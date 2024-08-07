Powered by Outside

Review: Santa Cruz V10 - Hard to Ignore

Aug 7, 2024
by Matt Beer  


The latest version of the Santa Cruz V10 looks a lot like the one it supersedes. When you dive into the details and listen to feed from the team riders, though, you quickly realize this is a seriously new and evolved frame. High pivots and idlers were experimented with, but veteran test riders dismissed any of those benefits in favor of acceleration and maneuverability.

There’s also a twist when it comes to wheel sizes, but more on that in the frame details section.
Details

• Frame: Carbon
• Wheel sizes: MX (S, M, L), 29er (XL only)
• Travel: 208mm, 203mm fork
• VPP suspension
• 62.7-63 degree head angle
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Reach: 419, 454, 474, 499mm (mid position)
• Chainstays: 445, 451, 456, 461mm (mid position)
• Weight: 16.5 kg / 36.5 kg (LG)
• Price: $8,599 USD
santacruzbicycles.com

As a carbon-only frame, the V10's price point isn’t low. The “S” kit starts at $6,799 USD while the X01 build costs $8,599. For riders looking to choose their own components, a frame kit checks out at $3,799 USD and includes a Fox DHX2 shock.



Matt Beer
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 37
Height: 5'10" / 178 cm
Weight: 170 lb / 77 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mattb33r

bigquotesRiding this new V10 was like coming home - everything is where it should be and nothing is out of the ordinary. During the first outing, two corners into the track, I knew we were on. Matt Beer



photo


Frame and Suspension Details

On the surface, there are two significant visual changes to the frame, but tucked away are many more features that make this V10 a whole new bike. First, the twin tube seat mast adds strength to the relocated upper pivot, part of the equation when tweaking the kinematics. Then comes the dedicated wheel sizes. Size small, medium, and large sizes run on mixed wheels only, whereas the extra large frame uses 29” wheels front and rear, exclusively.

Each frame size also receives cleanly executed adjustments in three key areas: reach, chainstay, and the head angle / bottom bracket.

To accommodate riders situated in between frame sizes, interchangeable headset cups offer +/- 8mm of reach adjustment. There is a centered zero set of top and bottom cups and the 8mm offset pair which can be reversed. That offers a much smaller jump between frame sizes.

The chainstays are size-specific but can also be adjusted fore and aft by 5mm from the neutral position. Unlike the headset cups, they don’t can't double up to reduce the amount of pieces needed, since the drive side requires three different derailleur hangers for each position. On the non-driveside, there are just two dropout chips, a centered one and another offset that can be flipped to give the shorter or longer positions. A discrete grub screw accessed from the inside of the dropout keeps the chip in place. The brake mount features three different positions to align the rotor, depending on the chainstay length chosen.

Located at the top of the lower link, the shock mount sits in two pairs of centered or offset chips. Those raise or lower the bottom bracket and adjust the head angle in three arrangements. Although those numbers barely change on paper, the dynamic geometry or handling characteristics on the trail are noticeably different.

Building on an already clean and solid chassis, Santa Cruz has integrated the fork bumpers and tidied up the cable routing with plastic external guides near the lower link. You'll also still find a sleek fender that guards the rear shock, finned chain protector, and bolt-on downtube guards.

Underneath all of that comes revised kinematics - the greatest takeaway being more mid-stroke support. In our First Look, ex-World Cup racer and Santa Cruz engineer, Kiran MacKinnon, explains just how they achieve that.



Santa Cruz V10 geometry

Geometry

Thanks to this new fangled built-in reach adjusting headset, a trend that seems to be catching on amongst brands, riders previously stuck between sizes should now be much closer to their ideal reach number. The size large that we tested had a reach of 474mm and a 456mm chainstay in the neutral positions.

There’s also a generous stack height for each frame, which seems to be a trend amongst Santa Cruz bikes in general. I wouldn’t say that it’s too high, but some riders choosing the short reach setting may find that they’ll be slamming the front end height or looking for a lower rise bar.

As for the head angle, the middle position tips the fork back to 62.9°. The flip-chip on the lower link can push that up to 63° or down to 62.7. The BB drop measured from the front axle is 19mm, but varies 2mm up or down depending on the setting.

One handcuff that riders choosing the XL frame size are faced with is the need to run a 29” rear wheel. Taller riders should have enough leverage to lean over that larger rear wheel and have enough clearance to avoid butt buzzes on the tire, however, some may still prefer a 27.5” rear wheel for increased maneuverability if given the choice.




Santa Cruz V10 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.
RIDING THE
V10

Test Bike Setup

The more adjustment options you have on a bike, the greater the chance of missing the mark on the setup. Thankfully, Santa Cruz started with up-to-date aggressive geometry and a neatly displayed suspension setup guide that is easy to find on their website. It may not be as comprehensive in terms of terrain selection as Commencal's Supreme V5 guide, however the middle geometry positions are an excellent starting point. Due to this bike being a little late in its inclusion in the group test, we sadly couldn't outfit it with the control tires.

After building up the size large V10 and taking a parking lot spin, I immediately noticed how little 550 spring budged. I scoped out that rear shock set up guide and noticed that at 77 kg I landed right in the middle of the 500 and 550 spring weights. Swapping to the 500 spring gave roughly 25% sag and I instantly felt more comfortable. Throughout the test I rarely reached full travel or noticed places where the heavier spring would be more advantageous.

Santa Cruz's advised shock settings start off with excellent numbers for baseline. I did open the high-speed compression circuit one click and added two to the low speed compression. I also toyed with the rebound, closing both red high and low-speed rebound clickers one notch from the suggested settings for the 500 lb/in spring.

The Fox 40 is a fork that I’m familiar with, however, I decided to try Santa Cruz's suggestions for the Grip2 damper first. That meant pumping the fork to 76 psi and running the compression circuits closed more than I was used to. Although that made the front end very plush and track well, I wanted to keep the front end higher on heavy impacts. I installed a fifth volume spacer and increased the pressure to 87 psi. Next, the low-speed rebound was set -7 from closed and the high speed to -5. The low speed compression was set to -12 and the high-speed to -6.

In terms of geometry settings and cockpit space, I placed the reach in the shortest setting to equal 466mm with a 5mm spacer below the top crown. The 35mm rise bars were cut to 780mm. Initially I placed the chainstay in the short setting and the lower shock mount to the slack setting.

I found that whole combination to cause a tiny bit of understeer on flatter tracks, which admittedly, could have been a product of scaling down the rear spring rate. I moved the chainstay adjustment from the short to middle position of 456mm to place more weight on the front wheel. Later, I would place the shock flip-chip in the middle setting and found that to hold the bike up higher slightly in the sag.



Santa Cruz V10 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.

Descending


Henry nailed it by saying the V10 is second best at everything. Don’t get us wrong, that’s not knocking it one bit, because it rides comfortably and confidently on any trail. This is a downhill bike with that Goldilocks quality about it: the frame is strong, but not too stiff, supple without being soggy, and progressive without being too kicky. The slacker head angle isn’t unwieldy either. A moderately long rear center matches the rear numbers well too.

The Commencal Supreme may have that dancing rear wheel, but it didn’t bring about confidence on harrowingly steep sections in the same way as the V10. The Supreme does so by hugging the ground closely and doesn't rely on how far out the front wheel sits. The V10 had an attacking prowess to dive straight into those situations, like the M1, but with a more neutral balance and without the extra heft to get it moving on more mundane trails.

And what about that added mid-stroke support that the team riders were ecstatic about? Well, it isn’t too dissimilar to the supportive suspension that the YT Tues brought into the equation. That really keeps the V10 from mushing into the travel when you want to pump out of corners or boost jump tracks.

Chain clattering through the rear end of the bike is a negative attribute that we tuned into after spending time on all of these different bikes. Although some Santa Cruz Syndicate team riders are running O-Chain drivetrain damping devices (and we don’t see why you wouldn’t since it only calms this further) the V10 handles chain feedback well. Noise is also not a huge factor from the chain or anywhere else on the frame for that matter.

Finding flaws in the V10 is no easy task. I’m inclined to say that the suspension caters to a slightly more dynamic rider due to the additional mid-stroke support. The rear end doesn't have quite the same degree of free-floating suppleness on tap like the Frameworks did, but at the same time, the V10 also doesn't call on such a soft top end to settle the bike in its stance. That dynamic geometry is where the special formula comes from. It's enough to hold you on the line while staying higher in the travel, yet still encourages attacking the spicy bits with poise.



Santa Cruz V10 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.

Technical Report

Fox DHX2: Staying close to the parameters of the set up guide, I was impressed with the shock tune. Dialling back the compression may be favorable for some riders who have a forward weight bias. The performance of the DHX2 was good, until it wasn't. Further into the review the shock began to top out. This was particularly noticeable when Henry dialed in his fast rebound preferences.

Reserve 30|HD AL wheels: Of all the aluminum wheels on test, they seem to fare extremely well. They were subjected to downhill tracks on the North Shore, Vancouver Island, and the Whistler Bike Park. I wouldn’t say that the V10’s frame is too stiff, but it’s on the higher side and these wheels bring a sense of comfort and tracking to the bike.

SRAM Code RSC: What was once a staple on downhill bikes has now been overshadowed by the uber-powerful and mammoth-sized Maven brakes (these were installed by Santa Cruz prior to our single day of filming). The Code RSC still offers an agreeable lever feel with useful adjustments. You’ll still see them on select downhill racer's bikes, but for the average rider, the Code may be more aligned with the capabilities of trail bikes these days.



Pros

+ Balanced, aggressive geometry
+ Suspension is supportive yet comfortable
+ Well executed frame adjustments and features
+ Not having a speciality is a speciality in itself


Cons

- Higher price point
- Some XL riders may want MX wheels



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesHow do they do it? Santa Cruz has knocked it out of the park with the latest V10. They've built a bike that has taken their team riders to the top step of World Cup podiums and makes weekend warriors feel like superheroes.

Unlike some of the other bikes on test that have their moments of glory, the V10 is exceptional everywhere on the mountain. From jump trails to race tracks, the poise from the suspension and balance from the geometry work brilliantly together - it’s neither nervous or a total plow. That winning combo allows you to attack when you feel bold enough to let it bark without being glued to the ground at all times.  Matt Beer



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews DH Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz V10


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
397 articles
Report
5 Comments
  • 1 0
 Hear me out, out of all the Santa Cruz bikes this one is the best price for what it is. You’re literally getting a World Cup race bike for $9k. There are some Santa Cruz models that have you scratching your head at the price and what you actually get with it and I don’t think this is one of them.
  • 1 0
 ...and it's red and everyone knows that red bikes are faster.
  • 1 0
 I don’t think Santa Cruz bikes are worth their MSRP but if you can find them on sale they’re great bikes.
  • 1 0
 Why do they always skip the Climbing portion of the recent reviews?
  • 1 0
 At that price point it is pretty easy to ignore for me.







