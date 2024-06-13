Head to Head Review: 2025 RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38

At the end of the day, the 2025 RockShox Zeb and the Fox 38 fork are both excellent forks. They offer a good range of usable adjustments, and are both quiet and consistent out on the trail. However, we're not going to call this fork-off a draw. Henry and I came to our own conclusions independently, and when it was time to reveal the fork we preferred the answer was the same – the Fox 38. That doesn't mean the Zeb is an inferior product - far from it – but the controlled support that the 38 delivers earned it our votes, and the win in this competition.