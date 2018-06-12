PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Race Face Turbine R Dropper Post

Jun 12, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Race Face Turbine R Review

It's no secret that Race Face's initial foray into the dropper post world didn't go exactly as planned. The original Turbine dropper could be temperamental at times, and its higher-than-average price kept it out of the running as a viable option for many riders. The solution? Take the proven Fox Transfer post (Fox Factory Holding Corp. is the parent company of Race Face), switch the logos, bump up the return speed a little bit, swap out the remote lever, and voila, you have the new Turbine R dropper post.

The Turbine R is available with either 100, 125, or 150 millimeters of drop, and in either a 31.6 or 30.9-millimeter diameter. There are also two lever options – the shifter style 1x remote that's reviewed here, or a vertically-oriented universal lever, which is the way to go if you're still rocking a front shifter. The dropper alone is priced at $295 USD, with the 1x lever coming in at $70, and the universal lever at $50.

Turbine R Dropper Details

• Cable actuated, hydraulic cartridge
• Infinite adjustments within travel range
• Travel options: 150mm, 125mm, 100mm
• Length: 456mm, 406mm, 356mm
• Seatpost diameter: 31.6mm, 30.9mm
• Weight: 587 grams (31.6 x 150mm w/o lever)
• MSRP: $365 USD w/ 1x remote
www.raceface.com, @raceface


Race Face Turbine R Review
Race Face Turbine R Review
Installation of the Turbine R is very simple, thanks in part to the cable actuated design.

Race Face Turbine R Review
The lever is textured for extra grip on those rainy days.
Race Face Turbine R Review
It's also Matchmaker compatible, which helps it take up less handlebar real estate.

Installation / Details

Thanks to the Turbine R's cable actuated design, and the fact that the cable is attached at the lever, installation of the post is extremely easy. It's simply a matter of figuring out the right housing length, slotting the cable into the post, running it through the housing, and then attaching it to the lever. It's a walk in the park compared to what it took to install the original Turbine post.

The Turbine R uses a sealed cartridge hydraulic cartridge containing an internal floating piston that's charged with nitrogen to 400 psi, which means you shouldn't go trying to disassemble this thing without knowing exactly what you're doing. The oil flow inside the post is controlled by a spring-backed spool valve, which is said to reduce the force needed to activate the post, in turn creating a lighter feel at the lever. Race Face says that spool valve was altered slightly in order to create a faster return speed for the Turbine R compared to that of the 2017 Fox Transfer post. For 2018, the Race Face Turbine R and Fox Transfer post both have the updated spool valve.

Fox Transfer seat post

All of the steps required to service the post are clearly laid out on Fox's website, but the number of specific tools required means that it's a job best left to a bike shop rather than trying to tackle it with a multi-tool and a crescent wrench in a dimly lit basement. Want to go a little deeper into what exactly is going on inside the post? You can read Mike Levy's review of the Fox Transfer post here.


Race Face Turbine R

by mikekazimer
Views: 319    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Performance

The Turbine R has been absolutely trouble-free for the last three months of usage, which didn't exactly come as a surprise since I've had very good luck with the Transfer post over the last couple of years. Other than one small cable tension tweak I haven't had to adjust anything on the Turbine R at all – it's been a smooth operator, even after plenty of mud baths.

I never had any issues with the return speed of the original Transfer post, and I honestly didn't notice a difference between the Turbine R vs. the Transfer when comparing their return speeds back to back. They both reach full extension in less than half a second when the remote is fully depressed, topping out with a distinct 'thwunk'. The post feels solid no matter whether is fully raised, fully lowered, or somewhere in between – there's not even a hint of unwanted vertical play.

Since the return speeds are nearly identical it's really just the lever that differentiates the two posts. Race Face's Matchmaker-compatible lever rotates on ball bearings, is closer in shape to a shifter, and has machined grooves that provide plenty of traction for your thumb, even if it's pouring rain. It also clamps the cable more cleanly than the Tranfer lever - the cable is less likely to get kinked and frayed with this design.

Fox's lever is much more compact, with a smaller paddle that feels like it requires less effort to push compared to Race Face's. There are dimples instead of grooves on the lever, but I've never had any issues with thumb slippage. It's also not Matchmaker-compatible, but the clamp itself doesn't really take up that much room.

Which one is better? It's a matter of personal preference more than anything, but if I had to choose, I'd go with Fox's design. I like the light action, and even though the paddle is smaller it feels more comfortable under my thumb.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesRace Face was smart to take advantage of Fox's proven Transfer Post and put their own spin on it. The design of the Transfer Post is one of the best around, and now the Turbine R allows Race Face fans to take advantage of that post's easy installation and smooth operation. The only thing missing is a longer travel option, especially now that steep seat angles and stubby seat tubes are becoming more common, but hopefully there's something in the works.

Trying to decide between Race Face's Turbine R and the Fox Transfer? It all comes down to the remote lever design – other than that detail the two posts deliver the same outstanding performance.  Mike Kazimer






Must Read This Week
Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2018
101308 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2018
69643 views
18 Accessories We Like - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
67227 views
The One Tool That World Cup Mechanics Can't Live Without?
63447 views
Aaron Gwin's Mystery Derailleur - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
59296 views
Tech From the Pits - Leogang World Cup DH 2018
52893 views
A $999 Wireless Dropper Post, New Tires, Tools & More - Taipei Cycle Pre-Show
48902 views
Practice Photo Report: Following The Herd - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
38800 views

17 Comments

  • + 9
 As long as it doesn’t ejector seat my nuts into the stratosphere I’m willing to give it a chance.
  • + 4
 how do you do fellow specialized-neutered
  • + 1
 I was neutered by a specialist under the guiding hand of Bob Barker. Is this the same?
  • + 2
 I don't understand why this exists, except for bikes that come OEM with RF product. I do like my Fox Transfer. It has been reliable for about two years now and shows no sign of wear. Glad the service manual is now available.
  • + 2
 so they sell more units, fix the brand image, reach a wider range of customers
  • + 3
 My Fox Transfer is still working great after a year or so, but meanwhile I think my private parts would prefer a 170mm drop for the saddle to get out of the way...
Still only 150mm available?
  • + 2
 I can’t see anyone who had the misfortune to own a Raceface dropper and deal with their warranty department making the decision between this and fox based on the lever design. I’m sorry but I’ve been so disappointed with the whole Raceface dropper fiasco I would never, ever, consider another one. I have given up on warranty, smashed mine up with a hammer while drinking a beer, and have bought fox transfers for all my bikes.
  • + 5
 NO! One Up 170mm $200 problem fixed.
  • + 2
 Pink bike please test this one up. Oops
  • + 4
 They tested it with no seat and the results were a bit anal.
  • + 1
 Turbine Dropper lasted me 10 hours. Returned it and exchange for 2 Brand X droppers. Cracked a Next SL crank by the arm/axle mating area. Warranty claimed then sold it away.
  • - 2
 Why chance it with Race Face after they royally screwed it with their licensing for original dropper? Longer travel options aside, Fox Transfers are becoming more widespread and can be bought cheaper - especially if you find one as a new take-off.
  • + 3
 One up
  • + 1
 So many droppers. Which is the best...?
  • + 1
 Brand-X Ascent dropper, USD100.
  • + 2
 bikeyoke revive > all
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.045923
Mobile Version of Website