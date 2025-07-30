Review: Schwalbe's Magic Mary Radial Tires Deliver Top Notch Traction

It’s been nearly a year since Schwalbe unveiled their radial casing tires, a move that caused other tire manufactures to take notice. Changing the orientation of the threads in a tire's casing may seem like a relatively minor detail, but the difference in how the tire feels on the trail is significant, especially when it comes to the amount of traction.
Most mountain bike tires are constructed with threads that run at a 45-degree angle from bead to bead. For the sticklers out there, Schwalbe’s tires aren’t a ‘true’ radial, where the threads are oriented at a 90-degree angle to the direction of travel, but the change in orientation is enough to have a dramatic influence on how the casing deforms when an obstacle is encountered.
Magic Mary Radial Details
• Sizes: 29 x 2.5" or 27.5 x 2.5"
• Schwalbe Radial construction
• Soft or Ultra Soft rubber compound
• Gravity Pro (tested) or Trail Pro casing
• Weight: 1406 grams (29") / 1295 grams (27.5")
• Price: $108 USD
At the moment Schwalbe is still the only company offering a mountain bike tire with this construction, but I wouldn’t be surprised if that changes sooner than later.
The focus of this review is on the Magic Mary Gravity Pro casing tires - at this point I’ve ridden them in everything from snow to dust and all conditions in between, so the timing seemed appropriate to report on my findings. As the name suggests, the Gravity Pro casing is the burlier, downhill oriented option on the Magic Mary lineup - riders who want to save a couple hundred grams per tire can do so by choosing the thinner Trail Pro casing.
No matter the casing, the Magic Mary tread pattern falls on the more aggressive side of the spectrum, with tall angled side knobs and a 2-2-2-3 center knob pattern.
On my scale, the 29 x 2.5” Ultra Soft compound tire weighed in at 1406 grams, and the 27.5 x 2.5” Soft compound tire was 1295 grams. The tires are priced at $108 USD.Pressure Check
It’s important to experiment with different air pressures when switching to radial tires - if you run your typical pressures there’s a good chance the tire will feel too soft and vague due to the difference in the way the tire deforms. I went up 2 - 3 psi higher than my usual DH tire pressures, settling on 22 up front and 24 in the back for my 165 pound weight. Those pressures are for trail riding - I typically add another couple pounds of pressure for bike park usage, where the speeds are higher and the trail surface tends to be firmer. With the thinner Trail Pro casing tires I’ve been running 3 - 4 psi more than I normally do on ‘regular’ tires.
I wouldn’t recommend getting too extreme with the pressure increases - it’s worth starting with just a few pounds more than usual and seeing how it feels rather than running 40 psi and wondering why it feels like you’re riding on basketballsConditions ReportWet
Wet, slimy conditions are where the Marys excel. There’s a vast difference between how these handle wet roots compared to the non-radial version - the extra compliance makes them more predictable, and they’re much, much less likely to suddenly slide sideways. The traction that they deliver is due more to the mechanical properties of the casing rather than an extra-sticky rubber compound; while the Ultra Soft rubber isn’t as tacky as Maxxis’s MaxxGrip rubber, the way the casing molds over obstacles more than helps make up for that.
I do think that there’s still room in Schwalbe’s lineup for an even softer rubber compound for riders who are willing to sacrifice some longevity for maximum grip (Super Duper Soft?), but as it is, the radial casing helps make the slightly firmer rubber a non-issue.
The amount of grip available when conditions are grim is astounding. I’ve even swapped bikes mid-ride with a friend to confirm that I wasn’t imagining things, and I wasn’t - the way that the tire deforms allows it to find grip where other tires slip.
The tires shed mud well, at least when it comes to the fir-needle heavy mud that we have here in the Pacific Northwest. They’re not as ridiculously grippy as the Shredda
tires, but those are a very conditions-specific option - the Mary could be a year-round option, while the Shredda is best reserved for the grimmest of conditions.
These tires have a muted feel that’s distinctly different from non-radial tires. The sensation is similar to the difference between a coil shock and an air shock - small bumps are erased, and there’s a glued-to-the-ground feel that’s truly confidence inspiring. To continue the suspension analogy, it’s almost like running a lighter compression tune - the difference is that dramatic.Dry / Loose
The tall knobs that help dig into softer soil in the winter also deliver when things dry up and the trails get covered with 6 inches of fine dust. The bite isn’t quite as tenacious as Maxxis’ Highroller III, but it’s close. The Highroller has a more defined edge that’s easier to find when pushing hard into loose corners, but if there happen to be rocks or other obstacles hidden under the dust the Mary does a better job of muting those impacts. Hardpacked
If your typical trail surface resembles a pumptrack I’d suggest going with something with a less aggressive tread pattern for better rolling speed. That said, even with those taller knobs and malleable casing the tires remained predictable - I took lots of laps on Whistler’s A-Line and Dirt Merchant trails and didn’t find the handling to be overly vague. The casing deforms more in the center of the tread, but the sidewall support remains, which keeps the handling very predictable; it never felt like the sidewall was going to collapse on me. Climbing
Climbing on hardpacked trails or on asphalt does feel extra-draggy, though; that’s when the tire’s deformation is more noticeable. I could literally hear the knobs getting smooshed against the pavement on one particularly steep approach to the trails. The flip side is that climbing traction is excellent - most people aren't buying a DH tire for the uphill performance, but the Mary does a great job of digging in and holding on during steeper, technical climbs. Cornering
I find the angled side knobs of the Magic Mary slightly visually jarring, but on the trail there’s good, predictable cornering traction - you’re not supposed to be looking down at your tires anyways... The Maxxis Assegai’s more rounded profile has a slightly more seamless transition when leaning the tire over, but the Mary has good grip and is free of any scary dead zones.What to pair it with?
I don’t mind running the dual Magic Mary setup, but I’d like to see an updated radial version of the Big Betty or Eddy Current added to the mix - something with rectangular braking knobs would be a nice complement to the Mary up front. The Albert Radial is a good rear tire for all-round usage - it’s faster rolling, but still offers enough grip for most conditions. You could also run the Magic Mary radial up front and a non-radial tire as a rear - that's a similar tactic to running a softer front wheel and a stiffer rear.Price & Weight
The Magic Mary’s 1406 gram weight is in line with what I’d expect for a DH tire, where weights are typically in the 1350 - 1500 gram range. The $108 asking price isn’t cheap, but tires across the board are pretty pricey these days - Schwalbe’s not an outlier when it comes to price. In fact, that’s less than a comparable option from Maxxis or Conti will cost.
Magic Mary Gravity Pro
Weight: 1406 grams
Price: $108 USD
Specialized Butcher Grid Gravity
Weight: 1320 grams
Price: $85 USD
Maxxis Assegai DH
Weight: 1480 grams
Price: $116 USD
Continental Kryptotal DH
Weight: 1335 grams
Price: $114 USDDurability
I had zero flats during the test period, and that includes several days in the Whistler Bike Park. The wear rate has been commendable - all of the knobs are still in place, and the tires are still in good shape considering how many miles they’ve seen. I mentioned Schwalbe’s Ultra Soft rubber not being as chemically sticky as Maxxis’, but also seems to help it last longer. It’s hard to say how much influence the radial casing has on the overall wear rate, but I’ve been impressed by how evenly these are wearing. It's worth noting that the trail surface in my riding zone tends to be nicer to tires compared to somewhere that's covered with sharp, abrasive rocks; your mileage may vary.
Pros+
Very, very impressive level of grip+
Mutes trail chatter+
Good wear rate
Cons-
Draggy on smoother, hardpacked terrain-
Pricey (but not as expensive as some competitors)
Pinkbike's Take
|For riders looking for maximum traction, especially in wet conditions, the Magic Mary Radial should be on the short list. The grip is excellent, but the way that these tires mute the terrain is also very impressive - there's real merit to the radial casing hype. There aren’t many components out there that can truly transform a bike’s performance the way that these tires can. — Mike Kazimer
This is hands down the most noticeable improvement I've ever made performance wise. Suspension may feel nicer but these increased my cornering speed and confidence drastically.
I can't even imagine how much grip the Marys must have - nevermind the Shreddas.
As for the downs, they feel like they roll fast. Faster than my former setup. Like surprisingly fast in a good way.
Big traction. Excellent dampening. It takes out small bump trail chatter to a noticeable degree- less head shake causing visual disturbance, more comfort at high speeds.
I'm a big fan.
The Albert is a very large volume casing. It's not that wide, but it is TALL and could cause issues for bike with tight clearance. As noted above, the Albert knobs are a bit squirmy. I started with Alberts front and rear and switched to MM front because I didn't feel completely confident in the Albert as a front tire. It never let go on me completely, but it did squirm and bit. Not so with with MM. The MM is a gripper and hold really well when leaned over. The side knobs are stout and solid like DHR/DHF.
I've got about 150 miles and 15,000 feet of climbing on my set. So far very happy with them. My only complaint has been mentioned elsewhere, the side knobs are not well supported, mostly noticed when cutting across a very narrow and steeper section of trail where you need the sides to dig in. So its not often, but does happen. But for grip, its light years beyond what the Contis offered and generally better than the WTBs. One place where I've noticed they shine is bermed turns, so much grip and support and speed carried through those. And does seem to be more damp and compliant than either previous tire setups.
As for air pressure, went from 24/28 on WTB to 28/32 on Alberts, and I find I prefer to err by going higher than lower than that. For durability, still to be determined, but its held up to the high speed chunky rocks we have around here no problem (no inserts used).
If there is one draw back I’ve noticed it’s that at real high speed in really rough straight line terrain (think straight line mid to steep grade baby heads) the rear end feels like it wants to step out a little more, my theory is bc the tire contact patch is wider so you’re catching things on the edges of the patch which can cause greater deflection than if the patch were skinnier like a trad casing tire.
I will never buy a tire that isn’t a radial in design ever again.
Application:
Long travel e-bike
MM radial super soft gravity front 33psi
Albert radial super soft gravity rear 36psi
Rider weight 230
Cushcore F&R
Actually just went out to check the bike in the shed - And I see what you mean, the "right" pivot side of the lower link is super close to the knobs, like a credit card in clearance. I can see some marks on the link from stuff contacting, but its probably from dirt/rocks that gets lodged in the tire. I have not noticed anything while riding. But definitely something to keep an eye on.
They still make single compound OE DH tires, but they aren't for retail sale and they are like $50-60. That's what you see on Bike Park Rentals
But also, bike tire prices are crazy.
Jensun's page for the DHR II is archived on the Wayback Machine back to 2016.
In February of 2016, a 29 x 2.4 3C/Exo/TR was $79 at MRSP.
Today - it's $87 on sale, and $96 MSRP.
Inflation-adjusted, that $79 from 2016 should be $106 in 2025 dollars. So it looks like that specific tire is (inflation-adjusted) slightly cheaper than it was 9-years ago.
Are MTB tires too damn expensive? Yes, absolutely. But they've been too damn expensive about as long as I've been buying them.
Schwalbes were about $82 USD a couple years ago. Hence why i ended up discovering their Grey Addix "Park" MMs and other heavily discounted tyres LOL. (the Grey Addix MM worked well on the back of my Hello Dave Hardtail which was handy). I have no idea what they are now.
Specifically how many miles? As a product tester you must know hours and kilometres ridden on every bike and component? It would be more useful to readers to have a tighter data point. Thank you.
All that said, these have seen around 400 miles of riding and 90,000 vertical feet of descending.
In my view Cush worke great with a mid-level casing on non-radial tires and I can definitely tell the difference when using them, something like Cush is also good for riding out if your miles deep and get a puncture, but I'm only riding gravity radials now & haven't had a puncture. carry a tube backup - not an issue
Technically the Trail casing falls somewhere between an EXO+ and DD which is kind of the sweet spot for me. Running either casing of these Schwalbes would be a net benefit if I could run them at those slightly higher pressures but still get good performance without the inserts.
Maybe run the heavier casing on the rear and the trail casing up front...
I've been running this MM radial for only 6 rides now and happy for sure. Does feel like rough corners are a little calmer.
If they last 50% longer, cost 50% more, and average-grip-over-time is better then I'd say the math works.
If these get around the 1100g mark I’d try them, but I don’t need to make my 40lb bike heavier for something I consider to be a non issue.
If you feel like you need these tires to ride in a way that makes you feel comfortable that’s fine just say so, but don’t project your perceived short comings on to me
Had the same setup on my ebike. 1.5 bar in the front, 1.6 in the rear.
Switched to MM & Albert Gravity radials and set the pressure to 1.7 front and 1.8 rear. Ditched the insert and they feel so amazing.
With Radials I could finally ditch the inserts and have the grip I've wanted.
With Tannus... Okey but with Cushcores you just pray you don't have a flat as it's game over ridding that day ( at least) .
But they were fine at 21 psi and rims didn't get destroyed, neither getting flats.
I need more testing but my initial feel is Radials are the next thing in mountain bike tyres
The Alberts break loose way more easily than the MM's, I've found.
Minions. It sucks. I do like the regular Mary’s — so if they feel similar, OK. I’d probably just buy these in the Trail casing.
First ride with them was a very rainy enduro. They kept me upright at least
I'm switching to gravity casing
... And he was on Dirty Dans, which are not radial yet... unless he had a prototype version.
How much more PSI did you end up running than the Assegai?
@mkul7r4: psi!
28 vs 108?
Hmmm. Are they 80 dollars better?
Aka 78% better?
We need a good laugh with your shitty expertise!
I personally like a little more tire pressure, even with DH tires. I prefer the fact that there is some feedback and I can really push in, especially on the rear wheel. I usually run about 28 PSI at the rear, even though I'm not the heaviest rider.
If I think about it, with radial tires I would run 3 PSI more, then I would be too close to the maximum allowable pressure of many enduro wheels/rims with tubeless setup for my taste. Some I know are around 34PSI max. pressure.
Last year I inflated a tire on such a wheel 2 PSI above this pressure because it didn't jump into the rim bed. The result: a bent rim, a defective tire and a banging trauma.
And this happened when the bike was stationary with the wheel unloaded. When riding, the pressure should occasionally increase significantly.
And based on my experience, I wouldn't ride at pressures so close to the maximum rim pressure. Consequently, no radial tires on the rear wheel.
I have already tried a Magic Mary radial on the front wheel. I didn't find it particularly great. Of course, it offers a bit more comfort even with slightly higher pressure and the traction is very good, but it also feels a bit dead und vague in comparison. It never gave me the confidence to trust the tire 100% and go really hard in corners, even compared to the exact same tire without the radial casing.
So, it didn't work for me.
I could have used that information a little earlier. I had even ordered the DH Version, but DD arrived and I thought I'd give them a try.