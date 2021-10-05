Review: RockShox Flight Attendant Suspension

Oct 5, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  


RockShox Flight Attendant

Flight Attendant, RockShox' new wireless electronic suspension system launched today, and it's big enough news that it warrants two separate articles. If you want a comprehensive rundown on how Flight Attendant works, check out Mike Levy's article and video here. If you're more interested in how it performs out on the trail, keep on reading.

First, the quick synopsis of what Flight Attendant does: it automatically makes suspension adjustments depending on what a bike and its rider are doing in order to maximize efficiency. The system takes information from sensors in the fork, shock, and cranks, and uses it to decide what compression setting the suspension should be in: Open, Pedal, or Lock, or even a mix, where the fork might be in one mode and the shock in another. The analysis happens every 5 milliseconds, although the time it takes to actually open or close the fork or shock does takes a little longer than that.

Efficiency is often associated with cross-country bikes, which is why it was a little surprising to find out that Flight Attendant is aimed more at longer travel options where pedaling performance isn't typically the top priority. The idea is that Flight Attendant should make it possible for a longer travel bike to have greatly improved manners while climbing, all without losing anything on the descents - I like to think of it as the 'having your cake and eating it too' concept.

I was lucky enough to get my hands on a Specialized Enduro with the new bits on it four weeks early, giving me just enough time to put in a solid thrashing before issuing a verdict. Testing took place on Vancouver's North Shore, in the Whistler Bike Park, and on a wide mix of terrain around Bellingham, Washington. Conditions were also mixed, and ran the gamut from dry and dusty to soggy and sodden.

I should note that while I've racked up enough hours on the system to feel comfortable calling this a review, it's still too early in the testing process to comment on long-term durability – if any issues arise in the future we'll be sure to issue an update. For now, the focus here is on how the system functions and feels out on the trail.


Different colored lights indicate what is being adjusted. In this case, it's the shock's low-speed compression.

Set Up

Getting the Flight Attendant system up and running requires a strong cellular or wi-fi signal, at least if you want to access the in-app tutorial, so it's best to avoid go too deep into the bush before performing the necessary pre-flight procedures. The most important step is the calibration of the system. Calibration is only done for the initial setup – it's not something that needs to be done before every ride.

The app includes step-by-step instructions, but calibration basically involves sitting on the bike so that the amount of sag can be detected, and then tipping the bike towards the non-drive side in order to give the sensors the information they'll need to determine the bike's position in space out on the trail. The lights on the top of the right fork provide visual indicators to make things easier, and from beginning to end the process only takes five minutes or so.

For my 160 lb weight I ended up running 210psi in the shock for 30% sag, and 59 psi in the Zeb fork.

Flight Attendant does take up more space on a frame, which is why it'll initially only be available on select models from a handful of companies.


AXS App

The app that I was using during testing was a beta version, so I can't issue an absolute verdict as to how well it works. I can say that there were some frustrating moments when the app was having trouble recognizing all of the AXS components – I ended up getting caught in a few endless loops before deciding to do a full reset and start over again. Hopefully those bugs are worked out for the final version.

Thankfully, once Flight Attendant is calibrated and set up there's really no need to open up the app again – all of the adjustments can be performed via the buttons on the top of the fork's control unit. The only time you'd really need to use the app is to reassign which AXS lever is used to put Flight Attendant into override mode. Override mode is accessed by holding down the selected AXS lever for two seconds. That switches the system into the pre-selected mode – fully locked out is the default option.

I ended up choosing the fully open position as my override mode rather than fully locked out. That way, I could basically turn the system off and have everything open whenever I wanted. I didn't end up using it all that much, due to how 'smart' Flight Attendant is, but I appreciate having that option close at hand.

There's an app for that...
Adjusting your compression damping is possible via the Flight Attendant / AXS app, or on the fork itself.


Flight Attendant Performance

Let's start with what it's like to live with Flight Attendant out on the trail. Within a couple of pedal strokes the Flight Attendant system wakes from its slumber (if it doesn't wake up, a quick push of the AXS button on the fork should do the trick). The 'bzzt, bzzt' of the fork and shock servos doing their job lets you know it's receiving information, along with the green light on the top of the fork that illuminates with each mode change.

The current Specialized Enduro isn't a terrible climber, especially considering how much travel it has, but it is a bike that benefits from being able to firm it up on uphill or rolling terrain, especially to help minimize the suspension movement during out of the saddle climbing. With Flight Attendant, any concerns I may have had about the Enduro's pedaling efficiency were completely erased.

At one point, thanks to a slight miscommunication, I ended up on an XC ride with two buddies, one on a Specialized Epic and the other on a Transition Spur. To help bridge the gap I bumped up the Flight Attendant's Bias level to the firmest position, which made it so that it placed more of a priority on being in the fully locked out setting, and then proceeded to pedal my brains out.

Did those electronics completely level the playing field? Definitely not, but they did take one of the advantages of those shorter travel bikes off the table. The Enduro's weight and geometry meant that it still wasn't an even match, but it was nice to be able to stand and sprint without any mushiness, and then when the suspension automatically opened up on the descents I was able to reap the benefits of bringing that big bike along.

The fact that Flight Attendant's default setting is open rather than closed is what sets it apart from something like Fox's Live Valve, and I'd say it's one of its biggest strengths. I was a little hesitant at first, worried that the suspension would firm up or open up when I didn't want it to, but I never encountered any unexpected mode changes while descending (or climbing for that matter). It fades into the background, aside from the noise when the modes change, and the algorithm does a great job of adapting to terrain and pedaling input changes in a way that's not distracting or jarring.

The Bias adjustment feature is a nice touch - it makes it possible to fine tune what the system is trying to achieve. My preferred setting ended up being one firmer than the default middle position, which is one away from the setting that places the highest priority on being in the fully-locked position. That gave the Enduro a sportier feel on mellower terrain and while climbing, a change in the bike's manners that had me pedaling harder on that type of terrain than I would have without Flight Attendant, simply because of how much more efficient the bike felt. Rather than being content to sit and cruise to the top at a more relaxed pace, I found myself more likely to go a little harder due to the extra support that the firmer mode created.

I did get an odd noise to come out of the rear shock when I hit a big root in the middle of a mode change, sort of like what I imagine it'd sound like if you hit a robotic duck with a hammer. That was the only tiny hiccup, and I'd hesitate to even call it that since the performance didn't change at all.

The new ButterCups found on the bottom of the air spring and damper use a rubber bumper that's designed to absorb high frequency vibrations.
Pressure relief valves are located on the back of each leg.

The Non-Electric Bits

The algorithms, servos and such are the main focus of this launch, but the new suspension tech that's been rolled out at the same time shouldn't be overlooked. RockShox's official statement is that “We have introduced new technologies with the new chassis, which includes the new Pressure Relief Valves. We are always working on new product and cannot comment on any current or future developments.”

I'll eat my hat if the next generation of the Zeb and Pike don't have those relief valves or the Buttercups – I'm sure they were developed to work with more than just Flight Attendant. Honestly, the Buttercups are probably my favorite feature of this whole package. That's due in part to how deceptively simple the design is. It's not a totally new concept (it's used in the automotive world), but I haven't seen anything like it on any modern suspension fork.

I'm curious if the performance will change at all in cold temperatures – will that little rubber puck firm up and diminish some of the Buttercups benefits? That's a test that'll have to wait until the winter. In the meantime, I will say that this is hands down the best feeling Zeb I've been on. It manages to take the edge of the small chatter while still retaining enough support to keep it from diving too deep into its travel, a trait that was appreciated on the chunky trails of Vancouver's North Shore and on the end-of-season brake bumps in the Whistler Bike Park. I've only had one harsh bottom out, on a decent sized drop to flat, but otherwise there's been plenty of ramp up to keep that from occurring even with only one volume spacer installed.

With similar set ups, the Fox 38 feels a little softer off the top, but the Zeb does seem to muffle the trail chatter a little better. So far the changes to the Zeb don't seem to be enough to make it a clear winner over the 38 – the battle between those two forks continues to be too close to call, and it really comes down to personal preference. The one downside to this Flight Attendant configuration is that there's no high speed compression adjustment – that's been taken off the table to allow for the different low speed compression modes. I'm more of a set-and-forget rider when it comes to that adjustment, so I didn't miss it much, but riders who want access to as much fine tuning as possible may find themselves wishing for its existence.

I am glad to see the addition of pressure relief valves, a feature that should make sticking a zip tie down past the dust seals to allow any trapped air to escape a thing of the past. They work, too; I've heard a 'psst' of air escape when I've pushed the buttons. The final battery-free feature worth mentioning is the addition of a hydraulic bottom out to the SuperDeluxe shock. That's going to be an option that companies can choose when spec'ing this shock depending on the bike's kinematics and intended use. I was glad to have it on the Enduro - the ramp up was nice and smooth, and it matched well with what the fork was doing up front.

The pedal sensor is housed inside the crank arm spindle, and is powered by a AAA lithium battery that's said to have a run time of 200 hours.

Downsides

Personally, the 'bzzt bzzt' of the mode changes annoyed me a little, especially when I was out on a long climb by myself. It's an almost identical noise to that of the SRAM AXS derailleur, so if that noise doesn't bother you then Flight Attendant likely won't either. On the descents, where there's more noise from the trail, and the mode changes are less frequent, the electronic 'bzzt' didn't get under my skin as much.

Adding Flight Attendant to a bike also means there are two more batteries to keep charged, three counting the one in the crank sensor. If you're running the complete AXS 'ecosystem' (sorry, that word makes me cringe too), then you're looking at a total of 4 batteries that will need regular charging, plus three batteries that are worth checking once a year – one in each shifter and one in the aforementioned crank sensor). Fingers crossed SRAM is working on a multi-port charger, since having four separate chargers going at once seems a little silly. Wireless seems like a great selling point, and it does simplify setup, but I feel like if there was a way to connect everything so that it could all be charged from one port that would make things easier.


The cost of the system is undoubtedly a hurdle as well, although that could become less of an obstacle in the future when the price comes down, or if the system ends up being available on its own. RockShox didn't release and specific prices, since at the moment it's only available on complete bikes, but for reference the Specialized S-Works Enduro I was on is priced at $12,500, or $2,000 more than the current non-Flight Attendant equipped S-Works Enduro.



Future Dreaming

I'm sure there's an article out there that says Flight Attendant is 'game changing', but I'm not going to use that tired cliché. Is it novel? 100%. Is it an absolute necessity? Not at all, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't exist, especially considering all of the other potential doors that it opens.

I like Flight Attendant because it makes me think, not so much about its performance, but about what the future of the system could be like. As it is, it's an incredibly strong debut - it does exactly what it's supposed to with an intuitive interface for fine-tuning its performance. That doesn't mean there aren't some things I'd like to see somewhere down the road, though.

There's no denying that firming up the fork and shock improves the efficiency of a bike, especially on a longer travel machine like the Enduro. Not needing to think about making those changes on the fly is nice, and makes it easier to focus on the trail, or thinking about what's for dinner. That being said, I'd be content with a simple wireless shock lockout. I'm not as worried about the fork being in the open position, but I would love to see a less expensive version of this system that makes it possible to cycle through the three settings via a little thumb lever or a blip button.

I also think a suspension control that correlates with the seatpost height makes a lot of sense - open when the seat is fully dropped, firm when the seat is fully extended, etc... BMC tried it with their TrailSync system with mixed results, but there's certainly still room for a better execution of the concept.

It's going to be interesting to see where Flight Attendant goes in the future - will RockShox keep adding more and more features, like an integrated ShockWiz unit in the air spring side, or will they roll out simpler, pared-down versions to hit more affordable pricepoints? Or all of the above? We'll have to wait and see - for now, I have a feeling tracking down a bike with Flight Attendant on it will be challenging enough.


Pros

+ Dramatically improves climbing performance
+ Intuitive interface makes on-the-fly adjustments easy, no phone required
+ The non-electrified features of the Zeb fork and Super Deluxe shock are excellent improvements.

Cons

- More electronics means more batteries to charge
- The sound of the suspension switching modes can be distracting
- Along with the substantial cost, Flight Attendant comes with a 300 gram (.7 lb) weight penalty.



bigquotesElectronically controlled mountain bike suspension isn't exactly new - I'm old enough to remember the 9-volt battery powered K2 Smart Shock from the late 90's. Thankfully, there have been massive advances in technology since that time, which has allowed RockShox to cook up the best execution of the concept yet. Flight Attendant has the potential to turn more gravity-oriented bikes into potent all-rounders, or to make mid-travel options more XC-oriented nature on the climbs, all without sacrificing anything on the descents. Mike Kazimer


  • 68 5
 I’m getting worried that in a few years time, my bike will not work if I loose my phone
  • 17 28
flag jclnv (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Nothing will. That’s why 5G was so heavily pushed. Smart devices from cars to electricity meters.

You better behave or your account may be temporarily suspended.
  • 24 0
 More importantly, your bike will not work if you stop paying your monthly subscription(s).
  • 61 1
 "Sorry, you've run out of SRAMCOIN© so this months autopay is suspended. To unlock your suspension and dropper post, please purchase more SRAMCOIN© at sram.com/up-yours , in $299 increments."
  • 1 1
 Fax
  • 1 1
 @jclnv: To bad some of the best riding areas have no signal 5G or otherwise.
  • 6 0
 @hamncheez:

$289.99
  • 1 0
 Or that it won't work due to paywalls.
  • 4 0
 @hamncheez:

Hello sir, your replacement broken shifter is only compatible with SRAMCOIN_2.0©, to continue using the remaining of our products (the whole bike) please upgrade everything...........
  • 2 0
 "NOTICE: We've detected you exceeding 25kph on a residential street after you finished your ride. This is in violation of local traffic ordinances. As a consequence we've suspended (get it) your account for 30 days, after which you'll be able to unlock your suspension, derailleur, and dropper post."
  • 3 0
 serfdom...take over the world!!! oops, I meant subscription...it's good for everyone!!!
  • 2 0
 @hamncheez: Shit like this will help push MTB's into the $20K range.
  • 2 0
 SRAMs future electronic brake system will give the word "region lock" a whole new meaning....
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: That link works
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: this can make it to a black mirror episode
  • 38 0
 I’ll wait for the Flight Attendant GX..also known as Spirit
  • 34 1
 1. It looks cooler than fox's live valve. 2. Its wireless so your bike doesn't end up looking worse than a Scott if you put live valve on it. 3. Its cool. 4. Its cool. 5. Its cool. 6. Its cool. 7. Its cool. 8. .......but im not buying it.
  • 32 4
 You know, I want to come up with a rage-filled comment that refutes all of this and complains, but I can't. Sure, it's VERY expensive. But there is a legitimate use for it (look at cars, snowmobiles, motorcycles - they all have some type of computer-adjusted suspension). And for those that don't like it, the good ol' manually adjusted shocks are still available (just like the non-AXYS items from SRAM).

I'd say job well done to coming out with an electronic suspension system that works pretty damn well out of the box.
  • 6 0
 Agreed, looks super user-friendly, and if it's not for you, they are not strong-arming anyone to use it.
  • 2 0
 Electronics sure do have the power to improve the state of mechanical (or pretty much anything) objects. They can adjust the conditions on the fly. Weight and price (and environmental?) issues aside, I'm sure this fork will make me climb/descend better. And that is where the problem is.

If 1s and 0s are doing the riding for me, what is the point? Am I really climbing better or is it the suspension doing it for me, taking away my inputs and my habilities? Will the fastest rider be the one who is most talented or the one who has the best hardware? Okay, MTB is a mechanical sport and literally everything (bigger wheels, better suspension etc.) was developed to make us "better riders". But electronics can take it to another level. Imagine some sort of crazy ESP for bikes and sudenly we dont drift or crash anymore. It would make the sport safer, but would it be less interesting? I honestly dont know what is better overall.

At present time, I am not the customer for eletronics.
  • 1 0
 One more thing: this is can useful for the average (rich) Joe, who likes to ride with their friends, but can be unfair in competition. The big teams, with the best mechanicals will have a clear advantage if more and more electronics can be fitted in a bike.
  • 2 0
 @aug7hallak:
"Will the fastest rider be the one who is most talented or the one who has the best hardware?"

The bike setup plays huge part in todays DownHill WorldCup circle, havent you noticed yet? Theres really nice set of videos from FOX all about puzzling.. Smile
  • 1 0
 I've said this before, but as soon as my current side project is done I'm going to hire my electrical engineer friend and make a remote lockout that simply listens to your ANT+ power meter (who besides the XC crowd even cares about normal lockouts) and the angle of the bike. Are you pedaling? Lock it out. Are you pointed downhill? Don't lock out. I can write a phone app with some basic configuration, like minimum watts before locking out, and/or the angle of descent/climb before locking out. One of these could be cheap enough to sell for like $200 and does basically the same thing.
  • 1 0
 @aug7hallak: I think that's trying to compare apples to oranges - in a similar way E-bikes are raced today. E-bikes offer a clear advantage over their mechanical brethren. Therefore, at least in my local riding area, they're raced in separate classes so the advantage is limited to THAT particular group, not the event as a whole. Otherwise, every Tom, Dick, and Harry would be out trying to purchasing an E-Bike, leaving those of us with a mechanical bike in the literal dust.

The way I look at this is just an electronic version of a remote fork and/or shock lockout. If you think about it in a basic sense, a rider on a bike with a remote mechanical lockout versus a rider on a bike with a Flight Attendant system aren't on anything that differ all that much. Compared to someone who must leave their fork alone OR must constantly turn/unturn knobs, the other two have a clear advantage when climbing or descending. The electronic version is just a simpler way to do it (simpler in the sense that the bike took care of the adjustment).
  • 1 1
 @aug7hallak: It already is unfair to the smaller teams.
  • 25 0
 As an electrical engineer, I am of two minds on this. 1. It would be really, really fun to develop. 2. Something about it makes me want to buy a rigid steel singlespeed and sell everything else in my garage before every component of every bicycle makes it onto the Internet of Things.
  • 4 0
 As an electrical engineer, I am currently building up a rigid single speed!
  • 35 14
 I'll kick it off with the flight attendant jokes and get that part over with:

What do you call a pregnant flight attendant?
Pilot Error.
  • 9 2
 What did the football player say to the flight attendant?
Put me in coach.
  • 3 0
 No flight attendants were hurt in the making of this joke:

A woman was at her hairdresser's getting her hair styled for a trip to Rome with her husband. She mentioned the trip to the hairdresser, who responded:
"Rome? Why would anyone want to go there? It's crowded and dirty. So, how are you getting there?"
"We're taking Delta," was the reply. "We got a great rate!"
"Delta?" exclaimed the hairdresser. "That's a terrible airline. Their planes are old, their flight attendants are ugly, and they're always late. So, where are you staying?"
"We'll be at this exclusive little place over on Rome's Tiber River."
"Don't go any further. I know that place. Everybody thinks it’s something special and exclusive, but it's really a dump."

A month later, the woman came in again and the hairdresser asked her about her trip to Rome.
"It was wonderful," explained the woman, "not only were we on time in one of Delta's new planes, but it was overbooked, and they bumped us up to first class. The great food and wine were served by beautiful flight attendants. And the hotel was great! They'd just finished a $$$ remodeling job, and now it's a jewel, the finest hotel in the city."

"Well," muttered the hairdresser, "that's all well and good, but I know you didn't get to see the Pope while in Rome."
"Actually, we were quite lucky, because as we toured the Vatican, a Guard tapped me on the shoulder, and explained that the Pope likes to meet some of the visitors, and if we’d be so kind as to step into his private room and wait, the Pope would personally greet us. Sure enough, five minutes later, the Pope walked through the door and shook my hand! I knelt down and he spoke a few words to me."

"Oh, really! What'd he say?"

He said: "Who f*cked up your hair?"
  • 17 0
 I love the constant technological progress that happens in this sport, but I am beginning to genuinely dislike the amount of electronics that are becoming a part of the bikes. Can't we keep it mechanical? I know that not every bike is going to have this, but give it a few years to trickle down and I am certain that SRAM and Fox will see to it that the majority of high end bikes are going to have this stuff.
  • 1 0
 My exact thoughts. I'd rather see some improvements on chasi, dampers, and springs than those gimmicks with battery. I already end-up on a spin with a dead GPS once or twice a month so there is no doubt this is not for me. I could do with better suspensions at all levels. For instance in was time that we finally get the addition of a hydro bottom-out feature is great, same goes for the air-bleed ports.
  • 1 0
 I totally agree with you on the dislike, but I don't think it'll become the "default" for many, many years.
Suspension companies will continue to offer analogue options for the foreseeable future, I'm very confident.
  • 8 0
 It feels wrong to say, but this seems like a legitimate innovation that could be worth paying for once the price comes down. If money's no object, I'd want this on my bike. There'll always be the crowd that calls it the "cheater switch" but to me, this is just technology progressing, much like a new damper in a fork. I don't see how this is any different.
  • 1 0
 I like long trail rides where I never stop and I think I would really enjoy it on a trail bike, but SRAM is behind it, so we have to hate it, right?
  • 8 0
 The buttercups looks like an elastomer version of the short coil that lives on the end of the EXT Era air spring. SRAM took a little piece of a 1996 Quadra 21R and plopped it into the 21st century!
  • 9 0
 SRAM is trying so hard to get as much batteries on a bike as possible...
  • 2 0
 Sounds like they are planning a super duper intergrated ebike at some point.
  • 2 0
 @xxinsert-name-herexx: it's somhow logical. 6+ different batteries on one bike is linsane.
  • 2 0
 Can't waint until the release 0,01% smaler bateries
  • 1 0
 @xxinsert-name-herexx: Which will still use wireless connections between components that have wires running between them. Mark my words.
  • 1 0
 Its kinda shocking they haven't moved into the ebike market. Shimanos EP8 is the most common ebike motor/drive system out there, and its a huge growth market.
  • 2 0
 Then theres Scott who just launched their e-bike with AXS derailleur connected by cable to the main battery. Smile
  • 8 0
 This will have at least one lover in every city.
  • 4 0
 right, i get the need for advancing technology and dampers etc, thats fine. but its pretty frustrating sitting here, watching someone market this to us all, when simple problems like creaking steerer tubes on £1400 forks, continues to be shrugged off by the likes of fox or rockshox. Id hazard a guess that 98% of people dont want an algorithm to adjust their compression, and would much rather have a fork that performs reliably for more than a year without having to be sent off to manufacturer to get new CSU'.
  • 4 1
 I don't understand why Fox and RS just don't make coil forks and use more resources improving their coil shocks. From a competitive moto(enduro, MX, and XC), standpoint, no one uses electronic suspension. I feel that the MTB industry should really be refining coil suspension and tailoring(if not making new dampers) for coil specifically. Semi-active suspension isn't that great. And this is coming from someone who's had them on motorcycles and cars.
  • 6 0
 Just waiting for FOX to come up with a similar system called PILOT Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Cruise control
  • 2 0
 Auto pilot
  • 1 0
 Dear rs competition: send me a check
  • 2 0
 From all this electronic suspension controls,my favorite was the Magura eLect. Weighted next to nothing,and used a simple inclinometer to adjust the suspension depending you were climbing or descending. Shame that Magura didn't evolved the concept,and apparently doesn't make suspension forks anymore.
  • 2 0
 Too bad this is basically a little motor turning your compression dial, nothing special. If only it could rapidly adjust pressure, compression and rebound, it would be somewhat interesting. This is just for people who don't mind spending 2k extra to not have to flick a lever
  • 2 0
 this thing is only geared toward efficiency improvements, not traction. I’d be more impressed if the system could dynamically adjust ALL the variables such as rebound, HSC & LSC independently, and air pressure. As it stands, it only serves to benefit racers pedaling aggressively up and down hill.
  • 5 1
 ~7 batteries to run a normal bike??? good thing ill never spend 14 grand on a bike with all this
  • 3 1
 Well it's not a normal bike, it's a carbon fiber full-suspension mountain bike with wireless electronically controlled damping and wireless shifting. Let's all go back to rigid 26'' clunkers with coaster brakes like the core riders we are
  • 1 0
 let's make it 8 then. #8, AXS operated bike stand. automatically pops out once you arrive at your car after the ride.
  • 2 0
 Will the buttercups be offered in different durometer rubber levels and as a retrofit for older forks? I love this concept for my SID Ultimate that is not great for off-the-top feel.
  • 4 0
 That seems like it has aftermarket potential from vorsprung, push, etc.
  • 1 0
 how about adding an electronically controlled hydraulic bottom out? or a multi air chamber system that automatically adjusts to maintain ideal sensitivity and support. many people run very little compression. so electronically controlled a variable that few riders actively tinker with isn’t going to dramatically change things.
  • 5 3
 Can't wait to see guys cruising down the greens with these specced on their s-works along with their axs and enves to really let you know they have more money than skill
  • 4 0
 always with the terrible names for crap like this...so cringey
  • 1 0
 How long do the batteries last on average? if you have the full AXS setup is one battery (deraileur, dropper, suspension) going down faster than the rest or are they pretty consistent?
  • 3 0
 it's perfectly matched so that at least one battery dies on every single ride
  • 2 0
 The run times are pretty similar for the suspension and drivetrain, somewhere in the neighborhood of 20-30 hours. In my experience the dropper lasts longer since it's not being used as much. That's somewhat terrain dependent, though. A spare battery is pretty easy to carry, and only weighs 25 grams. I'd carry one if I was heading out on a big mission with all this electronic stuff, just in case.
  • 2 0
 this needs an efficiency test (as does the sram version). Seems like you can run this fully open on the exact same bike, so why not?
  • 1 0
 I used to crave something like this to control bob under hard efforts. But i've found that high pivot bikes with high anti-squat (I imagine 160% or more) make for a totally solid platform.
  • 1 1
 > Getting the Flight Attendant system up and running requires a strong cellular or wi-fi signal

This is not correct. You can set up the system fully without your phone or any internet. Just pair the components and calibrate using onboard buttons.

The app provides additional integrations and adjustments, but is not necessary for setup.

- a rockshox engineer
  • 1 0
 For crying out loud, just give me the dropper controlled thing for an extra hundred bucks. Dropper down, full open…dropper up mixed mode or firm or whatever. It’s such a damn simple problem to fix.
  • 4 0
 this is kinda cool.
  • 2 1
 Does anybody have a annoying rear end rattling noise on their Enduro in chatter or braking bumps. I can't seem to figure out what it is
  • 2 0
 Yes! My Enduro does rattle, I can't figure it out either. 2 months old, custom build. Noticed it on day one. Can't figure it out, but stopped worrying about it. Absolutely love the bike.
  • 1 0
 It’s not the rear end chattering you need to worry about, it’s the upper headset seat that will inevitably crack on you
  • 1 0
 @JDFF: Brake pads??
  • 1 0
 Ok, but how many batteries you now have to charge before ride? Seems like 6 (six!) different batteries for full AXS flight attendant bike.
  • 1 0
 It'll be four batteries for a full AXS Flight Attendant bike - derailleur, dropper, fork, shock. The batteries in the controllers and the pedal sensor last much longer.
  • 1 2
 Funny: the same people having a hissy-fit about eMTBs drool over eSuspension… if you are really purists, you have to condemn that crap.
And besides: 7 batteries for a „full“ AXS-equipped bike? Seriously???? Funny is that you have to have good WiFi for setting up… sometimes engineers are really, really strange.
  • 2 1
 no one is drooling over eSuspension
  • 1 0
 Would it need to be recalibrated everytime you adjust your air pressure? Like if you are toying around with sag setups or changing pressure based off of conditions or area?
  • 1 0
 Here's a crazy idea suspension companies, why not design dials with numbers on them instead so we can see settings at a glance.....?
  • 2 0
 When I was your age I had to adjust my LSR by hand uphill both ways in the snow
  • 2 0
 Huh, I saw a spy shot insta post of this yesterday, and a review today?!
  • 1 0
 On an EWS Enduro, the same one that was used for testing.
  • 2 0
 I remember the days when you could just ride you bike...
  • 1 0
 You can still just ride your bike...Rockshock, Fox, SRAM, Shimano, and everyone else still make non-electronic components. Or you can sit on the internet and complain about something you're probably not going to see a ton of in the current market (have you tried to even get a normal rear derailleur recently?)
  • 1 0
 I remember speaking to a SRAM rep about this very thing at the NEC bike show in Birmingham maybe 3 years ago. Seems cool.
  • 1 0
 How long before bike hacking is a thing? Seriously you could totally ruin someone's race with these wireless components.
  • 1 0
 mountain bikers are better than that
  • 1 0
 Soooo, are they going to release those Buttercups to upgrade existing forks with?
  • 1 0
 “could become less of an obstacle in the future when the price comes down“

Lulz.
  • 1 0
 Nice should be some really good deals on normal shocks next year when all the ebikers need a Eshock upgrade.
  • 1 0
 Will it work to calibrate and charge an on on bike vibrator? Asking for a friend.
  • 2 0
 ah, the delicate sound of pb readers heads popping....
  • 2 0
 Looks like Live valve is now the Di2 of the electronic suspension world
  • 1 0
 How is this better than just manually adjusting compression for climbs on my bike? Which, btw, is free and 0 grams?
  • 4 4
 Surely the '6 New Bikes with RockShox Flight Attendant' article is unnecessary.
  • 2 3
 They had a quota to meet.
  • 7 10
 Yes this may be progress and unique, but it certainly is not good for the bike industry. The last thing we all need is another set of batteries that make a bike cost $12,500. This is something that clearly needed a massive R&D budget. Instead, I really wish companies such as rock shox invested that R&D into optimizing performance of entry level parts. Let's get the bottom line price down so that more people can enjoy our sport. If you actually gave two s***'s about diversity, equity, and inclusion, you wouldn't be focusing all development on the 1% of mountain bikers (who are already well off). There are profit gains to be had by increasing the sport at the budget friendly level because those folks get hooked on this AMAZING sport and then buy nicer level components. Rock shox isn't the only company traped in this 'fancier is better' mentality, but they certainly exemplified it here.
  • 4 0
 RockShox just released the new domain fork...
  • 3 1
 100 percent agree. This is a cool idea and implementation from rockshox, but if bike companies want to increase diversity in mountain biking, there needs to be a focus on making products more affordable. I can’t speak for everyone, but seeing white males on their $10K electric bikes doesn’t make mountain biking seem very accessible and diverse. More of a critique of the industry as a whole.
  • 6 2
 How do you think companies increase performance of their entry level parts? By building the best product they can, then letting the tech trickle down. Just because you can't afford something doesn't make the company anti-diversity.
  • 6 2
 Halt technological advancement bc diversity and inclusion. Oh boy. U go to Berkley?
Nevermind that this stuff created jobs and future profits then more jobs and so on.
  • 2 2
 Diversity, equity, and inclusion? calm down dude it's just bike parts
  • 1 0
 This should be on a coil shock not air.
  • 1 0
 Where is the error display? 404
  • 1 0
 Yeah but will this make plowing through braking bumps any smoother?
  • 1 0
 Anybody else got the Build Me Up Buttercup lyrics in their head now?
  • 3 4
 You know what also "dramatically improves climbing performance"?
A climb switch. Or correct low-speed compression settings.

This pretty lame and entirely pointless.
  • 1 0
 Next step : Automatic brake
  • 1 0
 Moe things to replace and go wrong.
  • 1 1
 Soooooooo what happens when the battery dies? You stuck locked out for the rest of your ride?
  • 1 0
 Think default is open.
  • 1 0
 from the article, its default setting is open, opposite to fox' live valve which i closed. which i always thought was stupid if im honest
  • 4 0
 The fork and shock auto downgrade to lower end version
  • 2 0
 No, it's default position is open, not locked.
  • 2 1
 Lucky for my dentist I'm due for a check-up
  • 1 0
 They combined Flight Attendand with Buttercup to get all the jokes.
  • 1 0
 How much does that donut weigh?
  • 1 0
 It’s like an e bike ,that’s not an e bike
  • 1 0
 K, lemme just pull out my phone really quick to adjust my suspension..
  • 1 0
 No info about updates to the damper? Or is that under embargo?
  • 1 0
 My fox suspension has become obsolete and completely unrideable.
  • 2 1
 Robo bike.... thanks no!
  • 2 1
 soooo ... meh?
  • 1 1
 i wonder if the suspension has robot noises now
  • 1 0
 Yeah there was no excitement, even from the guy that tested it
  • 12 14
 This is stupid. This fixes something that wasn't a problem and creates more uneeded waste, why do these companies keep making such bullshit
  • 2 4
 Who said this was a fix? It's not as if this is something you must get to be better or have your bike run better. You're just spouting word shit.
  • 5 7
 Bzzt, bzzt. The sound of bugs on the bug zapper. Bzzt, bzzt. The sound of a dentists drill working overtime to pay for this.
  • 9 5
 mother of god, dentist jokes are so played and not funny anymore.
  • 11 1
 @hi-dr-nick: I cut my teeth on dentist jokes and abandoning them would leave a cavity where they once were. No other joke is so incisive or filling.
  • 3 0
 Lol, Majority of my "rich friends" with the bling stuff are either retired military/LEO/nurses or biz owners whom work 60+ hours a week(smartly).
  • 2 1
 C'mon solar flare!
  • 1 0
 EMP! EMP! EMP!
  • 1 0
 Meh
  • 1 1
 Urgh
  • 1 1
 I'm good thanks
  • 1 1
 No.
  • 1 2
 seems a bit flighty…

Post a Comment



