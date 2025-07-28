Powered by Outside

Review: 2025 Santa Cruz Bullit eMTB

Jul 28, 2025
by Dario DiGiulio  


Last year, Santa Cruz made their most significant departure from the VPP suspension platform with the release of the Vala, their all-mountain eMTB. This year's release of the Bullit builds on the Vala's precedent, pushing the Horst-link platform to the 170mm mark.

The bike may share an identical motor and battery spec with its' smaller sibling, but the intended use case is definitely catered towards a narrower band of riders.

Carbon fiber, mixed wheels, and 170mm of travel is the case across all 5 sizes of the Bullit, regardless of the build kit you choose. All the bikes come in under 50 pounds in the Medium size as well, which is pretty impressive considering the power and travel on tap.
Bullit GX AXS Details

• 170mm frame travel, 170mm fork
• Mixed wheels 27.5"/29"
• C carbon frame
• 63.6° head angle
• 600Wh battery
• 85 Nm torque, 600 W max power
• High/low and progression flip chips
• Price: $9,949 USD
• Weight: 50.0lb / 22.7kg (XL bike)
santacruzbicycles.com

photo

photo


bigquotesSanta Cruz did a great job updating the Bullit to suit riders looking to lap the gnarliest terrain around.Dario DiGiulio




photo

Frame Details

Santa Cruz is offering the Bullit in both C and CC frame options, which differentiate in weight and the ability to run a cable-actuated drivetrain. The latter may bug some, but luckily the C level frame is functionally identical and just as available. Other frame details are as well integrated as you'd expect of the brand, with an easily accessed geometry flip chip at the seatstay-rocker link pivot point, and a small progression flip chip at the lower shock mount. All of the hardware is easy to nip up with a multitool, though I've had no issues with bolts coming loose over the test so far.

Thanks to the move to a Horst link suspension layout, dropper insertion is massive on the bike, with a 240mm easily fitting in the XL I've been testing. Water bottle fitment is also a breeze, with room for either a large bottle or a Bosch PowerMore bolt-on battery pack. That boost pack will give you an extra 250Wh of juice, if the stock 600Wh isn't enough.

Otherwise, the frame is pleasantly simple. The 600Wh battery is hard-mounted, and doesn't feature any hot swap potential, but is also perfectly quiet and feels solid. The Bosch CX motor is similarly quiet, with a pretty light whine compared to most of the other full-power options out there. The 85Nm max torque feels accessible and easy to control, and the 600W max power gets you up some pretty ridiculous pitches with ease. I'm a big fan of the controls integration Bosch created, with a Bluetooth remote that's easy to access without being in the way of your dropper or grip.

photo

Geometry

Like just about every Santa Cruz out there, the Bullit features a high/low flip chip to adjust the geometry of the bike. I'll refer to things in the high mode, as that's where I've preferred things recently. The head angle sits at 63.6°, and the seat angle at 78.7°, with an effective angle of around 77.4° for the average pedaling height.

Reach figures range from 435mm on the Small to 525mm on the Extra Large, with 20mm gaps through the middle three sizes. Stack heights range from 622-670mm, with larger jumps as you climb up the size range. Rear center lengths grow by 3mm per size, from 440-452mm.

I've been riding the XL bike, and have been pretty pleased with the fit overall. I'm running the stem up at the top of the steer tube to gain a bit more stack, but otherwise haven't had to fuss with much. One detail worth noting that feels geometry adjacent is the stock crank length on the bikes, with stubby 155mm arms across the board. As the bike dynamically rides pretty low, this makes a big difference in how easily you can pedal the hog up tech climbs, and allows for some pretty goofy uphill maneuvers.

photo
Stubby 155mm cranks.
photo
Flip chipper.

photo

Suspension Design

The big news came with the Vala, but it's just as significant on this front. Santa Cruz chose to forgo their long-synonymous VPP suspension layout in favor of the more common Horst link design, primarily due to packaging constraints and desired kinematic outputs. The engineers at Santa Cruz have been able to eke out some impressive performance from the VPP system, but there are some inherent benefits to a 4-bar design like the one used here. The performance while braking feels optimized for the use case, and the different pedaling characteristic suits the eMTB context nicely.

Folks who want to toy with suspension feel will be able to adjust the progression via a simple flip chip at the lower shock mount, with a Hi/Lo progression mode to suit different terrain, riding styles, and shock choices. I generally preferred the Lo progression mode, as the sensation of support felt more consistent in the top end of travel, with enough progression to avoid any harsh bottom-outs. The Hi progression mode is noticeably softer initially, and had me firming compression at the shock to find a happier balance, with sag set at the same level. Though none of the builds come with a coil shock, the higher progression mode will probably suit that linear shock feel, though really I don't think the bike needs help with the sensitivity you get out of a coil shock.

I reached out to Kiran MacKinnon, Santa Cruz's PM of Suspension and Ride Quality, to get a sense of how the Bullit stacks up to their broader lineup of bikes.
bigquotesThe Bullit's leverage has a familiar Santa Cruz feel to it, being quite straight and progressive. The curve has a small amount of what we call "belly" in the shape which gives the bike increased ride height without building too much feedback once the bike is deeper in the travel. We enjoy consistency, so whatever shapes we employ to the leverage curve are intentional and used pretty sparingly.

We believe in low anti-squat values to allow the suspension to move with limited interference from the drivetrain, both for descending and climbing traction. The Bullit has a low and regressive anti-squat figure to help the bike remain stable in pedaling segments of travel, but also reduce drivetrain interference on bigger hits. In taller gears on the cassette, the Bullit intentionally produces lower anti-squat values to further descending sensitivity compared to shorter gears, which produce higher values for climbing support.

Anti-rise is very consistent as the Bullit uses travel. We targeted a 70% AR value which strikes what we think is a nice balance between sensitivity and geo preservation. When tuning anti-rise, we're also looking for a value high enough to provide a platform for the rider to push into when slowing the bike quickly.Kiran MacKinnon

photo
One-piece link.
photo
Progression flipper.

photo

Motor & Battery Details

The Bullit relies on Bosch's CX motor and 600Wh battery to propel you up the hill, with no alternative battery size available. This detail is sure to frustrate some, but was settled on deliberately to try to balance weight, maneuverability, and range. I found the bike's range to be adequate for my usage, netting about 4000-5000' of gain over rides in the mid-20 mile range. You can strap a PowerMore battery to the bottle cage mount, adding 250Wh of juice to the equation. The mount is fairly secure, but can wiggle around a bit on very rough descents.

Bosch's motor is tunable via their app, which connects easily to the bike via Bluetooth. I never found the need to alter my settings from the stock setup, as their pre-loaded modes offer a great array of boost profiles. The Turbo and eMTB modes were my most often used, and despite the meaningless naming scheme, the colors make it easy to know where you sit in the range.

The wireless remote keeps the cockpit relatively clutter-free, and never had issue connecting to the bike's brain to make mode changes. Bosch did a good job of keeping their head unit simple, with battery life and mode indication that don't distract and provide unnecessary fluff. Some might want to see more details, but I prefer the basic display.

photo
Red means fast.
photo
Wireless remote for a cleaner cockpit.

I had the opportunity to ride Bosch's updated power profile on the Bullit, which takes the stock profile (85Nm torque, 600W power, 340% assistance) and kicks things up a notch (100Nm torque, 750W power, 400% assistance). The increased power is noticeable and impressive, but doesn't make the bike feel too outlandish - it's just an appreciable increase in the speed you can carry up steep sections of trail and road. I think the stock settings are better for my use case, as I'd rather save a bit of battery for more vertical gain, rather than spend it on the uphill speed to get there.

Regardless of modes or settings, the Bosch CX motor is impressively quiet, with only a soft whine to let you know that you're being augmented by the machine. The motor and battery are both silent on the descent, and I had no issues with any components coming loose over the course of the test - Santa Cruz definitely packaged thing nicely on this front.


Specifications
Release Date 2025
Price $9949
Travel 170mm
Rear Shock FOX Float X Performance Elite, 205x65
Fork Fox 38 Float Performance Elite, Grip X2, 170mm
Headset Cane Creek 50 IS Integrated Headset
Cassette SRAM XS 1275 Eagle T-Type, 10-52t
Crankarms SRAM GX Eagle Cranks, 155mm
Chainguide OneUp Chainguide
Bottom Bracket N/A
Pedals N/A
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX Eagle AXS T-Type, 12spd
Chain SRAM GX Eagle AXS T-Type, 12spd
Front Derailleur N/A
Shifter Pods SRAM AXS Pod
Handlebar OneUp Aluminum Bar, 35mm Rise, 800mm
Stem OneUp Stem, 42mm
Grips Santa Cruz Bicycles House Grips
Brakes SRAM Maven Bronze
Wheelset Reserve 30|HD AL 6069
Hubs E13 SL E-Spec, 6-Bolt, 32h
Rim Reserve 30|HD AL 6069
Tires Maxxis Assegai / DHRII, Double Down
Seat SDG Bel-Air V3 Max Lux-Alloy Atmos
Seatpost OneUp Dropper Post, 31.6, 240mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



photo

photo

photo



photo
RIDING THE
Bullit

Test Bike Setup

Santa Cruz does a very good job of recommending a baseline suspension pressure for just about every bike in their lineup, and I tend to find that they work quite well for me. On the Bullit, I ended up a shade over the recommended pressure, running 207psi in the Float X shock. I'll dig into this later, but I generally preferred the bike in the Lo leverage setting, despite playing with pressures and volume in both chip settings. High and Low geometry modes both felt usable to me, but the High suited my preferred handling characteristics a bit more, so I ended up erring towards that setting more often.

The only component I changed through the testing period was the handlebar, opting for a 40mm rise option to get a bit more front end height than the stock 35mm bar.


Dario DiGiulio
Dario DiGiulio
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Height: 6'3" / 191cm
Inseam: 34" / 86cm
Weight: 185 lbs / 81.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @danger_dario


Testing Info

I think the Bullit feels best when pushed hard, be it on big features or rough natural terrain. I can imagine a lot of people using the bike to replace a shuttle truck to get a few laps of proper descents, and do some woodsy exploring to boot.

photo


Climbing

First a note on the Bosch CX motor, as that's obviously core to the function of this bike. I've had the opportunity to ride the Bullit with Bosch's new higher-power settings update, which increases the max torque to 100 Nm and the power to 750 watts, and found the extra boost impressive, but not critical to performance. I get along very well with the stock power output you can achieve with the motor set to eMTB+ and Race modes, and prefer to preserve a bit of battery if possible. You don't need to go through any weird relearning process to hit the right cadence for speed, and the power output feels natural and intuitive.

The Bullit's uphill handling feels balanced and easy to control, even when rallying the bike up the stupidest climbs. Where the Vala felt nimble and easy to bop around on standard technical climbs, the Bullit feels more tuned to scrape up steeper, looser, and less bike-optimized climbs without requiring too much body english. A longer rear center and steeper seat angle both go a long way in achieving this, with the added bonus of some stubby 155mm cranks to help you keep spinning even as the walls of the ruts close around you.

Like any well-tuned Horst link bike, the Bullit provides a good amount of grip at the rear wheel under power, and still provides enough support to keep you from getting too backseat when things tip up. I had an easier time getting this bike up unfriendly climbs than just about any other eMTB I've ridden, thanks in large part to the predictability and neutral body position. 170mm of travel and a motor doesn't hurt either.

photo


Descending

The Bullit is an impressively comfortable bike. The well-tuned suspension and forgiving frame flex are both to thank here, with a nod due to the components spec, specifically the wheels and tires. The bike takes big hits very nicely, and stays composed through very rough terrain without requiring too much input to maintain a line and set up for the next corner.

I'd strongly recommend playing with the geometry and suspension settings to figure out which you prefer, as the ride feel is distinct depending on where you end up in those settings. I found myself consistently preferring the High geometry position and the Lo leverage setting, even on very steep and feature-heavy trails. The handling of a slightly steeper head angle and forward weight bias made the bike a bit easier to wrestle through tricky lines, even though I did prefer the rider area and stack height of the Low geo position. High with a taller handlebar was a solid half measure, and worked well for me.

As to the suspension settings, I erred on the Lo mode due mostly to how supportive and predictable it felt. The two settings aren't worlds apart, but the Hi mode feels like it uses more travel more often, giving good passive grip and a nice dynamic sag position for those not actively pressing through the pedals in most compressions. On the other hand, the Lo mode felt more like you could generate grip with dynamic riding, pressing the bike through corners and compressions without sacrificing stability or ride height quite as much. Again, not a drastic difference, but I'm trying to characterize the two in a distinct way. Even if you were to swap a coil shock in place of the well-tuned stock option, I'd consider trying both modes to see which leverage option plays best with your riding style.

photo

Santa Cruz tends to do a very good job of delivering a neutral geometry that handles nicely and maintains a balanced feel, and that holds true with the Bullit. The bike feels intuitive and easy to get up to speed on, and does a good job of hitting figures that should be comfortable for a wide variety of people and places. Personally, I'd love to ride a version of the bike that pushed some of the figures a little further, but I didn't struggle to get comfortable with the bike as is. More on that geo in the Comparisons section, if you want to peek down the rabbit hole.

Though nearly all my time was spent on the GX AXS build you see here, I did have the opportunity to ride the highest-end build kit option, lovingly known as XO AXS RSV. The major differentiator of that build in my experience was the Float X2 shock, and Reserve carbon wheel spec. The X2 allows for more adjustment fidelity, namely the ability to control high-speed compression and rebound - both useful on a bike that you can put into some pretty high-amplitude situations. I think most people will be well served by the Float X that shows up on all other builds, but some might like having the extra control and damping on offer from the X2. The carbon wheels offer a more energetic ride feel, damping less of the chattery inputs on trail but giving more energy back in corners and heavy compressions. As noted later on, the aluminum wheels held up admirably well, but a burly set of carbon hoops can keep on trucking remarkably well.

It should come as no surprise that the Bullit isn't terribly exciting on mellow trails - it's simply not meant for that. I'm sure it'll be seen all over the map, but in my mind this is a bike for the special places where pedal-accessible terrain really warrants all the bike you can get. You know who you are.

photo

Vala vs. Bullit

From my review of the Vala:

bigquotesPart of the reason I ride e-bikes at all is to try to improve skills through the extra riding you can get, so in a way the Vala's sharper handling was a boon to this goal. I realize that's not everyone's intent with getting an eMTB, but hopefully you have a fairly accurate sense of why you're purchasing a very expensive motorized bike before you do so. If all-out capability is the goal, and you're looking to drag brake down the steepest trails around, Santa Cruz's new Bullit is probably the better option.

I think the Bullit is a bit more location dependent, where the Vala will probably suit a wider swath of riders and terrain. Despite the longer travel, the Bullit doesn't add much weight, but the geometry is a bit more sprawled out, and the suspension feel biases more towards terrain that can really push a bike.

Adding to that, I think the Bullit is ultimately more of a niche offering than the Vala - or so it should be. The Vala will better serve more people in more places, while the Bullit should be reserved for trails where you can really tap into the bike's potential. This is somewhat true of most long-travel bikes, but in the Bullit's case it feels underwhelming on mellower trails and smoother terrain. For those looking to maximize fun over capability, I'd definitely lean towards the Vala.


photo
Santa Cruz Bullit
photo
GasGas ECC 6

How does it compare?

The GasGas ECC 6 was a very unique bike, and though it had some weak points as a do-everything long travel eMTB, there were moments of greatness that feel worth comparing here. That bike's stability at high speed and ability to generate grip are phenomenal, and make up for the awkward and demanding slower speed handling. I think the Bullit falls behind on all-out stability and front wheel grip, but does a far better job of remaining balanced across the spectrum of riding situations. Those looking for a bike that feels like a bike will probably be happier more often on the Bullit, but if you have fast trails and a penchant for speed, the GasGas is worth a look.

Though the Bullit's geometry feels like a solid package for most riders, there are some elements of the GasGas I'd be curious to integrate on the Santa Cruz to see how much further you could take things. The ECC 6 has a 20mm taller stack height than the Bullit, and features a 20mm longer chainstay - both giving the rider more room to move in the chassis without upsetting the balance and weight bias between the wheels. Though not motorized, the Frameworks Enduro Bike I've been riding a lot errs closer to the GasGas in this way, and also manages rider input in a way that I prefer.

The extreme geometry of the GasGas combined with a 29" rear wheel made for a full package that was hard to handle in the steepest trail situations, but I do think a mixed wheel setup would improve things greatly on that front. The less-supportive suspension feel of that bike also made for some unusual handling, where the Bullit manages its travel very nicely.

Overall, I think the Bullit with a higher bar (as I've been riding it) is a great middle ground, and keeps the handling easy for more riders in more situations. My curiosity is more to do with the upper limit potential of the bike, where there's always room for improvement.

photo

Which Model is the Best Value?

With only four models on tap, the choice is pretty easy here. The Bullit 90 is essentially identical to the GX AXS build I rode, but with a mechanical Transmission drivetrain and Maven Base brakes. Those Base model brakes' light lever action might make them better than the Bronze option for some riders, and the shifting performance of the Eagle 90 drivetrain is functionally the same as its wireless counterpart. As you'll see below, the 30|HD AL wheels have been impressive, and complement the ride feel of the Bullit nicely.

I wish there was a cheaper build that featured the Performance Series Elite version of the Float X2 shock, but ultimately I don't have too many complaints about the Float X that all but the nicest kit include. Being able to control high-speed rebound and compression allows for some marginal gains on composure and comfort, but the complication might not be worth the cash for most.

photo

Technical Report

Maxxis DoubleDown Tires: I can imagine some folks complaining about the lack of a DH casing on at least the back of this bike, but I'm here to give the DoubleDowns some defense. I ran these tires through the duration of the test, and found that the casing was plenty sturdy for the majority of riding I did on the Bullit. Beyond that, I think they add something when it comes to compliance and comfort, which when paired with the alloy wheels and less-than-rigid chassis, makes for a very comfy package.

Reserve 30|HD AL Wheelset: I expected these wheels to show some serious wear by the end of the test period, but they continued to impress through to the very end. The rims held true, tension remained consistent, and they provided a nice ride feel that balanced sturdiness with a bit of give in rougher bits of riding. Beyond some tensioning here and there, they were maintenance free, and held up remarkably well.

The only complaint I had was due to the front hub, which had a tendency to creak and ping while rolling along. The sound was similar to the settling noise you get from spoke nipples, but never went away and seemed to be emanating from the spoke-flange interface. It didn't yield any riding issues, just some annoying noise if you were listening for it.

photo


Pros

+ Stellar suspension performance
+ Impressively reliable frame and electronics
+ No-fuss build kit
+ Impressive climbing abilities


Cons

- Battery capacity will disappoint some (but a range extender is available)
- Taller riders may want even more stack & longer chainstays


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesSanta Cruz did a great job updating the Bullit to suit riders looking to lap the gnarliest terrain around. The suspension is adaptable and offers a great balance of support and grip, and though the geometry could be taken a shade further, it still offers an intuitive ride that feels well suited to steep and feature-heavy trails. Dario DiGiulio






Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz Bullit


Author Info:
Dario-DiGiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
380 articles
Report
