Review: Shimano GF800 GTX Flat Pedal Shoes - Grippy & Ready for the Rain

There aren't many similarities between derailleurs and shoes, but that hasn’t stopped Shimano from producing quality products in both categories for decades. One of their staples has been the MW5, a waterproof clipless shoe. Until recently, an equivalent flat pedal version has been hard to come by.
Shimano has answered with the GF800 GTX, delivering all the bells and whistles needed in a waterproof flat shoe. It features a Gore-Tex shield throughout, an ankle gaiter to keep debris out, a Boa dial closure, and a specially formulated rubber sole.
GF800 GTX Details
• Boa dial closure
• Gore-Tex gaiter ankle cuff
• Ultread-GR
• Added toe protection
• Sizes: 38-48
• Weight: 433 grams (per shoe, size 42)
• MSRP: $220 USD
Shimano has worked diligently to ensure that the Ultread GF rubber compound remains flexible and grippy in cold weather when those materials tend to firm up.Price and Weight
The GF800 GTX is Shimano’s exclusive waterproof flat pedal shoe in the lineup, and it doesn't come at an insignificant cost - $220 USD to be exact. But who can put a price on dry feet?
A single shoe weighs 433g in size 42 or M8.5. Shimano includes a one-year warranty and free shipping on orders over $100. There’s also a free return and exchange program offered for that price. You also get the option of a fully black shoe or one with a splash of olive color.
When lined up against a direct competitor such as the Five Ten Trailcross Gore-Tex, the Shimanos cost $20 more and weigh slightly more. They’re certainly not heavy, though, and I’d say the price is in the ballpark for a shoe with these features.Fit
The GF8GTX only comes in full sizes from 38 to 48 - no half sizes or wide options exist in this model. Shimano does add a note stating that if you previously used the ME line of shoes, size down. Otherwise, if you were running the AM models, keep the same size.
Typically, I run a size 42/8.5 and found them to be a touch narrow and short, but extremely comfortable. Another note on winter riding is that you’ll probably choose thicker socks, so keep that in mind.
Putting on the GF800 GTX's is a bit like sliding into those popular leather boots you see in every mountain town. The Boa dial makes them convenient to remove with cold or muddy hands and the elastic ankle cuff, which is neither too tight nor too loose, features finger loops to slip on easily.
The entire lacing system relies on just one Boa cinch system with three lace loops per side of the shoe. Wisely, Shimano has placed the Boa dial slightly higher on the shoe to prevent it from snagging on low-lying objects and also included a small guard to shield the dial.Performance
Grip is not the most important thing when it comes to clipless shoes, but for a flat pedal enthusiast, it is first and foremost. Thankfully, Shimano has made improvements from the GR9 shoe
and specifically kept cold weather riding in mind for the GF800 GTX.
Not only is the rubber designed to remain soft and sticky in cooler temps, but the sole of the shoe is also flexible enough to conform around the pedal slightly without giving up support underfoot. The GF800 GTX shoes aren't quite as sticky as Five Ten's benchmark Stealth rubber, but they're not far off, and I don't have any complaints about how well my feet stayed on the pedals.
In terms of construction and protection, they meet a favorable middle ground. They're light, fairly breathable, yet still have a protective toe cap where it matters most. As for the rest of the shoe, I found the ankle area to be slightly shallow. Even though the sole is thin and wide, which is preferred for flat pedals, my heel sat high against the soft walls of the shoe. The retention and area that the laces capture is excellent however, especially considering there is only one Boa dial.
Staying warm and dry is a crucial part of the equation here and the GF800 GTX does okay in those categories. Having enough overlap on your pants is critical in order to stay as dry as possible - the more, the better, because the upper material is not the tallest or 100% waterproof when submersed - it's more like splash proof. On rainy days, I'd end up with mildly wet feet shortly into a ride compared to something as impervious as the Fizik Artica X2
.
The GF800 GTX shoes do a decent job of keeping water out without turning your feet into a total steam room though. The trade-off is that there isn't much insulation. Even with dry feet and wool socks, I'd end up with chilly toes on cooler days soon than I anticipated.
All in all, I'd reach for these shoes when there's any chance of standing water and much prefer the dexterous, grippy GF800 GTX over the bulk of a waterproof sock in a regular flat pedal shoe.Durability
Sticky rubber can degrade quickly at the sacrifice of increased grip, but so far that hasn't been the case with the GF800 GTX. They've latched on to pedal pins well without being totally shredded.
I’ve noticed that I can be hard on the shoe panel that rests against the crank arms, particularly in winter months when gritty mud is prevalent. All of the materials have held up well without any signs of fraying at the seams. They've also staved off plenty of sticks while bashing through the underbrush and the Boa closures never accidentally disengaged.
Pros+
Flexible, thin and grippy sole clings to pedals in cold weather+
Lightweight yet protective toe cap+
Boa lace system is secure and shielded from impacts
Cons-
A deeper heel cup would provide further ankle support-
Upper gaiter material is only water-resistant-
"Cold-weather ready" refers rubber remaining soft, not so much the insulating qualities
Pinkbike's Take
|Shimano has answered the call of flat pedal enthusiasts when it comes to an appropriately grippy and flexible shoe. The only small complaint has to do with the height of the ankle gaiter - an even taller cuff would improve the shoe's ability to keep water out. The GF800 GTX isn't cheap, but it hits the mark when it comes to comfort, grip, and overall performance, making it one of my top picks for wet weather riding.— Matt Beer