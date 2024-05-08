Review: SeaSucker Talon Bike Rack - Does It Suck?

The idea of a bike rack that sticks your bike to your car like something you'd use to hold your soap in the shower may sound like the best and worst idea the bike industry has cooked up. Seasucker's design makes use of rubber suction cups that hold the rack to the car surprisingly securely by creating a strong vacuum underneath. It's a concept that's been copied many times, but here we have Seasucker's longest-standing, most affordable, and most popular offering, the Talon, which carries just one bike.
The Talon's fork mount attaches to the car with three suckers, and the bike clamps onto this with its front thru-axle, via adaptors called Huske plugs which are specific to each axle standard. Another suction cup with a Velcro strap holds the rear wheel.
Seasucker Talon Details
• Single-bike carrier but can be bought as a pair
• Fits most vehicles
• Adapters available to fit all major axle standards
• Maximum bike weight 20kg/ 44 lb (with the front wheel removed)
• Doesn't hold MTB front wheels
• Price: $299 USD/£314 (+ $20/£26 per set of Huske plugs)
• seasucker.com
Before we get to how I got on with the Talon over the last year of testing, let's go over the (many) pros and cons of Seasucker's suction-based approach.Pros:
To start with, it's universal. It fits on pretty much any vehicle provided it's not wrapped. You don't need specific cross bars or a tow hitch or even a boot/trunk lid that can accept a strap-on bike rack. If you change cars, the rack will still work. This also simplifies the buying process as there's no need to check compatibility with your vehicle(s) and no need to adjust it to fit.
Secondly, it's very compact. You can leave it in the back of your car just in case you need it, or even take it on holiday in your luggage to use with a rental car.
It only takes a few seconds to stick the suction cups down using the spring-loaded pump - when the orange band disappears, you're good to go. To remove the sucker, just pull on the tab at the edge to break the seal.
Thirdly, it's very quick to take on and off. This is ideal for those who only occasionally need to carry a bike - once you're finished, just pop the rubber suckers off the car by hand, and put it somewhere clean until next time.
Stress level: non-zero.Cons:
Firstly, while installing the rack onto your car is straightforward, securing the bike to the rack is fiddly at best. The usual way is to stick the front wheel carrier to the car first, then lift the bike on top and slot the dropouts onto the tubular fork mount base. Then, with your bike balanced in one hand, install the axle through the fork and fork mount to clamp it in place. This isn't easy at the best of times, but if the bike is dirty, it's windy, or if the thru-axle isn't quick-release, it's awkward. There's a risk of dropping the bike onto your car.
If you're using two Talons in parallel, one of the axles will need to thread in from the inboard side of the car, which is even more fiddly. If you want to stop the (dirty) rear wheel from touching your car, you also need to position the rear wheel carrier the right distance from the front one and rest the rear wheel on this while you install the fork in the fork mount base. Another approach is to start with the bike upside down, install the front wheel carrier onto the fork, then lift the bike and carrier onto the car right-side-up and secure the suction cups afterwards. This is fiddly too, but I think like there's less chance of the bike falling over than the first method, especially if you have a non-QR axle.
Secondly, while it is secure most of the time, there is a risk of the vacuum cups leaking causing the suckers to stop working. To avoid this, it's vital to ensure the suckers and car are clean and check the orange indicators regularly while driving.
Thirdly, there is nothing to stop someone from stealing your bike. The same is true for most strap-on style racks, but most roof- or hitch-mounted racks have a built-in locking mechanism. Seasucker does have a solution
to this, involving a cable lock and a steel anchor that slots inside the seam of the trunk, which can be locked with the car if you need to run to the bathroom on a road trip. I'm not sure I'd want to drive at high speed with a cable lock around my frame, so you may want to install the lock when you stop and then remove it when you resume the journey. Either way, it's a doddle to remove the Seacucker itself (this is one of its advantages) so I put the rack inside the car while out riding in case someone makes off with it.
Fourthly, it doesn't hold the front wheel, so I tend to put that into the car, which isn't ideal especially if it's muddy or the car is full. Seasucker makes a Flight deck
, to hold the front wheel next to the rear, but this isn't available for 110 mm MTB front hubs. Another option is to strap the front wheel to the frame, but that's hardly an elegant solution.
Finally, it's expensive. In addition to the $299 / £314 for the basic rack, it's $20 / £26 for the Huske plugs
, which are specific to each axle standard. So if you have a modern trail bike (15x110 mm), a gravel bike (12x100 mm) and an older trail bike (15x100 mm) like I do, you'll need three sets of Huske plugs. That's just to carry one bike at a time. If you want to carry two, you can either get a Talon two-pack ($519 / £522) or a Mini Bomber ($499 / £462) + Huske plugs. Swapping the plugs over isn't hard, but if you have different bikes there are loose parts to keep hold of.
There is some wobble on a rough gravel road but not so much as other roof bar-mounted bike carriers.Performance
I've been using the Talon occasionally for a year on a Tesla Model 3 and before that on a Honda Jazz/Fit. As mentioned, the rack works with almost any vehicle, but the taller the car, the more awkward it's going to be to fit.
Don't be worried about the strength of the suction cups. They are claimed to withstand a pull force of 100 kg / 210 lb each and the bike feels secure when pushed from side to side. When driving, it wobbles from side to side a little if it's very bumpy but less than other roof racks I've used (especially the Thule Upride). It's reassuring that the Talon is rated to carry bikes up to 20 kg after
removing the front wheel, which means it should work with some mid-weight e-bikes (if you can lift one onto the car!)
The problem comes when air leaks under the rubber suction cup and the vacuum seal breaks. To avoid this, it's important to keep the cups scrupulously clean and wash the car roof before use. Even doing this as best I can, I once had the vacuum let go on one of the cups a few minutes into a journey. An orange indicator shows when this has occurred, and luckily my car has a glass roof so I could see the indicator while driving. But you need to be careful when installing it and check the orange indicator regularly on long journeys. It's a good idea to install the system in advance of setting off, so you can check the seal is holding long-term before hitting the road. Even then, I'd pull over and check the orange indicators at the first opportunity for peace of mind.
On the other hand, there have been several occasions where I've left the Seasucker on the car for days without losing vacuum pressure, but I can't deny being a little nervous for the first few minutes of every journey.
Pros +
Universal - fits to almost any vehicle+
Compact - easy to store or transport+
Quick to take on and off a car+
Surprisingly sturdy so long as he vacuum holds
Cons -
Awkward to install a bike onto the carrier-
Doesn't easily carry MTB front wheels-
Limited theft protection options-
Far from foolproof - it's important to keep the suckers and car clean before installing and regularly check the vacuum seal remains unbroken-
Expensive even as a one-bike system