + 1
 @matadorCE:

For me it's so subtle. I wouldn't discourage anyone from trying an oval if they're interested, but for me the benefits aren't very noticeable. Would be interesting to try oval vs standard back to back on some slow techy climbs tho. My first oval did feel like it gave me slightly better traction on loose steep climbs... which is a minority of my riding. My current one (abs black), i can't really say it makes me fresher, reduces knee stress, or makes a noticeable difference on 99% of climbs. I probably just need an f'n motor on my bike.

If you're very picky, love climbing, and notice micro changes to your setup then I think it makes sense to try one when your current ring wears out. I think most riders won't really be able to tell a difference though. It may be worth it to some just for the placebo effect. Nothing wrong with trying it out.
  • + 1
 For a pedal mashing guy that hates cadence and spinning circles it's nice. It's a good bandaid for poor technique.
  • + 2
 I found it night and day. I'll never go back to a round ring on my mtn bike. Two seasons and using a 30t with 11-42. Rear d clutch is still fine.

Oh, and to add, it really does (for me anyway) even out the stroke/traction on technical climbs.
  • + 2
 @rexluthor: I completely agree on wet slippy climbs definitely feels like power is more consistent and theres less wheel spin. Even if the difference is psychological that youre pedaling smoother, i think is worth it. Would never go back to round as even if the performance gain is minimal the rings cost the same as round, no brainer.
  • + 2
 I ve been on an Absolute black oval chainring throughout this season so far: noticeable difference on techy-extended-climbs: smoother power delivery to the ground with less spin-outs and I feel less tired after full days of riding. But I also went from a round chainring to oval on my new bike right away, which sports 5 cm longer wheelbase than my previous bike and it climbs/ descends way better in general anyhow.
  • + 0
 @jewpowered: why would maxing out the power output of glute/ quad combo (muscle that we evolved to use for pushing against the ground while running, this most powerful and most efficient ones) be a bad technique? Because a dozen of articles with no scientific basis at all (meaning application of road mechanics to MTB) say you should spin 90-110RPM using hamstrings? And the authors often have a fkng nerve to call it as being against status quo? You’re fine, just fine.
  • + 1
 Should one change their chainring size with an oval ring? I'm curious about using one but wondering if it would let me gear up or if you should keep it the same.
  • + 1
 I really like the etching and design of their current cinch rings. It's a bummer that the graphics and finish of this oval seems like an afterthought.
  • + 2
 If considering a front derailleur, is one "bi-curious"?
  • - 2
 What's with a chain-ring review? Ovals have been out for a while. Is this a new attention to detail ... should we expect a review of a valve stem cap next? I have been wondering if a red cap is faster than a blue one.
  • + 3
 Definitely red..
  • - 2
 I rode these back in the 80s on my Dave Scott signature tri bike. They did nothing. The hills still go up. The only way you are going to get less of a "peak torque" sensation is if you attach a battery.
  • + 3
 **not the same as the 80s BioPace!
  • + 2
 I got Wayne Szalinski to use his Shrinking Machine on some new-old-stock Biopace, and saved 81.99. :p
  • + 1
 @bubbrubb: Ya. Now they call it oval, and tell you you can 'clock' the sprocket. Ha.

Same poop. Different marketing. Welcome to progress in the MTB world.
  • + 1
 @m1dg3t: actually, it's the complete opposite of biopace with a lot less variation in diameter, all together better at not blowing knees up
  • + 0
 A bit late for RF to jump into the oval ring market.
  • - 2
 Race Face bottom-bracket-cup spline tool. Otherwise known as a cassette tool.
  • + 2
 This tool is not the same one as cassettes. It is the bottom bracket tool used on all the older style 3-piece cranksets (square taper, octal-link, ISIS, etc.)
  • - 3
 RC loves everything, no surprises here. Carry on.

