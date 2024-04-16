Review: Race Face's Era Chainring Uses Steel, Carbon, & Aluminum

Apr 16, 2024
by Matt Beer  
Era Chainring

Ever hear the saying, “Buy once, cry once, or buy twice and pay the price?” Well, that’s the angle that Race Face is playing with their new Era chainring.

A carbon body holds steel teeth in place to make up an extremely strong and durable chainring. Bonding the steel teeth to the carbon body was an idea borrowed from the ski industry, using one method of bonding the edge into the ski’s composite layers.

With a price tag of $149 USD, it’s by no means cheap, at least at first glance. After thorough testing though, Race Face claims that the Era chainring will last 5-times longer than aluminum, which will save the consumer money on the wear item in the long run. That said, it's also possible to purchase a steel chainring for $20, so the main selling point of the Era ring is the weight, which is half that of a full steel option.

Era Chainring Details

• Steel teeth, carbon body, alloy spindle interface
• Chainline: 52 and 55mm
• Compatible with any 10, 11, 12-speed Shimano or Sram chains
• Cinch spindle mount
• Sizes: 30, 32, 34 teeth
• Weight: 83g (32-tooth, HG+ DMW)
• Price: $149.00 USD / $190.00 CAD
raceface.com


Era Chainring

Features and Specifications

Using three materials to manufacture a static bike component seems complex, but Race Face used the same compression and co-molding process developed for the Era cranks. The carbon body holds an aluminum Cinch mount at the center and a steel wrap of teeth around the outer edge.

According to Race Face, in a fatigue test that involved loading and unloading a chainring, two aluminum rings from major drivetrain manufacturers failed around 400,000 cycles. Race Face stopped the test on the Era ring after 2.1 million cycles and still found it to function normally.

You have the choice of three ring sizes; 30, 32, or 34 teeth, two chainlines; 52mm (DM) or 55mm (DMW), and two tooth profiles. Race Face produces an Era chainring specific to the 12-speed HG+ Shimano system. All other 10, 11, and 12-speed chains use the NW Era chainrings.

Race Face and SRAM are competitors in the scope of drivetrain and suspension products, so it’s not entirely surprising to see that there isn’t a T-type crank mount option for the Era chainring. However, it can be used in conjunction with any 12-speed chain on the market, which means that Race Face cranks allow for the ring to be used with a T-type rear derailleur.

photo

bigquotesThis little spider can withstand the equivalent output force of a 5.9L Cummins diesel engine.Race Face



Era Chainring

Pricing and Weight

The Era chainring costs $149 USD / $190 CAD - that’s higher than almost all other aluminum rings. The pricing remains the same across the board regardless of ring size, offset, or chain type.

Is the added cost worth it? As mentioned, the aim of the Era is to offer durability in terms of a low wear rate and high structural integrity. Given the two-factor durability, it's warrantable to reach for an Era chainring and save cash in the long run.

Steel is hard-wearing, yet heavy and that’s where the carbon comes in to save the day. The 32-tooth Shimano HG+ DMW Era chainring I weighed came in at 86g, 3 more grams than the equivalent aluminum Cinch ring of the same parameters.



Era Chainring

Performance and Durability

Will those hardened steel teeth lead to your chain wearing out faster? That's tough to prove outside of a controlled environment. Something does have to give though. An aluminum ring is softer than a steel chain, and those chain links will wear, albeit, mostly from side-loads under shifting. The SRAM XX1 Eagle chain used for the Era chainring review is still sitting at the 0.75 wear indicator that it started off at.

What’s most important, in my opinion, is chain retention. On the security front, hammering down my usual flavor of trails in the Sea to Sky region never led to any dropped chains. The steel teeth maintained their shape longer than any aluminum ring and therefore held the chain in place impeccably. That’s critical if you’re riding at higher speeds often, such as in a bike park setting. Those forces really take a toll on an enduro bike’s drivetrain.

And how about the bonding of those three materials? I’ve only had the Era chainring for a few months, however, it hasn't produced any creaks. Visually, it’s hard to tell it’s even been ridden.



Pros

+ Very durable teeth
+ Equal weight to full-aluminum ring


Cons

- Cinch-mount-only limits crank options
- Expensive



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesRace Face has added a valuable component to the premium line of Era components with this new carbon/metal combo chainring. There is value in the long run - the added security means your chain will drop less, compared to a faster-wearing aluminum chainring. However, if weight saving isn't a concern, going with a full steel option is the most economical route.Matt Beer


62 Comments
  • 64 0
 Gonna be honest, this is pretty cool. Needed? I dont know. But the idea is cool and seems well executed. Good job RF
  • 13 0
 That's an actual good application of technology...unlike some of the other crap that's been coming out for bikes lately.
  • 2 2
 Cool idea i'd want to try, but thanks Raceface for the cinch only option, i get to save money.
  • 6 0
 Wayyy better than through headset routing.

Also, I was curious, so I looked it up to double check. The Raceface steel chainrings weigh 154g in the 32t size, while this carbon one is 83g. So a bit over half the weight of the steel one.

I know it mentioned "half the weight" in the article, but I was wanting the actual numbers Smile .
  • 47 0
 I was thinking of putting a 5.9L cummins on my hardtail, and then this drops. I guess it's a sign.
  • 5 0
 Dmtb
  • 6 0
 @RonSauce: it's class 1 pedal-assist diesel
  • 3 0
 12v or 24v?
  • 1 0
 Just make sure you dont buy a 53 block.
  • 13 0
 This little spider can withstand the equivalent output force of a 5.9L Cummins diesel engine.... VIDEO OR IT DIDNT HAPPEN !!
  • 2 0
 That's make for a sweet reel.
  • 8 0
 It does say on Racefaces website "We checked". So come on @raceface, we need a video of you dumping the clutch on a 5.9L diesel while bolted directly to this chainring.
  • 1 0
 This was my EXACT first thought!
  • 5 1
 I am very meticulous with my drivetrain wear. i change chain around the 100h mark, and an alloy ring is done by 150 ish hours. I currently have an ERA ring with 336h and it doesn't look like any wear yet, new chain still work fine, and it got smashed few times. i think for twice the money of an alloy, it already pays for itself. of course a straight steel ring cost less, and last, but the compromise is great in my opinion
  • 3 0
 Alex, if you can't wear it out, no one can
  • 1 0
 Wow! I Can't imagine swopping out chains every 10 weeks.
  • 3 0
 A "static bike component"? It's moving like half the time of any given trail ride, and when moving it's in a constantly changing (ie: dynamic) interaction with one of the most obviously dynamic components in the chain. Pretty far from "static".
  • 5 0
 Nah, only because this will only generate more time wasting parking lot chats
  • 7 0
 People ask you questions about your chain rings???
  • 2 0
 Not knowing exactly the steel ( stainless steel in this case )and heat treatement done to the one in the Era, it's bold to say that you can compare with a "cheap steel" chainring. They most probably are even better wearinn than the "cheap steel" chainring.
  • 5 0
 That is pretty neat. Looks awesome!
  • 2 0
 The things the writer liked about this ring is why I like the XT rings. But the Race Face ring is about 40 grams lighter. Having steel rings is a good thing for a drivetrain especially if you prefer fewer teeth.
  • 9 0
 Just like meth. (a good thing if you prefer fewer teeth)
  • 1 0
 The problem with XT/SLX rings is those anti tamper bolts tend to back out, or blow their head off. Happened to me, happened to a local guy recently, we discovered it together in the parking lot.

One of the best parts of direct mount rings is they can be, should be, one piece - Shimano even knows this, the XTR ring forgoes all the extra parts and complexity of the cheaper rings.
  • 1 0
 Why is it a Con that Race Face only supports their own chainring mount on their product? Does Sram make transmission chainrings for Race Face cranks? I honestly find it silly that you would spin that as a con when almost no other player in this game offers support for other companies cranks.
  • 3 0
 Buy once… or until your new cranks have a different mount. It’d be nice to have just one.
  • 5 3
 So I can buy ~6 steel RaceFace 'normal' rings for the equivalent price of one ERA ring for a weight penalty of 70g in 32T?
Not sure im a fan of the math for the ERA ring.
  • 7 1
 Its prolly not aimed at you brah, Think Summer Olympic games, not weekend warrior on the Shore
  • 3 2
 @onawalk: You honestly think that XC racers in the Olympic games would be using a steel chainring?
  • 3 0
 "With a price tag of $149 USD, it’s by no means cheap" dontch just hate it when they preempt the comments section
  • 3 0
 I want to see the cummins 5.9l chainring output tested on here. is this a new metric for chainrings? @brianpark
  • 1 0
 Between this and standing on derailleurs, I'm not sure why I took science classes in school.
  • 2 0
 i really liked the cummins reference, could you specify a little more? commonrail, 12v, 24v?
thanks,
-management
  • 2 2
 narrow wide race face I have used for 10 years on a dozen bike is 50 CDN and never had a single issue ergo no need for CARBON or CINCH. More tech, more problems, more $$$$.
Hard AF no
  • 1 1
 This is making me so grumpy, just buy a regular steel chain ring.

If you spend $150 on a chainring and I see you at the trailhead its hands on site. Not even giving you a warning punk. Im stealing your Taco snorkel too.
  • 2 0
 At first glance, that chain looks rusty AF...
  • 1 0
 How many people wear an aluminum chainring so often that they would go through more than one or two in a couple years?
  • 4 0
 @Libikerdad I wear out 3 a year pretty consistently.
  • 2 0
 @Superboost: do you lube your chain often? On my current bike I have about 3k miles and I'm still on the same absolute black oval I built it with. I'm not the heaviest rider at 165lbs but maybe you are doing crazy mileage or maybe there is a certain power threshold that I'm just not hitting at my weight and power level (I would think at my weight I'm above average in that regards) because I'm definitely not seeing that kind of wear on any of my geared bikes or my singlespeed.
  • 2 0
 I've got a wolftooth aluminum ring that's going on 6 seasons now and looks great. It gets about 1000 miles a year. I know guys that go through 2 cheaper rings per season though.
  • 1 0
 @RonSauce: just looked at strava, I have over 3500 miles on my current ring and it is barely showing any wear
  • 1 0
 Had an alloy chainring that went through 3 chains before requiring replacement. Didn't look terribly worn but with the newest chain would make clunking noises like the chain was being caught in it. Put back on the steel ring and no noise. Could have also been the chains causing premature wear as two of them snapped for seemingly no reason and low mileage on both.
  • 2 2
 Add carbon to make 'a thing' more expensive for no reason... Cool, got it. (thumbsup)

That is this entire industry in a nutshell.
  • 2 1
 does in spin in a circle and drive the chain better than their 30$ chainring?
  • 2 3
 So now when you'll notice some play in your transmission, it's EITHER the crankarm insert coming loose OR the chainring insert coming loose. Maybe both.
  • 4 0
 Yeah hope not. But I will say RF is awesome about warranties and I think the era stuff has a lifetime warranty
  • 2 2
 So I can buy 7 Sram steel chainrings for the same price. Which will last me 10,000 miles of riding. Ok.
  • 3 0
 You could also buy 7 RF steel chainrings. Not like they discontinued steel.
  • 1 1
 It's like they designed this for galvanic corrosion of the aluminum spindle interface
  • 1 0
 grease??
  • 1 0
 Can I get an Oval? Please?!!
  • 1 0
 aw man I needed a chainring for my 6.7 cummins!!
  • 1 0
 Who defines 'expensive' as a 'con'....thats subjective isn't it?
  • 1 0
 And glue! Don't forget to mention the glue!
  • 1 0
 Worth using a bash guard with this then.
  • 1 0
 $200 chainrings are part of the reason gearboxes and belts make sense.
  • 1 0
 I wish they offered some other mounting standards. Love it.
  • 2 3
 Wow.. didn't expect a carbon chain ring. I wonder if an oval version would ever be introduced!
  • 4 1
 I vote for square.
  • 1 0
 @bigtim: I vote for an icosidodecagon.
  • 2 0
 @RonSauce: Mobius strip for me thanks
  • 1 0
 @N-60: Would infinite teeth be harder to pedal or easier?







