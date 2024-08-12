Powered by Outside

Review: Rocky Mountain Altitude C90

Aug 12, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  

photo
REVIEW
Rocky Mountain Altitude

WORDS: Dario DiGiulio
PHOTOS: Dario DiGiulio / Eric Mickelson


The Rocky Mountain Altitude has been the race bike of choice for the Canadian company's enduro athletes, despite numbers that seemed fairly conservative relative to the competition. That's no longer the case, as the Altitude sees a full refresh with new geometry, suspension layout, frame features, and overall demeanor on trail. The all-mountain enduro bike is out, and the go-fast bike is in.

The Altitude still sports 160mm of rear wheel travel, still has a host of adjustment features and flip chips, but is otherwise a completely new machine, save for the maple leaf on the top tube. There are alloy and carbon frame options, all with reach adjust headsets, Rocky's Ride-4 geo adjustment, and in-frame storage for the carbon bikes.
Altitude C90 Details
• 29" or Mixed wheels (27.5" size S)
• Carbon or alloy frame
• 160mm frame travel, 170mm fork
• 63-63.8° head angle
• 424-515mm reach
• 427-450mm chainstays
• 77-77.8° seat angle
• Wheel size and frame geometry flip chips
• Actual weight: 34.8 lb / 15.8 kg (size L)
• Price: $3,999-10,999 USD
• Frameset: $4,099 USD
photo

photo


bigquotesThe reinvented Altitude puts grip and comfort above support through the travel, but results in a bike that feels very well suited to steep and loose terrain at the cost of some predictability.Dario DiGiulio



photo

Frame Details

From geometry adjustments to wheel size, in-frame storage to clean cable routing, the Altitude has a ton of little frame features to touch on.

Rocky pared down on the flip chip options for this bike, deleting 5 positions from their Ride-9 system to arrive at the current Ride-4. Located at the forward shock mount, it's essentially a slack/neutral/steep position adjuster with a top secret 4th position. At the lower shock mount is the rear wheel flip chip, allowing you to compensate for the geometry changes between a 27.5" and 29" wheel. The wheel size adjustment is not available on the size Small bike, which is 27.5" only.

The headtube has a racetrack-shaped headset, with nice press-in cups that allow you to adjust the reach figure by 5mm forward or rearward from the neutral position. This adjustment doesn't affect any other geometry in a significant way, so it's purely to dial in the bike's fit.

photo
Easy open.
photo
Nice and roomy.

The downtube contains more than just increased stiffness, it's also home to Rocky's new Penalty Box storage system. The opening is huge, the hatch is very easy to open with one hand, and the hidden AirTag integration is a clever little detail. The bike comes with two storage bags, one with some organization and one with a more cram-friendly design. Overall it's a very nicely executed take on the trend, and justifies whatever added complication was required to achieve it.

Cable routing is fully guided and internal, but Rocky didn't simply punch some holes in the frame and call it good. There are bolt-on cable clamps at the front exit, allowing you to tighten the cables down in place and eliminate any rattling that might otherwise occur.

While the alloy frames don't get the Penalty Box treatment, all of the other frame features are incorporated. It feels worth noting that the bikes do use a 30.9mm seatpost, which is just as standard as 31.6mm, but feels much less common on longer-travel bikes these days.

photo
Wheel size flip chip.
photo
Ride-4 geometry adjustment.

photo

Geometry & Sizing

There are a few geometries to discuss here, thanks to Rocky's use of the Ride-4 geometry adjustment feature. From the Neutral position, adjusting to Slack or Steep changes the angles of the bike by about 0.3° to 0.5°, with an overall head angle adjustment range of 63 - 63.8°. The bottom bracket drop has a range of 11mm overall, with neutral sitting at 31mm in the full 29" position. Aside from the BB drop, the rear wheel size change doesn't radically affect the geometry, save for a millimeter here or there. The seat tube angle centers around 77.5°, again changing slightly depending on your Ride-4 position.

Reach numbers for the four sizes are as follows: 430mm (S) / 455mm (M) / 480mm (L) / 510mm (XL). Those are the figures with the Ride-4 in the Neutral position, and with the headset adjustment in the central setting. The Ride-4 can change reach by +3mm or -5mm, and the pop-in headset cups offer +/- 5mm of adjustment.

There are three rear center lengths spread across the range, none of which change with the wheel size adjustment or the Ride-4 position. Small bikes are 27.5" only, and the rear center measures 427mm. Mediums get a 440mm rear end, and Large and Extra Large bikes share a 450mm rear center length.

photo


Suspension Design

First seen on the 2006 Slayer, Rocky has reintroduced their LC2R suspension system - a counter-rotating dual link design not dissimilar to the well-known VPP layout. A fairly high starting leverage of 3:1 coupled with a light compression shock tune makes for a very fluttery feeling top end of travel, while the high overall progression (36%) means things will ramp up quickly in the last 25mm of travel.


The main pivot is concentric to the bottom bracket, and each bike ships with a special tool to tighten that hardware. This requires removal of the crank and drive-side bottom bracket, but it's a straightforward and easy job. Some of the early production bikes (including mine) were lacking Loctite on this hardware, and as a result the main pivot would come loose quite easily. If you experience that issue, it's worth checking to see if any retaining compound exists on the threads.


Specifications
Release Date 2024
Price $9999
Travel 160mm
Rear Shock Fox Float X2 Factory | Sealed Bearing Eyelet | 40x10mm F Hardware | SM = 210x55mm | MD - LG - XL = 230x60mm
Fork Fox 38 Float EVOL GRIP2 Factory Series 170mm | 27.5 = 37mm Offset | 29 = 44mm Offset
Headset FSA Orbit NO.85 Reach Adjust| 0mm Cups Installed | +/- 5mm Cups Included | Durable Sealed Stainless 36°x45° Bearings | 30.2mm x 41mm x 7.1mm Upper | 40mm x 51.8mm x 7.5mm Lower | 1.5" Crown Race
Cassette Shimano XTR 12s 10-51T
Crankarms Race Face Turbine Cinch | 32T | 30mm Spindle | SM = 165mm | MD - XL = 170mm
Chainguide OneUp Chainguide/Bashguard
Bottom Bracket Race Face BSA 73 30mm
Pedals N/A
Rear Derailleur Shimano XTR
Chain Shimano XTR 12s
Front Derailleur N/A
Shifter Pods Shimano XTR
Handlebar Race Face Next R | 780mm Width | 35mm Rise | 8° Backsweep | 5° Upsweep | 35mm Clamp
Stem Race Face Turbine R | 0° Rise | 40mm
Grips ODI Elite Pro Lock On
Brakes Shimano XTR Trail 4 Piston | IceTec Metal Pads
Wheelset Race Face ARC Carbon 31
Hubs DT Swiss 350 32h
Spokes DT Swiss Competition 2.0/1.8/2.0
Rim Race Face ARC Carbon 31 | 32H / Tubeless Ready - Tape / Valves Incl
Tires F: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 WT 3C MaxxGrip DD Tubeless Ready // R: Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4 WT 3C MaxxTerra DD Tubeless Ready // Cushcore Trail Tire Inserts | Lightweight | Tire & Rim Protection
Seat WTB Volt Race 142
Seatpost Fox Transfer Factory Series 30.9mm | SM = 150mm | MD = 175mm | LG - XL = 200mm
photo

photo

photo

photo







photo
RIDING THE
Altitude

Test Bike Setup

Rocky's spec choices on this bike are perfect for the use case, leaving little be desired. In a way, it's perhaps the only over-specced bike I've ridden recently, with only a couple small details I'd change if it were my personal bike. Something still fairly unique to Rocky Mountain is the inclusion of Cushcore inserts from factory, meaning the already excellent DoubleDown tires that come on the bike will sport the added protection of some beefy inserts as well.

The Fox Factory suspension on my test bike was sporting the Grip 2 damper in the fork, but the current production bikes will be shipping with the newer Grip X2 damper. A seemingly small change, but that new damper is something special, and makes for a stronger value proposition on the complete builds.

Dario DiGiulio
Dario DiGiulio
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Height: 6'3" / 191cm
Inseam: 34" / 86cm
Weight: 185 lbs / 81.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @danger_dario

In terms of flip chips and geometry adjustments, I ran the bike in Position 4 for the most part, which puts the head tube and seat tube angles in their steepest positions. At 63.8°, "steep" is a bit of a misnomer, but that's where I found the handling characteristics most balanced. Position 4 also puts the frame in its lowest starting leverage ratio, which suited the kinematics in a way that I'll dive into later. The reach adjust headset allows for some personal touch to the hard points of the frame, and I found the +5mm to be bang-on for my needs. The Altitude came with 29" wheels front and rear, and that's where I kept things for the duration of the test.

Rocky Mountain's owner's manual has very thorough setup instructions, should you have any questions about how to get the most out of the bike.

Testing Info

Go ride some hard trails, ideally with steep and natural with some features thrown in for good measure. This bike feels like it's fastest on tracks where managing speed is key to going fast - aka rough and steep trails with limited traction. This old Whistler enduro course feels like an appropriate use case, with plenty of fun trails thrown in to keep the racing enjoyable.

photo


Climbing

I would describe the Altitude as a capable climber that is not at all in a rush to get to the top of the hill. I very rarely use lockout switches, but this bike warranted it on plenty of occasions. The suspension moves quite a bit under typical pedaling efforts, which provides tons of traction, but also leads to a wallowy feel on more consistent grades.

With the lockout engaged, the saddle stays higher as you motor along, and the whole chassis calms down nicely to keep things feeling more efficient and manageable. In that sense, this bike could be a great candidate for the new crop of electronic suspension that essentially toggles that climb switch for you. The highest end SRAM build does include Flight Attendant, and some Rocky/Fox athletes have been seen using a Fox RAD prototype shock that might provide similar benefits.

Lockout switches aside, when you're out of the saddle through technical climbs the soft suspension feel becomes a friend. The rear wheel fights for traction where you'd expect it to give, allowing you to push through awkward technical sections that may break up a descent and keep the momentum up.

Overall, the geometry of the bike feels fairly well suited to the long climbs that will be typical of a bike meant for gnarly trails, though I'd put a steeper actual seat tube angle on my personal wishlist. The effective angle is solid, but things move quite rearward as your saddle height grows. For my pedaling height, this put the seated position a bit further back than is ideal for a big bike. Nothing a slammed saddle can't help with, but it's nice to not have to resort to that.

photo


Descending

Rocky Mountain wanted to affirm the Altitude's position as their world class race bike, and by my estimation they stuck to the prompt nicely. This bike feels fast and aggressive in serious terrain, with adjustability to suit a wide range of rider preferences and fit requirements. The in-frame storage is best in class, and the smaller details are fairly well sorted for being a first pass at a completely new frame layout.

The Altitude is not without its quirks, but in general the bike is modern and more than ready to tackle just about anything you can point a bike down. The geometry allows for intuitive handling at high speed and in slower technical sections, though I found the majority of the Ride-4 positions a bit slack for a race bike. If you're looking for something to point down steep trails and relax behind, then the 63° head angle might be a good setting, but for me it felt a bit lazy and hard to weight in flatter and tricker sections of trail. The steepest Ride-4 position is still plenty slack, and you get the added benefit of the most supportive kinematic of the 4 options.

Speaking to that suspension feel, the Altitude's first half of travel is one of the more soft and active that I've ridden of late, making for a smooth and grippy ride over all manner of small bumps. However, when you start to push the bike hard and hit larger compressions at speed, that fluttery feel starts to fall apart a bit, moving through a lot of travel without much support to keep you from running into the heavy progression at the end of the stroke. For slow, steep moves into square compressions, the bike feels confidant and appropriate, which certainly suits Rocky's North Shore roots.

photo

In more undulating and dynamic terrain - where pumping is key and having some travel on tap prevents hang-ups in square-edge hits - I found myself wanting for firmer compression damping on the shock. After bracketing settings at home and in a few other locations, I found myself liking the stock shock with compression closed or nearly closed, on both the high and low speed circuits. I eventually had the opportunity to try an identical shock with a heavier compression tune, and found that suited my preferences better - plenty of grip and bump absorption, but a more consistent feel through the stroke.

I reached out to Rocky to try to hone in on why such a light tune was chosen for the bike, and got a solid explanation from the product manager on the Altitude project, Ken Perras.
bigquotesWhile testing with Fox, we’ve found the CX001 compression tune to be the most suitable for the Altitude’s leverage profile and broad range of rider profiles that would purchase this platform. Ideally we would like to provide a more supportive compression tune or recommend a firmer compression setting profile with the chosen OEM tune, along with a faster rebound setting however that might suit more advanced or aggressive riders while leaving behind the rest of our customers.

For riders that are looking for a more personalized setup, a conversation with their local tuner along with a re-tune performed alongside their regular service schedule is worth the money.

Fussing about shock tunes aside, the rest of my time aboard the Altitude has been thoroughly impressive. I may prefer a more linear bike for this travel bracket, but the Rocky is undeniably good at generating grip and keeping the wheel stuck to the ground in steep and loose terrain. It would be an easy choice for people who regularly ride trails where controlling speed is a priority over generating it, and for zones where a standard lap includes committing features. Kudos to Rocky for settling on geometry figures that feel truly modern. Even in full 29" mode, the 450mm rear center on my size Large feels natural and intuitive to handle, requiring very little calibration to get used to. The bike is easy to slot into tricky, narrow sections of trail with just a little body english and brake control, and unsurprisingly feels very stable at speed thanks to the long wheelbase.

I feel obliged to say that I've had some of my best Whistler park laps so far this summer aboard the Altitude, especially as things get a bit more beat up and rough. The suspension does a very good job of erasing braking bumps, the bike feels stable and ready to react at speed, and the huge downtube storage means I can bring at least two pre-Dirt Merchant hot dogs with me per lap.


photo
Rocky Mountain Altitude
photo
Yeti SB160

How does it compare?

Both of these bikes are focused on going fast between the tape, but they're sure to be used just as much by folks looking for something capable and fun to tackle a wide variety of trails. The Rocky goes all in on adjustability, where the SB160's approach is more what you see is what you get. I don't compare these because of their close similarities, but because of how differently they approach the same problem. The Yeti's suspension is all about predictability and stability throughout the stroke, where the Altitude biases towards grip and suppleness. The Rocky's geometry is better suited to steep trails and slower speed tech, where the Yeti comes alive at pace and generates speed tremendously well. If your average ride is more about ticking off features and scraping down steep chutes, the Altitude is probably the better choice. For an all-around racer, where you'll have to find speed in flatter sections of trail and trust the bike to stay in shape through awkward rough patches, I'd go for the SB160.

photo

Which Model is the Best Value?

Rocky certainly didn't hold back when it came to the variety of builds available for the Altitude, with 9 options spread between carbon and alloy frames. With the frame alone costing four grand, it follows that none of the complete builds are very affordable. That said, I do think Rocky does a great job of providing a lot of value for what you pay, with great parts featured on all the builds, and very few components you'd want to take off right away. For the alloy-framed bikes, the A50 build is a real workhorse, with solid suspension and SLX brakes and drivetrain. The C70 coil build is all you'd need to get after a season of racing, park riding, or general fun having. Again, not cheap, but there are no immediate upgrade needs.

photo

Technical Report

Frame Hardware: The Altitude's rear suspension layout may look complicated, but it's even more convoluted to work on. Swapping shocks and servicing suspension pivots is about as frustrating a process as I've experienced lately, so hopefully you'll be able to avoid those procedures for a long while. There are non-keyed spacers on just about every pivot and plenty of flip chips to drop, so be sure to stock up on sticky grease if you're planning on pulling things apart. The main pivot came loose numerous times right off the bat, but it turns out the factory-spec Loctite wasn't added for my test bike's build. After adding some myself, things stayed tight, which I'm thankful for considering the fact that you have to pull the cranks and bottom bracket in order to tighten the main pivot with a proprietary tool.

Shimano XTR Brakes: The initial set of XTR's that came on this bike had a lever leak that rendered them useless, despite my efforts to rebuild the internals and diagnose the issue. After a warranty replacement showed up from Rocky, the brakes worked quite well, and even made it through the test period without a wandering bite point. I'd chock this up to luck and a new step I've added to my Shimano bleed: once the system is well bled, pull the brake lever to the bar and strap it there for as long as you can spare, then do another funnel bleed at the lever. The pads rattled, as always, but some mastic tape below the fins solved that.

Shimano XTR Cassette: I had a consistent creaking issue while pedaling in the largest 3 cogs of this cassette, no matter how clean, dirty, or well lubricated the drivetrain and freehub were. It turns out the culprit was a missing plastic washer between the back of the cassette and the microspline freehub body - an innocuous but important piece of clear plastic.

Fox Transfer Dropper: The Transfer on this bike had a baffling rattle somewhere in the post itself, regardless of where you had the thing positioned in the travel. It was loud on its own, but when reverberated through the frame it became far more annoying. I swapped the 200mm Transfer for a 213mm BikeYoke Revive for the rest of the test and called it good. Worth noting, I've never seen this happen before, and it is the old version of the Transfer (with the dumbo ear clamp head), so the more easily rebuildable new version would allow you to open things up and take a look.

photo


Pros

+ Excellent geometry with meaningful adjustments
+ Impressive levels of grip over loose terrain
+ Race ready out of the box


Cons

- X2 shock tune feels too light for kinematic
- Frustrating frame hardware


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe reinvented Altitude puts grip and comfort above support through the travel, but results in a bike that feels very well suited to steep and loose terrain at the cost of some predictability. The significant adjustments that can be made to the bike allow for a tremendous amount of end user customization, and will suit people who like to play with a wide variety of setup options before settling in their happy place. A well-sorted race bike, to be sure. Dario DiGiulio






