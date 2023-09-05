Review: Scor 2030 - The Trail Bike You Didn't Know You Wanted

Descending

My very first ride on the Scor took place up in Whistler, so I decided to start by feeding it some classic technical trails, with names like Korova Milk Bar, Rockwork Orange, and Wizard Burial Ground. They're full of steep rock moves and semi-awkward slower speed maneuvers, trails that reward precision over just trying to blast downhill as fast as possible. The Scor more than held its own, and any initial doubts I had about its capabilities quickly faded away as I worked my way downhill.The geometry plays a large part in how comfortable the bike felt in the steeps, but the suspension deserves a mention too – the Deluxe Ultimate shock is very well controlled, with a smooth ramp up at the bottom of the stroke. It's a trait we noticed with the Scor 4060 a couple of years ago – there's no harshness towards the end of the travel, which makes it easier to plop off a drop or push through a pointy rock garden without worrying about running out of travel.Yes, there are obviously limits – we're still talking about a 120mm trail bike here, and I'm not about to say it can go wheel-to-wheel with a full-on enduro bike. However, the fact that it can handle those more technical trails while also remaining entertaining on mellower ones is worth noting. The suspension opens up nicely at higher speeds, and it can deal with quick impacts very well.The concept of one bike being more 'fun' than another always annoys me a little, mainly because mountain biking's supposed to be fun no matter what. That said, tossing in an extra manual here, pumping a roller there, and maybe slashing a berm over there is a recipe for a good time, and on the Scor those maneuvers are very easy to execute.Speaking of recipes, there's been a lot of talk lately about the ideal chainstay length, and I've even seen equations floating around that are purported to be the key to making most perfectly balanced bike in the world. I'm not convinced that there's one magical set of geometry numbers out there, and the 2030 is a prime example. I do typically prefer bikes with longer chainstays, and yet I haven't had any instances on this bike where I thought that a longer back end would have improved things.