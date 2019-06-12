PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: 2019 Santa Cruz Megatower - Stiff & Solid, But Not That Sensitive

Jun 12, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

The Megatower steamrolled its way onto the scene a few months ago, taking its place as Santa Cruz's burliest 29er (except for the V10 29, of course), with 160mm of front and rear travel. The shape of the Megatower's frame is a familiar one, and there's more than a passing resemblance to its smaller-wheeled siblings, the Bronson and the Nomad.

Santa Cruz refers to the Megatower as a 'brawler', and that's a fitting description for this 160mm machine. It's designed to work with both air and coil-sprung shocks, and while the stock build kits all have a 160mm forks, you can run up to a 180mm if you want to make the Megatower even more mega.

The base model complete Megatower C R is priced at $4,499 USD, with a parts kit that includes a RockShox Yari RC fork, Super Deluxe R shock, SRAM NX 12-speed drivetrain, and Guide RE brakes.

Megatower Details

Wheelsize: 29"
Travel: 160mm
Head angle: 65° or 64.7°
Chainstay length: 435mm or 445mm
Threaded bottom bracket
12 x 148mm rear spacing
Fork offset: 44mm
Coil or air shock options, 230 x 57.5mm
Sizes: S - XXL
Colors: black, green
Weight: 31 lb / 14.06 kg (large, w/o pedals)
Price: $8,399 USD as tested, $3,299 frame only
More info: www.santacruzbicycles.com
It's the $8,399 USD Megatower CC X01 Reserve that's reviewed here, which gets a SRAM X01 drivetrain, Code RSC brakes, a Fox 36 Float Performance Elite, RockShox Super Deluxe RCT shock, and Santa Cruz's own Reserve carbon wheels.

bigquotesLike a parent faced with an impatient teenager who wants to borrow the car on a Friday night, the Megatower doesn't just hand over the keys to its speed. Mike Kazimer




Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take



Construction and Features

The Megatower's shape may look a lot like the Bronson, but it borrows its chainstay length adjustment feature from the V10 downhill sled. By flipping the chip on the non-driveside, and swapping out the brake adaptor and derailleur hanger it's possible to set the chainstay length at either 435 or 445mm. The fact that shops will now need to stock two different hangers and brake adaptors seems like it adds an extra layer of complication, but it is nice that riders can fine tune the bike to their liking.

There's also a flip chip on the shock mount that can be used to raise or lower the bottom bracket while simultaneously steepening or slackening the head angle. The difference that chip makes is fairly minor – we're talking about a 7mm BB height change and a .3-degree head angle change here – but it does also make the bike's leverage ratio slightly more linear in the high setting, and a little more progressive in the lower setting. It can also be used to preserve the bike's geometry when a 170mm fork is installed – the geometry with a 160mm fork in the High setting is very close what you'll get with a 170mm fork in the Low setting.

Other frame details include a shuttle guard to keep the frame safe if it happens to bounce off a tailgate, a downtube protector, and a little fender that keeps mud away from the shock. There's also a ribbed chainstay protector to minimize chain slap noise, room to mount a water bottle on the top of the downtube, a threaded bottom bracket, and ISCG-05 tabs for mounting a bash guard.


The chainstay length can be set at either 435mm or 445mm.
The position of the chip on the shock mount can be changed to alter the head angle and bottom bracket height.


Geometry & Sizing

The Megatower has a 470mm reach for a size large, and either a 65 or 64.7-degree head angle with a 160mm fork, which are fairly contemporary numbers for this style of bike. We're seeing more and more bikes released that are longer and slacker, though, and I wouldn't have minded if Santa Cruz pushed things a little further. After all, I can almost guarantee that when this bike is due for a revision in a few years it's not going to get steeper and shorter...

It is nice to see such a wide range of sizing options, with reach numbers running the gamut from 425mm on a size small all the way up to a whopping 525mm on a size XXL.



Suspension Design

The Megatower uses a lower link-driven shock, with the two counter-rotating links that are the calling card of a VPP suspension layout. The Megatower has a high level of progression, which makes it possible to run a coil shock without worrying about bottoming out off of every little drop. The suspension curve is fairly linear as the bike goes through its travel, and free of any strange shapes that would add unpredictability.

The amount of anti-squat hovers around 100% for the first two-thirds of the Megatower's travel and then drops off for the last third. In theory, this should provide good pedaling support while reducing the amount of feedback from bigger hits.


Specifications
Price $8399
Travel 160mm
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Fork Fox 36 Float Performance Elite 160mm
Headset Cane Creek 40 IS
Cassette SRAM XG1295 Eagle 10-50T
Crankarms SRAM X01 Eagle 148 DUB, 30t - 170mm
Chainguide MRP AMg V2 Alloy chainguide
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB 68/73mm Threaded BB
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle
Chain SRAM X01 Eagle 12 SPD
Shifter Pods SRAM X01 Eagle
Handlebar Santa Cruz Bicycles AM Carbon Bar 35x800
Stem Race Face Aeffect R 40mm
Grips Santa Cruz Palmdale
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Wheelset Santa Cruz Reserve 30 carbon
Rim Santa Cruz Reserve 30 Carbon Rim
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF, 29"x2.5", 3C EXO+ / Maxxis Minion DHR2, 29"x2.4", 3C EXO+
Seat WTB Silverado Team Saddle
Seatpost RockShox Reverb Stealth 31.6
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



RIDING THE
MEGATOWER



Test Bike Setup

The ability to alter the Megatower's chainstay length along with the shock position allows for a sizeable range of setup options, but after a couple of weeks of experimenting I found that I preferred the bike in the high setting for a little extra BB clearance, and with the longer chainstay position for a more balanced ride, at least for my height.

Getting the shock setup took a little bit more experimentation than normal as well, but when all was said and done I was running 31-percent sag with two volume spacers installed. Up front, I ran 70 psi and two volume spacers in the Fox 36 Float.

Testing took place in Bellingham, Washington, with trips up to the Whistler Bike Park, Squamish, and North Vancouver thrown into the mix.





Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 36
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Climbing

It seems like nearly every bike that rolls in these days is somewhere between 30-33 pounds, and the Megatower is no exception. It's a competent climber, and the efficient suspension design meant that I rarely had to flip the lever on the rear shock, but I'd categorize its climbing manners as more purposeful than playful. There's an aura of solidness about it that's present while climbing and descending - it feels like a big bike. It holds a line well, and it's not easily knocked off course no matter the direction of the trail, although it felt like it took more effort to get it to the top of a steep, technical climb compared to a bike like the Yeti SB150.

The effective seat angle is 76-degrees, which looks nice and steep on paper, but the actual seat tube angle is around 69-degrees. That means taller riders may still find themselves a little further over the rear wheel than they'd like, and going back and forth between the Megatower and the Yeti with its 73-degree actual seat angle made it quite clear what a difference 4-degrees can make.

I started off the test period with the bike in the lower geo setting, but after smacking my pedals into the ground a few more times than I wanted I switched to the high position for a little more clearance. That did the trick, and the resulting slightly steeper head angle didn't make a significant difference in handling - unless you're as sensitive as Greg Minnaar, it's a barely noticeable change.




Descending

The Santa Cruz Bronson was one of my favorite bikes of 2018, but when I was aboard that bike I found myself wondering if a bigger wheeled version would be even better. I'm still wondering, because while the Megatower may look similar to the Bronson, it has a completely different suspension feel – it lacks the ground-hugging plushness that I enjoyed on the Bronson.

Where I live is unofficially called the '"City of Subdued Excitement," and that “subdued excitement” phrase kept popping into my head as a way to describe what I was feeling when I was riding the Megatower. It's a very capable bike, and it can handle everything from bike park laps to enduro race runs without skipping a beat, but it felt like it took more effort to get it to come alive compared to bikes like the Scott Ransom or Yeti SB150.

Like a parent faced with an impatient teenager who wants to borrow the car on a Friday night, the Megatower doesn't just hand over the keys to its speed. It takes some coaxing; this is a bike that rewards pilots, not passengers, riders who are willing to push hard in order to really wake it up. It was easier to get it to wake up in the Whistler Bike Park, where there's no shortage of higher speed trails. In that setting - fast, semi-smooth trails - the Megatower came alive, with lots of support for railing through bermed turns and popping off the lips of jumps.

On slightly flatter, fast sections of trail the Megatower responded very nicely as well, with lots of support to generate speed by pumping through rollers and corners. There was plenty of stability, especially in the longer chainstay setting, and as long as you can hang on for the ride there doesn't seem to be any upper speed limit.

The Megatower has a very progressive leverage curve, but without any spacers installed (the stock configuration) I was bottoming out the RockShox Super Deluxe shock too often for my liking. Adding two volume spacers and running a touch more sag gave me the balance I was looking for, and helped add a little more small bump compliance. However, square-edged hits were still quite noticeable, a sensation I first experienced when I rode the bike down in New Zealand. I ran the low-speed compression all the way open and tried multiple suspension settings, but the amount of feedback that passed through the bike and into my hands and feet in rough terrain was greater than I would have expected from a bike with 160mm of travel.



How does it compare?

The Scott Ransom and the Megatower both have similar geometry numbers when it comes to reach and head angle, although the Scott does have an extra 10mm more travel compared to the Santa Cruz. The Ransom's frame is also lighter – the complete aluminum-wheeled test bike weighed almost two pounds less than the carbon-wheeled Megatower. Granted, one bike had EXO casing tires and the other had EXO+, but even with identical tires the Ransom still wins the weight game.

Out on the trail, the Megatower has a much firmer ride feel – the Ransom can absolutely erase chunky, choppy sections of trail, while the Megatower transmits more feedback to the rider. Points for small bump compliance and overall comfort also go to the Ransom. The Megatower is the more efficient feeling climber in the fully open mode, but the Ransom's TwinLoc remote evens the playing field while also cluttering up the handlebar.



Technical Report


Maxxis EXO+ tires: Maxxis' EXO+ tires seem like they could be the happy medium that many riders have been looking for when it comes to balancing weight and pinch flat protection. They're lighter than a DoubleDown or a DH casing tire, so it doesn't feel like you're dragging a boat anchor behind you on the climbs, and they're more pinch flat and puncture resistant than a standard EXO casing. I didn't get any flats during my time on the Megatower, and I ran into plenty of rocks in Whistler and on the North Shore that had the potential to do some damage.

MRP AMg V2 chain guide: Bash guards are one of those things you rarely think about, at least until you smack full speed into a log or a rock and then look down to see that your chainring is still nice and straight thanks to that well-placed chunk of plastic. The MRP AMg did its job on multiple occasions, and while there aren't that many bikes coming with bash guards these days, I'm a fan, especially on a bike like this.

RockShox Super Deluxe Shock: I tend to prefer air shocks over coil due to the ability to easily adjust the amount of sag and end-stroke ramp-up, along with the extra 'pop' that they typically have, but with the Megatower I'd go with the coil option in order to gain a little more comfort when things get really rough.


Pros

+ Efficient suspension feel for climbing
+ Solid + sturdy feeling
+ Multiple geometry adjustments
Cons

- Square edged bump performance is lacking
- Suspension setup can be tricky
- Seat angle could be even steeper




Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe Megatower isn't just a big-wheeled Bronson – it's a stout and sturdy machine with a more serious, race-oriented nature. Aggressive riders who prioritize stability over all-out comfort will be most at home aboard this bike; there are better options out there if you're looking for something that's plush and playful. Mike Kazimer






