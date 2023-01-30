Review: Rossignol Heretic - Not Quite Ready for Prime Time

Descending

Much like the uphill characteristics of the Heretic, the same is true when you point the bike downhill - there is a lot of movement from the suspension. The suspension does track the ground quite well and the thick rubber chainstay protector keeps noise to a minimum. That Horst-link suspension is a progressive system with plenty of movement at the beginning of the stroke that soaks up a lot of the high-frequency chatter and the air shock ramps up sufficiently for big hucks.That’s all well and good, that is until you apply the brakes and the rear suspension extends, pushing weight onto the front wheel when you least want it there. Although the rear wheel can remain active under braking, I find the change in geometry to be more problematic.Since the braking forces pitched the bike forward and the head angle wasn’t the slackest to begin with, I toyed with a 170mm fork for a couple of rides and found that it warded off that forward movement while braking. I actually preferred the balance of the 160mm fork since the rear suspension is progressive and changes the dynamic geometry quickly as it reaches the sag point. This action would suit someone who prefers a softer, more progressive fork than I do.The suspension rise became the least of my concerns when a loud chattering began in the suspension linkage after a fair amount of vertical descending and hard cornering. Looking at the rear triangle construction, where there's small-diameter tubing and no seat stay yoke, or cross brace, I wasn’t surprised when I found that the seatstay/rocker link pivot had given up the ghost. Even though the pivot hardware stayed tight, the bearings ovalized their seats. Whether that was due to the amount of flex in the stays or just poor machining tolerances, I could push the bearings out by hand.In their defense, Rossignol intentionally built the rear triangle to be laterally compliant after receiving feedback from their enduro team. Opinions about frame flex versus body fatigue can be a personal preference at such a high level of racing, but that shouldn't lead to frame reliability issues.Rossignol sent out a new rear triangle and I read into the 5-year limited warranty that would earn any original purchaser the same replacement frame components. The replacement rear triangle and links arrived with the bearings installed and new hardware. Mounting the parts was straightforward because the housing is routed externally, but I noticed more problems when the trunnion mount didn’t align with the shock. There was even play in the box-fresh chainstay pivot and a replacement rubber chainstay bumper was missing.In this day and age, even at this price point, that’s tough to look past. Bikes like the Specialized Status are much less expensive, at $3,000 USD, but are built to higher standard. Although it wasn’t a catastrophic failure, it's an issue that shouldn't occur in such a short period of time (or ever, for that matter).