Review: Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Carbon 70

Climbing

While it's far from slow, the Thunderbolt has more of an all-mountain feel to it than cross-country legs during long climbs. While it's far from slow, the Thunderbolt has more of an all-mountain feel to it than cross-country legs during long climbs.

If you're on rutty, technical trails, the slack setting (with 28mm of bottom bracket drop) might result in some pedal strikes until you get used to it, especially at 30-percent sag. For reference, the new Stumpy ST 27.5'' has the same bottom bracket drop, and it's not wildly low, but the 21mm and 13mm of the two steeper settings make the Thunderbolt much more well-rounded in locales that require some awareness about when a pedal is about to ricochet off a rock and put you on the ground.



The bike would be much less useful if its slack mode were its only mode, so while I'm not a big fan of adjustable geometry in general, and I moaned about it pretty good earlier in this review, I do prefer that adjustability over being locked into too-relaxed geo. And if you don't need to think about pedal strikes and tricky climbs, drop 'er down into the relaxed setting and be on your way.





The Thunderbolt prefers to play rather than smash out KOM attempts all day long. The Thunderbolt prefers to play rather than smash out KOM attempts all day long.

With supple, active suspension, roots like these were erased relatively well for how much travel the bike has. With supple, active suspension, roots like these were erased relatively well for how much travel the bike has.

With 130mm of travel and trail or cross-country-ish intentions, the Thunderbolt needs to be efficient and deliver plenty of traction to compete in a crowded category of high-end performers. It does check those boxes, but the black and red bike never felt like it was in a hurry with its Fox shock left wide open. Good thing I often use a handlebar-mounted stopwatch, though, because while the legs and lungs can lie to you, the clock is always loyal.The Thunderbolt felt active and like it was in no hurry to get anywhere, but the clock told me that was all in my head: It proved to be just as quick up my local hour-long fitness test as any other bike of similar ilk. Like a friend that's there for you regardless of all the mean things you say about him, the Float shock's pedal assist switch was there for me, too. I don't think I should feel like I need to reach for it while on a 130mm-travel bike, but I did exactly that fairly often. Placebo? Maybe, but half the battle is in the head.The supple rear-end helped the Crossmark tire on the back of the bike, no doubt, and while I was questioning Rocky's decision to put such a condition-specific tire on a bike that's made to go anywhere, the Maxxis rubber proved to be up for anything. If this were my bike, I might even replace it with another Crossmark once the stock one is worn down from too much skidding.So here's the deal: When it comes to trail bikes, I put just as much emphasis on climbing performance as I do on descending, and that probably puts me in the minority. It also means that I expect a lot from a 130mm-travel bike. If that sounds like you, then you might not be blown away by what the Rocky does on climbs, but if just being out on a ride makes you happier than a new PR, or if you aren't the type to session a mega-tricky climb until you clean it, I suspect that you'll get on just fine with the Thunderbolt.