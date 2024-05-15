Review: Revel Rascal V2 - The Live Wire Trail Bike

by Matt Beer  

Revel Rascal V2 - Photos by Max Barron
Review
Revel Rascal V2

WORDS: Matt Beer
PHOTOS: Max Barron



The lines between bike categories continue to blur, but somewhere in between an overbuilt cross-country machine and a lightweight enduro steed you’ll find the Revel Rascal V2 - a trail whippet that is intended to be equally as enjoyable uphill as it is on the way down.

As the name suggests, this is the second iteration of the Colorado-based brand's 29" wheeled trail bike. Carrying over is a dual-link design with the goal of transferring power to the rear wheel at all points in the 130mm of travel. That calls on carbon construction to balance the weight versus stiffness across five frame sizes. Minor tweaks to the geometry steepen and slacken the angles bring the bike up to date.

Rascal V2 Details

• Full carbon frame
• Wheel size: 29"
• 130mm rear travel, 140mm fork
• CBF dual-link suspension design
• 65.5° head angle
• 76° seat angle (LG)
• 436mm chainstays
• Weight: 14.2 kg / 31.30 lb (size L)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
• Price: $5,999 - $10,499 USD
revelbikes.com
Starting with either a flashy gold or deep purple paint, the Rascal build kits begin at a loftier price of $5,999 USD with base-level SRAM/RockShox components. The sky's the limit in terms of build kits which top out at $10,499. If none of those float your boat, you can custom build your own frame kit using air shocks from Fox or RockShox.




Revel Rascal V2 - Photos by Max Barron


bigquotesThe Rascal is a strong and agile trail ninja. You’ll be rewarded with speed for being precise in where you pump and jump. Miscalculations aren't taken kindly, though. Matt Beer




Revel Rascal V2 - Photos by Max Barron

Frame Details

Looks shouldn’t matter when it comes to performance equipment, like mountain bikes, but they do because we pay money for them. The Rascal’s straight lines and color-matched carbon links should meet most people’s tastes.

Revel has paid attention to what the people want, especially when it comes to water bottle mounts inside the front triangle. Secondary mounts on the outside of the downtube allow for second bottle or bikepacking accessories. The XXL frame even makes room for a third on the underside of the top tube.

Around the rest of the frame, thoughtful additions such as fully-guided internal cable routing, universal derailleur hanger (or SRAM Transmission) compatibility, and a mud guard for the linkage are thoughtful additions to the V2. Absent from the Rascal are any geometry or chainstay length flip-chips or shock progression adjustments. The frame is a set-and-forget full time 29er.

Solid collet-style pivot axles existed on the original Rascal and it’s easy to see why they carried over to the V2. Those remained tight and quiet through the review. The only areas that raised eyebrows were the cable routing, which runs mighty close to the rear tire and the rubber frame guards that ended up losing their adhesion.

Revel Rascal V2 - Photos by Max Barron
Revel Rascal V2 - Photos by Max Barron



Revel Rascal V2 - Photos by Max Barron

Suspension Design

Dual-link designs are not all the same. Revel has licensed the Canfield Balance Formula (CBF) and features two short, co-rotating links to marry the front and rear triangles. At the top of the seatstay, a separate pivot is home to a clevis mount to drive the shock.

This arrangement produces high levels of anti-squat and anti-rise throughout the 130mm of travel, averaging around 120 and 100%, respectfully. Those numbers lead to a firm pedaling platform and neutral geometry under braking.

The shallow progressive leverage curve leads to a supportive ride throughout the travel. The Rascal plays well with an air shock, however, a helping hand from an extra volume spacer or two may be needed to reduce bottom-outs.

Geometry

In the First Ride, I sounded like a broken record talking about the sharp handling of the Rascal’s 65.5-degree head tube angle. While I found the 140mm fork lined up well for the Rascals intentions, it’s worth pointing out that bumping it up to 150mm won’t void your warranty.

Helping this thing turn on a dime are the 436mm chainstays. That length seems suited to the size large I rode, and the two smaller frames, however, taller riders might find the short rear end a touch unbalanced.

The saving grace, at least while seated on climbs, is that the seat tube angle tips forward ever so slightly as the frame’s front triangle length increases on the XL and XXL.



Specifications
Release Date 2023
Price $9199
Travel 130
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Fork RockShox Lyrik Ultimate 140mm
Headset Cane Creek 40 Series, IS52/IS42mm
Cassette Sram X01 Eagle 10-52T
Crankarms Sram X01 Eagle Transmission, 170mm, 32t
Bottom Bracket Sram DUB BSA 73mm
Rear Derailleur Sram X01 Eagle Transmission
Chain Sram X01 Eagle Transmission Flattop
Shifter Pods Sram AXS Pod Ultimate Controller
Handlebar Trail 1 Crocket Carbon 25mm
Stem Trail 1 Viking Alloy Stem 40mm
Grips Trail 1 Farlow Gap
Brakes Sram Code RSC 180/180mm rotors
Hubs Industry Nine Hydra 148 Boost
Rim Revel RW30 V2 Carbon
Tires Continental Kryptotal-Fr, 29x2.4, Trail Casing, Endurance Compound Front / Continental Xynotal Trail Casing 29x2.4 Endurance compound, Rear
Seat SDG Radar
Seatpost Bike Yoke Revive 185mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Revel Rascal V2 - Photos by Max Barron




Revel Rascal V2 - Photos by Max Barron
RIDING THE
Rascal

Test Bike Setup

Figuring out the Rascal's strong suit didn't take any time at all - it's picking up speed by pumping through sections and transmitting pedal strokes into power. Everything about the Rascal is sporty, very sporty, including the steering.

Switching to a higher bar and longer stem would relieve some weight on the front wheel. That calmed down the twitchy direction changes to my liking. To each their own.

The Continental Trail casing/Endurance compound tires weren't too hot in the cold and wet winter slop. I ran as low as 18 psi in the front and 21 in the rear before swapping out to an equally light, yet tackier set of tires.

After a few touchdowns to both ends of the suspension components on the initial rides, I added volume spacers all around. The fork arrived with zero tokens. I added two and shortly after plugged in another token, settling around 90 psi for 15% sag.

photo
Matt Beer
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 37
Height: 5'10" / 178 cm
Weight: 170 lb / 77 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mattb33r
At the back end, the shock was set to 175 psi which equated to roughly 27% sag. The single token wasn’t enough in the Super Deluxe, in fact, neither was two. The shock performed well but I did tag the end of the stroke frequently. Higher pressures were experimented with, although those began to detract from the small bump performance.

Revel Rascal V2 - Photos by Max Barron

Climbing

Point the Rascal uphill and it won’t hang around. Keen and energetic, it’ll encourage you to get up out of the saddle and keep the speed going on undulating trails.

Technical climbs can be tackled because power gets to the rear wheel efficiently, however, you’ll want to pick lines with shallower angles and fewer lumps that can throw off your balance. The shorter chainstays and wheelbase, which make the Revel so exciting to ride elsewhere, can pose a limit on steeper climbs, especially while in the saddle.

If you find yourself in front of one of those hills that's closer to a wall than a road, reaching for the climb switch will be the right call. The seat tube angle is neither overly slack for this bike category, nor is it the steepest. Tall riders interested in an XL or XXL Rascal will likely appreciate that this number increases north of 76 degrees to push weight further forward while seated.

Together, the respectable weight, compact geometry, and a strong suspension platform mean that it’s anything but sluggish uphill, but those hellish climbs will require scooting up on the saddle and crouching foward to keep the front wheel down.


Revel Rascal V2 - Photos by Max Barron

Descending

Straight up, the Rascal might be one of the most impressive bikes to enter the stable when it comes to bringing life to most unassuming pieces of trail. It whips through tight corners, builds speed on command and handles smoother descents commendably.

You have to keep your wits about when charging and manage downhill expectations from the tight geometry and 130 millimeters of travel. Even though the rear suspension handles most heavy hits well, there will be consequences for bashing your way through sections. This isn’t an enduro bike or even a sendy trail bike, so take your time and enjoy the downhill. Calculate a route because smooth is fast. Find the side hits because straight lines mean less tomfoolery.

Expert riders looking to gain excitement over other brutish bikes will have no trouble turning the trails into a playground. For some less experienced riders, the tight wheelbase of the steep-ish head tube angle and shorter chainstays will expose the Rascal’s quick handling.

When pushing the limits of the Rascal’s comfort zone, the frame doesn’t wince too hard. The carbon frame and wheels have a suitable amount of stiffness and flex for a sharp handling trail bike.

We did lose some of the rubber protectors, which already ran a bit short. Thankfully the chain don’t knock around enough to cause a major concern and the cables stay quiet. The brake hose takes a precariously close route to the rear tire and under the BB, however, it remained intact and out of harm's way during the review.

Revel Rascal V2 - Photos by Max Barron



Revel Rascal V2 - Photos by Max Barron
Revel Rascal V2 - Photos by Max Barron


Technical Report


Trail One Crockett and Viking Stem: Behind the big logos and trail kickbacks, the 35mm diameter carbon Crockett bar from Trail One has common angles of 5 degrees up and 8 degrees back. The 20mm rise was on the lower side for my taste when matched with the short stack height of the Rascal, but a 35mm rise option exits as well. Their CNC'd Viking stem lies in the middle of their two other handlebar holders. More material been removed from their fancier Rockville stem. Surprisingly, 40mm is the longest stem option that Trail One makes.

Revel RW30 Carbon Wheelset: Fusion-Fiber is Revel's term for thermoplastic technology used in their carbon rims. These RW30 wheels are built on the buzzy Industry Nine Hydra hubs using 28 double-butted Sapim spokes. That builds up to a claimed weight of 1,850g. For the purposes of the Rascal, the RW30s rode had a bit of snap to them, but never a sting.

Continental Trail Tires:I've ridden both of these treads before and found they performed well beyond their intended drier conditions, however, they were of the SuperSoft, DH casing. I expected that the lighter Trail casing and firm Endurance compound would rival a Maxxis EXO+/Maxx Terra combo, but that wasn't the case. I've noticed that Continental tires tend to be very slippery out of the box, so I gave them a good gravel slalom break in but that never changed their performance. They were downright unrideable on wet rocks, even at sub 20 psi pressures, and persisted to glance off roots.

Revel did state that this particular bike went together before the specified front, Soft compound tire was available. Regardless, that wouldn't change my feelings about the rear tire. Even for a bike with a heavy focus on efficiency, transferring power in wet conditions was challenging.



photo

Which Model is the Best Value?


Carbon this, that and the other - do you need those premium components? Usually not. You will need a carbon Rascal frame though since there are no alloy options here. Custom building your own would be one way to go, however more value lies in the complete bikes.

The most affordable Rascal build is the SRAM GX kit at $5,999. It's a solid choice, but why not take advantage of the Rascal V2’s UDH updated frame? $500 more earns you the GX Transmission version of that same build, bringing a serious improvement in shift quality and durability.

In that list of parts, you’ll find the adjustable Super Deluxe Ultimate shock and Lyrik Select+ fork. You still get the Charger 3 with all the same clickers as a Lyrik Ultimate, just without the Buttercups or fancier bushings.

Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro alloy wheels and a Highline 7 dropper get the job done, but add more than 200g versus the Revel RW30 carbon rims and BikeYoke Revive on the pricier builds.

Lastly, the Code R brakes don’t have the same modulation or overall power as the Code RSC. That might be more of a concern on an enduro bike. For the Rascal’s intentions, they’ll do just fine.

One asterisk tagged onto this GX Transmission option is that, unlike all of the other builds which are available online, you’ll have to order it through a Revel dealer.




photo
Revel Rascal V2
photo
Transition Smuggler

How Does It Compare?

The Rascal provides a bit more cushion than the shorter-travel (120mm) Santa Cruz Tallboy, but doesn’t necessarily descend more confidently. I’d chalk up the majority of that secure, “in-the-bike” characteristic to the higher stack and lower BB drop on the Tallboy. Does that take away from the playfulness though? For sure. If the Tallboy is the downhiller’s cross-country bike, then the Rascal is the dirt jumper's cross-country bike with a snappier quality about it.

Crossing over with the Rascal’s 130 and 140mm of travel is the Transition Smuggler Carbon. That’s about where the similarities end though because the Smuggler is a lightweight, hard-charging, short-travel trail bike.

Singing a similar tune to the Tallboy, the Smuggler has a taller stack, longer chainstay length, and more progression. The head angle has also been knocked back a half degree, leading to a longer wheelbase. Granted, it didn’t get jammed up in tighter corners, but I felt a little stretched out on the size large (485mm reach).

For those riders caught in between the usual size gaps of 460 (MD) and 485mm (LG) frame reaches, Revel’s (and Santa Cruz’s) sizing overlaps well with their size large typically landing on the 470mm-ish mark.

The downside to such a capable, yet svelte descender, like the Smuggler, is that you can often push the limit too easily. That can land yourself, or your wheels, in trouble, whereas the Rascal doesn’t overstep its realm.



Revel Rascal V2 - Photos by Max Barron

Pros

+ Power is transferred well from the pedals to the rear wheel
+ Suspension generates speed from body inputs exceptionally well
+ Sharp and agile handling brings excitement to all types of trails

Cons

- Becomes skittish on steeper trails (up and downhill)
- A few components will keep you on the edge of control (easy to change for personal preference)
- No geometry adjustments or size-specific chainstay lengths


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Rascal’s 130mm travel and conservative geometry place it in what I'd call the 'traditional' trail bike category, because it’s more than a downcountry bike but it’s not an aggro trail bike either.

What it definitely is though, is one of the most rewarding bikes I’ve ridden when it comes to producing speed. That will suit riders who don’t want to let up when there are short uphill bursts - flowing, rolling terrain is where it absolutely shines.  Matt Beer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Revel Bikes Revel Rascal


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
375 articles
Report
