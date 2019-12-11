Review: Scott Gambler 900 Tuned - A Sub-35 Pound Downhill Bike

Scott Gambler 900 Tuned

The industrial looking linkage and overbuilt design of the previous Gambler earned it plenty of fans, but compared to the lightweight and sleek shapes of Scott's modern trail bikes it was a bit of an outlier, like a kid in a family portrait sporting a green mohawk and denim vest next to their sweater-wearing siblings. For 2020 the Gambler moves from that single-pivot design to a Horst link suspension layout with 200mm of travel, and is now available with a full carbon frame.

The complete models all come with 29” wheels, but the Gambler's frame has enough geometry adjustments that it's possible to run 27.5” wheels without any issues.
Gambler 900 Tuned Details

• Wheel size: 29" (27.5" compatible)
• Rear wheel travel: 200mm
• Carbon frame
• 62° - 64° head angle
• 435 - 450mm chainstays
• Weight: 34.5 lb / 15.6kg (actual, size large)
• Price: $7,999 USD as shown
www.scott-sports.com/gambler-tuned

The 900 Tuned version reviewed here is the top dog in the lineup, with a race-ready spec that includes Syncros' Hixon iC DH carbon bar / stem combo, a Fox 49 fork and a DHX2 coil shock, SRAM's X01 DH 7-speed drivetrain and Code RSC brakes, Syncros' Revelstoke DH aluminum wheels, and 29" x 2.5" Maxxis Assegai tires for $7,999.

Don't have 8k to spend on a downhill bike? Scott also offers the Gambler 910, which has a carbon front triangle and aluminum back end, a Fox 40 Performance Elite fork, Code R brakes, and a SRAM GX drivetrain for $5,999 USD. There are also two aluminum-framed models, the $4,400 Gambler 920 and the $3,700 Gambler 930.


bigquotesThe Gambler is an incredibly neutral feeling bike – it's free of any unwanted surprises, and no matter the terrain, whether it was extra-chunky and blown out, or fast and smooth, the handling remained consistent. Mike Kazimer



Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com



Construction and Features

Painting a bike bright orange and then topping it off with an integrated bar / stem combo is a surefire way to guarantee that it'll turn heads in the lift line. While the Gambler 900's paint job may be loud, thankfully the overall frame shape is very pleasing to the eye. It's uncluttered and clean, and much less busy looking than the previous version.

According to Scott, the Gambler's carbon frame was designed to have a 'stiffness zone', which runs from the head tube to the down tube and then the chainstays. The upper half of the bike – the top tube and seatstays – is the 'lightweight zone', where there's less material in order to shed a little weight and allow for more compliance. Claimed weight for the frame alone is just 2,650 grams (5.8 lb), which is as light as some trail and enduro frames out there.

The Gambler uses a trunnion mounted shock that's partially tucked into the seat tube.
Two axle positions allow for either a 435 or 450mm chainstay length.

The brake and derailleur housing are internally routed, entering behind the integrated fork bump stops. The seat tube actually wraps part way around the shock, partially shielding it from mud and other debris. There's a small window near the lower shock mount that gives water a place to escape during clean up – otherwise the bottom of the shock would be sitting in a little carbon swimming pool.

A bashguard and chainguide are expected sights on a downhill bike, but Scott did things a little differently with the Gambler. Rather than sticking with the ISCG 05 standard, they created their own proprietary chain guide system. With the new design the bash guard doesn't thread directly into the frame; instead, it slides over two lugs that extend underneath the bottom bracket. There are elastomers inside those carbon lugs to help absorb impacts and prevent frame damage. This design allowed Scott's engineers to gain more room to straighen out the chainstay and gain additional tire clearance.


The bottom bracket height and amount of shock progression can easily be adjusted by undoing one bolt.

Geometry

There are many possible configurations for the Gambler, which makes it possible to fine-tune its geometry and suspension characteristics for different tracks and rider preferences. The chainstay length can be set at 435 or 450mm, and there are four possible positions for the lower shock bolt that affect shock progression and bottom bracket height.

Another set of headset cups are included that can be used to alter the head tube angle by 1-degree in either direction, and there's a cup that adds 15mm of stack height, which will come in handy for riders who plan on running 27.5” wheels. All that adaptability also means that going with a 29" front and 27.5" rear wheel is a completely feasible option as well.

2020 Scott Gambler





Suspension Design

The Gambler's new Horst Link suspension configuration dropped the bike's anti-rise value to 40%, and the lower main pivot placement reduced the amount of chain growth and potential pedal feedback.

A trunnion mounted 225 x 75mm shock is the stock spec, but riders looking for a little more butt-to-tire clearance can run a slightly shorter stroke shock, either 72.5 or 70mm, in order to reduce the amount of rear travel.


Specifications
Price $7999
Travel 200mm
Rear Shock FOX DHX2 Factory
Fork FOX 40 Factory 203mm travel
Headset Syncros DH adjustable Semi integrated / adj +-1° with cup
Cassette SRAM CS PG-720 DH 11-25
Crankarms SRAM X01 DH DUB Carbon 34T Alloy Chainring / 165mm
Chainguide SCOTT DH Custom
Chain KMC X11-1
Rear Derailleur SRAM XO1 DH
Shifter Pods SRAM XO1 DH 7-speed
Handlebar Syncros Hixon iC DH Carbon 15mm Rise / 8° / 800mm
Grips Syncros Pro DH dual lock-on grips
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Wheelset Syncros Revelsoke DH 1.5
Tires Maxxis Assegai 29x2.5"
Seat Syncros Comox 1.5 Titanium Rails
Seatpost Syncros DH1.5 / 31.6mm / Alloy7050
Compare to other DH Bikes








Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
RIDING THE
Gambler



Test Bike Setup

For my 160-pound weight, I ran a 475-pound spring on the Fox DHX2 shock and started with all four adjustments at 12-clicks from closed as per Fox's recommendations. By the end of testing I'd sped up the rebound a little and backed off the high-speed compression slightly, but that served as a good starting point.

For the Fox 40 fork, I ran 64 psi, with the following clicks of rebound and compression from closed: HSC: 14, LSC: 12, HSR: 7, LSR: 5.

Testing took place in the Whistler Bike Park, as well as a few shuttle zone with access to steep and natural trails.



Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 37
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com

Riding

I started with the Gambler in the low / progressive setting, which delivers the most amount of beginning stroke suppleness in order to maximize traction in steeper, loose terrain. That setting worked as advertised, and on more natural tracks the fact that it took barely any effort to initiate the rear travel helped keep the back end stuck to the ground. Add in the tenacious grip of the Maxxis Assegai tires and you've got traction for days.

The downside to all the suppleness became apparent when I headed to the Whistler Bike Park. In that setting, where the speeds were higher and the trails weren't quite as steep or rugged as the natural tracks I'd been on previously, I found myself sitting a little deeper in the travel than I wanted, and there wasn't quite the level of support I was looking for on jump- and berm-filled trails. Out came the wrench, and within a few minutes I'd swapped the shock to the linear / low position. That setting created a more supportive beginning and mid-stroke, and felt much more appropriate for the bike park, while still retaining enough ramp-up to avoid any harsh bottom outs.


Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com


The Gambler is an incredibly neutral feeling bike – it's free of any unwanted surprises, and no matter the terrain, whether it was extra-chunky and blown out, or fast and smooth, the handling remained consistent. Grab a handful of brake in the steeps and the rear end will still keep sucking up those bumps; compared to the Kona Operator I'd been on previously it was a bit surprising how unaffected the rear suspension was. I personally prefer a little more anti-rise than what the Gambler delivers; I'm willing to trade some plushness for geometry preservation, but it didn't take long to adapt to the Gambler's handling. The 450mm chainstay length felt well-matched to the 460mm reach number, which meant that I never switched to the shorter setting, but the option is there for riders who want to experiment a little.

The Gambler never felt delicate or too floaty for me despite its impressively light 34.5-pound weight. It has the solidity you'd expect from a DH bike, without a hint of sluggishness when it comes time to get airborne or lift up and over a section of chunky trail. The “weight doesn't matter” motto gets tossed around all the time, but there's something to be said about starting with a lighter chassis rather than spending time and money further down the road trying to knock off a few grams. That lighter weight also means it's easier to add things like tire inserts or aluminum parts without worrying about the number on the scale climbing too high.



Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Scott Gambler

Santa Cruz V10 29
Santa Cruz V10 29

How does it compare? Scott Gambler vs. Santa Cruz V10 29


The V10 and the Gambler were both developed with racing in mind and were a familiar sight towards the front of the field on the World Cup DH circuit this past season, so it makes sense to see where the similarities and differences lie.

As far as geometry goes, the numbers are fairly similar between the two bikes. Both have head angles that hover around the 63-degree mark, and both have a reach of 460mm. The Gambler's chainstays can be set at either 435 or 450mm, while the V10 has 445 and 455mm as the available options. For the consummate tinkerer, the Gambler has the edge when it comes to the number of geometry adjustments, adjustments that also allow the same frame to work with 27.5” wheels. Another point in the Gambler's favor is the seat tube angle – it's steeper on the small and medium frames, which means it's less likely to buzz the rear tire.

Out on the trail, the V10 is slightly more demanding to ride but is incredibly rewarding at the higher speeds it was designed for. The Gambler feels 'friendlier', for lack of a better term; it's a little plusher through chunkier terrain, and I didn't feel like I need to go flat out all the time to get the most out of it.

Both would make excellent race bikes, or park bikes for that matter, although I'd give the nod to the V10 if I had to pick the one that with the greatest need for speed. The Gambler doesn't mind if you decide to take a chill, lazy lap, but every lap on the V10 felt like there was a little voice in my ear urging me to go even faster.


Syncros Hixon iC DH carbon bar / stem
Syncros Comox saddle

Technical Report

Overall, the parts spec on the Gambler 900 leaves little to be desired. Fox's top-level fork and shock didn't miss a beat, and SRAM's Code brakes and drivetrain were all trouble-free.

Paint job: That orange paint job is hard to miss, but unfortunately, it's also prone to chipping. The area around the chainstay could stand to have more protection on it – the chain knocked off a layer of paint before I could slap on a strip of mastic tape. The paint also flaked off around the stem bolts on the integreated bar / stem combo, and in a few areas around the seat stays.

Syncros Comox saddle: DH bike saddles are easy to take for granted due to how little they're actually used for sitting on, but the shape of the Comox is great. It's free of any sharp edges, with just enough width to make it easy to find between your legs, but not so much that it gets in the way.

Integrated bar / stem: My first experience with Syncros Hixon integrated bar / stem combo was on a Scott Ransom, and in that instance, I ended up swapping it out because the bar roll didn't match my preference. It was a different story on the Gambler – the positioning felt like it was customized just for me. Of course, that may not be the case for every rider, and the fact that you'll need a new bar and stem if the Hixon doesn't suit your needs does add some extra inconvenience.


Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com


Pros

+ Neutral, even-keeled handling
+ Easily adaptable to different tracks
+ Very light for a DH bike

Cons

- Not the most durable paint job
- Integrated bar / stem makes cockpit adjustments more difficult



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe new Gambler is an entirely different bike than its predecessor – that two-wheeled monster truck has officially been replaced with a light and nimble race machine. I'll always have a soft spot for the previous version, but the new iteration is much less of an outlier in Scott's lineup, where its easy handling and versatility will surely earn it a new batch of fans.  Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews DH Bikes Scott Scott Gambler


