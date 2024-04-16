Review: Race Face's Era Chainring Uses Steel, Carbon, & Aluminum

Ever hear the saying, “Buy once, cry once, or buy twice and pay the price?” Well, that’s the angle that Race Face is playing with their new Era chainring.



A carbon body holds steel teeth in place to make up an extremely strong and durable chainring. Bonding the steel teeth to the carbon body was an idea borrowed from the ski industry, using one method of bonding the edge into the ski’s composite layers.



With a price tag of $149 USD, it’s by no means cheap, at least at first glance. After thorough testing though, Race Face claims that the Era chainring will last 5-times longer than aluminum, which will save the consumer money on the wear item in the long run. That said, it's also possible to purchase a steel chainring for $20, so the main selling point of the Era ring is the weight, which is half that of a full steel option.



Era Chainring Details



• Steel teeth, carbon body, alloy spindle interface

• Chainline: 52 and 55mm

• Compatible with any 10, 11, 12-speed Shimano or Sram chains

• Cinch spindle mount

• Sizes: 30, 32, 34 teeth

• Weight: 83g (32-tooth, HG+ DMW)

• Price: $149.00 USD / $190.00 CAD

• raceface.com

• Steel teeth, carbon body, alloy spindle interface• Chainline: 52 and 55mm• Compatible with any 10, 11, 12-speed Shimano or Sram chains• Cinch spindle mount• Sizes: 30, 32, 34 teeth• Weight: 83g (32-tooth, HG+ DMW)• Price: $149.00 USD / $190.00 CAD

Features and Specifications

This little spider can withstand the equivalent output force of a 5.9L Cummins diesel engine. — Race Face

Pricing and Weight

Performance and Durability

Using three materials to manufacture a static bike component seems complex, but Race Face used the same compression and co-molding process developed for the Era cranks. The carbon body holds an aluminum Cinch mount at the center and a steel wrap of teeth around the outer edge.According to Race Face, in a fatigue test that involved loading and unloading a chainring, two aluminum rings from major drivetrain manufacturers failed around 400,000 cycles. Race Face stopped the test on the Era ring after 2.1 million cycles and still found it to function normally.You have the choice of three ring sizes; 30, 32, or 34 teeth, two chainlines; 52mm (DM) or 55mm (DMW), and two tooth profiles. Race Face produces an Era chainring specific to the 12-speed HG+ Shimano system. All other 10, 11, and 12-speed chains use the NW Era chainrings.Race Face and SRAM are competitors in the scope of drivetrain and suspension products, so it’s not entirely surprising to see that there isn’t a T-type crank mount option for the Era chainring. However, it can be used in conjunction with any 12-speed chain on the market, which means that Race Face cranks allow for the ring to be used with a T-type rear derailleur.The Era chainring costs $149 USD / $190 CAD - that’s higher than almost all other aluminum rings. The pricing remains the same across the board regardless of ring size, offset, or chain type.Is the added cost worth it? As mentioned, the aim of the Era is to offer durability in terms of a low wear rate and high structural integrity. Given the two-factor durability, it's warrantable to reach for an Era chainring and save cash in the long run.Steel is hard-wearing, yet heavy and that’s where the carbon comes in to save the day. The 32-tooth Shimano HG+ DMW Era chainring I weighed came in at 86g, 3 more grams than the equivalent aluminum Cinch ring of the same parameters.Will those hardened steel teeth lead to your chain wearing out faster? That's tough to prove outside of a controlled environment. Something does have to give though. An aluminum ring is softer than a steel chain, and those chain links will wear, albeit, mostly from side-loads under shifting. The SRAM XX1 Eagle chain used for the Era chainring review is still sitting at the 0.75 wear indicator that it started off at.What’s most important, in my opinion, is chain retention. On the security front, hammering down my usual flavor of trails in the Sea to Sky region never led to any dropped chains. The steel teeth maintained their shape longer than any aluminum ring and therefore held the chain in place impeccably. That’s critical if you’re riding at higher speeds often, such as in a bike park setting. Those forces really take a toll on an enduro bike’s drivetrain.And how about the bonding of those three materials? I’ve only had the Era chainring for a few months, however, it hasn't produced any creaks. Visually, it’s hard to tell it’s even been ridden.