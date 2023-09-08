Review: Racer Gloves & Joint Protection

Racer is producing quality gloves and pads that should suit a wide variety of trail users. The fit across their equipment line deviates from traditional brands - some products are larger, while others are extremely tight for their given size. With that said, when you do find the correct fit, the performance is there across the board.



Overall, the protection offered by all of their knee and elbow pads is on the lighter side than they're intended for, but their function aligns with plenty of competitors. — Matt Beer