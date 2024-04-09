Review: SDG Tellis V2 Dropper Post - No Slop, More Drop

Dropper posts could be argued as one of the most revolutionary changes made to mountain bikes. Nowadays, they're longer, more reliable, and even light enough to become standard equipment on cross-country bikes.
SDG's new Tellis V2 touts an increased size range, with up to 230mm of drop available, plus a new style of clamping saddle rails. Arguably, the standout feature of the post is the patent-pending head, which lowers the stack height by 10mm and makes saddle installation a breeze.
SDG Tellis V2 Details
• Hybrid PTFE & copper keyways
• Lower stack height w/patent pending head
• 30.9, 31.6, 34.9mm diameters
• 75-230mm travel (reduceable in 5, 10, 20mm increments)
• Stanchion diameter: 26mm
• Weight: 609g - 31.6x170mm
• Price:$199.99-224.99 USD
• More info: sdgcomponents.com
SDG’s Tellis V1 Post has treated me well on various test bikes, but the V2’s performance and workmanship is said to have improved, thanks to numerous small but critical details. SDG say that the $199 USD Tellis V2 is smoother and more rigid thanks to a larger stanchion diameter and redesigned keyways, so we put some solid time on the updated version.Construction and Features
The new post head design features an independent saddle rail clamp with hardware that is easily accessible from the side. These clamps also allow for an infinite saddle angle adjustment (within a useful range) and are compatible with 7mm round saddle rails or 7 x 9mm oval rails.
In addition to the 10mm of stack taken off the top of the clamp head, 5mm has been shaved off the bottom of the post, thanks to a redesigned actuator. Conveniently, the cable head still connects to the actuator for speedy installs.
Three diameters of 30.9, 31.6, 34.9mm are available in 75, 100, 125, and 150mm travel configurations as well as the 170, 200, and 230mm options which have 30mm size gaps instead of 25mm. The longest travel 230 post is only available in 31.6 and 34.9 diameters and 26mm stachion diameter are used throughout. Each set post height is adjustable in travel by 5, 10, or 20mm due to the simple split bushing design, excluding the shortest post, which is limited to a 55mm total drop.
The key to that quick travel adjustment is the updated split bushing design from IGUS. There’s also a Trelleborg main seal, which caps off the quadruple sealing system.
The V2 continues to use the Wintek cartridge and is compatible with the current Tellis dropper lever, where SRAM Matchmaker, Shimano, I-Spec EV, and 22.2 bar mounts are available
Price and Weight
Between the various diameters and travel lengths, the price of the Tellis V2 dropper ranges from $199.99 to $224.99USD, which doesn’t include the lever or cable.
On my scale, the SDG Tellis V2 post (31.6x170mm) weighs 609g with the rail clamping hardware, but excluding the cable or lever.
Installation
Like any cable activated dropper post, finding the correct length of housing to use is always a bit of a guessing game, but once that is sorted, snugging up, any cable tension is straightforward.
By connecting the cable barb at the actuator, you are free to secure the housing to the post, insert that into the frame and maintain tension on the cable while clamping it in place on the lever. This is much easier than guesstimating and pinching the snipped end of a cable to the tiny hardware at the bottom of the seat post that's found on some other brands. I’ve also found that levers that clamp the cable have less of a tendency to fray the end as well, meaning you can reuse the cable without any issues.
It's worth mentioning again just how easy it is to install a seat on the Tellis thanks to the orientation of the bolts - there's much more room for a tool compared to the traditional mounting style, and it's one of those designs that makes you wonder why everyone doesn't do it this way.
Performance
Is there a noticeable difference between the Tellis V1 and V2 on the trail? I had the chance to ride them both back to back, as the V1 arrived on a test bike. Without a doubt the V2 is smoother and, most importantly, quieter when descending.
One of the first things I noticed was the reduced noise or chatter on the V2, which is due to the copper/PTFE keyways. Before, rattles from the post head could resonate through the bike and fault an otherwise calm bike.
Secondly, there’s smoother actuation as the stanchion glides very seamlessly. Even after riding through sloppy winter conditions for a few months, the Tellis V2 still feels silky smooth. Should something go sideways, SDG does have a gamut of replacement parts available through their dealer networks.
I’ll admit, I did expect the new head clamp design to possibly slip under heavy loading. After clamping the bolts down to the recommended torque and a few seat bounces, there were no signs of slippage. They also avoided emitting any creeks or squeaks, despite the splashy conditions.
How Does It Compare?
Drawing comparisons between another previously released post, the OneUp V3 Dropper, the critical areas that most riders look at when choosing a dropper post is the insertion depth. Measuring from the bottom of the collar to the end of the actuator (the portion that sits inside the frame) the OneUp V3 is 22.5mm shorter, and has a 6mm lower stack height, when comparing them both set to 170mm (OneUp 180 shimmed down 10cm). OneUp's V3 Dropper still has the longest dropper post on the market at a whopping 240mm, 10mm more than the Tellis V2.
Weight wise, the Tellis V2 is in the respectable ballpark, but the OneUp V3 does chop off a hefty amount of bulk; 229g to be exact. At $55 less, though ($214.99 USD - SDG Tellis V2 vs. $269 - OneUp V3), weight may not be a factor for those looking to save a few bucks. On the warranty side, SDG offers a one year guarantee, whereas OneUp’s V3 post comes with a two-year warranty.
Both posts use an actuator that holds the barbed end of the cable and feature ergonomic levers. OneUp’s option features a rubber thumb pad with colorized options. The SDG has a lighter action but the longer lever means pushing further to open the actuator. Each dropper features a black stanchion and body with discrete logos.
Service and Durability
I’ve been ragging on the Tellis V2 for more than six months, where it spent the most time aboard the Devinci E-Troy LTD
smashing through winter slop. I’d also wager that seat posts on E-bikes are put through higher loads too since you can pedal across trail undulations faster, therefore leveraging the saddle more.
When I pulled the post apart for an inspection, everything looked fairly clean, but one of the additional seals that’s part of their quad seal system seemed to have some material removed from it. SDG admitted that this particular post may have been rushed out to provide us enough time to put adequate miles on it and recognizes that the additional seal may have been damaged when removing the collar. They're confident that mass production won't see this issue as the same seal system has been working flawlessly for four years in their V1 post.
Despite that minor quibble, no streaks were left on the post or excess grease was pumped out of there during operation and otherwise, the Tellis V2 has remained quiet, smooth and consistent over the test period.
Changing the travel requires unthreading the lock ring collar by hand, sliding the bushing up and clipping the travel limiting spacer onto the post, much like other posts with adjustability. SDG recommends arranging that so that the split points anywhere except at the rear wheel (6-o'clock orientation). That procedure is straightforward to tackle, even for the greenest mechanics. No special tools are required to refresh the internals or adjust the travel either.
sdgcomponents.com/pages/support, document "TELLIS V2 FITMENT"
I'd never really ever considered the noise my dropper makes whilst descending, is this really an issue?
Don't you mean Brass perhaps ?