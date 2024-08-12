Review: Rocky Mountain Altitude C90

Descending

While testing with Fox, we’ve found the CX001 compression tune to be the most suitable for the Altitude’s leverage profile and broad range of rider profiles that would purchase this platform. Ideally we would like to provide a more supportive compression tune or recommend a firmer compression setting profile with the chosen OEM tune, along with a faster rebound setting however that might suit more advanced or aggressive riders while leaving behind the rest of our customers.



For riders that are looking for a more personalized setup, a conversation with their local tuner along with a re-tune performed alongside their regular service schedule is worth the money.

Rocky Mountain wanted to affirm the Altitude's position as their world class race bike, and by my estimation they stuck to the prompt nicely. This bike feels fast and aggressive in serious terrain, with adjustability to suit a wide range of rider preferences and fit requirements. The in-frame storage is best in class, and the smaller details are fairly well sorted for being a first pass at a completely new frame layout.The Altitude is not without its quirks, but in general the bike is modern and more than ready to tackle just about anything you can point a bike down. The geometry allows for intuitive handling at high speed and in slower technical sections, though I found the majority of the Ride-4 positions a bit slack for a race bike. If you're looking for something to point down steep trails and relax behind, then the 63° head angle might be a good setting, but for me it felt a bit lazy and hard to weight in flatter and tricker sections of trail. The steepest Ride-4 position is still plenty slack, and you get the added benefit of the most supportive kinematic of the 4 options.Speaking to that suspension feel, the Altitude's first half of travel is one of the more soft and active that I've ridden of late, making for a smooth and grippy ride over all manner of small bumps. However, when you start to push the bike hard and hit larger compressions at speed, that fluttery feel starts to fall apart a bit, moving through a lot of travel without much support to keep you from running into the heavy progression at the end of the stroke. For slow, steep moves into square compressions, the bike feels confidant and appropriate, which certainly suits Rocky's North Shore roots.In more undulating and dynamic terrain - where pumping is key and having some travel on tap prevents hang-ups in square-edge hits - I found myself wanting for firmer compression damping on the shock. After bracketing settings at home and in a few other locations, I found myself liking the stock shock with compression closed or nearly closed, on both the high and low speed circuits. I eventually had the opportunity to try an identical shock with a heavier compression tune, and found that suited my preferences better - plenty of grip and bump absorption, but a more consistent feel through the stroke.I reached out to Rocky to try to hone in on why such a light tune was chosen for the bike, and got a solid explanation from the product manager on the Altitude project, Ken Perras.Fussing about shock tunes aside, the rest of my time aboard the Altitude has been thoroughly impressive. I may prefer a more linear bike for this travel bracket, but the Rocky is undeniably good at generating grip and keeping the wheel stuck to the ground in steep and loose terrain. It would be an easy choice for people who regularly ride trails where controlling speed is a priority over generating it, and for zones where a standard lap includes committing features. Kudos to Rocky for settling on geometry figures that feel truly modern. Even in full 29" mode, the 450mm rear center on my size Large feels natural and intuitive to handle, requiring very little calibration to get used to. The bike is easy to slot into tricky, narrow sections of trail with just a little body english and brake control, and unsurprisingly feels very stable at speed thanks to the long wheelbase.I feel obliged to say that I've had some of my best Whistler park laps so far this summer aboard the Altitude, especially as things get a bit more beat up and rough. The suspension does a very good job of erasing braking bumps, the bike feels stable and ready to react at speed, and the huge downtube storage means I can bring at least two pre-Dirt Merchant hot dogs with me per lap.