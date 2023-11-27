Review: Shimano GF800 GTX Flat Pedal Shoes - Grippy & Ready for the Rain

Shimano has answered the call of flat pedal enthusiasts when it comes to an appropriately grippy and flexible shoe. The only small complaint has to do with the height of the ankle gaiter - an even taller cuff would improve the shoe's ability to keep water out. The GF800 GTX isn't cheap, but it hits the mark when it comes to comfort, grip, and overall performance, making it one of my top picks for wet weather riding.

— Matt Beer