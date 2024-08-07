Review: Santa Cruz V10 - Hard to Ignore

Frame and Suspension Details
On the surface, there are two significant visual changes to the frame, but tucked away are many more features that make this V10 a whole new bike. First, the twin tube seat mast adds strength to the relocated upper pivot, part of the equation when tweaking the kinematics. Then comes the dedicated wheel sizes. Size small, medium, and large sizes run on mixed wheels only, whereas the extra large frame uses 29” wheels front and rear, exclusively.
Each frame size also receives cleanly executed adjustments in three key areas: reach, chainstay, and the head angle / bottom bracket.
To accommodate riders situated in between frame sizes, interchangeable headset cups offer +/- 8mm of reach adjustment. There is a centered zero set of top and bottom cups and the 8mm offset pair which can be reversed. That offers a much smaller jump between frame sizes.
The chainstays are size-specific but can also be adjusted fore and aft by 5mm from the neutral position. Unlike the headset cups, they don’t can't double up to reduce the amount of pieces needed, since the drive side requires three different derailleur hangers for each position. On the non-driveside, there are just two dropout chips, a centered one and another offset that can be flipped to give the shorter or longer positions. A discrete grub screw accessed from the inside of the dropout keeps the chip in place. The brake mount features three different positions to align the rotor, depending on the chainstay length chosen.
Located at the top of the lower link, the shock mount sits in two pairs of centered or offset chips. Those raise or lower the bottom bracket and adjust the head angle in three arrangements. Although those numbers barely change on paper, the dynamic geometry or handling characteristics on the trail are noticeably different.
Building on an already clean and solid chassis, Santa Cruz has integrated the fork bumpers and tidied up the cable routing with plastic external guides near the lower link. You'll also still find a sleek fender that guards the rear shock, finned chain protector, and bolt-on downtube guards.
Underneath all of that comes revised kinematics - the greatest takeaway being more mid-stroke support. In our First Look
, ex-World Cup racer and Santa Cruz engineer, Kiran MacKinnon, explains just how they achieve that.