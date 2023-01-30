Review: Rossignol Heretic - Not Quite Ready for Prime Time

Jan 30, 2023
by Matt Beer  

Photo Tom Richards
Review
Rossignol Heretic

WORDS: Matt Beer
PHOTOS: Tom Richards


What do skis and bikes have in common? Not that much besides being toys for going down hills on. Either way, Rossignol makes both types of equipment and the Heretic is their 160mm enduro bike that uses a Horst-Link suspension design. The Heretic is the most aggressive model bike in the Rossignol fleet and has been raced under a camouflage paint scheme by their EWS race team, The Bandits, for the last two seasons.

Reasonable pricing and trusted components earned the French brand positive comments when they relaunched their consumer direct sales model and an all-new mountain bike lineup in March, 2022.
Heretic Details

• Frame: 6061 aluminum
• Wheel sizes: XS, S 27.5" / M, L, XL 29"
• Horst-link suspension design
• Travel: 160 mm / 160 mm fork
• 64.5-degree head angle
• Chainstays: XS-S 435 mm / M-XL 445
• Size: XS, S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 16.11 kg / 35.52 lb
• Price: $4,699 USD
rossignol.com

We tested their $4,699 USD Heretic XT, the top-tier model, that uses a full aluminum frame with a 160mm RockShox ZEB Ultimate fork. As the name suggests, the build kit is loaded with the range of Shimano XT components, from the cranks and cassette, all the way through to the center lock hubs and rotors.


Photo Tom Richards


bigquotesRossignol looked to deliver with Heretic in a decent direct-to-consumer deal. Popular component choices and a straightforward alloy frame were appreciated by readers at the time of the launch. Unfortunately, a few frame members didn't hold up to the end of the bargain. Matt Beer




Photo Tom Richards

Frame Details

The Heretic's aluminum frame is fairly basic - there isn't any groundbreaking new construction methods or suspension designs to be seen here. The dull grey color choice doesn’t do much to tell you it’s their top-spec enduro bike either, although I'll take a muted paint scheme over a garish one any day. Keep in mind though, the bike does cost half as much as some other bikes that use a similar parts spec.

All of the specifications are fairly common, such as a Universal Derailleur Hanger, 148 Boost hub spacing, and sufficient chainstay padding. Under the top tube are bosses to bolt a tool onto and the frame has plenty of clearance inside the front triangle for a 650mL water bottle.

Following the internal cable routing down from the head tube, you'll see that the dropper post line takes a detour outside the BB junction. The brake and derailleur housing exit the BB junction below the main pivot and fasten to the chainstays. I had to add another zip tie on the seat stay to keep the zip tie out of the spokes and tapping the frame on descents.




Geometry


Rossignol has done their homework when it comes to scaling the Heretic sizing by building the XS and S bikes to roll on dual 27.5 wheels, whereas the three larger frames use a full 29er setup. Those five sizes start with reaches of 422 millimeters for the XS frame and grow exponentially; 432, 450, 477, and then 500mm for the XL. On our size L test bike, the seat tube length measured 460mm, which is quite high in comparison to other brands.

The smaller wheeled bikes run on a 435mm rear center and the 29ers are 10mm longer. The BB drop is also 10mm in difference, sitting at 20 and 30mm respectfully. All of the frames use the same seat and head tube angles.

There are no flip-chips to alter the geometry for a mullet setup, although some team members used a customer rocker link to achieve this. That places the seat and head tube angles at a reasonable 77 and contemporary 64.5 degrees.

Rossignol, like a few other brands, also scale the crank and stem length to the size of the frame, which, in my mind, doesn't add up. The stem is related to the steering dynamics which is dictated to the head angle. Why would the rider on the XS frame want faster steering from a shorter 40mm length stem? Especially considering that bike uses a quicker handling 27.5” front wheel. They will most likely cut the bars narrower than the rider on the XL frame, further speeding up the steering.

A similar thought goes along with the longer cranks on longer frames. As the front center grows, the break over angle - basically the chainring clearance - decreases making the rider more prone to pedal strikes, yet longer 175mm cranks are spec’d here.

Those two component choices are more of a specification talking point but are directly related to the geometry. Again, we’ve seen other brands follow a similar scaling pattern and that could be the next candidate for a deep dive article.


Photo Tom Richards

Suspension Design

The bike uses a Horst-Link suspension design, with the rearmost pivot located below the rear axle and the brake caliper mounted to the seat stay to help isolate the braking and pedalling forces. What did surprise me was the short 185 x 55mm trunnion mount shock. Squeezing 160mm out of the shorter Super Deluxe air shock means it has to work harder to control forces versus a 62.5 or 60mm shock that is traditionally used for that much rear wheel travel.

Specifications
Release Date 2022
Price $4699
Travel 160
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Fork RockShox ZEB Ultimate 160mm
Headset FSA No.57
Cassette Shimano XT 12spd
Crankarms Shimano XT 170
Chainguide E-Thirteen TRS
Bottom Bracket Shimano XT
Rear Derailleur Shimano XT 12spd
Chain Shimano XT 12spd
Shifter Pods Shimano XT 12spd
Handlebar E-Thirteen Plus 35
Stem E-Thirteen Plus 35 x 50mm
Grips Rossignol
Brakes Shimano XT 203mm CL rotors
Hubs Shimano XT
Rim E-Thirteen TRS Plus
Tires Maxxis EXO+ Assegai/ DHR II, MaxxTerra
Seat WTB Silverado
Seatpost KS LEV Integra 150mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Photo Tom Richards

Specifications

Scouring over the components list, the Heretic is of great value for $4,699 USD with a full Shimano XT build kit and RockShox Ultimate suspension. The entire drivetrain is of the Deore XT level, including the hubs which engage about every seven degrees.

If that's out your budget, there are two other Heretic price points that are even easier on the wallet at $2,799 for a Shimano Deore build kit, or $3,599 USD for a Deore build.

Where SRAM or Shimano parts aren’t used on the Heretic XT, E-thirteen takes care of the rims and controls. The KS LEV Integra seat post does the job but our size large was fitted with only 150 mm of drop. That could mean that some riders on a size large will have to fiddle with the post insertion height for each climb and descent or replace it with a longer option from the start.




Photo Tom Richards
RIDING THE
Heretic

Test Bike Setup

Unboxing and setting up the Rossignol Heretic from its consumer direct packaging was straightforward. There are instructions included for those less familiar with wrenching on bikes too. It’s a catch twenty-two with packaging; too much can seem wasteful, but there’s nothing worse than the bike arriving damaged from too little. I do think less bubble wrap could be used here, given that the bike was well secured inside the ginormous cardboard box.

Getting the suspension balanced on the Heretic right took longer than expected. At 30% sag the shock dipped into the initial part of the travel swiftly, so I increased the pressure to balance out the fork setup. Bumping up the pressure to 220 psi resulted in 28% sag and improved the front to rear balance. I landed on 90 psi in the Zeb, placed a 5mm spacer under the 35mm rise bar and called it a day.

There were a couple annoying bits about the setup. On the first climb I realized I needed the seat a touch higher. Although I tried to slide the housing through the frame to provide slack, the bends in the routing caused it to bind and I ended up with too much slack in the system.

Matt Beer
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 36
Height: 5'10" / 178 cm
Weight: 170 lb / 77 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mattb33r
Keeping air in the rear tire was also a challenge as I would also find out on my way up the road on my initial ride. Thankfully, I had brought along a pump, because I needed to stop multiple times along the ride to increase the pressure. I would later discover that rim tape was installed incorrectly, allowing air to escape.

Neither are expensive fixes, but for a bike that comes from a consumer direct brand the bike shouldn’t need this much attention on day one.


Photo Tom Richards

Climbing

Over the last few years, there’s been a strong convergence on geometry and anti-squat values for enduro bikes and the Heretic partially meets that trend. The Heretic features the commonly found 77-degree seat tube angle that places the rider in a comfortable position, but there is a heavy onus on the shock lockout to negate the rear shock from diving through the travel under pedalling forces.

Pedalling performance out of the saddle is less than ideal, and making your way through uphill rock gardens is challenging. You want the climb switch open so the suspension can harness traction, but the minute you push on the cranks to pedal kick forwards or up a stepped section of trail the balance of the bike is greatly affected. I’d describe this as swimming in the rear suspension. There’s simply a lot of movement, so while it’s very smooth across small bumps on the trail, any body inputs to push the bike up and over an obstacle saps energy as the shock oscillates.

When the climb switch is in use, the Heretic is an effective climber that can negotiate tight switchback corners and keeps the cranks clear of any obstacles on the trail, however, I did find another object to tag my feet on - the chainstays. They have a large outward bend near the rear pivots and the rubber protector also hangs in the way. Heel clearance is not a problem I normally encounter, so it was surprising to have this occur, especially considering that the Heretic doesn’t even use SuperBoost.


Photo Tom Richards

Descending

Much like the uphill characteristics of the Heretic, the same is true when you point the bike downhill - there is a lot of movement from the suspension. The suspension does track the ground quite well and the thick rubber chainstay protector keeps noise to a minimum. That Horst-link suspension is a progressive system with plenty of movement at the beginning of the stroke that soaks up a lot of the high-frequency chatter and the air shock ramps up sufficiently for big hucks.

That’s all well and good, that is until you apply the brakes and the rear suspension extends, pushing weight onto the front wheel when you least want it there. Although the rear wheel can remain active under braking, I find the change in geometry to be more problematic.

Since the braking forces pitched the bike forward and the head angle wasn’t the slackest to begin with, I toyed with a 170mm fork for a couple of rides and found that it warded off that forward movement while braking. I actually preferred the balance of the 160mm fork since the rear suspension is progressive and changes the dynamic geometry quickly as it reaches the sag point. This action would suit someone who prefers a softer, more progressive fork than I do.

The suspension rise became the least of my concerns when a loud chattering began in the suspension linkage after a fair amount of vertical descending and hard cornering. Looking at the rear triangle construction, where there's small-diameter tubing and no seat stay yoke, or cross brace, I wasn’t surprised when I found that the seatstay/rocker link pivot had given up the ghost. Even though the pivot hardware stayed tight, the bearings ovalized their seats. Whether that was due to the amount of flex in the stays or just poor machining tolerances, I could push the bearings out by hand.

In their defense, Rossignol intentionally built the rear triangle to be laterally compliant after receiving feedback from their enduro team. Opinions about frame flex versus body fatigue can be a personal preference at such a high level of racing, but that shouldn't lead to frame reliability issues.

Rossignol sent out a new rear triangle and I read into the 5-year limited warranty that would earn any original purchaser the same replacement frame components. The replacement rear triangle and links arrived with the bearings installed and new hardware. Mounting the parts was straightforward because the housing is routed externally, but I noticed more problems when the trunnion mount didn’t align with the shock. There was even play in the box-fresh chainstay pivot and a replacement rubber chainstay bumper was missing.

In this day and age, even at this price point, that’s tough to look past. Bikes like the Specialized Status are much less expensive, at $3,000 USD, but are built to higher standard. Although it wasn’t a catastrophic failure, it's an issue that shouldn't occur in such a short period of time (or ever, for that matter).


Photo Tom Richards

Technical Report

E-thirteen stem: The machined block can often be a bland or bold piece of equipment, depending on your tastes. Those low-profile clamps that sweep around the back of the E-thirteen Plus 35 stem make it one of my favorites on the market. I don’t hit my knees on my stem as often as I did when we rode short, 26” wheeled bikes, but I appreciate the clean lines. E-thirteen also uses T25 torx bolts that are less likely to round out.

Shimano XT Hubs: The Japanese giant doesn’t deviate from their ideas quickly. These XT hubs still use their preferred cup and cone bearing arrangement that allows you to adjust the preload on the bearings. The 7-degree engagement was totally adequate and the noise from the hub has a subtle, unobtrusive buzz, similar to DT Swiss’ Star Ratchet system. Truing the wheels did require some patience as the spoke heads turned in the hub flanges though.

Shimano brakes: It's old news by now, but the wandering bite point issue came back to haunt us, even with a solid bleed and centered pistons. I’m not sure how or why it happens, but Shimano brakes also seem to become contaminated much more often than other brakes. The pads were swapped out with freshies and the rotors were cleaned, but the lack of bite and squealing soon returned.


photo Tom Richards
Rossignol Heretic
Cotic RocketMax
Cotic RocketMax

How Does It Compare?

When the bike was up and running, the Heretic isn’t the most aggressive bike out there and rides somewhat like a long-legged trail bike with the stock 160mm fork. It’s more conservative compared to the other enduro bikes that I’ve ridden over the last two years.

The Cotic RocketMax primarily uses steel tubes, with the exception of the chainstay, placing the Heretic’s all-aluminum frame in the same ballpark weight. One substantial difference was the robustness of the RocketMax - none of the hardware on that frame even flinched.

There was also a strong, secure feeling about Cotic’s enduro bike that always begged to push harder. Less rise under braking and a 63.5-degree head angle earned it plenty of confidence to push harder on track. The small bump compliance and noise damping give the Heretic an edge in those areas, but that’s about all I can credit the Rossignol for.

Although the geometry is a touch conservative, namely the head tube angle, it’s not totally out in left field. Improvements could be made to the suspension kinematics to calm down the braking influences and reduce the progression for a more settled ride


Photo Tom Richards


Pros

+ Well gathered components package for Shimano fans
+ Supple suspension

Cons

- Braking shifts the rider's weight forward heavily
- Flexy, unreliable frame construction
- Seat tube is long for the frame size



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesCompeting with the main players in the industry for mid-priced bikes is surely challenging, but when you stamp your logo on the frame, that’s the last piece of the pie that should crumble. Rossignol could have been in the running for Value Bike of the Year winner with the Heretic XT if the frame was reliable. It’s a shame that such a well priced, widely-available bike didn’t live up to the basic needs of a modern enduro bike. Matt Beer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Rossignol Rossignol Heretic


22 Comments

  • 7 2
 So you're saying it's more of a Joseph Smith heretic, than a Jim Jones heretic?
  • 2 0
 "...has been raced under a camouflage paint scheme by their EWS race team, The Bandits, for the last two seasons."

The Bandits? A less organized group than the Syndicate and less threatening than The Mob.
  • 1 0
 The use of Rossignol bike to use the equipe de France (made in France) logo is interesting. Being a skier from the 60/70/80’s French made skis, boots, poles from multiple manufacturers proudly sported the rooster/ski crest.
Swiss made Rossignol skis had a circular Swiss flag in the tip.
The true logo for Rossignol has always been the stylized capital R with a circle.
Kids these days……
  • 1 0
 "The true logo for Rossignol has always been the stylized capital R with a circle"

Rooster or die. Get out of here with that stupid circle R!!!!
  • 1 0
 A good review of what might have been a promising budget option for some. Some pretty serious concessions for the savings.

Interesting that you've identified the XT build as a pro, but highlighted two specific issues/challenges connected directly to the XT parts (brakes and spoke/hub interface).

Editing could use some work- extra zip ties to keep zip ties out of the spokes and Deore builds for both $2799 or $3599... unless this is a new marketing model- don't overwhelm customers with spec choices, just let them choose from different prices for the same stuff.
  • 4 0
 That frame looks like it should have been released 5 or 6 years ago.
  • 2 0
 Flexy, unreliable frame construction is quite a big negative haha
  • 1 0
 how many will they sell seriously ? i dont understand why bike companies keep losing money !
  • 3 0
 ASTROssignol...
  • 1 0
 Ain't that a renewed Felt Redemption?
  • 1 0
 It has strong Cube/Radon vibes - who makes their frames?
  • 1 0
 @JohSch: No just looked into the Swoop 8.0, it is quite different. That Heretic is pure ASTRO.
  • 2 0
 rossignovalized bearings
  • 1 0
 So, hot garbage with decent XT bits?
  • 1 0
 Sounds like a right dogs dinner of a bike.
  • 1 0
 My dogs love dinner time. It's one of their favourite times of day.
  • 1 0
 Keep the components and melt that whole frame!
  • 1 0
 exponential reach growth would be truly something
  • 1 0
 Did you try to install an other shock with more compression tune ?
  • 1 0
 Rossigdull
  • 1 0
 Burn the Heretic!
Below threshold threads are hidden





