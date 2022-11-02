Review Roundup: 6 Flat Pedal Shoes Tested

Guess who?

fi’zi:k’ Gravita Versor | $140

The Gravita Versor feels light on the foot, but has good toe box protection for trail and light enduro riding.

The offset laces are distinctive, and quite comfortable as well.

A shoe not to be ignored, the 2FO rivals Five Ten Stealth rubber in outright grip.

Specialized 2FO Roost Canvas | $120

If you’re looking for an alternative to Five Ten, Specialized has stepped up.

The 2FO feels most similar to the regular Freerider, albeit with a much stiffer sole for hard riding.

Giro came out swinging with the Latch, a shoe that also matches the famed Stealth rubber in sheer grip.

Giro Latch | $150

The Latch is on the slim side of fit, when makes excellent on-bike feel but isn’t as roomy as some other shoes.

Minimal styling make the Latch attractive for off-bike encounters as well.

The evolution of the OG, the new Freerider Pro Mid VCS is an excellent performance-oriented flat shoe.

Five Ten Freerider Pro Mid VCS | $180

No laces, fewer problems. The ankle cuffs keeps out debris and you won’t be struggling to untie these with frozen fingers, come winter.

The small D3O patch on the ankle helps ward off crank strikes. It’s a small but useful feature.

The biggest gun here, the Hellion Elite has a ride feel unlike any other shoe.

Ride Concepts Hellion Elite | $150

With the additional D3O inserts in the shoe, but the Hellion Elite seems to mute harsh trail feedback better than other shoes. Hardtail rider take note.

The only downside to the Hellion Elite is that is can’t quite match other shoes here in terms of grip.

A foul-weather-specific shoe, the Trailcross GTX is unique in design and niche in application.

Five Ten Trailcross GTX | $200

The Stealth sole is as grippy as ever, and the altered lug pattern helps a touch when hiking.

While they won’t keep your feet dry from water dripping down your legs, they are waterproof everywhere else.