Review: Santa Cruz V10 - Hard to Ignore

Descending

Henry nailed it by saying the V10 is second best at everything. Don’t get us wrong, that’s not knocking it one bit, because it rides comfortably and confidently on any trail. This is a downhill bike with that Goldilocks quality about it: the frame is strong, but not too stiff, supple without being soggy, and progressive without being too kicky. The slacker head angle isn’t unwieldy either. A moderately long rear center matches the rear numbers well too.The Commencal Supreme may have that dancing rear wheel, but it didn’t bring about confidence on harrowingly steep sections in the same way as the V10. The Supreme does so by hugging the ground closely and doesn't rely on how far out the front wheel sits. The V10 had an attacking prowess to dive straight into those situations, like the M1, but with a more neutral balance and without the extra heft to get it moving on more mundane trails.And what about that added mid-stroke support that the team riders were ecstatic about? Well, it isn’t too dissimilar to the supportive suspension that the YT Tues brought into the equation. That really keeps the V10 from mushing into the travel when you want to pump out of corners or boost jump tracks.Chain clattering through the rear end of the bike is a negative attribute that we tuned into after spending time on all of these different bikes. Although some Santa Cruz Syndicate team riders are running O-Chain drivetrain damping devices (and we don’t see why you wouldn’t since it only calms this further) the V10 handles chain feedback well. Noise is also not a huge factor from the chain or anywhere else on the frame for that matter.Finding flaws in the V10 is no easy task. I’m inclined to say that the suspension caters to a slightly more dynamic rider due to the additional mid-stroke support. The rear end doesn't have quite the same degree of free-floating suppleness on tap like the Frameworks did, but at the same time, the V10 also doesn't call on such a soft top end to settle the bike in its stance. That dynamic geometry is where the special formula comes from. It's enough to hold you on the line while staying higher in the travel, yet still encourages attacking the spicy bits with poise.