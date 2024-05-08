Review: SeaSucker Talon Bike Rack - Does It Suck?



The Seasucker Talon isn't the best solution for someone who's regularly carrying bikes around. If possible, I'd recommend getting a dedicated roof rack and carriers or a tow-hitch rack. Even a boot/trunk rack that straps onto the lid is a better option in many ways - it's easier to get the bikes on and off, the front wheel doesn't have to go in the car, they can carry different bikes without modification, and they're usually much cheaper. But so long as you're diligent with keeping the rubber suckers clean and checking the vacuum indicators, the Seasucker is secure and sturdy. It's quick to take on and off the car or swap between vehicles, and it's small enough to keep in the car, making it handy for occasional use. If it's the only way of getting bikes to the trails, it'll get the job done.





— Seb Stott