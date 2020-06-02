Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype

Descending

Pointed in the more fun direction, the Rascal is lively and active, the type of bike that encourages you to get airborne any time there's an opportunity. It's a prime example of an aggressive trail bike - it climbs well, it doesn't mind charging into rough terrain, and it's spec'd to do so and make it out without hesitation. The traction available while descending is parallel to the Rascal's uphill grip, with the bike feeling extremely smooth and composed, especially in nests of rocks and roots.The shock is very sensitive to small bumps, yet it ramps up nicely when bigger impacts strike. While it's plenty capable anywhere, the Rascal really excels in tight, twisty, technical, "old school" style terrain. It's quick around the corners, and it never felt like it was too long or cumbersome when faced with those tighter trails. As I mentioned earlier, the reach is on the more conservative side, but I felt it was appropriate, and it's part of the reason the bike worked so well on slower speed sections of trail that require lots of body English to navigate.I've also spent time riding the Rascal with a 130mm fork and feel that the performance difference is negligible in regards to steepening angles.I've been on the bike for several months now, long enough to comment on a few nuances and durability. I do think that the paint could bear to be a bit tougher as I've seen a number of chips and scuffs. Additionally, although I have experienced no issues with it, the bike can collect dirt in the area of the pivots/bearings and it's challenging to clean. While this is something that could lead to problems down the road, especially with as many pivots as the bike has, the tester I'm on is still running as good as it was on day one.