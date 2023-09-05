Review: Scor 2030 - The Trail Bike You Didn't Know You Wanted

Sep 5, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

photo
REVIEW
Scor 2030


What would happen if you lifted the geometry figures from an enduro bike and applied them to a short travel trail bike? It's a question that's been asked (and answered) with varying degrees of success over the years, but the crew at Scor, the fun-focused offshoot of BMC, decided to find out for themselves with the new 2030. Spoiler alert: Scor's execution of the concept results in a bike that's an absolute riot out on the trail.

The carbon-framed 2030 has 29” wheels, 120mm of travel paired with a 140mm fork, and a slack 64.5-degree head angle. There are five sizes in the lineup, all with chainstay lengths that are quite short. Mariano Schoefer, Scor's engineer, comes from a BMX background, and the stubby rear end was a conscious choice intended to make the bike easy to manual and flick around.

Scor 2023 GX Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 120mm / 140mm fork
• 64.5º head angle
• 77.7º seat tube angle
• 429mm chainstays (size M/L)
• Sizes: S, M, M/L, L, XL
• Weight: 29.9 lb / 13.6 kg (size M/L)
• Price: $7,299 USD
scor-mtb.com

There are three complete builds, with prices ranging from $5,199 to $9,299, and a frame-only option for $3,499 USD. I tested the $7,299 2030 GX model, which comes with SRAM Code RSC brakes, a 140mm RockShox Pike, Deluxe Ultimate shock, and a Bike Yoke Divine dropper post. It rolls on DT Swiss XM 1700 Spline aluminum wheels mounted up with a Maxxis Dissector / Rekon tire combo.



photo


bigquotesTossing in an extra manual here, pumping a roller there, and maybe slashing a berm over there is a recipe for a good time, and on the Scor those maneuvers are very easy to execute. Mike Kazimer





photo

Frame Details

The 2030 shares a similar aesthetic to the 4060, its longer travel sibling, including the low-slung top tube, but it's not a carbon copy (no pun intended). The lower link design is slightly different, and isn't as likely to get filled with mud, one of the only gripes we had about the 4060. That lower link clamps around the shock axle rather than threading into it, and the shock uses a bearing mount at that location to reduce the amount of breakaway force.

There's a small storage compartment (the 'Stash Hatch') just in front of the shock that's accessed by turning a small dial. The actual compartment is on the smaller side, so you might not be able to fit a mega burrito or a rain jacket in there, but it can accommodate a small tube, mini-pump, and tire lever.

photo
photo

The 2030 has internal cable routing that thankfully goes through ports in the side of the frame and not the headset, with internal guide tube that reduce noise and facilitates housing swaps.

Along with the rubber downtube protector, Scor offers customizable frame protection stickers that are pre-cut to fit the 2030's top and downtubes. There's also rubber chainslap protection on the chainstay and seatstay, which proved to be very effective – the 2030 is a satisfyingly quiet bike right out of the box.

photo
photo

photo

Geometry & Sizing

The 2030's 64.5-degree headtube angle is the number that stands out on the geometry chart, putting the 2030 on the slacker side of things for a bike in this travel bracket. The Canyon Spectral 125 and Chromag Darco are two bikes that come to mind that are a little slacker, with their 64-degree head angles, but the list of bikes with 65- or 65.5-degree head angles is much longer, and includes bikes like the Norco Optic, Santa Cruz Tallboy, and Commencal Tempo.

As far as reach numbers go, Scor's five sizes and short seat tubes make it possible to size up or down depending on rider preference. At 5'11” I went with a size M/L, which has a 477mm reach. These days I'm typically happiest on bikes with reach numbers between 470 – 485mm; the 497mm reach and 650mm top tube of the size large would have stretched me out more than I wanted.

For riders who aren't interested in going that slack, the headset cups can be rotated to steepen the head angle to 65.5-degrees. I'd highly, highly recommend giving the 2030 a try in the stock configuration first, but it's nice that the potential for a significant adjustment is there.

The chainstays measure 429mm for the S, M, and M/L sizes, then increase to 432mm for the L and top out at 434 for the XL. Even with that tiny increase for the larger sizes they're still quite short for a 29” trail bike.

photo



Suspension Design

The 2030 uses two co-rotating links to deliver either 120mm of travel with a 47.5mm stroke shock, or a 52.5mm stroke shock can be installed to increase the travel to 130mm. The progressive leverage curve flattens out slightly towards the end of the bike's travel, a design that can help make sure all of the travel is accessible, rather than locking precious millimeters away behind a wall of progression.

Anti-squat values sit around 110% at sag, and drop off as the bike goes further into its travel.


photo





photo
RIDING THE
Scor 2030

Test Bike Setup

My test bike showed up with a 160mm BikeYoke dropper post (retail models will have a 180mm post), so I swapped that out for a 200mm OneUp post in order to have more clearance in the steeps. I also ended up going with a 40mm stem and 35mm bars, rather than the 35mm stem and 20mm riser bars. The stock configuration worked well, but I ended up preferring the fit and feel of the bike with the slightly longer stem and higher rise bars.

For the suspension, 180 psi in the RockShox Deluxe fork put me at 27% sag, and I ran 75 psi with one volume spacer in the Pike Ultimate.

Condition were dry and dusty for most of the test period, ideal for the Maxxis Dissector / Rekon tire combo. That's a setup I'd happily run all summer here in the Pacific Northwest on a bike like this before switching to something with a bit more tread for the slippery fall and winter months.

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


photo

Climbing

The 2030 is more focused on the descents than some other bikes in this category (like the Yeti SB120, for instance), but Scor's designers didn't forget that it needs to go uphill too. It's an energetic pedaler, free of any wallowing or mushiness while still delivering enough traction to keep that low-profile Rekon tire from spinning wildly. The perfect balance between efficiency and grip can be tricky to achieve, but the 2030 does it very well – it has the quickness you'd hope to get from a 120mm bike without any accompanying harshness.

I preferred the middle compression setting (out of three) on the Deluxe shock the vast majority of the time, but the other two settings do make a noticeable difference – the full open position comes in handy when maximum traction is desired, and the firmer setting can be used to put even more pep in the Scor's step without resorting to the fully locked out position.

Even with those short chainstays I felt centered and comfortable on the 2030. The steep seat angle helps prevent too much weight from ending up over the rear wheel, and the stack height isn't so high as to upset the balance, even after I'd installed higher rise bars.


photo

Descending

My very first ride on the Scor took place up in Whistler, so I decided to start by feeding it some classic technical trails, with names like Korova Milk Bar, Rockwork Orange, and Wizard Burial Ground. They're full of steep rock moves and semi-awkward slower speed maneuvers, trails that reward precision over just trying to blast downhill as fast as possible. The Scor more than held its own, and any initial doubts I had about its capabilities quickly faded away as I worked my way downhill.

The geometry plays a large part in how comfortable the bike felt in the steeps, but the suspension deserves a mention too – the Deluxe Ultimate shock is very well controlled, with a smooth ramp up at the bottom of the stroke. It's a trait we noticed with the Scor 4060 a couple of years ago – there's no harshness towards the end of the travel, which makes it easier to plop off a drop or push through a pointy rock garden without worrying about running out of travel.

Yes, there are obviously limits – we're still talking about a 120mm trail bike here, and I'm not about to say it can go wheel-to-wheel with a full-on enduro bike. However, the fact that it can handle those more technical trails while also remaining entertaining on mellower ones is worth noting. The suspension opens up nicely at higher speeds, and it can deal with quick impacts very well.

photo

The concept of one bike being more 'fun' than another always annoys me a little, mainly because mountain biking's supposed to be fun no matter what. That said, tossing in an extra manual here, pumping a roller there, and maybe slashing a berm over there is a recipe for a good time, and on the Scor those maneuvers are very easy to execute.

Speaking of recipes, there's been a lot of talk lately about the ideal chainstay length, and I've even seen equations floating around that are purported to be the key to making most perfectly balanced bike in the world. I'm not convinced that there's one magical set of geometry numbers out there, and the 2030 is a prime example. I do typically prefer bikes with longer chainstays, and yet I haven't had any instances on this bike where I thought that a longer back end would have improved things.

photo
Scor 2030
photo
Commencal Tempo


How does it compare?

The Canyon Spectral occupies a similar space as the Scor, but it's even longer and slacker, which can make it more of a handful on slower speed trails. The 125 feels even more biased towards descending, while the Scor has more energetic trail manners, and a more refined suspension feel. The 125 ramps up very quickly, which can make if feel a little more harsh over repeated impacts compared to the 2030.

The Spectral runs away with the cake when it comes to value, although it doesn't have an in-frame storage compartment or as much water bottle room as the Scor.

Santa Cruz's Tallboy is a very close contemporary, both in terms of geometry and price. The wheelbase of a M/L 2030 is exactly the same as a large Tallboy, it's just the distribution of the front and rear centers that's different. The 2030 has a slacker head tube angle and shorter chainstays, which gives it a slightly more secure handling in steeper terrain. If forced to choose, I'd go with the 2030. There's just something about its overall handling and suspension feel that's very tough to beat.

photo

Which Model is the Best Value?

Unfortunately, none of the models in Scor's lineup are what I'd call a great value. Take the model tested here, for example – for $7,299 I would have expected to see a wireless drivetrain or carbon wheels on the spec sheet. For the most part the build kits are well chosen, but the prices are higher than similar complete bikes cost from other companies, even excluding consumer-direct operations.

If I was dead set on getting a Scor 2030 (which is a distinct possibility for anyone who manages to test ride one), I'd consider going with the $5,199 NX model with the plan of swapping out the NX drivetrain as soon as possible. There's also the frame-only route, which, considering how many deep discounts are currently available on components, could be the way to get a better build than the NX model for the exact same price.

photo
Burgtec Bartender grips, CODE RSC brakes.
photo
Maxxis Rekon rear tire.

Technical Report

SRAM Code RSC brakes: I'm glad that Codes are becoming a more common spec choice on trail bikes over the less-powerful G2 brakes. I would have liked to see HS2 rotors spec'd, though; the thicker rotors bump up the stopping power, especially considering the bike has 180mm rotors front and rear.

Dissector / Rekon tire combo: No, these aren't the heavier enduro tires you might expect to find on a bike like this, but they're very fun and fast in dry conditions. I know there are some riders who can't look at an EXO casing tire without immediately flatting, but I didn't have any flats during the test period, even when riding some of Whistler's pointier trails.

Frame hardware: It's too early in the Scor's life to consider doing a bearing swap, but I decided to disassemble the suspension linkage to get a better idea of how hard (or difficult) maintenance would be. Overall, it was a straightforward procedure, and everything came apart and went back together smoothly. The bearings all have metal dust covers, and everything was greased and spinning smoothly. The blind pivot hardware on the seat stays can't be accessed by an allen key without unbolting the shock, but there are wrench flats that can be used instead during a quick bolt check.

Burgtec Bartender lock-on grips: These grips have been out for years, but they'd sort of flown under my radar until now. I ride without gloves a decent amount during the summer, and these proved to be a very comfortable option with loads of traction for those sweaty days, especially once they'd broken in.


photo


Pros

+ It's a better descender than most 120mm bikes out there
+ Very quiet, no cable rattle or excessive chainslap.
+ Adaptable thanks to adjustable head angle, ability to increase travel with different shock stroke.

Cons

- High price for complete bikes
- Your enduro bike might start collecting dust.


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Scor 2030 is one of the most entertaining 120mm trail bikes that I've ridden in recent memory. It's my kind of trail bike, one that doesn't put up a fuss while climbing, and punches way above its weight when descending.  Mike Kazimer





