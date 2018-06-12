Review: Race Face Turbine R Dropper Post

Race Face was smart to take advantage of Fox's proven Transfer Post and put their own spin on it. The design of the Transfer Post is one of the best around, and now the Turbine R allows Race Face fans to take advantage of that post's easy installation and smooth operation. The only thing missing is a longer travel option, especially now that steep seat angles and stubby seat tubes are becoming more common, but hopefully there's something in the works.



Trying to decide between Race Face's Turbine R and the Fox Transfer? It all comes down to the remote lever design – other than that detail the two posts deliver the same outstanding performance.

— Mike Kazimer