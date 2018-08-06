PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Carbon 70

Aug 6, 2018
by Mike Levy  

Photos by James Lissemore


Rocky Mountain has been on a bit of a bike updating spree over the last couple of years, and their fresh Thunderbolt is the latest platform to get a complete makeover. The all-new bike is bumped up in travel from 120 to 130mm on the normal models (and up to 140mm on the BC Edition), and the cross-country-ish trail bike also sports contemporary geo and a tweaked suspension layout. One thing that didn't change, however, is the wheel size: It's rolling on 27.5'' hoops rather than big wheels, with the idea being to keep the baked-in playfulness that the Thunderbolt was originally known for. If you want 29'' wheels, that's where the Instinct comes in.

My 26.4 lb Carbon 70 test bike retails for $5,399 USD, and it sits one notch down from the top-tier Carbon 90 BC Edition with its burlier spec that requires another $600 USD.
Thunderbolt Carbon 70

Intended use: trail / cross-country
Frame travel: 130mm
Fork travel: 130mm
Wheel size: 27.5''
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Head angle: 66.4 - 67.6-degrees
Reach: 458 - 469 (large, tested)
Sizes: XS, SM, MD, LG (tested), XLG
Weight: 26.4 lb / 12 kg
Price: $5,399 USD
More info: www.bikes.com


bigquotesSo I guess that's who the Thunderbolt is best suited for: A person who simply doesn't want a 29er, of which there are plenty. Mike Levy


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Is This the Bike for You?
Pinkbike's Take


Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt review




Construction and Features

Step back a few meters and you might be hard-pressed to tell the difference between the new Thunderbolt and Rocky's other recently re-worked platforms like the Altitude and Instinct, with all three sharing a similar silhouette. They're very different bikes made for different intentions, of course, but it's interesting to see the shared design language across much of Rocky's cross-country, trail, and all-mountain platforms.


Cable routing is internal, and while there are no hose guides inside the frame, the large opening beneath the bottom bracket shell makes it easy to swap lines when the time comes.


Like the other new bikes, you'll find blind pivots on the Thunderbolt that make for some pretty clean lines, as well as sealed bearings all around (including the lower shock mount) that replace the bushing system Rocky used previously. Yes, it could be argued that bushings make more sense mechanically for a bike's pivots, but I assume that most of us don't hear "bushings" and think that they're better than sealed bearings, especially if you were riding in the late '90s and early 2000s.

To be honest, I never had any troubles with Rocky's bushings over the years, years that included loads of time on a handful of different models, and multiple seasons on a few, but I've heard that their bushing setup could be troublesome if the tolerances weren't bang-on.


There are two (not three) ISCG 05 tabs around the bottom bracket shell, and a number of chain guide companies make protection to fit. The bike comes stock with a small upper slider mounted onto the top of the chainstay that worked perfectly.


Like many new bikes, you can go full robot-mode if you want, with the ability to mount a Di2 drivetrain and Fox's (finally) upcoming Live electronic suspension system at the same time, along with a long-stroke party post. You can't put a front derailleur on, which you shouldn't want to do anyway, but there is a 2-bolt ISCG 05 guide mount and Rocky's own 'Spirit Guide' bolted onto the top of the bike's chainstay. There's room for a bottle inside the front triangle, too, regardless of if you've fitted a piggyback shock or not.

Frame weight is a claimed 5.63 pounds (2.55 kg) for a medium, including the shock, protectors, chain guide, and axle, which is far from porky.



Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Carbon Geometry


Geometry & Sizing

Keeping in mind that the Thunderbolt is a do-it-all kinda rig, the bike's numbers make a lot of sense. Up front, you get a head angle that can sit at 66.4, 67, or 67.6-degrees thanks to the adjustable Ride-9 system at the rearward shock mount. I'm not all that convinced that half-degree jumps between each of the settings are actually beneficial to many riders, but it's there if you want to tinker. The large-sized Thunderbolt's reach is 463mm in the middle setting, which isn't wildly long but it is much roomier than some, and it comes with a proper seat tube angle, too.



The Thunderbolt's 130mm of rear wheel travel is controlled via Rocky's own interpretation of a Horst Link system.


Suspension Design

Like Rocky's other bikes, the Thunderbolt employs a Horst Link design to deliver the 130mm of travel, which is 10mm more than the previous version of the bike (the BC Edition gets 140mm). More travel doesn't automatically mean that it's a squishier, slower ride, though, with Rocky saying that they've also upped the anti-squat number – in simple terms, how much the drivetrain's influence stiffens the suspension under pedaling load – so that the new bike can still get a move on when it needs to.

''We’ve flattened out the rate curve to directly increase the amount of usable travel,'' Rocky said in their press pack, ''while maintaining mid-stroke support and making small-bump performance even more sensitive.'' Just imagine being a 130mm-travel bike and having to be good at everything; it wouldn't be an easy life.

The geometry and rate-adjusting Ride-9 system are still present, but just like on their other re-designed bikes, it's been relocated to the rocker link from the frame's forward shock mount in order to shed some grams and gain some sleekness. It does look a lot cleaner than the old version.
Specifications

Release Date 2018
Price $5399
Travel 130
Rear Shock Fox Float DPS EVOL Performance Elite
Fork Fox 34 Float Performance Elite 130mm
Headset FSA Orbit NO.57E
Cassette SRAM XG-1275 10-50T
Crankarms SRAM Stylo 7k Eagle 34T
Chainguide Spirit Guide
Bottom Bracket SRAM GXP BB92
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX Eagle
Chain SRAM GX Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM GX Eagle
Handlebar Race Face Turbine 760mm
Stem Rocky Mountain 35 AM
Grips Rocky Mountain Lock On XC
Brakes Shimano XT
Hubs Rocky Mountain / DT Swiss
Spokes WTB 1.8-1.6
Rim Stans Crest MK3 Tubeless Ready - Tape / Valves Incl
Tires Maxxis Minion DHR II Folding 27.5 x 2.3 / Maxxis Crossmark II 27.5 x 2.25
Seat WTB Silverado Race
Seatpost Fox Transfer Performance Elite 30.9mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Riding The
THUNDERBOLT



Test Bike Setup

Oh boy, where to start... This was probably the most involved setup period I've ever had with any bike, partly because the ultra-adjustable Ride-9 system is, well, so damn adjustable, and I felt like if I tinkered a bit more I'd get 'er just right. But also because I was never all that blown away with what the bike's suspension was doing under me; it works fine, but it was never invisible, which is always the goal.

The first five rides on the Thunderbolt saw the Ride-9 system in five different settings, with the Fox shock seeing a bunch of different pressure changes to boot. Compliance was never an issue, but it often felt like the shock was sitting a bit deep into its stroke. Until the Ride-9 system was moved to the slacker, more progressive setting, that is. Sure, the pedals are a bit close to the ground for my liking, but this mode proved to offer the best compromise all around, at least for my trails and style of riding.

Maybe there are just too many ways to run the Thunderbolt, though? To be fair, the Ride-4 system on the Slayer proved to be extremely useful, as did the Ride-9 on the multiple Elements that I've had in my garage, so I can't complain too much, but I still don't think that the Thunderbolt needs the complication and all the options that Ride-9 provides. I'm not sure any bike does.
Mike Levy
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 37
Height: 5'10
Inseam: 33.5"
Weight: 168lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @killed_by_death

I'm of the opinion that Thunderbolt owners would be better served with a more all-around, non-adjustable Ride-1 setting.


Climbing

With 130mm of travel and trail or cross-country-ish intentions, the Thunderbolt needs to be efficient and deliver plenty of traction to compete in a crowded category of high-end performers. It does check those boxes, but the black and red bike never felt like it was in a hurry with its Fox shock left wide open. Good thing I often use a handlebar-mounted stopwatch, though, because while the legs and lungs can lie to you, the clock is always loyal.

The Thunderbolt felt active and like it was in no hurry to get anywhere, but the clock told me that was all in my head: It proved to be just as quick up my local hour-long fitness test as any other bike of similar ilk. Like a friend that's there for you regardless of all the mean things you say about him, the Float shock's pedal assist switch was there for me, too. I don't think I should feel like I need to reach for it while on a 130mm-travel bike, but I did exactly that fairly often. Placebo? Maybe, but half the battle is in the head.


While it's far from slow, the Thunderbolt has more of an all-mountain feel to it than cross-country legs during long climbs.


The supple rear-end helped the Crossmark tire on the back of the bike, no doubt, and while I was questioning Rocky's decision to put such a condition-specific tire on a bike that's made to go anywhere, the Maxxis rubber proved to be up for anything. If this were my bike, I might even replace it with another Crossmark once the stock one is worn down from too much skidding.

If you're on rutty, technical trails, the slack setting (with 28mm of bottom bracket drop) might result in some pedal strikes until you get used to it, especially at 30-percent sag. For reference, the new Stumpy ST 27.5'' has the same bottom bracket drop, and it's not wildly low, but the 21mm and 13mm of the two steeper settings make the Thunderbolt much more well-rounded in locales that require some awareness about when a pedal is about to ricochet off a rock and put you on the ground.

The bike would be much less useful if its slack mode were its only mode, so while I'm not a big fan of adjustable geometry in general, and I moaned about it pretty good earlier in this review, I do prefer that adjustability over being locked into too-relaxed geo. And if you don't need to think about pedal strikes and tricky climbs, drop 'er down into the relaxed setting and be on your way.


The Thunderbolt prefers to play rather than smash out KOM attempts all day long.


So here's the deal: When it comes to trail bikes, I put just as much emphasis on climbing performance as I do on descending, and that probably puts me in the minority. It also means that I expect a lot from a 130mm-travel bike. If that sounds like you, then you might not be blown away by what the Rocky does on climbs, but if just being out on a ride makes you happier than a new PR, or if you aren't the type to session a mega-tricky climb until you clean it, I suspect that you'll get on just fine with the Thunderbolt.



With supple, active suspension, roots like these were erased relatively well for how much travel the bike has.


Descending

This bike, especially when it's in the slacker, lower geometry setting, loves to be leaned over through a corner, and the tradeoff of the lower bottom bracket setting feels entirely worthwhile when you link a few great corners together one after another. That's one of the best feelings around, and you'll end up doing that fairly often on the Thunderbolt, but only in between the times when you're manualing or popping off every single bump and lip in sight like an absolute goon.

That's what the black and red Rocky does - it's not any faster than other bikes, and especially most 29ers, but it could help some of us remember that you should get more points for fun than you do for going fast.


If you're more interested in bonus airs than the fastest line, you might be a fan of the Thunderbolt.


That attitude makes the Thunderbolt pretty decent in technical terrain, especially if you're good at throwing a bike around like you're a hungry killer whale who just caught a baby seal. Less blood and gore, hopefully, but you get the gist. But when speeds pick up or the ground gets rough, it's not as easy to live with as a 29er, or even a 29er with a bit less travel, and it just didn't feel as settled in those kinds of moments. More effort is required from both the brain and your body, and while the Rocky is a fun rig at 80-percent, it's when you're bouncing off your personal limits that the bike doesn't feel as confidence inspiring as I would have liked.

The revised rear suspension is certainly active and more sensitive than its predecessor - especially off the top of the stroke - something that's no doubt helped by sealed bearings all around (including the lower shock mount) that have things moving freer than they did when bushings were involved. However, there were times when the Fox shock felt like it was using too much of its stroke a bit too eagerly, but volume-reducing tokens are your friend in that case.

Faster and fatter riders will need to take the time to sort out the correct shock setup to get the most out of the Thunderbolt's rear-end.
One place the Thunderbolt did impress is in the corners. This thing loves 'em.

I felt like I was chasing the ideal geometry and suspension action when I was on the Thunderbolt, and while it certainly clicked at many points and in many places, it just didn't give me that 'Boom, there it is' feeling that I've found with Rocky's other bikes. It is, however, leaps ahead of the previous generation Thunderbolt, but it hasn't made the same step forward that new Instinct and Element platforms have compared to their predecessors.



Guerrilla Gravity Smash review
Production Priv e Shan N 5 Photo by James Lissimore
The Smash (left) has a bit more travel and bigger wheels, while the Shan No.5 (right) rolls on 27.5'' wheels and also has an extra 10mm over the Thunderbolt.


How Does it Compare?

Aside from Santa Cruz's new 5010 that I haven't had enough time on to really compare to the Thunderbolt, this travel bracket is filled with a lot of 29ers. And the one that comes to mind is the recently reviewed Smash that has an extra 10mm out back and is half a degree slacker. It's also a more capable climber, I'd argue, and more confidence inspiring on the way back down, especially when it's properly steep and rough. The Smash is heavier, sure, but I don't give a shit about that. Is the Thunderbolt more playful? Yup, it is, but a skilled rider can make most bikes do whatever they want.

The last 27.5'' wheeled bike that I spent a good deal of time on was Production Privée's Steel-Framed Shan N°5 that, being a relatively limited production run bike, is sort of an odd comparison. It's heavier than the Thunderbolt, too, but it's more capable on the descents. The Thunderbolt takes it on the climbs, of course, but that's not exactly a surprise.


The Thunderbolt has a well thought out spec that leaves little to no room for required changes.


Technical Report

Fox 34 Float Performance Fork: The Thunderbolt's 130mm-travel Fox fork asked nothing of me after the initial setup. It was smooth, the damping is spot-on, and the three-position compression lever makes sense for a bike like this that's going to see all sorts of different terrain.

Drivetrain Kudos: I'm not sure why bikes come with 30-tooth chainrings when they're also spec'd with 10-50 spread cassettes like the SRAM block on the back of the Thunderbolt, but I'm stoked to see Rocky go with a 34-tooth ring to get the most out of Eagle's range. If you're going to have the pie plate on the cassette, you can run a large chainring and still have a relatively easy gear, which was always the plan with Eagle, but us humans just like to default to the easiest possible setup, hence all these stock bikes running 30/10-50 drivetrain combos... Even though a 30-tooth ring is what was often combined with 10-42 spread cassettes. Anyway, good job to whoever spec'd the Thunderbolt's drivetrain.

Smart Spec: Other not flashy but smart things on the Thunderbolt include the Stan's Crest rims that suit the job perfectly, the 150mm dropper post squeezed onto a medium-sized frame thanks to the low seat tube, and the aforementioned tire choice.



Pros

+ Playful personality
+ Supple suspension action
+ So much adjustability
Cons

- Requires more effort to ride fast on difficult trails than a 29er
- Finicky suspension setup if you want to get the most out of it
- So much adjustability


Is this the bike for you?

This is a tough one. The Thunderbolt isn't a bad bike by any means, but its performance doesn't fire me up as the Instinct and Element did. But here's the thing: In my head, I'm constantly evaluating and comparing bikes and how they perform during Every. Single. Ride. At this point, it's essentially impossible for me to just go for a lap and not think about those things. It's sort of like the 'grass is always greener' scenario when you're dating someone in that if you're not entirely happy, you're often looking around and thinking how things could be different, better, or more exciting.

But when you're content, your eyes and thoughts won't wander nearly as often. And a lot of people will be more than content with the Thunderbolt, I do not doubt that, but I suspect that those are the type of people whose eyes and thoughts never wander, and who have a more laid-back approach to riding than I do. So, if that sounds like you, then the Thunderbolt might be the only grass you'll ever desire.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesMaybe I'm being a bit too harsh on the Thunderbolt, but it's just that there are a hell of a lot of killer bikes out there right now, including others in Rocky's catalog, so it's difficult to get fired up about it being just okay. A few years ago, the Thunderbolt would have been best in class, and that really underscores where we're at these days, which is a really good time to be a mountain biker but also a really difficult time to put together a standout bike. Mike Levy





4 Comments

  • + 1
 I ride an Intense Spider 275C, and what bothers me about this review is that Mike can't seem to appreciate this bike for what it is. It's not a monster climber or descender, it's a fun trail bike. 10mm more travel won't improve it, just change it (c.f. Recluse). Same with bigger hoops. This bike should be compared to the 5010 - light, flickable, fun. I'm not racing, nor doing hill climbs, I'm just having way more fun on my local trails than I ever would on a 29er. Just because you prefer a Mustang over a Miata doesn't mean the Miata isn't great for people who want exactly that. Vive la différence.
  • + 3
 All I want in life is a DH rig and a Thunderbolt. It's not about being fast, for me it's about having fun.
  • + 0
 The TunderBult. The ThunderButt. The BunderTholt. The BoltThunder. The I need sleep.
  • + 0
 This bike lacks the Thunder for a Thunderbolt.

Post a Comment



