Review: Schwalbe's Magic Mary Radial Tires Deliver Top Notch Traction

It’s been nearly a year since Schwalbe unveiled their radial casing tires, a move that caused other tire manufactures to take notice. Changing the orientation of the threads in a tire's casing may seem like a relatively minor detail, but the difference in how the tire feels on the trail is significant, especially when it comes to the amount of traction.



Most mountain bike tires are constructed with threads that run at a 45-degree angle from bead to bead. For the sticklers out there, Schwalbe’s tires aren’t a ‘true’ radial, where the threads are oriented at a 90-degree angle to the direction of travel, but the change in orientation is enough to have a dramatic influence on how the casing deforms when an obstacle is encountered.





Magic Mary Radial Details



• Sizes: 29 x 2.5" or 27.5 x 2.5"

• Schwalbe Radial construction

• Soft or Ultra Soft rubber compound

• Gravity Pro (tested) or Trail Pro casing

• Weight: 1406 grams (29") / 1295 grams (27.5")

• Price: $108 USD

• schwalbe.com

