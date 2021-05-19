Review: Schwalbe's Big Betty Tire is Dependable & Durable

May 19, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Schwalbe Big Betty tire review

After a multi-year hiatus the Big Betty name is back in Schwalbe's lineup, returning as an aggressive tire designed for enduro or DH usage in dry to damp conditions. The name may be the same, but the tread pattern of Betty 2.0 is entirely different than the original, with relatively tall center lugs and side knobs meant to dole out plentiful traction. It's intended to work best as a rear tire, a complement to the Magic Mary or something similar.

The Big Betty is available in a 2.4” or 2.6” width for 29” or 27.5” wheels, and there's even a 26 x 2.4” option for the remaining 264Lyfe members, or, more likely, for all the groms out there rocking the smaller wheel size.

I've been testing the 29 x 2.4” Super Gravity version, which weighs in at 1363 grams and retails for $94 USD.
Big Betty Details

Wheel Sizes: 29", 27.5", 26"
Width: 2.4" or 2.6"
Casings: Super Trail, Super Gravity, Super Downhill
Compound: Addix Soft, or Ultra Soft (DH casing only)
Weight: 1363 grams (29 x 2.4" Super Gravity)
Price: $94 USD
More info: Schwalbe Tires


Schwalbe Big Betty review

Design & Construction

Casing options for the Big Betty include Super Trail, Super Gravity, and Super Downhill. Schwalbe was so close to having a naming scheme that made sense. Trail, Gravity, Downhill – those designation are all pretty easy to understand. But then someone decided everything had to be “super,” and another unnecessary word was added to the hot patch and the model description...

In any case, the Super Gravity casing uses four carcass layers, a layer of Apex sidewall protection, and a Snakeskin fabric layer. The Super Downhill casing is even burlier, with six carcass layers and two layers of Apex sidewall protection. The Super Trail casing is the lighest of the three casing options, and uses three carcass layers, one layer of Apex sidewall protection, and one layer of Snakeskin fabric.

The Downhill casing tires use Schwalbe's Ultra Soft rubber compound, while the other casing options are currently only available with the Soft rubber compound. A colored stripe runs along the left center of the tire to make it easy to see at a glance which rubber compound was used, although it does wear off over time. Orange is for Soft, and purple is for Ultra Soft.

The Big Betty's tread pattern places a priority on braking traction, with rectangular center lugs and tall side knobs that have support that extends part way down the sidewall. There is a ramp on the outside edges of each center knob to help improve rolling speed, but this is still a tire that prioritizes grip over anything else.


Schwalbe Big Betty tire review

Performance

INSTALLATION
Getting the Big Betty set up tubeless wasn't too difficult, although I did need to do some battling to get the bead seated evenly on one of the wheels I used during testing (a Bontrager Line 30). Some carefully chosen curse words and applying soapy water around the bead eventually did the trick. Once installed, the tire measured true to size, at 2.44” on a 30mm rim. I typically ran 22 psi, which provided a good blend of support and grip.

TRACTION & CORNERING
The Big Betty's braking traction is its standout trait - as soon as the brakes are applied those center knobs get to work, biting ferociously into the ground. That tenacious grip is especially noticeable in loose conditions, whether that's dry and dusty or wet and muddy, and it's in those instances that I'd put the Big Betty ahead of the Maxxis DHR II as far as overall braking traction. The DHR II is obviously no slouch in the braking department, but it doesn't dig in quite as hard as the Big Betty does.

The stickiness of the Big Betty's Soft rubber compound isn't as high as Maxxis' MaxxGripp compound, which was noticeable when riding over slippery roots or on off-camber rocky terrain. It'd be nice to see a Ultra Soft Super Gravity version of this tire hit the market for riders in wet and slimy locales. That would come with a longevity tradeoff, but I bet there are a decent number of riders willing to accept the sacrifice in order to gain more grip.

Don't get me wrong, though, the Big Betty still does a very good job when it comes to dealing with soggier conditions, especially when paired with a softer compound tire up front (Schwalbe's Magic Mary is a good partner, or, fashion faux pax aside, a Maxxis Assegai). The tread height and the spacing between the knobs keeps it from getting too packed up with mud, allowing it to keep finding grip underneath all the slop.

The Big Betty also gets high marks when it comes to cornering, thanks in part to those sturdy side knobs. There wasn't any vagueness or folding over, and it's an easy tire to trust when pushing hard into a turn. If it does loose traction it's in a predicable manner, rather than a surprising slideout.

This isn't a particularly fast rolling tire, which isn't surprising given the aggressive tread pattern, and the weight. That slower rolling speed was more noticeable on pavement or dirt road approaches to the trails – otherwise, I didn't really think much about it once things got more technical.


Schwalbe Big Betty tire review

DURABILITY
I've been impressed by how well the Big Betty has been holding up. Granted, it hasn't been subjected to any mid-summer bike park laps, which tends to be the quickest way to wear out a tire, but it has been fed a steady diet of steep trails with plenty of hard braking. The overall wear pattern is quire consistent, and all of the knobs are still firmly in place. My time on the Big Betty has been burp free - all of the sealant stayed where it's supposed to, and I also didn't experience any punctures.

WEIGHT
1363 grams is on the heavier side of things, especially considering this isn't the burliest option in Schwalbe's lineup. For comparison, a Maxxis DHR II with DoubleDown casing weighs 1190 grams, and with a DH casing that same tires weighs 1265 grams.

PRICE
High-end mountain bike tires aren't cheap, especially when comparing full retail prices. Like it or not, $94 isn't out of the ordinary. A DoubleDown DHR II will set you back $100, a WTB Judge goes for $84, and a Vee Snap WCE goes for $76 USD.

Schwalbe Big Betty tire review



Pros

+ Tough, supportive casing
+ Excellent braking traction
+ Good durability
Cons

- Heavier than comparable options
- Not the fastest rolling option
- UltraSoft compound only available in DH casing




Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesIf you're on the hunt for a tough, grippy, and predictable rear tire the Big Betty is an excellent choice, especially if braking traction is high on your list of priorities. Sure, it's not the lightest, or the absolute fastest rolling, but its outstanding performance in loose terrain and overall durability helps make those points less of a concern. Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Tires Schwalbe Schwalbe Big Betty


57 Comments

  • 21 0
 After running Minions for nearly a decade I went to a Magic Mary/Big Betty combo this spring on the trail bike, and its been amazing. I second the notion that the braking traction of the Big Betty on the back is absolutely incredible.
  • 21 0
 I always catch grief cuz I think minions are overrated and the magic mary is a better tire. Glad someone else is breaking the mold too lol
  • 7 0
 @seismicninja: My last bike came with a Magic Mary/Rock Razor combo. I never would have tried it on my own, but I have it a go since they were on the bike. I think you’re right — Mary is the better tire. At least for what I ride.

Not sure about Big Betty here. I get why people would like it, but it’s way too heavy-duty for me.
  • 2 0
 @seismicninja: i dont think the minions are overrated, i think is moreof Minions having a reputation of being good tire, why mess with something else? just put minions and forget about tires and focus on something else.
  • 1 0
 But they have a big weight penalty.
  • 13 0
 I could buy a YZ250 for that price! Oh wait, or something like that…
  • 2 0
 maybe the YZs tire weight comes close...
  • 18 9
 Schwalbe / durable - pick one.
  • 6 0
 The Mary and Betty are durable tires. They have recently changed their casings to become more durable as well.
  • 10 0
 I think this used to be true but I've been very impressed with their tires since they went to the Addix compound.
  • 3 0
 This is what's kept me from trying Schwalbe. I'm not racing, and I can give up a few seconds of downhill time for the sake of not having to buy new tires all the time. An Aggressor DD rear, and Assegai EXO front in *dual compound* lasts an eternity, even for a 190lb guy who rides 10ish hours per week, fast, in very unforgiving terrain (sharp rocks everywhere, not much dirt). It grips incredibly well, and when it breaks traction it drifts veeeeery predictably.

Anything else I've tried wears out so much faster. I'd try Schwalbe, but do they have any tire compounds that come close to the longevity of the Maxxis combo I've mentioned? I can get a DC Assegai to last 4-5 months and and almost the same for the Aggressor and I don't even run them til they're slicks. That's like 200 hours of riding or more.
  • 1 0
 I have a super soft Magic Mary that's getting pretty worn after 5 months or riding 2-3 times a week. Though the Super gravity soft is holding up really well on the rear after the same abuse.
  • 3 0
 @rickybobby18: Addix soft tires (orange) are pretty sticky and last ages
  • 1 0
 Never noticed any lack of durability with Magic Marys compared to, say, Minions.
  • 1 0
 @rickybobby18: The problem with maxxis dual compound is that their only tire available with that rubber and DD casing is the Aggressor. If they made a Double Down DHR with dual compound rubber they would be in a position to compete with schwalbe, but right now they aren't.
  • 1 0
 The thread on my super soft Magic Mary in the old super gravity casing in the front lasted longer than a Dual Compound EXO DHR in the rear
  • 1 0
 I can confirm that the Super casings are an improvement in durability over the previous generation. But that's what made them heavy AF.
  • 5 0
 They also make this tire in a "bike park" edition- Retail price is like $42. It has steel beads so super heavy (1580g for 29x2.4) but works great as a rear tire if you are cheap like me.
  • 7 0
 run magic mary/big betty myself absolutely love it
  • 6 0
 Gosh, what must the DH casing model weigh? 1360g is nuts.
  • 1 0
 chasing is thick and strong AF
  • 11 5
 Never head of a Shwalbe mtb tire that was durable
  • 5 0
 Those new ones are. Even the Super Trail is very tough.
  • 1 2
 the side knobs on their Hans Dampf went away. I said not anymore. Maxxis everywhere.
  • 1 0
 to me, only the magic mary, while the hans dampf was a one ride tyre for years
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: Yep. The super trail casing is the same as the old super gravity casing.
  • 3 1
 Hope the durability is better than the last couple Schwalbes I’ve been on. Last one I tore 51 knobs off at the base in 10 rides! I freaking love the performance out of Schwalbe but only get a couple rides ever feeling that performance. Went back to trusted maxxis and it’s been working great!
Assegai/DHR2
  • 5 0
 The UltraSoft compound is awesome on the magic mary.
  • 7 3
 $100.. yeah ok

Just bought 2 Kenda Hellkats for $120 off CRC no tax free shipping
  • 7 0
 Could get Schwalbe Magic Mary (soft/SuperDH) and Big Betty (ultrasoft/SuperDH) 29x2.4 for $127 USD shipped from Bike24.
  • 9 0
 Can't compare non-msrp to msrp. Hellkats MSRP is $80-$85USD per tire, only $9 less than these Schwalbes.
  • 1 0
 I've been doing double Kenda Pinners - got em both for $100. Pretty good tires - not as good as double assegai but half the price its worth it IMO. I'm not trying to squeeze seconds off race runs so NBD for me personally.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, thought they looked interesting - looked at price- back to my Butchers.
  • 1 0
 One of the few bike parts that are cheaper in europe
  • 1 0
 I recently went to an Eddy Current ST front / Mary SG rear setup, and I can't believe how supportive the Schwalbe casings are. The tires roll much better than expected, they hold air/sealant perfectly, and they grip/corner like mad. I would say wear is on par or slightly better than any other tire in the category. I'm a larger rider and the feel of these tires is unlike anything I've tried, which includes comparable tires from Maxxis, Kenda, Michelin, and even Tioga. The weight is much less of an issue than I thought it would be. I'm interested in trying different Schwalbe combos, and I always like to try new tires, but with my current experience I don't know if I want to go back to any other brand.
  • 1 0
 Anyone got an idea of how the schwalbe casings compare to maxxis? Initially it seems like trail = exo/exo+, gravity = dd and dh=dh. But the weights are quite different, so I'm wondering if they're not really equivalent. For example could you go from a dd to a super trail and get similar protection (as he weights are more similar than to a super gravity)
  • 3 1
 @Kazimer You should put in your report what the tire is designed for and what you used it for. It was not until "Pinkbikes" take that i realized it was for rear tire use.
  • 1 1
 Sewable tires either have or thin as condom, super gravity casing is the middle of the line and it hit 1,4 kg mark!
Compound wise they mage significant changes over recent years to improve traction and grip, however they wear out and cut super easy;
  • 1 0
 I have used Schwalbe tires for a long time. I will admit there was a period when they could not be considered durable. However I would say for the last 3 years this has not been an issue.
  • 1 0
 I use the ultra soft MM as my winter tires for North Vancouver, the wear is fine in the winter and super sticky(and a good snow tire to boot)but if i add any road to the trail or when the temps warm up, you can almost watch them wear out.
  • 1 0
 I'd be interested in its performance as a front tire, considering many use e.g. a DHR2 as a front tire as well.
Could it be a better front tire than the Mary for more hardpacked trails?
  • 2 2
 Any Schwalbe tire we have used for DH Just Suck. Schwalbe was kind enough to replace 4 tires. Those also fell apart with in 2 weeks of DH. Maxxis is king of the Mountain. But will keep trying different tire brands
  • 1 0
 Wish I still had that late 2000s Bouncing Betty DH frame to put some Big Bettys on.
  • 1 0
 for $94 a tire, they'd better come with a "never ever ever ever go flat guarantee"
  • 1 0
 264Lyfe! I like that there is still quite decent availability for proper 26" rubber, just bought a 26" Der Baron Projekt.
  • 2 0
 You lost me at $94 USD
  • 1 0
 The ol double B's
  • 1 1
 You sure that isn't just a rebranded DHR2?
  • 3 3
 Looks like a Big Copy
  • 1 2
 With a lot of good tires out there i dont see why one should buy it.
  • 2 0
 That's a rather weak ''argument'' ? What are you even saying?
  • 1 0
 @parkisatool: Something with the moon today ? Lotta angry folks out there. But ok, to be more precise: Its obviously not a front tire. The mentioned "cons" also keep me from buying it as a reartire.(heavy and slow) I am not a gramcounter by any means but almost 1400 grams in supergravity is a lot. I did not want to mention the same name in all my posts -ahh F it -VITTORIA MAZZA -crap i did it again. Maxxis DHR 2 DD is also a whole lot lighter and an awesome tire.
  • 1 3
 Michelin all the way !
  • 2 3
 Me too, only Michelin
  • 1 1
 @DonaldTee: Yeeew!
  • 1 1
 Too bad the Wild Enduro are sold out everywhere, at least in 29"
  • 1 0
 media.giphy.com/media/OAU9gxoQe2R1u/giphy.gif

Post a Comment



