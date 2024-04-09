Review: SDG Tellis V2 Dropper Post - No Slop, More Drop

It's tough to nail all aspects of what consumers demand in a dropper seat post: lots of travel with increased insertion interruption, smooth operation, rattle-free keyways, and it has to be cheap and lightweight too.



SDG has increased the performance of the Tellis V2 dropper considerably with the combination of slick materials used in conjunction with the improved keyways. They've eliminated the annoying rattle found in some dropper posts while keeping the movement extremely smooth. With an attractive price and the convenience of the easy saddle loading, the minor weight gain over the V1 can be shrugged off.

— Matt Beer