Review: Schwalbe's Magic Mary Radial Tires Deliver Top Notch Traction

Jul 30, 2025
by Mike Kazimer  


It’s been nearly a year since Schwalbe unveiled their radial casing tires, a move that caused other tire manufactures to take notice. Changing the orientation of the threads in a tire's casing may seem like a relatively minor detail, but the difference in how the tire feels on the trail is significant, especially when it comes to the amount of traction.

Most mountain bike tires are constructed with threads that run at a 45-degree angle from bead to bead. For the sticklers out there, Schwalbe’s tires aren’t a ‘true’ radial, where the threads are oriented at a 90-degree angle to the direction of travel, but the change in orientation is enough to have a dramatic influence on how the casing deforms when an obstacle is encountered.

Magic Mary Radial Details

• Sizes: 29 x 2.5" or 27.5 x 2.5"
• Schwalbe Radial construction
• Soft or Ultra Soft rubber compound
• Gravity Pro (tested) or Trail Pro casing
• Weight: 1406 grams (29") / 1295 grams (27.5")
• Price: $108 USD
schwalbe.com

At the moment Schwalbe is still the only company offering a mountain bike tire with this construction, but I wouldn’t be surprised if that changes sooner than later.

The focus of this review is on the Magic Mary Gravity Pro casing tires - at this point I’ve ridden them in everything from snow to dust and all conditions in between, so the timing seemed appropriate to report on my findings. As the name suggests, the Gravity Pro casing is the burlier, downhill oriented option on the Magic Mary lineup - riders who want to save a couple hundred grams per tire can do so by choosing the thinner Trail Pro casing.

No matter the casing, the Magic Mary tread pattern falls on the more aggressive side of the spectrum, with tall angled side knobs and a 2-2-2-3 center knob pattern.

On my scale, the 29 x 2.5” Ultra Soft compound tire weighed in at 1406 grams, and the 27.5 x 2.5” Soft compound tire was 1295 grams. The tires are priced at $108 USD.

photo

Pressure Check

It’s important to experiment with different air pressures when switching to radial tires - if you run your typical pressures there’s a good chance the tire will feel too soft and vague due to the difference in the way the tire deforms. I went up 2 - 3 psi higher than my usual DH tire pressures, settling on 22 up front and 24 in the back for my 165 pound weight. Those pressures are for trail riding - I typically add another couple pounds of pressure for bike park usage, where the speeds are higher and the trail surface tends to be firmer. With the thinner Trail Pro casing tires I’ve been running 3 - 4 psi more than I normally do on ‘regular’ tires.

I wouldn’t recommend getting too extreme with the pressure increases - it’s worth starting with just a few pounds more than usual and seeing how it feels rather than running 40 psi and wondering why it feels like you’re riding on basketballs

photo

Conditions Report

Wet
Wet, slimy conditions are where the Marys excel. There’s a vast difference between how these handle wet roots compared to the non-radial version - the extra compliance makes them more predictable, and they’re much, much less likely to suddenly slide sideways. The traction that they deliver is due more to the mechanical properties of the casing rather than an extra-sticky rubber compound; while the Ultra Soft rubber isn’t as tacky as Maxxis’s MaxxGrip rubber, the way the casing molds over obstacles more than helps make up for that.

I do think that there’s still room in Schwalbe’s lineup for an even softer rubber compound for riders who are willing to sacrifice some longevity for maximum grip (Super Duper Soft?), but as it is, the radial casing helps make the slightly firmer rubber a non-issue.

The amount of grip available when conditions are grim is astounding. I’ve even swapped bikes mid-ride with a friend to confirm that I wasn’t imagining things, and I wasn’t - the way that the tire deforms allows it to find grip where other tires slip.

The tires shed mud well, at least when it comes to the fir-needle heavy mud that we have here in the Pacific Northwest. They’re not as ridiculously grippy as the Shredda tires, but those are a very conditions-specific option - the Mary could be a year-round option, while the Shredda is best reserved for the grimmest of conditions.

These tires have a muted feel that’s distinctly different from non-radial tires. The sensation is similar to the difference between a coil shock and an air shock - small bumps are erased, and there’s a glued-to-the-ground feel that’s truly confidence inspiring. To continue the suspension analogy, it’s almost like running a lighter compression tune - the difference is that dramatic.

Dry / Loose
The tall knobs that help dig into softer soil in the winter also deliver when things dry up and the trails get covered with 6 inches of fine dust. The bite isn’t quite as tenacious as Maxxis’ Highroller III, but it’s close. The Highroller has a more defined edge that’s easier to find when pushing hard into loose corners, but if there happen to be rocks or other obstacles hidden under the dust the Mary does a better job of muting those impacts.

Hardpacked
If your typical trail surface resembles a pumptrack I’d suggest going with something with a less aggressive tread pattern for better rolling speed. That said, even with those taller knobs and malleable casing the tires remained predictable - I took lots of laps on Whistler’s A-Line and Dirt Merchant trails and didn’t find the handling to be overly vague. The casing deforms more in the center of the tread, but the sidewall support remains, which keeps the handling very predictable; it never felt like the sidewall was going to collapse on me.

photo

Climbing
Climbing on hardpacked trails or on asphalt does feel extra-draggy, though; that’s when the tire’s deformation is more noticeable. I could literally hear the knobs getting smooshed against the pavement on one particularly steep approach to the trails. The flip side is that climbing traction is excellent - most people aren't buying a DH tire for the uphill performance, but the Mary does a great job of digging in and holding on during steeper, technical climbs.

Cornering
I find the angled side knobs of the Magic Mary slightly visually jarring, but on the trail there’s good, predictable cornering traction - you’re not supposed to be looking down at your tires anyways... The Maxxis Assegai’s more rounded profile has a slightly more seamless transition when leaning the tire over, but the Mary has good grip and is free of any scary dead zones.

What to pair it with?
I don’t mind running the dual Magic Mary setup, but I’d like to see an updated radial version of the Big Betty or Eddy Current added to the mix - something with rectangular braking knobs would be a nice complement to the Mary up front. The Albert Radial is a good rear tire for all-round usage - it’s faster rolling, but still offers enough grip for most conditions. You could also run the Magic Mary radial up front and a non-radial tire as a rear - that's a similar tactic to running a softer front wheel and a stiffer rear.

photo

Price & Weight
The Magic Mary’s 1406 gram weight is in line with what I’d expect for a DH tire, where weights are typically in the 1350 - 1500 gram range. The $108 asking price isn’t cheap, but tires across the board are pretty pricey these days - Schwalbe’s not an outlier when it comes to price. In fact, that’s less than a comparable option from Maxxis or Conti will cost.

Magic Mary Gravity Pro
Weight: 1406 grams
Price: $108 USD

Specialized Butcher Grid Gravity
Weight: 1320 grams
Price: $85 USD

Maxxis Assegai DH
Weight: 1480 grams
Price: $116 USD

Continental Kryptotal DH
Weight: 1335 grams
Price: $114 USD


Durability
I had zero flats during the test period, and that includes several days in the Whistler Bike Park. The wear rate has been commendable - all of the knobs are still in place, and the tires are still in good shape considering how many miles they’ve seen. I mentioned Schwalbe’s Ultra Soft rubber not being as chemically sticky as Maxxis’, but also seems to help it last longer. It’s hard to say how much influence the radial casing has on the overall wear rate, but I’ve been impressed by how evenly these are wearing. It's worth noting that the trail surface in my riding zone tends to be nicer to tires compared to somewhere that's covered with sharp, abrasive rocks; your mileage may vary.



Pros

+ Very, very impressive level of grip
+ Mutes trail chatter
+ Good wear rate

Cons

- Draggy on smoother, hardpacked terrain
- Pricey (but not as expensive as some competitors)



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesFor riders looking for maximum traction, especially in wet conditions, the Magic Mary Radial should be on the short list. The grip is excellent, but the way that these tires mute the terrain is also very impressive - there's real merit to the radial casing hype. There aren’t many components out there that can truly transform a bike’s performance the way that these tires can.  Mike Kazimer





206 Comments
  • 760
 Remember when Kryptotal's first came out and they were under $100cdn? Pepperidge Farms remembers...

(Still my go-to, even if there wildly more expensive than they first were)
  • 332
 The thing with Contis is that they last forever. Im still on my first set of Kryptonal/Xynotal in DH casing after 3 years, with only knob edges being worn.
  • 120
 These are under $40 at the moment on Merlin Cycles, had both front/rear last I checked...
  • 1259
flag suspended-flesh FL (Jul 30, 2025 at 10:11) (Below Threshold)
 Non-Outside account holders cannot discuss Shadow Conspiracy Half-Link chains here. How can SRAM patent something we've used for decades?

A Half-Link Chain Design From SRAM Aims to Double the Speed of Shifting
A SRAM patent describes a new half link chain that could shift twice as fast as any chain the brand currently offers.
  • 552
flag suspended-flesh FL (Jul 30, 2025 at 10:15) (Below Threshold)
 Sorry Schwalbe.

Makes sense for DH strength for sure. I have run Shadow 1/2 links on my SS and DJ for years.
  • 412
 Hands down the biggest performance upgrade I've experienced in years. It feels like a cheat code. It tracks so well through rough terrain and provides so much grip through corners that I find myself coming out of corners farther inside than I'm used to. I have MM on the front, haven't put a radial on the rear yet. I don't feel a rolling resistance penalty on the front, but am curious if there would be one with it on the rear.
  • 90
 I just switched to MM radial in the soft compound and gravity pro on my DH bike, 27.5 x 2.5 and they are incredible. Previously had the original magic mary in ultra soft and these new radials are a significant improvement even though they're the soft compound. I ran the same pressures as usual, 24 psi front and 28 rear (cushcore pro on both as well.) Mounting them is pretty exciting but worth every drop of sweat, blood and tears.

This is hands down the most noticeable improvement I've ever made performance wise. Suspension may feel nicer but these increased my cornering speed and confidence drastically.
  • 211
 When you say the biggest performance upgrade, which tire did you upgrade from?
  • 951
 @shaun-ridefast-michael: no tire. Just bare rims. Big step up.
  • 42
 @shaun-ridefast-michael: Aggegai/DHRII and Continental Kryptotal F/R were my previous setups. I’m not on this MM up front and Kryptotal R on the rear
  • 31
 Same here i went from a Magic Mary Trail UltraSoft to a Magic Mary SuperTrail Ultra Soft and its insane how much better it is. The casing just feels so supply.
  • 10
 @djopheim: Are you running DH casing for both Krypto and MM? What pressure do you run now compared to Kryptotal Fr?
  • 11
 @gretch6364: Def sounds like a sweet upgrade! ...But how many extra grams did it cost though? haha
  • 21
 @shaun-ridefast-michael: It's about the radial so doesn't really matter which tyre. Radial just absorbs bumps much better removes that chatter and has more grip climbing. I wouldn't say Albert has more grip than Maxxis Assegai front while turning but should really be compared to Magic Mary. Just wasn't available when I got it so had to go with Albert front.
  • 20
 @rarrity: are you running cushcore with the radial tires?
  • 310
 It would be curious to hear of people’s experience with the trail casing and more pedal miles. The extra grip seems awesome, but not at the sacrifice of feeling like you’re losing a mile or two an hour out on the trails and fatiguing more quickly as well.
  • 150
 You can definitely feel it however my power meter doesn't show I'm wildly different from other efforts on the same trails so for me the downhill benefit is more than worth it. Just takes a while to get over that "flat tire" feeling.
  • 120
 I have the Alberts in trail casing, ultra soft front, regular soft rear, dual 29" Stumpjumper Evo. Rolling speed is up from my Butcher trail / Eliminator rear prior combo because the Alberts make my bike feel like it's paving over roots and small rocks common on the trails I ride. Climbing performance on smooth trails doesn't feel very different but I also shed about 100g from the rear with the trail casing. Climbing performance on technical trails is hilariously good, I can just winch up and over anything and it sticks like glue.

I can't even imagine how much grip the Marys must have - nevermind the Shreddas.
  • 171
 I've been riding trail casing MM radial front and trail casing Albert radial rear with no inserts in Colorado between 6500' and 13000' where you really feel increases in drag and weight. I do not notice any increased drag while climbing compared to my former setup, DHF 2.5 maxterra front, Eliminator Grid Trail T7 rear with cushcore XC. In fact, they seem to roll on climbs as well or better than that setup.

As for the downs, they feel like they roll fast. Faster than my former setup. Like surprisingly fast in a good way.

Big traction. Excellent dampening. It takes out small bump trail chatter to a noticeable degree- less head shake causing visual disturbance, more comfort at high speeds.

I'm a big fan.

The Albert is a very large volume casing. It's not that wide, but it is TALL and could cause issues for bike with tight clearance. As noted above, the Albert knobs are a bit squirmy. I started with Alberts front and rear and switched to MM front because I didn't feel completely confident in the Albert as a front tire. It never let go on me completely, but it did squirm and bit. Not so with with MM. The MM is a gripper and hold really well when leaned over. The side knobs are stout and solid like DHR/DHF.
  • 10
 @sjma: do you like the Albert on the front? I’ve been seeing people say the side jobs are “floppy” and somewhat unpredictable.
  • 40
 Recently switched to Albert Trail Pro 2.5, Ultra up front and Soft out back. Replaced WTB Vigilante 2.5 Light High Grip and Trail Boss 2.4 Tough Fast Rolling. Though in between did try Conti Kryptotal Fr/Re 2.4 Enduro Soft, and found I didn't like those at all (about 100 miles on them), maybe a 2.6 front and Xynotal out back would have worked better for me. This is all on a Yeti SB130 LR (160/137). Based in the SLC, UT area, so dry, dusty, rocky, hardpack, with no concept of mud or loam to be found for hundreds of miles around.

I've got about 150 miles and 15,000 feet of climbing on my set. So far very happy with them. My only complaint has been mentioned elsewhere, the side knobs are not well supported, mostly noticed when cutting across a very narrow and steeper section of trail where you need the sides to dig in. So its not often, but does happen. But for grip, its light years beyond what the Contis offered and generally better than the WTBs. One place where I've noticed they shine is bermed turns, so much grip and support and speed carried through those. And does seem to be more damp and compliant than either previous tire setups.

As for air pressure, went from 24/28 on WTB to 28/32 on Alberts, and I find I prefer to err by going higher than lower than that. For durability, still to be determined, but its held up to the high speed chunky rocks we have around here no problem (no inserts used).
  • 50
 @aminkis922: my riding is 90%+ on hand cut/natural terrain and I've found the Albert to be a really good front tire, no issues with support when running +4 psi over what I ran on the Specialized tires (settling in on about 26-27psi front, 29 rear) on Bontrager carbon wheels, no insert front or rear. I don't ride in deep mud but on wet roots and wet rocks it's exceeding my expectations. I'm not the fastest rider but I do love blasting through rock gardens and 15+ mile rides. I have the 2.5 inch Alberts and to the ol eyecrometer they do seem to be narrower than the 2.4 Specializeds I had before.
  • 20
 Unless your trails are quite flat, most of the weight and rolling resistance is at the rear. Just put a non radial tyre there and reserve the radials for the front.
  • 10
 The rolling resistance is really only a problem on asphalt and on gravel it's difficult to say if it matters at all. But for normal bikes there might be a big enough downside from the bigger contact patch that it's not worth it. For ebikes it's a no brainer.
  • 272
 Just order your tires from Europe. Shipping may be $30-40, but the tires are 40-50% cheaper. As long as you are ordering at least 2 tires, it will be a lot cheaper than buying in North America.
  • 50
 Who did you buy them from? They are out of stock for months.
  • 53
 @smegman: I didn't buy Magic Mary's. My comment was in general for all tires.
  • 200
 For me these radials have been the single greatest improvement to my riding since idk maybe modern geometry. It’s a huge performance gain. The hype is real. I’m also thinking the performance benefit is particularly pronounced if you’re a 200lbs+ rider. Background: I was always a diehard maxxis customer (DHF/DHRII maxx grip) but these radials blow them out of the water. My primary observations are: 1. They hold their line so much better you kind of have to recalibrate your brain as to where your exit is going to be bc there is no real bucking you off your line. With my maxxis there was always some expectation that if I enter here some rocks or roots will slowly shift me off my line and I will exit somewhere else. Like my line choice and exit were aspirational but at times a challenge to get to. With the radials, I’m on my line, I stay on my line, and I hit my exit. Pretty much every time. 2. Significant positive change for greasy wet conditions. Magnification of #1. 3. They have an awesome damped feel. The shock tune example certainly resonates. I also run cushcore F&R so what results for me is maybe that I feel the terrain more and that chatter or high vibration feedback gets eaten up by the tires so what results is just better composure in rough terrain. 4. The braking feels like you’re dropping an anchor in the rear end. The wider patch I think acts like a shovel and really digs in when you want it to.
If there is one draw back I’ve noticed it’s that at real high speed in really rough straight line terrain (think straight line mid to steep grade baby heads) the rear end feels like it wants to step out a little more, my theory is bc the tire contact patch is wider so you’re catching things on the edges of the patch which can cause greater deflection than if the patch were skinnier like a trad casing tire.

I will never buy a tire that isn’t a radial in design ever again.

Application:
Long travel e-bike
MM radial super soft gravity front 33psi
Albert radial super soft gravity rear 36psi
Rider weight 230
Cushcore F&R
  • 171
 Spent the past month with Magic Mary front and Albert rear, both radials with gravity casing, super soft front soft rear. The MM is truly an amazing tire and works great across a wide range of pressures and conditions. Super great in loose stuff, but does not feel skittery on hardpack. I've tried Maxxis Assesgai, DHF, DHR, and Dissector up front for the past few years, and the MM is definitely superior with traction. The Albert on the other hand has been a bit disappointing. Its radial casing has that sweet squish and vibration damping, but its knobs are floppy, no matter what pressure I seem to run. They are just too unsupported and squishy for anything resembling hardpack. Gonna keep the MM front for sure, but will be looking to change up the rear once the Albert is worn out.
  • 50
 On hardpack I have been enjoying an Albert in front and a Nobby Nick in the back. Both tires have very round profiles that have consistent traction across lean angles. I always find Marys to have a vague zone when leaning a little bit, great straight up and very leaned over, but with an odd transition in-between.
  • 30
 The albert radial has been good on loose over hardpack for me
  • 40
 The problem I had with the Albert on the rear is that it is far taller than the sizing would suggest once it plumps out. Won’t fit at all on a Megatower 2 and other lower link VPP Santa Cruz bikes.
  • 20
 @Bro-tato: I have Alberts on a Megatower 2 without problem. Sure, its close, but it doesnt hit. On a Size large with flipchip in high
  • 10
 @Bro-tato: I have 2.6 Albert Radials on my v6 Nomad with lots of extra clearance. 29er bikes are definitely a bit tighter on tire size. I have 2.6 Rekons on a Tallboy and they are tight.
  • 40
 @lennartkung: For me on an XL MT2, the 2.5 Albert loudly contacts the lower link on the drive side throughout the pedal stroke. At sag it clears, but you aren’t running at sag your whole ride. I’m sure there is some manufacturing variation where it works with some rims and some tires, but it didn’t work for me. I wish they made a 2.4 version. The MM 2.5 fits with the lower knob height.
  • 20
 @Bro-tato: Damn thats a shame - Yeah I think you're right there. Probably a combination of things, most likely the wheel or rim profile? I've had them on for general trail riding this season, and done a few bike park days, and havent noticed any issues.

Actually just went out to check the bike in the shed - And I see what you mean, the "right" pivot side of the lower link is super close to the knobs, like a credit card in clearance. I can see some marks on the link from stuff contacting, but its probably from dirt/rocks that gets lodged in the tire. I have not noticed anything while riding. But definitely something to keep an eye on.
  • 20
 @Bro-tato: XXL Megatower v2 and it's way closer than the Big Betty I had on there before. Probably like 10-12mm different. Been fine for the dry but no chance when the wet weather sets in so will switch back. Absolute shame because the tyre is immense!!
  • 10
 @Bro-tato: just ran into the same issue, installed the cascade link on my MT v2. albert radials rubs too. so annoying. glad its not the linkage and its just the tire?
  • 10
 @Bro-tato: what rim are you using? im experiencing it on the i9 wheels, plan to swap to the reserves shortly. id presume the same issue is present.
  • 10
 @reignman317: WAO Union
  • 180
 Feels like a big price increase across all tire companies since this time last year. Does anyone have data to support this?
  • 80
 Do my eyes and memory serve as data? Tire prices are crazy now. I dont know if there's a global rubber shortage thats been going on for the last five or six years, but it wasnt long ago Maxxis were like half the price they are today. I think Maxxis bumped the prices during covid (understandable, weird times) and just held them there because they were widley regarded as the best on offer. Now theres more competition and very good tires on option, and they've all gotten a LOT more expensive.
  • 218
 inflation and tariffs
  • 101
 @PeakHopper: they were half the prices because 10+ ago a lot of Maxxis tires you bought were single compound or dual. Their dual compound tires are still like $60. You can't buy singles aftermarket anymore but they'd be like $40. They also only had two casings, DH double casing, or single ply. Today most aftermarket tires are fancy casings, and triple compound. Hence, they cost way more. Road tires are way cheaper the MTB because they don't use multiple compounds and they don't have fancy casings (usually).

They still make single compound OE DH tires, but they aren't for retail sale and they are like $50-60. That's what you see on Bike Park Rentals
  • 813
flag devinkalt (Jul 30, 2025 at 9:24) (Below Threshold)
 My car tires are still $61 a piece brand new from Discount... The pricing for mtb tires is insane. 70 or 80 is ridiculous but $108 ??? I can get 2 tires for my MTB for that price.
  • 340
 @devinkalt: To be fair, your $61 care tires from Discount are like the tires you get on a Walmart bike. Dh, super soft, radial, etc, tires would be like getting Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires for your car. Not gonna be $61/wheel.

But also, bike tire prices are crazy.
  • 41
 @devinkalt: supply and demand. How many of those car tires are sold vs. mountain bike tires? My guess is 10 to 1.
  • 290
 Feels that way - but I'm not sure it's true.

Jensun's page for the DHR II is archived on the Wayback Machine back to 2016.

In February of 2016, a 29 x 2.4 3C/Exo/TR was $79 at MRSP.

Today - it's $87 on sale, and $96 MSRP.

Inflation-adjusted, that $79 from 2016 should be $106 in 2025 dollars. So it looks like that specific tire is (inflation-adjusted) slightly cheaper than it was 9-years ago.

Are MTB tires too damn expensive? Yes, absolutely. But they've been too damn expensive about as long as I've been buying them.
  • 20
 Here in Canada, the MSRP of the usual Maxxis suspects was $136CAD or $152CAD depending on casing for the last 2 years, and have not changed this year. The pandemic caused the major jumps in pricing (mostly shipping costs rising exponentially) and they haven't come back down.
  • 21
 Buy them (schwalbe) from euro sites like r2 or bike-discount. Waay cheaper especially if you buy enough to accommodate the 50$ or so shipping. Or support local if you have $
  • 50
 @jsnfschr: Get out of here with that rational logic! This is the Pinkbike comments section, I'll have you know.
  • 86
 Other 'COUNTRIES' aren't going to let US slap them for free, but that's ok, because we have a plan to convert ALL public golf courses in USA to rubber plantations. Planting begins in up to two weeks. Greatness!
  • 813
flag VelkePivo (Jul 30, 2025 at 11:54) (Below Threshold)
 @totaltoads: Except tires were nearly as expensive before Trump even got re-elected, but don't let that stop you riding one of your favorite political hobby-horses
  • 48
flag Jayx4 (Jul 30, 2025 at 17:50) (Below Threshold)
 @atourgates: My God stop with the facts and just blame Trump, It's much easier.
  • 11
 I found a great deal on Goodyear tires, and they have improved dramatically since they were introduced. $50 CAD (so I think Trump said they pay Americans to ride them?) for the DH casing. MSRP for the big brands is insane these days.
  • 10
 @PeakHopper: You're right, they (Maxxis), did drop their prices 5-6 years (in Hong Kong) from about $63 USD to $46 USD and yes, the prices are back up, here at least to $60 mark now.

Schwalbes were about $82 USD a couple years ago. Hence why i ended up discovering their Grey Addix "Park" MMs and other heavily discounted tyres LOL. (the Grey Addix MM worked well on the back of my Hello Dave Hardtail which was handy). I have no idea what they are now.
  • 197
 "and the tires are still in good shape considering how many miles they’ve seen."

Specifically how many miles? As a product tester you must know hours and kilometres ridden on every bike and component? It would be more useful to readers to have a tighter data point. Thank you.
  • 401
 Mileage amounts for mountain bike tires don't really mean a whole lot due to varying trail conditions - it's not like a car tire, where it's a lot easier to say "Tire X will last 50,000 miles." Tires that are ridden in the mud last a whole lot longer than ones that are constantly dragged over sharp rocks. Rider weight and riding style play a role too.

All that said, these have seen around 400 miles of riding and 90,000 vertical feet of descending.
  • 615
flag GrassWhistler (Jul 30, 2025 at 9:35) (Below Threshold)
 @mikekazimer: you're averaging over 2000 feet of descent per mile??
  • 311
 @GrassWhistler: Math is hard.
  • 61
 @mikekazimer: "these have seen around 400 miles of riding and 90,000 vertical feet of descending." which is comparable to 2 10 mile trail rides in Moab.
  • 110
 @GrassWhistler: 90,000 / 400 = 225
  • 70
 @GrassWhistler: 225 vertical feet per mile average.
  • 58
 @merlin33: WRONG!! If you're really this bad at math, I probably also have to teach you the obvious fact that 5 + 5 = 100.
  • 22
 @3dimensional: Let's try this another way: what is 400 x 225?
  • 15
flag 3dimensional (Jul 30, 2025 at 12:42) (Below Threshold)
 @merlin33: 9000. It works both ways 🤪
  • 30
 @merlin33: I believe there was some sarcasm involved 😉. At least, I have to believe that in order to keep my faith in humanity.
  • 172
 they are $160 CDN$ at local shops.... no sale.
  • 740
flag VelkePivo (Jul 30, 2025 at 11:59) (Below Threshold)
 Wait, what?? In tariff-free Canada? How is that possible? I thought the Trump tariffs were to blame for every price rise everywhere and at all times?
  • 150
 The price kills me. But can confirm, is a rad tire.
  • 151
 rad(ial)
  • 80
 @mikekazimer Would you run these with cushcore trail? I know that inserts aren't popular these days and negatively affect the deformation and ride feel of the radials but I love the extra security of an insert (my wheel breaking track record is night and day better with them in.)
  • 20
 Just get a set and try them tubeless 1st – manufacturer recommends going up three psi per tire - still has better grip at higher pressure than other tires in my view.. I used to run inserts but I do not with these and they are awesome

In my view Cush worke great with a mid-level casing on non-radial tires and I can definitely tell the difference when using them, something like Cush is also good for riding out if your miles deep and get a puncture, but I'm only riding gravity radials now & haven't had a puncture. carry a tube backup - not an issue
  • 10
 Who says they negatively affect the ride feel of the radials? Genuinely curious as I'm considering using an Optis insert with a Trail casing, because that's what I have, rather than buying a new Gravity tyre.
  • 10
 @zizajaun: People I talk to say not to run with inserts
  • 70
 These tires are great if you're a heavier rider! I can run higher pressures (28/32) to avoid pinging rims or getting squirm yet they give the grip and ride of a much lower pressure. I don't like dealing with inserts on my trail bike but these let me have the best of both worlds.
  • 10
 Can you say more about your experience? I'm 235lbs geared up and I've been happily using EXO+ and DD tires with Cush Core Trail inserts. That's been a good combination where I can still run low pressures for good performance without burping or squirming.

Technically the Trail casing falls somewhere between an EXO+ and DD which is kind of the sweet spot for me. Running either casing of these Schwalbes would be a net benefit if I could run them at those slightly higher pressures but still get good performance without the inserts.

Maybe run the heavier casing on the rear and the trail casing up front...
  • 10
 @alexsin: I'm a similar weight and on a long travel ebike. For bike parks, I find Trail casing a bit too wobbly on the front without an insert (haven't tried an insert yet), unless I'm running about 28psi+, which is still quite grippy but not that comfy. The Gravity casing holds up well on both ends; for comfort, I've gone as low as 23psi front and 27 rear, similar to my Maxxis DD tyres, but I'd recommend more like 26/32 if your hands can take it. There was one occasion when the rear wheel felt wobbly compressing into a berm, and I burped a lot of sealant, leading to rim damage, but that seems to be a particular problem with Sun Ringle Duroc 40 rims; the same tyres on Zipp Moto rims haven't burped at all or received any damage.
  • 70
 I recall a article a while back that described an interesting point on tire grip average over time. It was awarding Maxxis maxgrip top marks when new but when the knob-rip starts the grip goes down. The conti tires were maybe not as good when new but didn't fall off as much.

I've been running this MM radial for only 6 rides now and happy for sure. Does feel like rough corners are a little calmer.

If they last 50% longer, cost 50% more, and average-grip-over-time is better then I'd say the math works.
  • 91
 Can we have it in a 27.5 ultra soft, having to use a shredda rear in 27.5 ultra with center knobs cut 3mm. Some of us still run 27.5 up front and soft doesn't cut it.
  • 60
 I just wore out my Assagi DH Maxxgrip with Cushcore rear tire and have a replacement Shredda and im wondering if I still need Cushcore? I probably do judging by the state of my Cushcore when I removed it. Are people using Cushcore in these?
  • 40
 most racers are not. then again, they don't have to pay for rims.
  • 31
 I don’t think you need cushcore since you’re running 3-4psi more air than normal. It’s harder to pinch flat or burp when you’re running more pressure than normal yet you still have comfort and traction
  • 91
 I really like the idea of this but I just don’t want/need a 1300g front tire and I don’t see huge benefit for the rest
  • 63
 easy to say if you haven't tried it...
  • 33
 @hi-dr-nick: I’ve tried many 1400g+ tires over the years, and regularly run them in the rear, but for the front, that weight is a non starter for me these days.
  • 11
 Not sure but are the radial trail tires 1300? (Can't recall?) I've got the grav's on DH, Eeb and enduro bikes... feels normall to me but I'm not really that concerned about weight
  • 11
 @Mtn-Goat-13: it’s so crazy, he actually lists a weight up there in the article, 1400 something for 29
  • 46
 @2004hyuandielantra: keep focusing on one dimension.
  • 20
 @2004hyuandielantra: FYI, the 29 x 2.5" Trail version which I think @Mtn-Goat-13 was referring to is quoted at 1220 g.
  • 10
 @2004hyuandielantra: Didn't read any of that, I already have 'em and 1/2 listened to the vid... sorry for trying to help / comment w/ ya. Plus that doesn't distinguish trail from gravity. Spoutin' it off...
  • 30
 Id like a 27.5 in the trail casing
  • 314
flag 2004hyuandielantra (Jul 31, 2025 at 6:06) (Below Threshold)
 @hi-dr-nick: I simply don’t need special casings to generate front end grip on my bike. My skills do that just fine.

If these get around the 1100g mark I’d try them, but I don’t need to make my 40lb bike heavier for something I consider to be a non issue.

If you feel like you need these tires to ride in a way that makes you feel comfortable that’s fine just say so, but don’t project your perceived short comings on to me
  • 31
 @2004hyuandielantra: mother of god yer a fkn nerd
  • 50
 Tried the Contis and the classic Maxxis, but these are the real deal for me, I love tech trails and almost never ride flow, these are a game changer, climbs and off camber lines are way easier, Had the chance to ride a gravity Albert and trail Mary on the Whistler valley trails and Bellingham and these are the perfect choice, just great!
  • 70
 These tires conform to the ground so well. It’s real
  • 50
 Anyone try running these with CushCore? Possibly the ultimate in trail damping and grip? Or does radial render CushCore unnecessary?
  • 21
 I used to run cush w/ everything (even dh tires, prob overkill there) but my new wheels are W-Are-One and they suggest not running inserts. I didn't and even going up 3 psi for both tires, the grip and feel on the radials is phenom next level. Feels like suspension assistance / damping but for trail (and if yr not on WAO rims) cush might be OK... dunno, and I'll wager trail is slightly less durable than gravity but - I'd just try it straight & see what ya think. 35 yrs in - I think I've got a pretty good feel for tires, and the radials instantly felt very different to me
  • 40
 Been running radial Albert with cushcore on front and it feels mint for loose over hard pack
  • 35
 I would avoid cushcore and just run a DH tire instead, cushcore blows your wheels up by stressing the center of the rim versus the edges
  • 21
 All my builds ( DH Bike, enduro) where Assegai & DHR2 in exo+. cush core in the DH and Tannus in the enduro.

Had the same setup on my ebike. 1.5 bar in the front, 1.6 in the rear.

Switched to MM & Albert Gravity radials and set the pressure to 1.7 front and 1.8 rear. Ditched the insert and they feel so amazing.
  • 10
 @bogdanc: Roge that, but just curious why exo+ vs. DD or Dh tires for DH casings? Likewise for my DH bike & enduro / Eebs - all gravity and no inserts with the radials... they are pluuuuuuuuush !!!
  • 21
 @Mtn-Goat-13: simple : weight. Lighter wheels do feel different. DH casing was not enough for my preffered pressure so DH casing + inserts would be to damn heavy.

With Radials I could finally ditch the inserts and have the grip I've wanted.
  • 10
 @bogdanc: We're on the same page - I was asking why the on lighter + insert vs. DD or DH (without)... prob didn't say that clearly. I tried exo & exo+ w/ inserts for DH and no matter what psi I ran (without going too high & bouncing around / reducing suspesnion) I kept nuking rims. DD front / DH rear ended that (for Maxxis anyway). But yeah, DH w/ inserts would be nuts. I'm pretty stoked w/ the radials period and only at very high psi are the as lame as any over-inflated tire... otherwise they actaully seem to damp out the chatter quite a bit more than any other tire I've ridden
  • 11
 @Mtn-Goat-13: guess I'm nuts... I'm running DH tires with inserts. The North Shore riding I do requires a significant amount of grip and lower PSI though.
  • 30
 @buildandride: I didn't say you're nuts, just that "it's nuts" (to me... I tried it!) - to each their own & if it works for you, that's great. Mounting Cush in a DH casing, which I only ever tried w/ Assegai & DHRII was next level impossible, and w/ the radials now, for me its unnecessary. I'm all for everyone trying anything & everything - that's how ya figure out what you like & what works & doesn't for you
  • 10
 @Mtn-Goat-13: I can relate 100% anything above EXO+ if you want to put an insert it's..... em....an.... experience.
With Tannus... Okey but with Cushcores you just pray you don't have a flat as it's game over ridding that day ( at least) .

But they were fine at 21 psi and rims didn't get destroyed, neither getting flats.
I need more testing but my initial feel is Radials are the next thing in mountain bike tyres
  • 30
 I recently switched to these. Trail front and dh rear. Mullet. I like the tires, but I find myself sliding the front a surprising amount, and even had several two wheel drifts at Big Bear recently. I ran pressures up around 25 front and 27 rear. I would normally run super low pressures like 18f and 20r. Now, my shit technique is likely partially to blame. But, am I the only one trying to chase slides on these? No wrecks as the slide is super predictable. But, I would rather not slide like that. Thinking I should go back to my old pressures and try that.
  • 10
 Which tires? I’ve found that the Albert breaks loose pretty easily but not the MM. and if you’re at 18/20 on other tires, try 22/24 on these
  • 10
 @funboi-parisi: I am Magic Mary both ends, trail front and dh rear. That pressure is my next step for sure.
  • 10
 I had the same experience - MM front didn't like loose over hard. I didn't totally wipe out but drifted a lot. Tried 0-8psi above normal and didn't find a sweet spot. But that was mostly on unfamiliar trails and I didn't ride it back to back with other tyres so I can't be sure everything else wouldn't have been the same. I've bought an Albert to try on the front - hoping it's better than the Mary in dry conditions.
  • 20
 @zizajaun: I'm there with you guys, actually - there's a fair bit of sideways drift. I wouldn't call it unwelcome or uncontrollable, though.

The Alberts break loose way more easily than the MM's, I've found.
  • 30
 I'm no engineer or pro rider, but the Schwalbe tread patterns have always looked whack to me. Many have commented on the counterintuitive angle of the sideknobs. Also what is the point of having a tread pattern that goes 2-2-2-3? It's like, do you want to have a transition knob or not? Why place them every fourth row? That seems too far apart to offer a consistent interaction with the ground. I'm radial curious for sure, but I'm really just biding my time until Maxxis releases some radial options (DHR, Assegai, High Roller).
  • 51
 I’ve moved to buying used tires off marketplace. Hard to justify $110 when I can get a somewhat ok DD maxxis for $20. Would love to try it but dang too expensive
  • 81
 lucky. where i live everyone is try to sell used $110 used tires for like 90 bucks. It's pointless. I just wait for a 20% coupon on Jenson instead. If you see any $20 tires, it's a 15 year old Ardent in 26"
  • 10
 @totaltoads: the unpackaged tires are Jenson are a good deal too. Got an enduro Mazza last year for like $30 I think
  • 10
 @totaltoads: save20 is the code to use on Jenson. it doesn't work on everything, but its nice when it does. A few years ago, I picked up a new Cane Creek Kitsuma coil shock. It was on sale and i was able to stack the save20 code on top. $280 shipped. Then a week later I decided to order the air version for a different bike and got it for $240 shipped. got super lucky I think.
  • 50
 Any significant impact to tire performance and feel (other than durability) between the gravity pro and trail pro casing?
  • 20
 I am running the Magic Mary Trail front and Alber Gravity in the rear for about a year now and I love them. The difference is absolutely noticable. In the beginning I ran them on the same pressure as the non-radial tires. It felt absolutely sluggish and the side walls did start leaking. After raising the pressure by 3psi they roll very nicely and hold on much better.
  • 10
 Been running dual MMs with the trail casing for about 6 months now on my trail bike. No inserts. Terrain is dry, rocky, sometimes loose. Fantastic traction, confidence inspiring, but yes, slow rolling. Pressures are 26 to 29 psi. Felt some sidewall squirm below 25 psi. Will probably try the Albert radial when the rear wears out.
  • 40
 Holy cow, that is a heavy tire! Gotta feel like pedaling in sludge. But yeah, maybe the advantages are worth it.
  • 11
 Ive heard people talk about the weight of this tire. But to me, the seat of the pants feel isn't appreciably different than any other dh/enduro tire combo I have run in terms of peddle efforyt
  • 11
 @LukeMorgan42: I don’t know what you mean by seat of the pants feel. I remember having a set of Minion DHFs in “downhill specific” casings years ago on my 2010 Enduro. They improved traction and were indestructible, but damn were they awful to pedal. Every now and then I get on a bike with heavy, roll resistant tires that remind me of those old
Minions. It sucks. I do like the regular Mary’s — so if they feel similar, OK. I’d probably just buy these in the Trail casing.
  • 10
 Previously ran the Assegai/dissectors, but the time came to replace them this season. I ride mostly dry conditions, so I opted for Albert trail in the front and Conti Xynos rear. Theoretically I can put 2.5" tires rear, but then I'd be worried about the tire rubbing on my carbon in corners. Xynos were 3/4 the price, and I hear they durable.
First ride with them was a very rainy enduro. They kept me upright at least
  • 10
 Does anyone have experience with the stability compared to the „old“ Schwalbe tires? I have read that the measured values are rather worse compared to the older casings. Currently driving an MM SuperTrail at the front and Hans Dampf in SuperGravity at the back of my Enduro and wondering if I can stay with the same casing when switching to the radials or have to change to the more stable casing
  • 10
 Yes, you can stay with the same casing. The increased pressure gives them stability. I ride dual trail casing Alberts on a 160mm bike and I'm super happy with them.
  • 20
 I've had 2 punctures in super trail magic Mary over 10 years until recently switching to Albert in trail casing. I'm only 66kg but I've since had 3 punctures whilst running ~4psi more.

I'm switching to gravity casing
  • 21
 I’m surprised I haven’t heard anyone bringing up Amaury’s insane wins in the wet last year. Wasn’t he one of the only guys on the Schwalbe radials then? Not taking anything away from him, but if these tires are as grippy in the wet as the reviews are saying, that could partially explain how he was (I think?) the only rider to not dab a foot in Les gets that day.
  • 21
 The reason why he didn't dab a foot in Les Gets was a question of balance / commitment / talent...
... And he was on Dirty Dans, which are not radial yet... unless he had a prototype version.
  • 50
 @smegman: IIRC Schwalbe said, Amaury was running Radials then.
  • 50
 @crustin Yes, he was on Radial casing Dirty Dans last year when he won those races. The team has had access to those and the Tacky Chan in Radial casing for the past two seasons. The Tacky Chans will eventually be available to the public, as well as the new prototype tire they're running that's a copy of the Argotal/High Roller 3 pattern. CC: @smegman @FloImSchnee
  • 10
 Even though MM are reasonably popular, I always thought that they are super underrated, especially as a front tire. I don't think there is any drawback in this tire (maybe a bit on loose over hard).. I imagine the radial now is on different league.
  • 10
 Is it true or false that these radial tires need bed-in? I've got two Alberts 29x2.50 gravity on DT 30mm rim. They looked very round and narrow, they were 2.30" wide. Did not look like the ones in the review articles. One tire was defective, and decided to dismount both, and return it.
  • 10
 My 2.6 is 2.3.
  • 10
 Lots of grip but I had MM trail rear casing fail on my Vala around Surrey Hills after 5 months of riding - never had that before but I suppose it'd had some use by then. The sidewall separated near the bead. I bought Conti DH casing to replace Fr and Re.
  • 50
 Assegai killer?
  • 170
 Was for me - started up a MM front / Albert rear, radials back in December (western NC) for park riding. STILL holding up well after maybe 24-30 park days including 5 days out west with lots more rock & scrabble. I've never had an Assegai make it more than 3-4 months in park conditions, but more so the feel & grip of the Schwalbes is palpably better, by a longshot. My take on it anyway. Not even looking at other tires now, these are next level
  • 40
 Kryptotal crusher?
  • 230
 Assegai? I'm more of a Cont guy myself.
  • 160
 Butcher... butcherer?
  • 40
 Ran the original Magic Mary tires for years before getting a new bike with the soft DD Assega front tire. Got on with them well enough But found you had to ease into a wet ride with them, but once there they did the job, fine compared anything else I've used before. Got these new radial magic marys in gravity ultra soft spec and they are another step forward compared to the Assegai. You find yourself turning in on stuff you probably shouldn't!
  • 10
 @Mtn-Goat-13: Dang, more grip than the Assegai? I guess I've found my next tire.

How much more PSI did you end up running than the Assegai?
  • 20
 @Bad-Mechanic: I'm 3 psi higher (at manu recom). I didn't believe that could be the case, but it is. I could maybe go softer but don't wanna damage the carbon rims (which ain't cheap)... and the rims may also be part of a tad of flex too, so that's a consideration. The durability on the radials is also next level - I'm 7 months in, riding them weekly and they barely look worn. Everyone's different and I'd ride Assegais again just to compare but so far - I don't have much reason too. All my bikes are now full radials and it is noticeable... wasn't one of PB's innovations (or whatever) of the year for nothing!
  • 20
 @Mtn-Goat-13: Were you running the Assegai MaxxGrip?
  • 20
 @Bad-Mechanic: M-G on front, M-Terra rear (usually unless not available)
  • 10
 Judge judger?

@mkul7r4: psi!
  • 20
 @Mtn-Goat-13: Does that MM Albert setup work well in Pisgah? considering them after my butcher and eliminator wear out. I really like them
  • 10
 @Mattcon20: Yep - started w/ that on the DH bike @ Rock Creek and set it up on enduro (YY) and Eeb. Effin' love it. For trail / enduro bikes ya could prob go double Albert, but I like the add'l front traction
  • 20
 @theboypanda: Funny, i have just been trying Assegais after spending years on MM front and Rear. Good to hear that i can go back to what i know, once they get cheaper ;-)
  • 20
 @minesatusker - the new radials make the other Schwalbe's feel like wood, you're gonna be stoked. The price is worth it and if ya think of the total cost of bike, parts, etc... yeah, its high but it's not insane. You'll be glad you did. I just went over to a set of Conti Krypto's & Argotols just to check and they're OK, but not plush & perhaps even damping like the radials. I'm running MM/Albert (front / rear) on 3 different bikes and its incredible. For me these are game-changers
  • 11
 My question always comes down to sidewall durability and Mike touches on it briefly in his closing line. I run Schwalbe Jumbo Jims on my fat bike that I only use over snow here in Northern MN and it is amazing. However, I have heard a few shop guys worry about the sidewalls with all the rocks we have here in mining country for trail riding. What have others experienced?
  • 10
 I have about 1000 miles on Jumbo Jims, all summer use in MN. At least 100 miles of that was Cuyuna. Super reliable with zero sidewall issues and just an all-around fantastic tire. Pressures are usually between 9 and 10 psi.
  • 20
 I aboslutely love the MM radials. Ridden most big brand gravity tires on the market and for the trails I ride these are the best by some margin.
  • 11
 I don't think they need a softer compound. Grip is not only defined through the durometer. The rebound for example is extremely relevant. Also a knob that is deforming too much cant dig as wel into a corner. that's why Schwalbe, Conti and so on don't use as soft of a rubber as maxxis
  • 31
 Every time I rail a corner on these, I never question for a second where the extra $$ went.
  • 20
 www.terrenetires.com/collections/chunk


28 vs 108?

Hmmm. Are they 80 dollars better?
Aka 78% better?
  • 10
 @mikekazimer I love the Assegai DD on the front for its inner damping. Any word how the MM radial compares ? Thanks !
  • 43
 It's wild that a bicycle tire costs about a third of what my full size truck's all-terrain tires cost.
  • 21
 And a 33" AT is at least 50 pounds of steel and rubber.
  • 43
 Doublecrownaddict, where are you?!!!
We need a good laugh with your shitty expertise! Smile
  • 10
 you can absolutely stay well under $108 and still shred hard. I never paid more than $60 for a bike tire.
  • 12
 I've found the radials to be less durable than I would like (although grip is superb). Gravity casing with knobs ripping off and light scuffs causing leaking on the sidewalls. Switched back to Contis now
  • 10
 My girl runs higher tyre pressures than kazimer and she's not even close to 165lbs
  • 80
 And?
  • 41
 She well over 200 then? That's cool you dig the bigger ladies.
  • 20
 Why hasn’t this been done for mountain bikes before?
  • 10
 that is a heavy tire! Gotta feel like pedaling in sludge. But yeah, maybe the advantages are worth it!
  • 21
 Albert front non radial Betty on rear crushes loose over hard pack.
  • 20
 surely radial betty coming soon?
  • 11
 nice to see the lugs arent ripping off on the sides. Must be a better rubber compound
  • 22
 Well Schwalbe, bring back this bloody Mary in stock 'cos it's impossible to buy a single one of them for months so far.
  • 14
 What I don't like about the radial tires is the higher air pressure required.

I personally like a little more tire pressure, even with DH tires. I prefer the fact that there is some feedback and I can really push in, especially on the rear wheel. I usually run about 28 PSI at the rear, even though I'm not the heaviest rider.

If I think about it, with radial tires I would run 3 PSI more, then I would be too close to the maximum allowable pressure of many enduro wheels/rims with tubeless setup for my taste. Some I know are around 34PSI max. pressure.

Last year I inflated a tire on such a wheel 2 PSI above this pressure because it didn't jump into the rim bed. The result: a bent rim, a defective tire and a banging trauma.

And this happened when the bike was stationary with the wheel unloaded. When riding, the pressure should occasionally increase significantly.

And based on my experience, I wouldn't ride at pressures so close to the maximum rim pressure. Consequently, no radial tires on the rear wheel.

I have already tried a Magic Mary radial on the front wheel. I didn't find it particularly great. Of course, it offers a bit more comfort even with slightly higher pressure and the traction is very good, but it also feels a bit dead und vague in comparison. It never gave me the confidence to trust the tire 100% and go really hard in corners, even compared to the exact same tire without the radial casing.
So, it didn't work for me.
  • 10
 I'am on High Roller III DD at the moment an I really like them.
  • 10
 @ridingloose: You should try a High Roller III with the DH casing. It's the only publicly available Maxxis DH tire that is running their new casing. It's not Radial but provides some similar benefits.
  • 50
 What rims have a 34 psi max? they should automatically go in the 'will not ride' column of your bike parts excel spreadsheet.
  • 10
 @nzandyb: Newmen evolution sl a.30 for example. Otherwise a good rim.
  • 10
 @btjenki:
I could have used that information a little earlier. I had even ordered the DH Version, but DD arrived and I thought I'd give them a try.
  • 10
 @ridingloose: Does not matter how light, fast, strong, cheap a rim is, if it doesn't meet ETRTO standards and a tire can blow off at that sort of pressure it's a POS, no question, no takebacks, dog log.
  • 21
 Why is this video not on YouTube. This way I can't watch it on the TV set.
