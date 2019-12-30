Review: RockShox's SID Ultimate Carbon Fork Delivers Superb Performance

For the riding and riders the SID is aimed at it delivers superb performance, with smooth and consistent travel, easy tuning adjustments and a lockout mode if you need it. It'll suit the rider or racer who wants to go full gas everywhere and wants a fork that will get the job done without putting up a fuss. There are slightly lighter options, but the SID is reliable and easy to live with, and cheaper options are available if the highest end models is too spendy for you or you haven’t got a pro contract yet.

— David Arthur