Review: Revel Rascal V2 - The Live Wire Trail Bike

|Specifications
|Release Date
|2023
|Price
|$9199
|Travel
|130
|Rear Shock
|RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
|Fork
|RockShox Lyrik Ultimate 140mm
|Headset
|Cane Creek 40 Series, IS52/IS42mm
|Cassette
|Sram X01 Eagle 10-52T
|Crankarms
|Sram X01 Eagle Transmission, 170mm, 32t
|Bottom Bracket
|Sram DUB BSA 73mm
|Rear Derailleur
|Sram X01 Eagle Transmission
|Chain
|Sram X01 Eagle Transmission Flattop
|Shifter Pods
|Sram AXS Pod Ultimate Controller
|Handlebar
|Trail 1 Crocket Carbon 25mm
|Stem
|Trail 1 Viking Alloy Stem 40mm
|Grips
|Trail 1 Farlow Gap
|Brakes
|Sram Code RSC 180/180mm rotors
|Hubs
|Industry Nine Hydra 148 Boost
|Rim
|Revel RW30 V2 Carbon
|Tires
|Continental Kryptotal-Fr, 29x2.4, Trail Casing, Endurance Compound Front / Continental Xynotal Trail Casing 29x2.4 Endurance compound, Rear
|Seat
|SDG Radar
|Seatpost
|Bike Yoke Revive 185mm
That's very strange because a Lyrik 140 comes stock with 2 spacers installed. Which it should because of the way travel adjust works on recent forks: it's all in the air shaft length, so a shorter travel fork bottoms out with a lot more volume left in the air spring. Hence the need for spacers in everything but the longest travel option for a given chassis, with more spacers for every shortening. So you didn't really add 3 tokens, you added just 1 to the 2 that should have been there from the beginning.