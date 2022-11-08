Review Roundup: 4 Mountain Bike Rain Jackets Tested

There are many options out there for mountain-bike-specific jackets; which ones stack up in real-world use? Apparently, it’s the blue ones.

There are good reasons the 7mesh Revelation jacket is over $100 more than anything else on this list.

7mesh Revelation | $475

The cut of the Revelation is the best of the bunch, splitting time between on-bike comfort and every-day usability. It’s a fine line to find with a material, like Gore-Tex, that doesn’t stretch.

The under-helmet hood works so much better than an over-helmet design. Just don’t look in the mirror.

Three snaps hold the hood on securely, easily operated with one hand. Forearm vents seem like a small touch, but make a world of difference as that area of the arm sees little ventilation otherwise.

The most used and abused jacket on test, the Endura MT500 is an absolute monster of a rain jacket.

Endura MT500 Waterproof Jacket II | $330

The internal cinch cord sits just above the tail of the jacket, tightening things up at the actual waist. This results in a better overall fit than a cinch at the hem.

The hood on the MT500 is decent, but gets a little restrictive over a helmet.

The ExoShell40 is very impressive. The small waterproof pocket on the left forearm, however, is something I could never find a good use for.

You want venting? The MT500 has venting. The front pockets double as extra, nearly full-length, vents.

A pullover rain jacket meant for mountain biking? Sign me up.

Patagonia Dirt Roamer Storm Jacket | $320

The Dirt Roamer Storm has a very, very relaxed cut, which helps with ventilation but will be overly baggy on some riders.

The plus-side of the baggy cut is that the hood works great and is not restrictive, and you can wear a hip pack under the jacket (you can’t even tell here, but it’s there) without any issue.

Left: The H2No fabric is great a keeping water out, but could have better breathability. Right: A fanny pack fits fine. Those side vents do open, but only about an inch wide and will let water in if it’s raining.

The only pocket on the Dirt Roamer is on the back, but is big enough for a phone or some snacks.

The Dakine Dewit is similar to the 7mesh Revelation in length, with long sleeves that give great overlap with winter gloves.

Dakine Dewit 20K 3L Jacket | $290

The back of the Dewit could be a bit longer when bent over the bike, but is still long enough to keep crud out of the back door.

Simple elastic cuffs are effective and give a good weather seal.

Small vents over either shoulder help move hot air out, but might get covered by backpack straps. The hood looks a bit silly on the Dewit, but gives great protection in high winds.

In the Real World

7mesh Revelation

Endura MT500

Patagonia Dirt Roamer Storm

Dakine Dewit 20K 3L