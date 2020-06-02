Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype

Jun 2, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

REVIEW
REVEL RASCAL

WORDS: Daniel Sapp
PHOTOS: Michael McQueen


Revel bikes is a brand still in its infancy, launched at the start of 2019 with two bikes in its line-up, both using Canfield's CBF suspension design.

The Rascal is the Revel's take on a versatile trail bike, with 29" wheels and 130mm of rear travel, that's mated to a 140mm fork.

The frame on its own sells for $2,799 USD and is available in a blue "Alaska" color or the silver "T1000". There are also options to buy a frame and fork, and there are three different SRAM-centric builds ranging from GX Eagle up to the top-of-the-line XX1 Eagle AXS.

All of the builds have RockShox suspension, and wheelsets based on Industry 9 hubs. With the introduction of Revel's RW30 composite wheels, the X01 and XX1 builds are equipped with those rims.

Revel Rascal Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Full carbon frame
• Travel: 130mm rear / 140mm front
• 66-degree head angle
• 433mm chainstays
• Lifetime warranty / lifetime crash replacement
• Price: $6,999 USD
• Weight: 30.2 lb / 13.7kg (size medium, as shown)
www.revelbikes.com
The build here is the X01 Eagle, which sells for $6,999 as tested. With Revel's updated spec following the release of their composite wheels, the build now costs $7,199.


bigquotesPointed in the more fun direction, the Rascal is lively and active, the type of bike that encourages you to get airborne any time there's an opportunity. Daniel Sapp



Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take



Photo by Michael McQueen


Construction and Features


The team at Revel is comprised of several industry veterans, including Jason Schiers, who have a wealth of experience in getting creative with the use of composites. Schiers claims that he likes carbon as a material because it's extremely tunable - a bike can be made stiff or compliant in the zones it needs to be.

According to Schiers, mountain bike frames have historically used a mixture of 0, 45, and 90-degree fibers to make a frame, with the wall thickness built up where it's needed to get the desired characteristics. Schiers is of the opinion that the fiber angles should be dictated by the load going through that specific part - that you should tailor those fiber angles to do very specific work. Revel uses more 30/60-degree fibers to produce what they say is a lighter yet stronger frame.

The bike has internal tubes for routing cables, an integrated chainguide, and room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, although on the small and medium-size frames only a 20oz bottle will fit. The cable routing is nice and clean and there's a threaded BB to round things out.




Geometry & Sizing

With a 140mm fork, the Rascal has a 66-degree head tube angle, 75-degree seat tube angle, and 433mm chainstays. The size medium has a reach of 444mm. Those numbers are on the more conservative side of the spectrum, especially the reach and seat tube angle measurements.

The bike can be ridden with a 130mm or 150mm fork as well. This, of course, steepens or slackens things out a touch in either direction.




Suspension Design

The Rascal's suspension uses the Canfield Balance Formula (CBF) suspension design which Revel licensed from Canfield. CBF focuses on having a suspension system that has a high level of anti-squat to help it pedaling performance. To achieve this, the links are aligned so that they line up with the chain line throughout the entire travel range.

This gives a high amount of pedaling efficiency and lots of anti-squat. The shock ramps up a lot at the end of its travel to prevent bottom out, but is soft off of the top for a lot of small-bump compliance.

With those large amounts of anti-squat also comes a good anti-rise number. With the anti-rise number near 100%, the geometry of the bike should be preserved even under heavy braking.



Specifications
Release Date 2019
Price $6999
Travel 130mm
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Fork RockShox Pike Ultimate
Headset Cane Creek 40 Series
Cassette SRAM X01 Eagle
Crankarms SRAM Descendant
Chainguide Revel
Bottom Bracket SRAM Dub
Pedals None
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle
Chain SRAM X01 Eagle
Front Derailleur N/A
Shifter Pods SRAM X01 Eagle
Handlebar ENVE M6
Stem Truvativ Descendant 31.8mm x 40mm
Grips Ergon GE10
Brakes SRAM G2 RSC
Wheelset Industry 9 Enduro
Hubs Industry 9 Hydra
Spokes Industry 9 System
Rim Industry 9 Enduro
Tires Maxxis Minion
Seat Ergon SM10
Seatpost RockShox Reverb Stealth 31.6mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC







Photo by Michael McQueen
RIDING THE
Rascal



Test Bike Setup

I aired the RockShox SuperDeluxe shock up with 180psi to get 28-30% sag and 5-6 clicks of rebound, from open. For the fork, I had 87psi and 4-5 clicks of rebound. I ran the LSC on both wide open. I opted for a 50mm stem but have also ridden the Rascal with the 40mm option.

I've been riding the Rascal for nearly six months at this point, putting hundreds of miles on it in the process. All of my testing took place in the Southeast US on a variety of terrain, just about anything East Coast one could imagine, from flowy singletrack to the rugged roots and rocks of Pisgah National Forest, to GNCC style rake & ride loam tracks.


2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Daniel Sapp
Location: Brevard, NC, USA
Age: 33
Height: 5'10" / 178cm
Inseam: 32" / 81cm
Weight: 150 lbs / 68 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @d_sapp1

Photo by Michael McQueen


Climbing

The Rascal's climbing prowess echos my sentiments of the longer travel Rail. Although the seat tube angle isn't as steep as some of the competition, the seated climbing position worked very well for my 5'10" height. The CBF suspension does a great job of keeping the bike sitting higher in its travel; there's no wallowing or feeling like you're sinking in deeper than necessary.

With the RockShox SuperDeluxe shock fully open, there's next to no pedal bob, and throughout the several months I've been riding the bike, I haven't found myself reaching for the lockout switch at all. In both flatter and steeper terrain, the position on the bike is comfortable and pleasant for anything from a quick jaunt to an all-day trudge.

The bike was extremely easy to handle on tight, slow, and technical climbs, and the traction offered up is impressive. I have pedaled up many bits of trail that have left me floundering on other bikes due to slipping on roots or rocks, but the Rascal just motors on.


Photo by Michael McQueen


Descending

Pointed in the more fun direction, the Rascal is lively and active, the type of bike that encourages you to get airborne any time there's an opportunity. It's a prime example of an aggressive trail bike - it climbs well, it doesn't mind charging into rough terrain, and it's spec'd to do so and make it out without hesitation. The traction available while descending is parallel to the Rascal's uphill grip, with the bike feeling extremely smooth and composed, especially in nests of rocks and roots.

The shock is very sensitive to small bumps, yet it ramps up nicely when bigger impacts strike. While it's plenty capable anywhere, the Rascal really excels in tight, twisty, technical, "old school" style terrain. It's quick around the corners, and it never felt like it was too long or cumbersome when faced with those tighter trails. As I mentioned earlier, the reach is on the more conservative side, but I felt it was appropriate, and it's part of the reason the bike worked so well on slower speed sections of trail that require lots of body English to navigate.

I've also spent time riding the Rascal with a 130mm fork and feel that the performance difference is negligible in regards to steepening angles.

I've been on the bike for several months now, long enough to comment on a few nuances and durability. I do think that the paint could bear to be a bit tougher as I've seen a number of chips and scuffs. Additionally, although I have experienced no issues with it, the bike can collect dirt in the area of the pivots/bearings and it's challenging to clean. While this is something that could lead to problems down the road, especially with as many pivots as the bike has, the tester I'm on is still running as good as it was on day one.


Photo by Michael McQueen



Revel Rascal
Yeti SB130

How does it compare?

It only makes sense to compare two similar bikes from companies that are both based in the state of Colorado. Both bikes have 130mm of rear suspension and 433mm long chainstays. For the medium-sized frames, the wheelbases are also similar, with the Yeti being a mere 3.6mm longer. The Yeti gains a little travel with a 150mm fork out of the box. Its head tube angle is a half-degree slacker than the Rascal, and its 77-degree seat tube angle is 2-degrees steeper than the Revel's.

On the trail, both bikes score at the top in overall ride quality and experience. The Revel does a better job of handling and managing trail chatter, with more small bump sensitivity than the SB130. If you're a rider that has tighter and more technical trails, the Rascal is an easy choice. It is more nimble and intuitive to ride than the SB130 in those situations.

For riders who crave flat-out speed and ride more aggressively, the SB130 delivers, as it feels its best when pushed harder. That's not to say it doesn't feel really good the rest of the time, it just takes a little more pushing to unlock its full potential. When both bikes are pushed to their limits, the SB130 has a slight edge, with a little more travel up front and a little more stability at those higher speeds, but at the end of the day, neither bike will disappoint you.

Photo by Michael McQueen



Technical Report

SRAM Drivetrain: Revel spec's all of their bikes with SRAM Eagle drivetrains. The X01 Eagle system is tried and true, and didn't cause any issues during testing. With the full-SRAM spec, there's also a RockShox Reverb Stealth post included. Compared to other cable-actuated posts, the hydraulic lever felt sluggish, and required more effort to push than I would have liked.

Tires: The Maxxis DHF/DHR II tire matchup is one of the most common combinations out there, and for good reason. It's nice to see the EXO+ casing spec'd over the EXO, and I've had no issues with flats whatsoever through plenty of encounters with sharp rocks and low air pressures.

RockShox Suspension: RockShox's Pike Ultimate and SuperDeluxe rear shock performed flawlessly and the smoothness of the suspension was one of the most noticeable qualities of the Rascal's ride. The suspension is easy to set up and has 100% trouble-free over the last several months of riding.

Industry 9 Wheels: Industry 9's fancy system wheels with high-engagement hubs are difficult to beat. Revel's bikes all come with i9's in some form or fashion. The only update to the 2020 Rascal from the one I've been riding is that it has Revel's RW 30 composite wheels included, which ups the price by $200 overall. I've been riding the wheels for a few months now and have nothing but good things to say about them, and they're an excellent value for a lot of performance in the complete bike package from Revel. The i9 Enduro level system wheels can be a little stiffer than some other options available and certainly contribute to a stiff but good quality ride.


Pros

+ Excellent ride quality both climbing and descending
+ Attention to detail
+ Suspension design lives up to its hype

Cons

- SRAM only spec leaves Shimano fans out
- Dirt pockets / loam shelf are difficult to clean
- Paint durability


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesQuick, lively, and nimble, Revel's Rascal is a unique bike that delivers a high-performance ride. In fact, it's one of the best riding 130mm trail bikes I've been on in recent memory, and it's a bike that I have been able to recommend to a number of riders without hesitation. 
 Daniel Sapp





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Revel Bikes Revel Rascal


6 Comments

  • 2 1
 Always loved Canfield and wanted to own a Riot at one stage. The Revel was a top candidate for my current bike.

Would be awesome if they release an alu version. Either that or if Canfield release a new Riot. Smile
  • 1 0
 Don't fool yourself. In nerdy engineer circles it's either Canyon or Geometron. Nothing else makes any sense Big Grin

Look at the seat angle on that thing - unrideable!
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: nah, Engineers choose Nicolai/Geometron, Knolly or Last. Canyon not so much.


/Mega nerdy engineer riding Knolly Smile
  • 3 1
 The CBF suspension design is the best pedalling platform I have ever ridden. I wish there were more bikes made with it.
  • 2 0
 Thank god, finally a bike review, feels like it has been ages...thanks guys! Smile
  • 1 0
 Is sram XO1 tried and true?

Post a Comment



