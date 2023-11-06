Review: Rocky Mountain Slayer C50

Descending

29" vs. Mixed Wheel

The Slayer's handling slots into what I'd call the 'classic freeride' category, the one that emerged in the early 2000s, back before enduro was a thing. That's when freeriding was all about finding a way down extra-technical trails, rather than doing flippy-spinny things on massive manicured jumps. Sure, the Slayer can jump just fine, and someone that's not me could do flips and spins on it, but it feels most at home on steeper, natural trails.My best rides on the Slayer were the steepest ones. The slack 63-degree head angle and resulting wheelbase means there's no shortage of stability, and 'safe' is the adjective the comes to mind for the way this bike feels on rowdy, fall-line trails. There's little risk of feeling like you're going to be tossed out the front door, and its handling is the opposite of nervous. The Slayer does feel a little taller than something like a Santa Cruz Nomad or Nukeproof Giga – those two bikes both have a lower top tube and bottom bracket height, and the weight is centered lower in the frame, making them easier to carve through turns.Even with that long and slack geometry, in the Whistler Bike Park the Slayer never felt especially fast – at times it felt like it was getting sucked into holes rather than skimming over them. That trait was also evident on slower speed, stepped sections of trail – there wasn't much support from the shock, which made the bike feel over-active in certain scenarios.I experimented with adding more compression to help the bike sit higher in its travel, which did help, but the overall feel of the rear suspension was 'busier' and less supportive than I would have liked. A firmer compression tune could be the answer here, or possibly an air shock – I didn't have any harsh bottom outs, but the increased ramp up of an air shock could potentially give the Slayer a more cohesive suspension feel.I started off the test period with the bike in full 29” mode, and then switched it to mixed wheels, which requires a different shock link. That mixed wheel setup ended up being my preferred configuration, and I'm honestly not sure why Rocky didn't spec the whole size range with mixed wheels. The smaller wheel helped make the Slayer feels less like a lumbering beast, and while I'd still hesitate to call it lively, it did add a little pep to its handling, especially on tighter trails.I kept the chainstays in the 439mm setting, since I didn't come across and instances where I though the back end felt too short. That said, riders who want to run SRAM's new Transmission drivetrain will need to run it in the longer 449mm position; that's the only setting that's UDH compatible.