Review: Shimano XT Linkglide - Here For a Good Time AND a Long Time

It has been a busy couple of years for the bicycle industry. A few years ago, like so many outdoor pursuits, it was ticking along in happy near anonymity then 2020 rolled around the corner, and... well, you know the rest.



The push and pull of demand certainly hasn't only been felt within the cycle industry even if it is an area that feels like it's been hit very hard. However, as we moved forward into 2023 SRAM and Shimano, the biggest two premium drivetrain manufacturers by far were both busy readying the frontier for the new battle lines being drawn. SRAM received most of the plaudits for their T-Type drivetrains, but that's not to say Shimano hasn't been busy.



Linkglide XT Details

• 11-speed, 11-50 tooth cassette

• Makes use of derailleur hanger

• Focus on durability & smoothness

• Linkglide runs through the whole Cues group

• Steel cassette

• Price: $343 USD

T-Type is wonderful, but it's currently only available on very high-end bikes. While GX plugged the gap and sits below X0 and XX, I would still consider it costly, even if the performance is very good.While much of the mountain bike world's attention was focused on SRAM's wireless efforts, Shimano delivered something arguably just as important - their LinkGlide-equipped drivetrains. All these drivetrains, which build up from their entry-level Cues groups all the way through to the XT drivetrain in question in this review, use technology that's all about interchangeability, streamlined product codes, durability, smoothness, and (not inconsequentially) improving the chances that your local bike workshop actually stocks the parts you need.To do this they've moved all of the LinkGlide drivetrain parts onto linear pull 11-speed spacing. This means that with some clever use of limit screws or phantom clicks before sinching the cable most capable mechanics will be able to make any one part work in conjunction with another—providing flexible upgrade paths for less expensive bikes. It also means they've been able to invest in the technology that will see the most amount of return because it will feature in so many products, and that technology is LinkGlide.LinkGlide utilizes taller teeth that are thicker at the base on a heavier steel cassette. The cassette, which does without the race-performance quick-shift of Hyperglide+, aims to offer theshift Shimano has ever made, even if not the fastest. This is valuable for several reasons. Firstly, it pairs up very well with Di2 Autoshift on e-bikes. Secondly, the focus on durability and robustness plays very well into the goals of Shimano's budget-friendly Cues drivetrains. And thirdly, although it's pure speculation, surely this lays the groundwork for the new Shimano Saint. I would be surprised, and quite frankly a little disappointed if it didn't.There is a Di2 version of the group, but that is currently only available on e-bikes. It's the LinkGlide technology that laid the necessary foundations for Shimano's FreeShift and Autoshift. Having ridden it, I was genuinely impressed by the performance. Normal bikes will have to make do with mechanical shifting, for now at least.All too often you will see a new bike that has a fancy derailleur, a mid-tier shifter, and a bog-standard cassette. We've come to associate shift quality being something achieved thanks to great rear-mechs, but often the most eye-catching part of the drivetrain isn't the most important. This is definitely the case with LinkGlide. Most the novel technology is packed in the cassette.The 11-speed 11-50T cassette that I tested weighs 624 grams and features 11, 13, 15, 17, 20, 23, 26, 30, 36, 43 and 50T cogs. Initially, upon the release of LinkGlide XT there was some criticism of the weight of the cassette. That initial model weighed over 700 grams. Since then, Shimano has shaved around 160 grams off. That 160 grams also represents the weight difference when comparing the slimmed down cassette to a Hyperglide+ 12-speed 10-51T, cassette which weighs 470 grams.Not only is Hyperglide+ lighter but it also does so while featuring an additional cog. The range offered with Hyperglide+ is also larger (510% versus Linglide's 455%). All of this points to Hyperglide being the performance, premium option and it seems Shimano are very comfortable with that. Hyperglide+the technology that will give you a faster shift, greater range and lower weight.LinkGlide isn't about outperforming Hyperglide+ as an option for racers, but rather about catering to the needs of entry-level riders, e-bikers and riders who want a durable cassette that is smooth under power. In some ways, all three of these groups have a common enemy: delicate componentry that can't handle being treated poorly. Whether that's somebody on their first mountain bike who perhaps hasn't quite yet honed their shifting technique, e-bikers whose motors overpower drivetrains on their way through the gears, or core-mountain bikers who don't care much for race performance as such, but want something that will prove both of decent quality and cost-effective.LinkGlide uses a standard HG freehub body with 11-speed spacing, rather than the Microspline driver used on Shimano's Hyperglide+ drivetrains. While this does limit the size of the 11T (you cannot go any smaller due to the diameter of the body itself) it means that anyone that has a bike with CUES or just a bike with this style of freehub body now has the chance to incrementally upgrade their parts as they break or wear to a product line with quite a high ceiling in terms of performance.The teeth are thicker at the base and taller. The tooth profile also has a different profile compared to HyperGlide at their edge. This again is thicker and looks to have a large angled edge. Shimano's aim is to provide the chain with the "smoothest" path possible as it crosses between two cogs. They hope to remove "shifting shock", which is what they refer to the rider generating and then picking up chain slack when changing gears, and can sometimes be felt as a jolt through the feet. This is going to be very useful for e-bikes, where drivetrains can sometimes be put under a huge amount of strain under shifts. Shimano claims that this shift is 3 times smoother when featured in their internal comparisons.The cassette is also purported to be three times more durable. This is an impressive figure but it should be noted that these aren't independently verified, and goes off Shimano's data. That said, even if was merely twice as durable it would still be worth the weight trade-off and a slight reduction in range in my opinion.Shimano claims that their chains aren't laden with the new technology like the cassette is, and are instead a much more conventional affair. Naturally, they say the system is optimized for a LinkGlide XT chain, but that it isn't strictly necessary. Oftentimes, the profile of the chain links can be similar or even interchangeable as you go to more expensive chains but the treatment or material changes.LinkGlide XT uses a shifter that differs from their other high-end offerings in only one meaningful way - you can only grab one upshift at a time. They clearly expect this system to get specced on a lot of e-bikes, but some will miss the double shift option. Apart from that, they're very similar. It's ergonomic with ribbed panels for more grip. It's available in I-spec or with a simple band that is tightened with a 4mm Allen bolt. Ours weighed 119 grams.The derailleur does see some small changes that will keep riders happy, while also including the features that people have come to expect from a Shimano Shadow mech - the relatively low profile, sealed bearings and a somewhat adjustable clutch that can be turned off with the flick of a lever. The smallest and largest cogs that this cassette is rated to work with are the 11 and 50T ones of the Linkglide cassette. It has a weight of 307 grams. There is a small amount of rubber protection on the underside of the mech body. Although this probably not going to save your mech if you hit something particularly hard, it should stop any chain-to-mech rattling. The mech uses a standard mech-hanger fitting.I have found the shifting performance to be excellent. Theshift isn't something you really notice, and it blends in with your riding. If I were picky, I would say it seems a shade slower going down the cassette into the smaller cogs rather than moving into the lower, bigger gears. It's very slight though. I think if you're somebody that pedals a reasonable cadence you probably won't notice it much at all. However, when on tech-climbs and trying to make a high-gear work I was thankful for the ability of the cassette to undertake unsympathetic shifts, if only because in those moments patience isn't always at the forefront of your mind.Speaking of which, while the shift might not be the fastest or the quietest, it is very robust. You really can just do what you want and it never misses a beat. Over the past year, I moved away from the XT chain I started with and went onto Deore 11 speed and the cheapest chain in my local bike shop, which happened to be a KMC. Again, the shifting remained very good.I did sometimes miss the double-click Multi Release you may well associate Shimano shifters with but you quickly adapt. The shifter is the one area that does feel that little less refined or premium compared to XT Hyperglide+. It's nothing huge, but there's just something about the ergonomics which feels that bit cheaper.I've ridden this drivetrain. A lot. Climbing-wise about 100,000 meters of elevation gained over the summer. Whether it's been endless bike park laps over the summer or big days in Squamish, the durability has been excellent and it shifts just as well now as it did on the first day. I've changed the cable once, but it's been very solid. No bushing play or binding in the mech has crept in over time, nor has it developed any noise or slapping when descending. All in all, it has been excellent in this regard. During testing I used the SM-CRM85 12 Speed chainring, and it worked very well. Again, this uses steel teeth and looks to have stood up very well to use.I think this group set represents a great trade of between weight, durability, price, and performance. It may not be the best in any one category but for riders who want a compromise between all four this is a great option. It isn't as sleek as SRAM's Transmission but it's also vastly cheaper. Theoretically, you could get this cassette to last a very very long time indeed and just replace cables and chains as needed. If you paired this up to a steel chainring that could also be one less part to wear.All in all, the groupset costs around $350 USD. This isn't cheap but I do think it offers good value for something that has been so consistently impressive for nearly a year, never mind the fact it should theoretically offer that level of performance for a long time yet.- $66.99, - $121.99- 11SPD - $130.99- $22.99