Review: Revel Rascal V2 - The Live Wire Trail Bike

The lines between bike categories continue to blur, but somewhere in between an overbuilt cross-country machine and a lightweight enduro steed you’ll find the Revel Rascal V2 - a trail whippet that is intended to be equally as enjoyable uphill as it is on the way down. As the name suggests, this is the second iteration of the Colorado-based brand's 29" wheeled trail bike. Carrying over is a dual-link design with the goal of transferring power to the rear wheel at all points in the 130mm of travel. That calls on carbon construction to balance the weight versus stiffness across five frame sizes. Minor tweaks to the geometry steepen and slacken the angles bring the bike up to date.

Looks shouldn’t matter when it comes to performance equipment, like mountain bikes, but they do because we pay money for them. The Rascal’s straight lines and color-matched carbon links should meet most people’s tastes.Revel has paid attention to what the people want, especially when it comes to water bottle mounts inside the front triangle. Secondary mounts on the outside of the downtube allow for second bottle or bikepacking accessories. The XXL frame even makes room for a third on the underside of the top tube.Around the rest of the frame, thoughtful additions such as fully-guided internal cable routing, universal derailleur hanger (or SRAM Transmission) compatibility, and a mud guard for the linkage are thoughtful additions to the V2. Absent from the Rascal are any geometry or chainstay length flip-chips or shock progression adjustments. The frame is a set-and-forget full time 29er.Solid collet-style pivot axles existed on the original Rascal and it’s easy to see why they carried over to the V2. Those remained tight and quiet through the review. The only areas that raised eyebrows were the cable routing, which runs mighty close to the rear tire and the rubber frame guards that ended up losing their adhesion.

Dual-link designs are not all the same. Revel has licensed the Canfield Balance Formula (CBF) and features two short, co-rotating links to marry the front and rear triangles. At the top of the seatstay, a separate pivot is home to a clevis mount to drive the shock.This arrangement produces high levels of anti-squat and anti-rise throughout the 130mm of travel, averaging around 120 and 100%, respectfully. Those numbers lead to a firm pedaling platform and neutral geometry under braking.The shallow progressive leverage curve leads to a supportive ride throughout the travel. The Rascal plays well with an air shock, however, a helping hand from an extra volume spacer or two may be needed to reduce bottom-outs.

Figuring out the Rascal's strong suit didn't take any time at all - it's picking up speed by pumping through sections and transmitting pedal strokes into power. Everything about the Rascal is sporty, very sporty, including the steering. Switching to a higher bar and longer stem would relieve some weight on the front wheel. That calmed down the twitchy direction changes to my liking. To each their own. The Continental Trail casing/Endurance compound tires weren't too hot in the cold and wet winter slop. I ran as low as 18 psi in the front and 21 in the rear before swapping out to an equally light, yet tackier set of tires. After a few touchdowns to both ends of the suspension components on the initial rides, I added volume spacers all around. The fork arrived with zero tokens. I added two and shortly after plugged in another token, settling around 90 psi for 15% sag.

Point the Rascal uphill and it won’t hang around. Keen and energetic, it’ll encourage you to get up out of the saddle and keep the speed going on undulating trails.Technical climbs can be tackled because power gets to the rear wheel efficiently, however, you’ll want to pick lines with shallower angles and fewer lumps that can throw off your balance. The shorter chainstays and wheelbase, which make the Revel so exciting to ride elsewhere, can pose a limit on steeper climbs, especially while in the saddle.If you find yourself in front of one of those hills that's closer to a wall than a road, reaching for the climb switch will be the right call. The seat tube angle is neither overly slack for this bike category, nor is it the steepest. Tall riders interested in an XL or XXL Rascal will likely appreciate that this number increases north of 76 degrees to push weight further forward while seated.Together, the respectable weight, compact geometry, and a strong suspension platform mean that it’s anything but sluggish uphill, but those hellish climbs will require scooting up on the saddle and crouching foward to keep the front wheel down.

Straight up, the Rascal might be one of the most impressive bikes to enter the stable when it comes to bringing life to most unassuming pieces of trail. It whips through tight corners, builds speed on command and handles smoother descents commendably.You have to keep your wits about when charging and manage downhill expectations from the tight geometry and 130 millimeters of travel. Even though the rear suspension handles most heavy hits well, there will be consequences for bashing your way through sections. This isn’t an enduro bike or even a sendy trail bike, so take your time and enjoy the downhill. Calculate a route because smooth is fast. Find the side hits because straight lines mean less tomfoolery.Expert riders looking to gain excitement over other brutish bikes will have no trouble turning the trails into a playground. For some less experienced riders, the tight wheelbase of the steep-ish head tube angle and shorter chainstays will expose the Rascal’s quick handling.When pushing the limits of the Rascal’s comfort zone, the frame doesn’t wince too hard. The carbon frame and wheels have a suitable amount of stiffness and flex for a sharp handling trail bike.We did lose some of the rubber protectors, which already ran a bit short. Thankfully the chain don’t knock around enough to cause a major concern and the cables stay quiet. The brake hose takes a precariously close route to the rear tire and under the BB, however, it remained intact and out of harm's way during the review.