Review: Reeb Steezl

Descending

Thank you 240 dropper.

There's no one distinct element of the Steezl that defines the descending to me, it's just a nicely rounded package. An easy bike to feel comfortable on, and a good bike to push if you so desire. Fun, quiet, and super capable. This is the bike I brought with me to Crankworx Whistler this year, so it saw about two weeks of park laps and nasty pedal trails in addition to all the more typical riding around home. Skinny tubes and all, the Reeb held its own at the bike park, with one important caveat: I swapped the Lyrik for the Zeb pretty early into that stint, as it really felt better suited to the bike's intentions. Overall, my only criticism of the Steezl is that it does feel like a bike better suited to the biggest forks on the market, despite the original build kit it came with.With a 170mm fork installed, the head angle is slightly slacker, the stack is a bit higher (though it never felt too low), and the suspension felt more balanced front to rear. If anything, this is a weirdly circuitous compliment to the rear end of the bike, which worked very well in a very wide variety of terrain, from slow picky tech to fast-as-you-can bike park bumps. Some part of the comfort in that latter terrain is possibly due to the steel chassis, but I think that ends up being more to do with the quiet sound of the bike than any sort of distinct flex or damping.It's definitely not a super-stiff chassis, like some massive box section carbon and alloy bikes can be, but I'm hesitant to bang hard on thepulpit and say that the tubing is the only factor at play here. To test this out, I popped a very stiff set of carbon e-bike wheels on the bike and went for a back-to-back ride with the stock alloy hoops, and found that the rigid set really changed the character of the bike, giving it a slightly more unforgiving feel. All to say, I think the Steezl is a plenty stiff bike for hard riding, without being harsh or chattery on choppy sections of trail. Equal credit goes to the well-considered tubing spec, the smartly-chosen aluminum rear end, and of course the Cool Ranch Technology in the rocker link.I spent some time with the Steezl as a mixed-wheel bike, which was a nice easy swap thanks to the simple shock mount flip chip. The bike felt a bit better jumping in the bike park, and had that additional maneuverability that tends to accompany the smaller rear wheel. I wouldn't say it's significantly better in either orientation, but for the most part I think the Steezl feels like it's meant to be a full-29 bike - you can just happily run a smaller wheel should you choose to. Because of the somewhat higher ride feel of the bike, some people might want more butt clearance for steep features; you can see me hovering above the danger zone in a few of the ride shots. I think I tend to crouch a bit more over a bike with a higher bottom bracket, in order to get my weight lower over the wheels.The suspension feel is supportive enough for hard pumping and speed generation, without any weird drop-off that you get with more progressive bikes in this travel range. The grip is there when you want it, and the shock remains active even when the brakes are locked up. That latter attribute is something I've really come to look for in bikes that you'll be riding in steeper terrain, as it allows for better braking and control in rough sections where you're simply trying to dump some speed. Some people really prefer the deep and planted feel of a bike that squats a bit more when the brakes are on, but I like the lively, sometimes exciting sensation of a higher ride.Along those lines, the bottom bracket drop isn't massive on the Steezl, so folks looking to be very in the bike might want to give that a thought. It's not as on-the-bike feeling as my SB160, but not nearly as low-slung feeling as other options out there. Again, this is a matter of preference, as I think the bike still feels very balanced and secure in tricky spots - it just rewards more active riding than pure passenger mode.