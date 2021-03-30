Review: Scott Ransom eRIDE 910 – A Versatile Long-Travel Machine

A flip chip at the shock mount can change the head angle between 64 and 64.6 degrees, and seat angle by 0.7 degrees. Numbers on the seat angles change slightly from size to size, ranging from 75.9 to 76.5 degrees in the slack setting. The bottom bracket height changes by five millimeters, with the low setting sitting at 348.5mm. The flip chip also helps to offset the numbers if you choose to run the bike with a smaller 27.5" rear wheel, in case you don't want the geometry to go even slacker from stock.Even though the Ransom eRIDE is obviously intended for performing when the going gets rough, its engineers didn't want to hamper its all-round capabilities too much. In terms of reach, the bike isn't jumping on the much longer is much better bandwagon and is stuck to rather moderate numbers.Again, depending on the setting of the flip chip, reach for a size M is measuring 440mm in the low or 447.3mm in the high setting, although I think it's rather safe to assume that most people will set this sort of bike up in the slacker version.However, since this bike is intended to go fast, they are bringing stability to the table by equipping the bike with deliberately long 465mm chainstays. Scott said it was fair to say that the frame was designed around sizes M and L, which equate to most sales, but found through testing and riding the different frame sizes that their choice offered the best mix of handling versus stability. So even on size S, the stability will increase, which can match some riding styles and be a benefit in certain situations.The seat tube lengths are on the longer side of things, which means it might be difficult to go up a frame size if a smaller rider wants to go with a longer bike. It's possible to sink a 150mm Fox dropper post was all the way down to its collar on the size M frame.

Considering that the Ransom eRide is a long-travel bike with 180mm of travel, its weight isn't too bad at all. As a matter of fact, it's within the same range or even somewhat lighter than a lot of 2021's e-bikes with less travel intended for less demanding riding conditions. With many manufacturers equipping their bikes with burlier tires and components, as well as bigger (and therefore heavier) batteries these days, that development is not overly surprising.Scott gave the Ransom eRIDE a rather steep seat angle for an efficient pedaling position. The longer chainstays can deliver that extra bit of traction, helping to keep the front end down on really steep technical climbs. In combination, it makes the Ransom a very proficient climber that doesn't let you down on long, tedious climbs for many hours on end. The same can't be said about the Syncros Tofino saddle, depending on your rear end. It sure didn't work for me.Scott slapped Maxxis tires with EXO+ casing on the Ransom, which are to be considered some of the lighter tires on the market these days, especially since Schwalbe has introduced their Super labeling with a hefty weight addition to all of their options. Scott uses a Dissector at the rear due to the fact that tire profiles can have a significant impact on the battery range, especially on the rear. I was honestly surprised by the decent all-round capabilities of the tire. Even in the muddy conditions of winter riding, the tire provided ample grip on the uphills, although there are better options out there in that regard as well. However, I am pretty certain that dry conditions, and especially rocky surfaces, are going to decimate the smaller blocks of the tread pattern at a much faster rate than on tires with bigger, sturdier blocks.The Ransom eRide is the only bike in Scott's full-suspension lineup that doesn't utilize TwinLoc technology to change travel on the fly, cleaning up the cockpit with less cables to deal with. I doubt that I would have ever used that feature anyway, as it seems to really not matter too much how much travel your rear end provides. It's not like the rear end is bobbing much to begin with, and it efficiently tracks the ground without impeding your pedaling motion, which is emphasized if you're setting the bike up with the recommended sag of 25%. If you really feel like having to stiffen up the rear end, you can flip the 2-position lever on the X2 rear shock, which actually still filters out small hits nicely before you can feel the suspension stiffen up. Smart. It's not anywhere near what a full lock-out would feel like, but for a bike of this character I think that is a good thing.Since the shock is flipped upside down, you'll have to bend a bit lower to reach the 2-position-lever.