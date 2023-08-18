Review: Reserve 30|HD AL vs Race Face Turbine Wheels

If I'd narrowed my list of options down to these two wheelsets which one would I choose? Personally, I'd go with the Reserves. They were quieter and had a reassuringly solid feel without being harsh; those traits combined with the reliability of the DT Swiss 350 hub, the added bonus of the Fillmore valve stems, and the lower price makes them my pick.



At the end of the day, both wheels are great options in this category, especially considering the lifetime warranties. If quicker engagement and a lighter weight were higher on my priority list I would have gone with the Turbines, but as it is the overall ride feel of the Reserve HD AL wheels won me over.

— Mike Kazimer