Review: Santa Cruz V10 29 - A Highly Refined & Rapid DH Race Bike

Oct 14, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Santa Cruz V10 29

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Clint Trahan


The Santa Cruz V10 needs little introduction – it's been a mainstay on the World Cup downhill circuit for the better part of two decades, racking up an impressive list of podium appearances along the way. In 2017 a 29” wheeled version of the venerable race bike made its racing debut, earning its place in the history books as the first 29er to compete on the World Cup DH circuit.

That prototype V10 broke opened the floodgates, and it wasn't long before almost every manufacturer had a big-wheeled DH bike of their own, some more refined than others. The new crop of 29” DH bikes haven't completely dominated the race scene the way some predicted – it turns out rider height is an important part of the equation - but the results sheets show that they're here to stay.
Santa Cruz V10 29 Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Travel: 215mm rear / 200mm front
• Carbon frame
• 63.3 or 63.7-degree head angle
• 445 or 455mm chainstay length
• Sizes: M, L, XL
• Price: $8,199 USD as tested; $3,699 USD frame only
• Weight: 35.25 lb (size large, actual)
www.santacruzbicycles.com

The name may suggest otherwise, but the V10 29 has 215mm of rear travel that's paired with a 203mm Fox 49 fork to create one formidable rock- and root-eating machine. It's available in three sizes: M, L, and XL, and for shorter riders, or anyone who prefers smaller wheels, there's also a 27.5” version that was developed at the same time that's available in S, M, and L sizes.

Our test bike was built up with the X01 kit, which leaves little to be desired as far as parts spec goes. Highlights include Fox 49 Factory fork, DHX2 coil shock, SRAM Code RSC brakes and X01 7-speed drivetrain, Race Face SixC carbon cranks, and DT Swiss 350 hubs laced to Race Face ARC 30 HD rims. That all adds up to $8,199 USD, or the frame alone is available for $3,699.

bigquotesIt delivers an incredibly stable, locked in feeling – imagine the motorcycles that zoom around the Wall of Death at county fairs, or the way astronauts get pressed into their seats during blast-off, and you'll start to get the picture. Mike Kazimer



Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take



Santa Cruz V10 29 review Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com


Santa Cruz V10 29 review Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com

Construction and Features

Santa Cruz's carbon frames have earned a well-deserved reputation for being highly refined, and the V10 29 is no exception. Santa Cruz typically offers two levels of carbon – the heavier but less expensive C models, and top tier CC construction for their trail bikes, but the V10, is only available with the CC-level frame; there's no less-expensive carbon or aluminum option to be found.

The frame is equipped with two sets of flip chips – one pair that alters the chainstay length by 10mm, and the other, located on the rear shock mount, that can be used to slacken the head angle by .4-degrees and drop the bottom bracket by 5 millimeters.

Tube-in-tube cable routing hides the derailleur housing from view, while the brake line is routed externally for easy brake swaps, which is always nice to see, since the last thing anyone wants to do is struggle with internal routing hours before an important race.

All of the little other details are taken care of too – there are integrated fork bump stops on each side of the head tube, down tube protection to prevent damage from shuttling or flying through a scree field, a tiny integrated fender to keep the shock semi-protected and a ribbed chainstay protector to keep the noise down.


Santa Cruz V10 29 review Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
There's a tiny fender to help keep some of the mud off the shock.
Santa Cruz V10 29 review Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
A flip chip allows for a slight head angle and bottom bracket height change.




Santa Cruz V10 29

Geometry & Sizing

Trail and enduro bike geometry still seems to be in a state of flux, but things are a little more settled in the downhill world, at least for now. The reach on the size large V10 29 is 461mm, which is within a few millimeters of the new Scott Gambler, Specialized Demo, and Norco's Aurum HSP, although out of those four bikes only the V10 and the Gambler are available in XL sizes.

Santa Cruz didn't go wildly slack with the V10 – in the low setting its head angle is 63.3-degrees, which is fairly typical, but we are starting to see more DH bikes released with sub-63 degree head angles. That being said, the V10 uses an internal zero stack upper headset cup and an external lower cup, which means that riders who want to try a different head angle can install a geometry adjusting headset.

The chainstay length can be set at either 445 or 455mm for the M and L sizes, and 455 or 460mm on the XL.



Santa Cruz V10 29

Suspension Design

The V10 uses Santa Cruz's lower-link driven VPP suspension layout, with the shock positioned low in the frame, and attached to a brace that joins the top and down tube. The bike's leverage curve was chosen with a coil shock in mind, but a larger volume air shock, something along the lines of a Fox Float X2, can work as well. The overall goal with the suspension design was to create a linear, progressive leverage curve, in order to maintain a consistent feel with enough ramp up to avoid going through all 215mm of travel too quickly.

Santa Cruz V10 29

Specifications
Price $8199
Travel 215mm
Rear Shock FOX DHX2 Factory SLS Coil
Fork FOX 49 Factory, 203mm, 29"
Headset Cane Creek 40 Hellbender
Cassette SRAM X01 DH Cassette 7 Spd
Crankarms Race Face SIXC Crank 83/165mm, 34t
Chainguide E13 LG1+
Chain SRAM XX1
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 DH 7sp
Shifter Pods SRAM X01 DH 7sp
Handlebar Santa Cruz Bicycles AM Carbon Bar 35x800
Stem Santa Cruz Direct Mount 35x45/50
Grips Santa Cruz Palmdale
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Hubs DT 350
Rim Race Face ARC HD 30
Tires Maxxis Assegai 29x2.5 MaxxGRIP 3C
Seat Ergon SMD2 Pro Ti
Seatpost Burgtec Xpress Carbon Post, 31.6
Compare to other DH Bikes




Santa Cruz V10 29 review Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com




Santa Cruz V10 29 review Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
RIDING THE
V10 29



Test Bike Setup

Other than a few local shuttle laps, the vast majority of my time aboard the V10 took place in the Whistler Bike Park. It's the perfect location for tallying some serious vertical, and the trail selection includes everything from proper downhill tracks to the berm- and jump-filled classics that Whistler is known for.

For my 160 lb weight I ran a 450 in/lb spring, and settled on the following settings for the DHX2 (all clicks are from closed): LSC: 13 HSC: 11, LSR: 13, HSR: 0. The shock remained in the low setting for the duration of testing, due to the fact that I never encountered a situation where it seemed like a steeper head angle would have been a benefit.

Up front, I inflated the Fox 49's air chamber to 64 psi, with 4 volume spacers installed. My fork settings were as follows (again, clicks are from closed): HSC: 14, LSC: 10, HSR: 4, LSR: 5.

Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 37
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Santa Cruz V10 29 review Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com

Riding

The V10's voracious appetite for speed was apparent from the moment I pointed it downhill. It's a very well balanced bike, and it didn't take long at all to get accustomed to its geometry. At 5'11” I was right at home on the size large, and while I probably could have handled an extra-large, I'd rather have a little more maneuverability instead of prioritizing straightline stability over everything else.

The V10 delivers a highly engaging ride, and there was a snappiness to its handling that especially enjoyable, especially when it came to hitting larger jumps. That's when the V10 would absolutely soar, launching further than I expected on a number of occasions. The low slung top tube helps keep the bike from feeling too tall, and provides plenty of room for maneuvering when extra body English is required.

What about cornering? The grumbling about 29ers not being fun has started to die down, but I'd encourage any remaining naysayers to hit up a series of high speed bermed turns aboard the V10 29 without cracking a smile. It delivers an incredibly stable, locked in feeling – imagine the motorcycles that zoom around the Wall of Death at county fairs, or the way astronauts get pressed into their seats during blast-off, and you'll start to get the picture.

Yes, it does require higher speeds to make the most of its abilities, and if you're solely focused on squaring off corners and rolling tires off rims it may not be the right tool for the job, but otherwise it's an extremely entertaining (and confidence-boosting) ride. I kept the chainstay in the 445mm setting, but it is nice to have the option to go longer, whether that's to adapt the bike to a certain track, to suit rider preference, or just to try something different.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com

Despite having all the travel, the V10 doesn't feel ridiculously plush, but in this case that's not a negative attribute. It manages to filter out just the right amount of trail chatter without muting it completely, a trait that made it easy to keep tabs on what the wheels were doing when I was making my way through a slippery rock garden, or searching for traction on an off-camber tangle of roots. Bigger impacts and g-outs were handled without any issues, and there wasn't any unnecessarily harsh ramp up at the end of the shock's stroke.

The V10's stability carries over into the high speed straightaways as well – I reached my mental speed limit well before the V10 ever did. While it's designed to be piloted at race pace as much as possible, the V10 29 remained relatively manageable when the miles per hour drop. It's a big bike, but it's not so sprawling that it can't handle slower speed, steep and technical maneuvers. There are obviously limits, but I was impressed with the V10's downhill versatility.

The only nitpick I have with the V10 is in regards to the seat tube angle. No, this isn't related to climbing performance – it's due to the potential to buzz the tire on the seat. I thought I was running my seat high enough, but ended up needing to raise it even further to avoid hearing that telltale 'bzzzt' of fabric on rubber. That wasn't too big of a deal for me, but riders with shorter legs could potentially find themselves wishing they could lower their seat further than what's possible.



Santa Cruz V10 29
Santa Cruz V10 29
2020 Specialized Demo
Specialized Demo

How does it compare? Santa Cruz V10 29 vs. Specialized Demo 29

The V10 29 and the new Specialized Demo were both designed with racing and carrying speed in mind, but they tackle that goal in different ways.

Let's start with the basics. The V10's frame is carbon, while the Demo's is aluminum, a difference that gives the V10 a two pound weight advantage, at least when comparing the V10 reviewed here to the Demo Race. The V10 will also leave your wallet significantly lighter – the frame only is $3,699, compared to the $2,500 Demo frame.

On the trail, the Demo has a slightly more planted, stuck to the ground feel, and it doesn't have quite the same level of responsiveness as the V10, although both bikes have excellent high-speed stability. I do like how the weight of the Demo is situated as low as possible – it encourages a heels down riding style, one where you can really push into the bike through corners and in rough section of trail. The V10's weight is nice and low as well, but it doesn't have quite the same ground-hugging feel as the Demo.

Sizing on the Demo is also limited to a 465mm reach number on the S4, which means taller riders will likely need to look elsewhere.


Santa Cruz V10 29
Maxxis Assegai tires
Santa Cruz V10 29
Fox 49 fork

Technical Report

Maxxis Assegai tires: The Assegai has become one of my favorite tires for challenging conditions where the maximum level of traction is required. They're not as fast rolling as a Minion DHF, but they can find grip in everything from loose, dusty soil to slimy roots and rocks. I did manage to slash a sidewall, but the rock that did that damage was shaped like a caveman's razor blade, and would have punctured anything other than a solid rubber tire.

Fox 49 fork: The Grip 2 damper equipped Fox 49 took on all of the braking bumps and square-edged hits I subjected it to without missing a beat. The 49 offers an outstanding level of performance with a wide range of possible adjustments.



Santa Cruz V10 29 review Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com

Pros

+ Excellent high-speed stability
+ Well balanced geometry
+ Adjustable chainstays allow for fine-tuning

Cons

- Seat tube angle may hinder shorter riders
- Price may be too high for privateers on a budget



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Santa Cruz V10 continues to evolve, and the 29" is the fastest version yet, a highly refined and well-rounded DH bike that's race-ready right out of the box.  Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews DH Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz V10


