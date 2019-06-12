Review: 2019 Santa Cruz Megatower - Stiff & Solid, But Not That Sensitive

Climbing

It seems like nearly every bike that rolls in these days is somewhere between 30-33 pounds, and the Megatower is no exception. It's a competent climber, and the efficient suspension design meant that I rarely had to flip the lever on the rear shock, but I'd categorize its climbing manners as more purposeful than playful. There's an aura of solidness about it that's present while climbingdescending - it feels like a big bike. It holds a line well, and it's not easily knocked off course no matter the direction of the trail, although it felt like it took more effort to get it to the top of a steep, technical climb compared to a bike like the Yeti SB150.The effective seat angle is 76-degrees, which looks nice and steep on paper, but the actual seat tube angle is around 69-degrees. That means taller riders may still find themselves a little further over the rear wheel than they'd like, and going back and forth between the Megatower and the Yeti with its 73-degree actual seat angle made it quite clear what a difference 4-degrees can make.I started off the test period with the bike in the lower geo setting, but after smacking my pedals into the ground a few more times than I wanted I switched to the high position for a little more clearance. That did the trick, and the resulting slightly steeper head angle didn't make a significant difference in handling - unless you're as sensitive as Greg Minnaar, it's a barely noticeable change.