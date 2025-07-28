Review: 2025 Santa Cruz Bullit eMTB

Descending
The Bullit is an impressively comfortable bike. The well-tuned suspension and forgiving frame flex are both to thank here, with a nod due to the components spec, specifically the wheels and tires. The bike takes big hits very nicely, and stays composed through very rough terrain without requiring too much input to maintain a line and set up for the next corner.
I'd strongly recommend playing with the geometry and suspension settings to figure out which you prefer, as the ride feel is distinct depending on where you end up in those settings. I found myself consistently preferring the High geometry position and the Lo leverage setting, even on very steep and feature-heavy trails. The handling of a slightly steeper head angle and forward weight bias made the bike a bit easier to wrestle through tricky lines, even though I did prefer the rider area and stack height of the Low geo position. High with a taller handlebar was a solid half measure, and worked well for me.
As to the suspension settings, I erred on the Lo mode due mostly to how supportive and predictable it felt. The two settings aren't worlds apart, but the Hi mode feels like it uses more travel more often, giving good passive grip and a nice dynamic sag position for those not actively pressing through the pedals in most compressions. On the other hand, the Lo mode felt more like you could generate grip with dynamic riding, pressing the bike through corners and compressions without sacrificing stability or ride height quite as much. Again, not a drastic difference, but I'm trying to characterize the two in a distinct way. Even if you were to swap a coil shock in place of the well-tuned stock option, I'd consider trying both modes to see which leverage option plays best with your riding style.
Santa Cruz tends to do a very good job of delivering a neutral geometry that handles nicely and maintains a balanced feel, and that holds true with the Bullit. The bike feels intuitive and easy to get up to speed on, and does a good job of hitting figures that should be comfortable for a wide variety of people and places. Personally, I'd love to ride a version of the bike that pushed some of the figures a little further, but I didn't struggle to get comfortable with the bike as is. More on that geo in the Comparisons section, if you want to peek down the rabbit hole.
Though nearly all my time was spent on the GX AXS build you see here, I did have the opportunity to ride the highest-end build kit option, lovingly known as XO AXS RSV. The major differentiator of that build in my experience was the Float X2 shock, and Reserve carbon wheel spec. The X2 allows for more adjustment fidelity, namely the ability to control high-speed compression and rebound - both useful on a bike that you can put into some pretty high-amplitude situations. I think most people will be well served by the Float X that shows up on all other builds, but some might like having the extra control and damping on offer from the X2. The carbon wheels offer a more energetic ride feel, damping less of the chattery inputs on trail but giving more energy back in corners and heavy compressions. As noted later on, the aluminum wheels held up admirably well, but a burly set of carbon hoops can keep on trucking remarkably well.
It should come as no surprise that the Bullit isn't terribly exciting on mellow trails - it's simply not meant for that. I'm sure it'll be seen all over the map, but in my mind this is a bike for the special places where pedal-accessible terrain really warrants all the bike you can get. You know who you are.
From my review of the Vala:
|Part of the reason I ride e-bikes at all is to try to improve skills through the extra riding you can get, so in a way the Vala's sharper handling was a boon to this goal. I realize that's not everyone's intent with getting an eMTB, but hopefully you have a fairly accurate sense of why you're purchasing a very expensive motorized bike before you do so. If all-out capability is the goal, and you're looking to drag brake down the steepest trails around, Santa Cruz's new Bullit is probably the better option.
I think the Bullit is a bit more location dependent, where the Vala will probably suit a wider swath of riders and terrain. Despite the longer travel, the Bullit doesn't add much weight, but the geometry is a bit more sprawled out, and the suspension feel biases more towards terrain that can really push a bike.
Adding to that, I think the Bullit is ultimately more of a niche offering than the Vala - or so it should be. The Vala will better serve more people in more places, while the Bullit should be reserved for trails where you can really tap into the bike's potential. This is somewhat true of most long-travel bikes, but in the Bullit's case it feels underwhelming on mellower trails and smoother terrain. For those looking to maximize fun over capability, I'd definitely lean towards the Vala.
In the air, I can definitely get the back of my Spider moving more easily over jumps than the rise, so the weight of and perhaps the pendulum effect possibly matters more there.
At my size (same height but 220) moar battery is better… I’ve never regretted sizing up the capacity. As a percentage of my overall “system weight”, the extra few lbs of battery is only a small change. For me, a 55 lb bike is tossed around with the same effort as a 50 lb one.
But the top of the line Decoy is equivalent to their top line Santa Cruz in parts, same suspension, both have carbon rims, we have the high-end ram transmission and both have a carbon bar.
I don’t know if a second range extender would work, but it seems like a perfect solution to have smaller additional batteries for longer days. I don’t see why the hate for the 600w battery
1. Executing the latest VPP linkage layout on an eBike is impossible. The links and shock would go where the motor does. Yes, there are other linkage layouts but you won’t get the ride quality of the latest Bronson/Hightower.
2. The last generation full power Santa Cruz VPP eBikes made it work, but had a lot more pedal feedback than the non-eBikes. I definitely felt the difference between the Bronson and the Heckler. The Heckler had a lot more feedback in the bumps than I like. I feel the Bronson is near perfect. The last generation Bullit minimized this feeling by having more travel.
3. As others have pointed out the current VPP layout with a motor would also limit the seatpost insertion. The Vala/Bullit have excellent seatpost insertion for the longest dropper posts.
Bonus: The current Heckler SL eBike does not suffer from the extra feedback because the motor is smaller allowing for a better placement of the linkage. It's still not quite as good as the Vala but it would not dissuade me from owning it if I wanted a lighter eBike.
Whether you like the pricing, color, or spec of the bike is up to you.