Review: San Util's Handmade Hip Packs are Durable & Lightweight

A few months ago, I published a Q&A article with San Util founder Adam Nicholson, a Colorado-based rider who began making hip packs and other riding bags in 2020 and has spent the last couple of years refining his designs and developing new products. I've had the opportunity to test out three editions of his Covert Hip Pack representing three different stages of development, and have spent the last several months putting them through the wringer in the Pacific Northwest.



As my daily driver, the most recent iteration of the Covert Hip Pack has been through a whole lot of rain, a few washing machine cycles, and some sun exposure. It's been overstuffed, under-packed, and everything in between for short rides and big epics alike.



Features & Construction





Covert Hip Pack

• Made-to-order with custom colors and materials• 2L capacity, "stuffable to 3L"• Xpac VX21, Dyneema, or 1000D Cordura• Magnetic Fidlock hip and top flap closures• One main compartment with a drawstring• Removable water bottle attachments on each side• Straps to hold a jacket or compress the load• Weight: 208g• MSRP: $115 USD, varies with customization• Online: San Util Design