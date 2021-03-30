Review: Scott Ransom eRIDE 910 – A Versatile Long-Travel Machine

Construction and Features / Motor Details
The Ransom eRIDE is only available with an aluminum frame, featuring a four-bar linkage suspension with Horst Link near the dropout.
The Ransom eRIDE is equipped with 29" wheels front and rear but designed to also hold a 27.5" rear wheel if you prefer to run mullet-style. A small flip chip at the upper mount of the rear shock gives you the option to somewhat negate a change in geometry due to the smaller wheel size, or to generally steepen the geometry with 29" wheels front and rear.
A custom chainstay protector keeps the noise from chain slap down. The motor is protected by a cover, connecting with the plastic cover of the battery and therefore basically covering almost the entire lower side of the down tube. A narrower extra layer of softer rubber bash guard runs down the lower half of the down tube to reduce noise and limit damage further. A custom upper chain guide is connected to the rear end, and moves with the suspension movement.
Even though it always makes me cringe on a bike of this status, there's a kickstand mount near the bottom bracket area for those having different ideas of what to use this bike for. At least the two mounting holes are rather inconspicuous and it's easy to forget that they're even there.
All the cables are routed through the frame internally, with inserts clamping them into place at the exits on the down tube. Bottle mounts are sitting in the main triangle. The 910 is wrapped in a camo-style grey and black paint job, even covering the linkage.
An oversize head tube holds an Acros headset with internal knock-block style system, with extra pads on the down tube delivering just-in-case protection.
Bosch's Performance CX Gen 4 motor is responsible for your pedal assist on the Ransom eRIDE. The 625Wh Bosch PowerTube battery is removable, with a lock securing the battery against theft. Scott picked the handlebar-mounted Purion display, as they say it is a small unit that still delivers a good amount of information on the fly.
Even though you can see the cable routing from the hub sensor from the outside near the dropout, its routing is clean and won't create kinks in the cable in the long run. At the exit of the cables from the inside of the chainstay, there's an extra cable situated that's connected to the motor and ready to hook up to lighting systems.
The frame has been tested to category 5 riding standards, but the bike is officially listed to category 4 standards because of Bosch's Performacne CX Gen 4 motor being limited to that lower category. Maximum system weight comes to 128kg, so you have about 104kg for rider weight including gear to play with.Frame weight is 4.54kg without shock. Total weight came to 23.94kg without pedals and running a tubeless setup for a size M frame, which, considering that it's an aluminum big-hit bike, isn't bad.
