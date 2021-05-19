Review: Schwalbe's Big Betty Tire is Dependable & Durable

After a multi-year hiatus the Big Betty name is back in Schwalbe's lineup, returning as an aggressive tire designed for enduro or DH usage in dry to damp conditions. The name may be the same, but the tread pattern of Betty 2.0 is entirely different than the original, with relatively tall center lugs and side knobs meant to dole out plentiful traction. It's intended to work best as a rear tire, a complement to the Magic Mary or something similar.



The Big Betty is available in a 2.4” or 2.6” width for 29” or 27.5” wheels, and there's even a 26 x 2.4” option for the remaining 264Lyfe members, or, more likely, for all the groms out there rocking the smaller wheel size.



I've been testing the 29 x 2.4” Super Gravity version, which weighs in at 1363 grams and retails for $94 USD.

Big Betty Details



Wheel Sizes: 29", 27.5", 26"

Width: 2.4" or 2.6"

Casings: Super Trail, Super Gravity, Super Downhill

Compound: Addix Soft, or Ultra Soft (DH casing only)

Weight: 1363 grams (29 x 2.4" Super Gravity)

Price: $94 USD

More info: Schwalbe Tires

Design & Construction

Performance

INSTALLATION

TRACTION & CORNERING

DURABILITY

WEIGHT

PRICE

Pros

+ Tough, supportive casing

+ Excellent braking traction

+ Good durability

- Heavier than comparable options

- Not the fastest rolling option

- UltraSoft compound only available in DH casing

Pinkbike's Take

If you're on the hunt for a tough, grippy, and predictable rear tire the Big Betty is an excellent choice, especially if braking traction is high on your list of priorities. Sure, it's not the lightest, or the absolute fastest rolling, but its outstanding performance in loose terrain and overall durability helps make those points less of a concern. — Mike Kazimer

Casing options for the Big Betty include Super Trail, Super Gravity, and Super Downhill. Schwalbe wasclose to having a naming scheme that made sense. Trail, Gravity, Downhill – those designation are all pretty easy to understand. But then someone decided everything had to be “super,” and another unnecessary word was added to the hot patch and the model description...In any case, the Super Gravity casing uses four carcass layers, a layer of Apex sidewall protection, and a Snakeskin fabric layer. The Super Downhill casing is even burlier, with six carcass layers and two layers of Apex sidewall protection. The Super Trail casing is the lighest of the three casing options, and uses three carcass layers, one layer of Apex sidewall protection, and one layer of Snakeskin fabric.The Downhill casing tires use Schwalbe's Ultra Soft rubber compound, while the other casing options are currently only available with the Soft rubber compound. A colored stripe runs along the left center of the tire to make it easy to see at a glance which rubber compound was used, although it does wear off over time. Orange is for Soft, and purple is for Ultra Soft.The Big Betty's tread pattern places a priority on braking traction, with rectangular center lugs and tall side knobs that have support that extends part way down the sidewall. There is a ramp on the outside edges of each center knob to help improve rolling speed, but this is still a tire that prioritizes grip over anything else.Getting the Big Betty set up tubeless wasn't too difficult, although I did need to do some battling to get the bead seated evenly on one of the wheels I used during testing (a Bontrager Line 30). Some carefully chosen curse words and applying soapy water around the bead eventually did the trick. Once installed, the tire measured true to size, at 2.44” on a 30mm rim. I typically ran 22 psi, which provided a good blend of support and grip.The Big Betty's braking traction is its standout trait - as soon as the brakes are applied those center knobs get to work, biting ferociously into the ground. That tenacious grip is especially noticeable in loose conditions, whether that's dry and dusty or wet and muddy, and it's in those instances that I'd put the Big Betty ahead of the Maxxis DHR II as far as overall braking traction. The DHR II is obviously no slouch in the braking department, but it doesn't dig in quite as hard as the Big Betty does.The stickiness of the Big Betty's Soft rubber compound isn't as high as Maxxis' MaxxGripp compound, which was noticeable when riding over slippery roots or on off-camber rocky terrain. It'd be nice to see a Ultra Soft Super Gravity version of this tire hit the market for riders in wet and slimy locales. That would come with a longevity tradeoff, but I bet there are a decent number of riders willing to accept the sacrifice in order to gain more grip.Don't get me wrong, though, the Big Betty still does a very good job when it comes to dealing with soggier conditions, especially when paired with a softer compound tire up front (Schwalbe's Magic Mary is a good partner, or, fashion faux pax aside, a Maxxis Assegai). The tread height and the spacing between the knobs keeps it from getting too packed up with mud, allowing it to keep finding grip underneath all the slop.The Big Betty also gets high marks when it comes to cornering, thanks in part to those sturdy side knobs. There wasn't any vagueness or folding over, and it's an easy tire to trust when pushing hard into a turn. If it does loose traction it's in a predicable manner, rather than a surprising slideout.This isn't a particularly fast rolling tire, which isn't surprising given the aggressive tread pattern, and the weight. That slower rolling speed was more noticeable on pavement or dirt road approaches to the trails – otherwise, I didn't really think much about it once things got more technical.I've been impressed by how well the Big Betty has been holding up. Granted, it hasn't been subjected to any mid-summer bike park laps, which tends to be the quickest way to wear out a tire, but it has been fed a steady diet of steep trails with plenty of hard braking. The overall wear pattern is quire consistent, and all of the knobs are still firmly in place. My time on the Big Betty has been burp free - all of the sealant stayed where it's supposed to, and I also didn't experience any punctures.1363 grams is on the heavier side of things, especially considering this isn't the burliest option in Schwalbe's lineup. For comparison, a Maxxis DHR II with DoubleDown casing weighs 1190 grams, and with a DH casing that same tires weighs 1265 grams.High-end mountain bike tires aren't cheap, especially when comparing full retail prices. Like it or not, $94 isn't out of the ordinary. A DoubleDown DHR II will set you back $100, a WTB Judge goes for $84, and a Vee Snap WCE goes for $76 USD.