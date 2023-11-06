Review: Rocky Mountain Slayer C50

Nov 6, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

photo
REVIEW
Rocky Mountain Slayer C50

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
ACTION PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


The latest version of the Rocky Mountain Slayer launched earlier this year, the ninth iteration of a bike that now sits more firmly in the freeride category than ever, with 180mm of travel and long, slack geometry figures.

There are carbon and aluminum framed versions, and there's even a park edition, which comes with a dual crown fork and a downhill drivetrain. The base model alloy version is $3,299, and the extra-fancy carbon C90 version is $10,299 USD.

I've been putting the miles in on the C50 version, which retails for $6,299 USD. Build kit highlights include a Shimano SLX 12-speed drivetrain and four piston brakes, a Fox 38 Performance fork with a Grip damper, and a DHX2 Performance Elite coil shock.
Slayer C50 Details

• Wheel size: 29" (size L)
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 180mm
• 62.5º - 63.3º head angle
• 77.5º seat tube angle
• 439 or 449mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 36.25 lb / 16.4 kg (size L)
• Price: $6,299 USD
Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
What's the Best Value?
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take

photo


bigquotesThe Slayer's handling slots into what I'd call the 'classic freeride' category... it feels most at home on steeper, natural trails. Mike Kazimer



photo

Frame Details

The carbon Slayer now has in-frame storage that's called the 'Penalty Box', which is located underneath a magnetic hatch that sits in front of the water bottle cage. The downtube is fairly wide, so there's plenty of room for filling up the frame with burritos, or a tube and tools if you're not hungry.

The rear triangle was also revised, and the seatstays and chainstays are now carbon fiber, a move that's said to create a stiffer frame than the previous version. There's also now a flip chip that allows for two different chainstay lengths, either 439mm or 449mm.

Rocky's Ride-4 geometry adjustment remains in play, providing (you guessed it) 4 positions that change the head angle, bottom bracket height, and shock progression. The slackest position is also the most progressive, and the steepest is the most linear, allowing riders to fine-tune the bike's feel to suit their preference and terrain. The bike ships with the chip in position 3, which Rocky calls the neutral position.

photo
The Penalty Box lid is held in place by three magnets.
photo
A flip chip allows for 10mm of chainstay length adjustment, from 439mm to 449mm.

Geometry
photo

photo
Red lines: 2023 Slayer (MD). Grey: 2021 Altitude 29. White: 2020 Slayer 27. Dashed lines = anti-squat. Solid lines = suspension rate.


Suspension Design

The Slayer uses Rocky Mountain's Smoothlink suspension layout, their take on a Horst Link design. Compared to the previous version, the anti-squat is higher at the beginning of the stroke, and then drops off more quickly to give the bike more freedom to react to impacts. The leverage ratio has been changed to create a more linear, but still progressive suspension curve.

photo


Specifications
Price $6300
Travel 180mm
Rear Shock Fox DHX2 Performance Elite
Fork Fox 38 Float EVOL GRIP Performance Series 180mm
Headset FSA Orbit NO.57E
Cassette Shimano SLX 10-51T
Crankarms Race Face Aeffect Cinch
Rear Derailleur Shimano SLX
Chain Shimano M7100
Shifter Pods Shimano SLX
Handlebar Rocky Mountain AM 38mm rise
Stem Rocky Mountain 35 AM 40mm length
Grips ODI Elite Pro Lock On
Brakes Shimano SLX 4-piston
Hubs DT Swiss 370 rear / RM front
Rim WTB ST i30 TCS 2.0 Tubeless
Tires Maxxis Assegai / DHR II, DoubleDown MaxxGrip
Seat WTB Volt Race 142
Seatpost Race Face Aeffect R Dropper 30.9mm
photo





photo
RIDING THE
Slayer

Test Bike Setup

I'm on the lighter side for my height, which means I typically need to switch out the stock spring for a lighter one on coil shock equipped bikes. On the Slayer, I didn't need to do any swapping - the 450 lb/in spring put me right at 30% sag.

That's good news for me, but I'd imagine that most riders will end up needing to go to a firmer spring rate. Typically that's not a big deal, except that the eyelet bearings on the Slayer's shock need to be removed in order to change springs, making what should be a 10 minute job a much more time consuming task.

I spent time on the Slayer in both the stock 29” configuration and with a 27.5” rear wheel, a change that requires purchasing a different link from Rocky – even the four shock positions aren't enough to preserve the geometry with a different size rear wheel. I'll go more into my findings shortly, but if I had to pick I'd choose the mixed wheel setup.


2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer
It's great to see proper tires on a bike like this – the Assegai / DHR II combo with a DoubleDown casing and sticky MaxxGrip compound are very appropriate for the Slayers big mountain / freeride intentions. Rocky even includes CushCore's XC tire inserts in order to add additional flat resistance. They're lighter and much easier to install than CushCore's burlier offerings, and it's a nice touch. I still ended up taking them out, though, and suffered a grand total of zero flats during the test period, which included a solid week of laps in the Whistler bike park.


photo

Climbing

I doubt many rides are shopping for a big mountain / freeride bike with climbing performance as their highest priority, but it's still a part of the equation worth evaluating, since not every trail can be accessed via a shuttle truck or chairlift.

The Slayer isn't that heavy considering the build kit, but still doesn't exactly scamper up the climbs – it's a slow burner rather than a bottlerocket. The actual seated climbing position works well – the seat tube angle is steep enough, and the bars are high enough that it's a comfortable place to be, but there's no hiding the Slayer's weight, wheelbase, and fairly active suspension. Thankfully the compression lever on the shock is easy to reach, and I regularly reached for that climb switch on longer logging road grinds.

On more technical sections of climbing, the Slayer has plenty of traction, and the extra length means there's little chance of ever feeling like you're going to loop out, no matter how steep the trail. Of course, the tradeoff is that it does take more work to get around tight switchbacks, and at the end of the day this is still a bike where climbing is the work that needs to be done before reaping the rewards on the descent.

photo

Descending

The Slayer's handling slots into what I'd call the 'classic freeride' category, the one that emerged in the early 2000s, back before enduro was a thing. That's when freeriding was all about finding a way down extra-technical trails, rather than doing flippy-spinny things on massive manicured jumps. Sure, the Slayer can jump just fine, and someone that's not me could do flips and spins on it, but it feels most at home on steeper, natural trails.

My best rides on the Slayer were the steepest ones. The slack 63-degree head angle and resulting wheelbase means there's no shortage of stability, and 'safe' is the adjective the comes to mind for the way this bike feels on rowdy, fall-line trails. There's little risk of feeling like you're going to be tossed out the front door, and its handling is the opposite of nervous. The Slayer does feel a little taller than something like a Santa Cruz Nomad or Nukeproof Giga – those two bikes both have a lower top tube and bottom bracket height, and the weight is centered lower in the frame, making them easier to carve through turns.

Even with that long and slack geometry, in the Whistler Bike Park the Slayer never felt especially fast – at times it felt like it was getting sucked into holes rather than skimming over them. That trait was also evident on slower speed, stepped sections of trail – there wasn't much support from the shock, which made the bike feel over-active in certain scenarios.

I experimented with adding more compression to help the bike sit higher in its travel, which did help, but the overall feel of the rear suspension was 'busier' and less supportive than I would have liked. A firmer compression tune could be the answer here, or possibly an air shock – I didn't have any harsh bottom outs, but the increased ramp up of an air shock could potentially give the Slayer a more cohesive suspension feel.

photo

29" vs. Mixed Wheel

I started off the test period with the bike in full 29” mode, and then switched it to mixed wheels, which requires a different shock link. That mixed wheel setup ended up being my preferred configuration, and I'm honestly not sure why Rocky didn't spec the whole size range with mixed wheels. The smaller wheel helped make the Slayer feels less like a lumbering beast, and while I'd still hesitate to call it lively, it did add a little pep to its handling, especially on tighter trails.

I kept the chainstays in the 439mm setting, since I didn't come across and instances where I though the back end felt too short. That said, riders who want to run SRAM's new Transmission drivetrain will need to run it in the longer 449mm position; that's the only setting that's UDH compatible.


photo
Rocky Mountain Slayer
photo
Nukeproof Giga 297


How does it compare?

The Nukeproof Giga 297 falls into the same 180mm travel bracket as the Slayer, but the two bikes have very distinct personalities. Personally, I got along better with the Giga – it sits lower to the ground, and I found it easier to push it into corners or make quick direction changes. The Slayer feels taller, and seemed more likely to get pulled into holes rather than staying on top of them.

When it comes to geometry, the Slayer is longer and slacker than the Giga in most of its geometry settings. There's not one glaring difference; it's more that a few millimeters here and and there all add up. The Slayer's four geometry options make it the comparison a little trickier to do a head-to-head comparison, but in the Neutral setting it has a 63-degree head angle, 480mm reach, 439mm chainstays, and 77.5-degree seat angle. The Giga has a 63.5-degree head angle, 475mm reach, 435mm chainstays, and 78-degree seat angle.

As for the price, while the C50 has a good, workhorse parts spec, you get more bang for your buck with the Giga – the $6,000 Giga Elite comes with Fox's Performance Elite suspension and SRAM's GX AXS Transmission wireless electronic drivetrain. There's an elephant in the room with the Giga, though; Signa Sports, Nukeproof's parent company, has been experiencing serious financial struggles, which means that getting warranty support or even purchasing a bike is currently more difficult than it was just a few weeks ago.


photo

Which Model is the Best Value?

The Slayer isn't exactly the place to look if you're hunting for the absolute best bang for your buck – all of the prices are on the higher side considering the build kits. The parts spec of the C50 is solid, though, and there's nothing that immediately needs to be changed, other than the too-short dropper post. Going up one level to the $7,799 gets you a Grip 2 fork, XT components, and Race Face rims, but there's not really anything in that build that would have me rushing to shell out another $1,500.

photo
photo

Technical Report

Race Face Aeffect R dropper post: A bike with such a clear focus on descending deserves a dropper post with more than 170mm of travel, especially on the large and XL sizes.

Penalty Box storage: The Slayer's new storage compartment is very roomy, and the magnetic closure works well, although it's not quite as secure as a system with a dedicated latch – if you try to jam in an oversized item, a windbreaker for example, the upward pressure can lift up the lid. Be realistic about what you try to fit inside the frame and there shouldn't be any issues.

Fox 38 Float Grip fork: The Grip damper doesn't offer as many adjustments as its more expensive Grip2 sibling, but with the compression set around halfway through the range I was able to find a good balance of support and grip (no pun intended), and I have zero complaints about its performance.


photo


Pros

+ Geometry works well in steep terrain
+ Good range of effective geometry adjustments
+ Plenty of room for tool and snack storage in the frame

Cons

- Swapping shock springs is a time-consuming process
- More plush than precise - can get bogged down on chunkier trails
- Mixed-wheel setup requires purchasing a different shock link on larger sizes


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe new Slayer stays true to its freeride heritage, with the travel and geometry to take on big hits and burly lines. It's not a race bike, and it's doesn't try to be - riders whose top priority is speed will want to look elsewhere. But for those who prefer a big bike that's more plush than precise, the Slayer might be the one. Mike Kazimer





