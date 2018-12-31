PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Santa Cruz Bronson V3

Dec 31, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  

Santa Cruz Bronson
REVIEW
Santa Cruz Bronson


Reviewed by Mike Kazimer
Photos by Trevor Lyden


The new Santa Cruz Bronson took a page out of the Nomad's playbook, and version 3.0 of this all-mountain machine bears more than a passing resemblance to its longer travel sibling. It's still rolling on 27.5” wheels, and still has 150mm of travel, but along with the switch to a Nomad-style suspension layout, there have been a number of geometry tweaks to help it maintain its trail cred.

There are two different flavors of carbon frame – the top-of-the-line CC option, and the slightly heavier (but less expensive) C version, along with an aluminum model.

Our test bike came with the X01 build kit, which includes an X01 Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, SRAM Code RSC brakes, a Fox 36 GRIP2 fork, RockShox Super Deluxe shock, and carbon Reserve wheels. All that tallies up to an $8,199 price tag; swapping out the carbon hoops for alloy drops the price down to $7,000 USD. There's also a frame only option for $3,299, or the aluminum frame only can be purchased for $1,999.
Bronson X01 Carbon CC Details

• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
• Travel: 150mm
• Wheel size: 27.5"
• Frame construction: carbon fiber
• 65.1° or 65.4° head angle
• Chainstay length: 430mm
• Sizes: XS-XL
• Weight: 29.4 lb (13.3 kg) size large, w/o pedals
• Price: $8199 USD as tested
• Frame only: AL: $1999, CC: $3299
• Colors: Industry Blue, Primer Grey
• Lifetime frame warranty
www.santacruzbicycles.com


bigquotesThe Bronson delivers a balanced blend of playfulness and plowability... It's the sort of bike that encourages goofing off and finding creative line options rather than always going full throttle straight down the trail. Mike Kazimer


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Is This the Bike for You?
Pinkbike's Take


Santa Cruz Bronson





Santa Cruz Bronson
The Bronson has a one-piece swingarm, and the shock passes through a tunnel in the seat tube.


Construction and Features

Thanks in part to the new shock orientation, the Bronson has more standover clearance than ever before. The seat tube lengths have been also been shortened, which allows riders to run longer travel dropper posts, and makes it easier to bump up a size without running into any issues.

Santa Cruz have long been proponents of threaded bottom brackets, which is what you'll find here. There are also the 'de rigueur' ISCG 05 tabs, and a molded chainstay protector to keep things nice and quiet. Along with their lifetime frame warranty, Santa Cruz also have a lifetime warranty on the pivot bearings - if they ever wear out customers can fill out a form online and have fresh bearings headed their way within 48 hours.

There's a “Plus” version of the Bronson offered that comes with 2.6” tires front and rear mounted to 37mm internal width rims, or the regular option that has a 2.5” tire up front and a 2.4” tire in the rear. I'll get into the handling specifics a little later on, but for now, just know that there's plenty of room for big ol' tires; all the way up to 2.8” if you want to go that route.


Santa Cruz Bronson
Frame protection is in place around the bottom bracket and further up the downtube to protect from flying trail debris and shuttling induced damage.
Santa Cruz Bronson
A tiny fender shelters the Super Deluxe shock.




Santa Cruz Bronson 2019

Geometry & Sizing

The evolution of the Santa Cruz Bronson's geometry follows the longer and slacker trend that's still not finished yet. 67, 66, 65-degrees... Any guesses as to what the head angle of the 4th generation Bronson will be? The same progression applies to the reach numbers – they've increased by approximately 15mm with each iteration, and the latest version checks in at 460mm for a size large, which isn't super long, but it's not wildly short either.

To accompany that longer reach, Santa Cruz steepened Bronson's the seat tube angle to 75-degrees, compared to the 74-degree angle of its predecessor. The chainstay length was trimmed a tiny bit, and it now sits at a relatively short 430mm.

There is a flip chip that can be used to adjust the head angle by .3 degrees and the bottom bracket height by 4mm, but it'd take a super sensitive rider to notice the difference between those two settings.


Santa Cruz Bronson

by mikekazimer
Views: 500    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


Suspension Design

The move to a different suspension layout did more than just alter the Bronson's looks – the frame kinematics were changed as well. It's still a VPP design, with two counter-rotating links, but driving the shock from the lower link creates a consistent rising rate suspension curve. This helps keep the rear end behaving consistently throughout its travel, free from any mid-stroke wallowing.

Although it is possible to fit a coil shock on the Bronson, Santa Cruz designed it with air in mind; there's not really enough end-stroke ramp up to make a coil the best choice. There's also not quite enough clearance in the shock tunnel to fit a Float X2 or a Cane Creek DB air – those oversize air cans don't fit.



Specifications

Specifications
Price $8199
Travel 150mm
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Air RCT
Fork FOX 36 Float Performance Elite, 160mm
Headset Cane Creek 40 IS Integrated Headset
Cassette SRAM XG1295 Eagle 10-50T
Crankarms SRAM X1 Eagle Carbon 148 DUB, 32t
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle
Chain SRAM X01 Eagle 12 SPD
Shifter Pods SRAM X01 Eagle
Handlebar SCB AM Carbon
Stem Race Face Aeffect R 50mm
Grips Santa Cruz Palmdale Grips
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Hubs DT 350
Rim Santa Cruz Reserve 37 Carbon
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF, 27.5x 2.6" (F), DHR2 27.5 x 2.6" (R)
Seat WTB Silverado Team Saddle
Seatpost RockShox Reverb Stealth 31.6
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Santa Cruz Bronson










Santa Cruz Bronson
RIDING THE
Bronson
Rider: Alex Evans



Test Bike Setup

Other than trimming the bars down to 780mm, and swapping the 50mm stem out for one that measured 40mm I kept the Bronson in its stock configuration.

Inflating the RockShox Super Deluxe RCT to 185psi gave me 30% sag, and the three pre-installed volume spacers provided plenty of ramp up to prevent the shock from blowing through the last bit of its travel. It's possible to eke a little more end-stroke ramp up by removing 2 spacers and replacing them with one “Gnar” spacer, which is equivalent to 2.5 spacers, but that's the absolute maximum possible, and a step I never felt like I needed to take.

Up front, I ran 73 psi with one volume spacer in the Fox 36. LSC and HSC were set a few clicks in from fully open, and the rebound setting were within the range suggested by Fox for my weight.

Testing took place Bellingham, Washington, with multiple trips across the border to ride in Squamish and Whistler, BC, where it was called into action during the Pinkbike Field Test.


Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 36
Height: 5'11"
Inseam: 33"
Weight: 160 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Santa Cruz Bronson


Climbing

The switch to a new suspension layout didn't do anything to diminish the Bronson's climbing prowess. It's extremely calm under power, which means there's really no need to reach for that climb switch unless you've got a big stretch of pavement ahead of you. Efficient pedaling often comes at a price in the form of reduced traction, but that's not the case here – there's plenty of grip to keep the rear wheel tracking over slippery roots and greasy rocks.

That being said, for as well as the Bronson climbs, it still feels like you're sitting on top of 150mm of travel, and while it performs very well for its travel bracket, a shorter travel bike like the 5010 still has the edge when it comes to outright climbing quickness.

Santa Cruz didn't go super-steep with the Bronson's seat tube angle, but they didn't go crazy with the front center length either, a combo that created a comfortable position for my 5'11” height. That shorter overall length compared to some of the more stretched out options that we're starting to see does make the Bronson a little easier to handle at slower speeds. Compared to a bike like the Mondraker Foxy, which has the same amount of travel but a much longer wheelbase, it's easier to wriggle it through tight and tricky sections of trail.

Santa Cruz Bronson
Alex Evans doing a little bit of dirt work with those 2.6" tires.

Descending

I've been riding a bunch of extra-long and slack 29ers lately, and as much fun as that new-school geometry is, the Bronson's smaller wheels and slightly less sprawling dimensions give it a level of maneuverability that's very easy to get along with. I felt right at home from the moment the tires touched dirt; there was no need to adapt my riding style or learn to live with any handling quirks.

The Bronson delivers a balanced blend of playfulness and plowability. It's easy to pop up and over obstacles and to stuff the back wheel into tight turns, but there's also plenty of travel on tap for rougher sections of trail. It's the sort of bike that encourages goofing off and finding creative line options rather than always going full throttle straight down the trail.

Compared to the Hightower LT, Santa Cruz's 150mm 29er, or the previous Bronson for that matter, the new Bronson has an even plusher, more bottomless feel. There's no sudden harshness or spiking as you approach the end of the travel – the ramp-up is very smooth and controlled no matter how big the hit.

Cornering was especially enjoyable on the grey machine – the bike's center of gravity is nice and low, which makes it possible to really drive the back end through a turn. The Bronson has a planted, surefootedness to it that makes it possible to stay centered and in control with minimal effort on high speed, rough sections of trail.


Santa Cruz Bronson




Santa Cruz Bronson
Kona Process 153 CR

How does it compare?

Kona's Process 153 CR 27.5 falls into the same category as the Bronson – it's a rugged all-mountain rig through and through. On paper, it's a little longer up front, with a 475mm reach vs. the Bronson's 455mm on a size large, and a little shorter out back, with 425mm chainstays vs. 430mm on the Santa Cruz. The 153's 66-degree head angle is also one degree steeper than the Bronson.

Climbing: The Process is a decent climber, but it's not quite at the same level as the Bronson. The Kona's 76-degree seat angle makes for a comfortable seated position, but there's a little more rear suspension movement under power, and it doesn't feel quite as efficient.

Descending: Both bikes can handle a generous serving of gnar, and there's no clear winner when it comes to deciding which bike is the more capable descender. However, I did have a few moments on the Process where I felt like the back end was squirting out from underneath me. There are plenty of short chainstay fans out there, but the combo of a longer front center and shorter back end made the Process feel a touch unbalanced at times, something I didn't experience on the Bronson.

The Process also feels stiffer, which, again, can be seen as a pro or a con depending on your personal preference. For me, the Bronson's overall feel was more to my liking. It's certainly not flexy, but it felt more compliant and comfortable at higher speeds on rough terrain. I'm also on the lighter side of the spectrum – bigger riders may like the 153's beefiness.

The Process is also a little heavier – Kona didn't hold back on the amount of carbon the used for the front triangle – but the frame only price is $200 cheaper than the Bronson, likely due in part to the use of aluminum rather than carbon for the chainstays.

What about the Nomad?

The Nomad and the Bronson share very similar geometry numbers, and weigh nearly the same, but they have two different personalities on the trail. If my rides typically involved shuttle or chairlift rides, or if descending was my number one priority, the 170mm Nomad would be my pick. That extra travel gives it the edge over the Bronson when it comes to pure DH runs.

But for rides that involve more than just gravity-fueled fun, I'd go with the Bronson. It feels livelier and quicker in more rolling terrain, and it's more enjoyable to pilot it through techy climbs than the Nomad.

Santa Cruz Nomad 4


Santa Cruz Bronson
Santa Cruz Bronson


Technical Report

Tire size: I spent time on the Bronson with 2.6” tires front and rear mounted to Reserve 37mm rims, and with a 2.5” tire up front and a 2.4” tire in the back on Reserve 30 rims (that's a nice mix of imperial and metric measurements...). Those may not seem like massive differences, but it was very noticeable on the trail. The 2.6” tires mute the small vibrations a little bit more, but the bike felt less precise while cornering and when maneuvering through tighter sections. Personally, I'd go with the 30mm rims and 2.5 / 2.4” combination, but I could see the bigger rims and rubber being popular with riders looking for the most forgiving and comfortable ride possible.

Reserve carbon rims: Adding carbon rims raise the price of the Bronson by $1,200, but you could always use the fact that they have a lifetime warranty to help justify shelling out that extra dough. They also have a nice ride feel, with plenty of stiffness, but not so much that it feels like your teeth are going to get rattle out of your had. Our test wheelsets withstood plenty of hard hits, emerging unscathed other than a few scuff marks, and they only needed a minor truing over the course of the test period. Personally, I'd stick with alloy, especially if I was planning on doing any racing.

Fox 36 GRIP2 fork / RockShox Super Deluxe shock: Not too many companies spec a fork from one major company and a shock from another, but in this case, the decision paid off. The suspension components work very well together and are a large part of the reason why the Bronson feels as good as it does charging through rough terrain.

SRAM Code RSC brakes: At the risk of sounding like a broken record, SRAM's Code RSC brakes delivered plenty of power and excellent modulation – they're an ideal match for the type of trails the Bronson is built to handle.


Santa Cruz Bronson


Pros

+ Outstanding blend of plush and playful
+ Ideal all-rounder for riders who prefer technical trails
+ Build kit leaves little to be desired
Cons

- Taller riders may want even more reach





Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesYou know that moment when jeans have achieved their ideal state of broken-in-ness? That period of time where they fit perfectly, right before the knees get holes in them and the back pockets start to tear? The Bronson is that feeling in bike form. It's extremely easy to get along with, a do-it-all machine that can be used for anything from enduro racing to big days in the backcountry.  Mike Kazimer






Must Read This Week
Field Test: 12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion
90242 views
Neko Mulally Has Been Testing a 27.5 / 29 Wheeled Frankenbike
52373 views
Custom Build: a Pony Express Van Inspired, Totally Over-the-Top Kona Process 153 29er
46980 views
Lee McCormack's Guide to Perfect Bike Set-Up
41457 views
Friday Fails #50 - The Best Mountain Bike Fails of the Year
39498 views
Tech Talks: Dropper Seat Posts - To Clamp Or Not To Clamp?
36422 views
7 Things We've Learned in 2018
24639 views
Video: Marco Osborne Joins Transition Bicycles
23332 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036284
Mobile Version of Website