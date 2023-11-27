Review: Shimano XT Linkglide - Here For a Good Time AND a Long Time

Dec 7, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

It has been a busy couple of years for the bicycle industry. A few years ago, like so many outdoor pursuits, it was ticking along in happy near anonymity then 2020 rolled around the corner, and... well, you know the rest.

The push and pull of demand certainly hasn't only been felt within the cycle industry even if it is an area that feels like it's been hit very hard. However, as we moved forward into 2023 SRAM and Shimano, the biggest two premium drivetrain manufacturers by far were both busy readying the frontier for the new battle lines being drawn. SRAM received most of the plaudits for their T-Type drivetrains, but that's not to say Shimano hasn't been busy.

Linkglide XT Details
• 11-speed, 11-50 tooth cassette
• Makes use of derailleur hanger
• Focus on durability & smoothness
• Linkglide runs through the whole Cues group
• Steel cassette
• Price: $343 USD
bike.shimano.com

photo

T-Type is wonderful, but it's currently only available on very high-end bikes. While GX plugged the gap and sits below X0 and XX, I would still consider it costly, even if the performance is very good.

While much of the mountain bike world's attention was focused on SRAM's wireless efforts, Shimano delivered something arguably just as important - their LinkGlide-equipped drivetrains. All these drivetrains, which build up from their entry-level Cues groups all the way through to the XT drivetrain in question in this review, use technology that's all about interchangeability, streamlined product codes, durability, smoothness, and (not inconsequentially) improving the chances that your local bike workshop actually stocks the parts you need.

To do this they've moved all of the LinkGlide drivetrain parts onto linear pull 11-speed spacing. This means that with some clever use of limit screws or phantom clicks before sinching the cable most capable mechanics will be able to make any one part work in conjunction with another—providing flexible upgrade paths for less expensive bikes. It also means they've been able to invest in the technology that will see the most amount of return because it will feature in so many products, and that technology is LinkGlide.

LinkGlide utilizes taller teeth that are thicker at the base on a heavier steel cassette. The cassette, which does without the race-performance quick-shift of Hyperglide+, aims to offer the smoothest shift Shimano has ever made, even if not the fastest. This is valuable for several reasons. Firstly, it pairs up very well with Di2 Autoshift on e-bikes. Secondly, the focus on durability and robustness plays very well into the goals of Shimano's budget-friendly Cues drivetrains. And thirdly, although it's pure speculation, surely this lays the groundwork for the new Shimano Saint. I would be surprised, and quite frankly a little disappointed if it didn't.

There is a Di2 version of the group, but that is currently only available on e-bikes. It's the LinkGlide technology that laid the necessary foundations for Shimano's FreeShift and Autoshift. Having ridden it, I was genuinely impressed by the performance. Normal bikes will have to make do with mechanical shifting, for now at least.

Linkglide XT Details

photo

The Cassette Holds the Tech

All too often you will see a new bike that has a fancy derailleur, a mid-tier shifter, and a bog-standard cassette. We've come to associate shift quality being something achieved thanks to great rear-mechs, but often the most eye-catching part of the drivetrain isn't the most important. This is definitely the case with LinkGlide. Most the novel technology is packed in the cassette.

The 11-speed 11-50T cassette that I tested weighs 624 grams and features 11, 13, 15, 17, 20, 23, 26, 30, 36, 43 and 50T cogs. Initially, upon the release of LinkGlide XT there was some criticism of the weight of the cassette. That initial model weighed over 700 grams. Since then, Shimano has shaved around 160 grams off. That 160 grams also represents the weight difference when comparing the slimmed down cassette to a Hyperglide+ 12-speed 10-51T, cassette which weighs 470 grams.

Not only is Hyperglide+ lighter but it also does so while featuring an additional cog. The range offered with Hyperglide+ is also larger (510% versus Linglide's 455%). All of this points to Hyperglide being the performance, premium option and it seems Shimano are very comfortable with that. Hyperglide+ is the technology that will give you a faster shift, greater range and lower weight.

LinkGlide isn't about outperforming Hyperglide+ as an option for racers, but rather about catering to the needs of entry-level riders, e-bikers and riders who want a durable cassette that is smooth under power. In some ways, all three of these groups have a common enemy: delicate componentry that can't handle being treated poorly. Whether that's somebody on their first mountain bike who perhaps hasn't quite yet honed their shifting technique, e-bikers whose motors overpower drivetrains on their way through the gears, or core-mountain bikers who don't care much for race performance as such, but want something that will prove both of decent quality and cost-effective.

photo

How Have They Done This?

LinkGlide uses a standard HG freehub body with 11-speed spacing, rather than the Microspline driver used on Shimano's Hyperglide+ drivetrains. While this does limit the size of the 11T (you cannot go any smaller due to the diameter of the body itself) it means that anyone that has a bike with CUES or just a bike with this style of freehub body now has the chance to incrementally upgrade their parts as they break or wear to a product line with quite a high ceiling in terms of performance.

photo

The teeth are thicker at the base and taller. The tooth profile also has a different profile compared to HyperGlide at their edge. This again is thicker and looks to have a large angled edge. Shimano's aim is to provide the chain with the "smoothest" path possible as it crosses between two cogs. They hope to remove "shifting shock", which is what they refer to the rider generating and then picking up chain slack when changing gears, and can sometimes be felt as a jolt through the feet. This is going to be very useful for e-bikes, where drivetrains can sometimes be put under a huge amount of strain under shifts. Shimano claims that this shift is 3 times smoother when featured in their internal comparisons.

The cassette is also purported to be three times more durable. This is an impressive figure but it should be noted that these aren't independently verified, and goes off Shimano's data. That said, even if was merely twice as durable it would still be worth the weight trade-off and a slight reduction in range in my opinion.

photo
photo

Chain

Shimano claims that their chains aren't laden with the new technology like the cassette is, and are instead a much more conventional affair. Naturally, they say the system is optimized for a LinkGlide XT chain, but that it isn't strictly necessary. Oftentimes, the profile of the chain links can be similar or even interchangeable as you go to more expensive chains but the treatment or material changes.

photo
photo

Derailleur & Shifter

LinkGlide XT uses a shifter that differs from their other high-end offerings in only one meaningful way - you can only grab one upshift at a time. They clearly expect this system to get specced on a lot of e-bikes, but some will miss the double shift option. Apart from that, they're very similar. It's ergonomic with ribbed panels for more grip. It's available in I-spec or with a simple band that is tightened with a 4mm Allen bolt. Ours weighed 119 grams.

photo

The derailleur does see some small changes that will keep riders happy, while also including the features that people have come to expect from a Shimano Shadow mech - the relatively low profile, sealed bearings and a somewhat adjustable clutch that can be turned off with the flick of a lever. The smallest and largest cogs that this cassette is rated to work with are the 11 and 50T ones of the Linkglide cassette. It has a weight of 307 grams. There is a small amount of rubber protection on the underside of the mech body. Although this probably not going to save your mech if you hit something particularly hard, it should stop any chain-to-mech rattling. The mech uses a standard mech-hanger fitting.


Performance

I have found the shifting performance to be excellent. The slower shift isn't something you really notice, and it blends in with your riding. If I were picky, I would say it seems a shade slower going down the cassette into the smaller cogs rather than moving into the lower, bigger gears. It's very slight though. I think if you're somebody that pedals a reasonable cadence you probably won't notice it much at all. However, when on tech-climbs and trying to make a high-gear work I was thankful for the ability of the cassette to undertake unsympathetic shifts, if only because in those moments patience isn't always at the forefront of your mind.

photo

Speaking of which, while the shift might not be the fastest or the quietest, it is very robust. You really can just do what you want and it never misses a beat. Over the past year, I moved away from the XT chain I started with and went onto Deore 11 speed and the cheapest chain in my local bike shop, which happened to be a KMC. Again, the shifting remained very good.

I did sometimes miss the double-click Multi Release you may well associate Shimano shifters with but you quickly adapt. The shifter is the one area that does feel that little less refined or premium compared to XT Hyperglide+. It's nothing huge, but there's just something about the ergonomics which feels that bit cheaper.

photo

Durability

I've ridden this drivetrain. A lot. Climbing-wise about 100,000 meters of elevation gained over the summer. Whether it's been endless bike park laps over the summer or big days in Squamish, the durability has been excellent and it shifts just as well now as it did on the first day. I've changed the cable once, but it's been very solid. No bushing play or binding in the mech has crept in over time, nor has it developed any noise or slapping when descending. All in all, it has been excellent in this regard. During testing I used the SM-CRM85 12 Speed chainring, and it worked very well. Again, this uses steel teeth and looks to have stood up very well to use.

Weight & Price

I think this group set represents a great trade of between weight, durability, price, and performance. It may not be the best in any one category but for riders who want a compromise between all four this is a great option. It isn't as sleek as SRAM's Transmission but it's also vastly cheaper. Theoretically, you could get this cassette to last a very very long time indeed and just replace cables and chains as needed. If you paired this up to a steel chainring that could also be one less part to wear.

All in all, the groupset costs around $350 USD. This isn't cheap but I do think it offers good value for something that has been so consistently impressive for nearly a year, never mind the fact it should theoretically offer that level of performance for a long time yet.

SL-M8130 DEORE XT Linkglide Shifter - $66.99
RD-M8130 DEORE XT Linkglide Rear Derailleur, - $121.99
CS-LG700-11 Linkglide Cassette - 11SPD - $130.99
CN-LG500 Linkglide Chain - $22.99


Pros

+ Offers a smooth shift that requires little sympathy
+ Durable
+ Easy upgrade path
+ Fair pricing when considering durability

Cons

- Not as much range as Hyperglide+ or Eagle
- Heavier than other options
- Slower at shifting


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesFor riders who feel slightly disenchanted with groupsets running into thousands of dollars with gizmos and gadgets sprouting out in every avenue, LinkGlide XT might just be the tonic. It's simple, effective and performs admirably.

While it's not cheap, it's also not meant to be an entry-level setup. Rather, this sits atop the family of durability-focused parts. It's a premium level that offers excellent performance and should do for quite some time. While I wouldn't be itching to put it on an XC or lightweight trail bike, in some ways it seems tailor-made for enduro riders who want to get to the top, shred down, hose their bike down and throw it in the shed. I've loved how I've been able to wholly rely on it, and in the best part of a year, it's been nothing other than a reliable and consistent performer and is what I would recommend for people who just want to get on with riding and who have little interest in counting grams or chasing their fastest ever climb. Henry Quinney


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
292 articles
63 Comments
  • 32 7
 I wonder if Pinkbike is going to cover the Telegraph article about Shimano using modern slave labour in Malaysia.

www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/climate-and-people/shimano-cycling-parts-made-by-modern-slaves-in-malaysia
  • 13 5
 "Underpaid" is different than slavery. Slavery does exist and drives one of the largest economies in the world. It's very real and very sad.

www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2023/02/01/1152893248/red-cobalt-congo-drc-mining-siddharth-kara
  • 5 5
 Yeah, just saw this elsewhere in my feed. I like Shimano products, but those kind of findings are quite concerning.
  • 5 0
 And harm their advertiser relations?! Outside would never.
  • 6 2
 @stravaismyracecourse: Workers at Shimano’s Malaysian supplier, Kwang Li Industry, say they have been subject to physical abuse and threats, unlawful salary deductions and recruitment fees, and unpaid suspension.

Where do you read just underpaid?
  • 8 1
 @stravaismyracecourse: it's not just underpaying:

"Workers at Shimano’s Malaysian supplier, Kwang Li Industry, say they have been subject to physical abuse and threats, unlawful salary deductions and recruitment fees, and unpaid suspension.

Due to the salary deductions, those working at the company earned less than Malaysia’s monthly minimum wage, leaving them unable to pay off expensive recruitment costs – equivalent to seven months of salary – tied to their employment."

So they are indebted to the company and unable to pay it off, that's slavery
  • 2 2
 Wow, seems like there are lots of Shimano reps on Pinkbike downvoting my very mild commentary...
  • 3 5
 @stravaismyracecourse: The only thing that works harder and performs better than the labor is the product it's self. I won't disgrace my ride with another Sram product. Shimano works.....period!
  • 2 0
 Let’s see what Shimano does about it. It certainly doesn’t look good. ☹️
  • 23 1
 I would much rather this than any NX SX garbage on an entry level bike..
  • 4 0
 Sram should just give up on low end. Even gx level… full xt bikes same price. Just go produce transmission and stop the low end. I panic bought a bike as they switched from xt/slx with a dt hub to gx eagle and a entry hub for the new year. I use to be a big sram fan but as bikes got more expensive i will not go down to sx or nx… shimano deore and slx 13 is just too good. And Shimanos entry level brakes blow the doors off entry level sram too.
  • 1 0
 13*
  • 8 0
 Holy hell? Does my 2 now work on my keyboard?!? 12 speed*
  • 2 1
 NX is fine. I keep asking my wife who's been on NX for the last 4 years if she wants to upgrade to a lighter cassette and smoother shifter (X01) but she says no. She hasn't had a single issue beyond the normal setup and straightening the hanger once or twice.
  • 4 0
 @bikehard11 i think with "garbage" you've managed to capture exactly how SX and NX feel like. I work as a bike mech and can't remember how many I've sent back to sram (especially SX). They're so bad, I'd rather ride a single speed up the hill
  • 12 1
 Shimano, please make a microspline LinkGlide cassette...
  • 1 0
 @ripbro i subscribe
  • 3 0
 @Dani-P: Lol seriously. I would eventually like to start swapping my 12s shimano stuff to this as it wears out...but I really don't want to swap my hubs to microspline.

Microspline is a miss TBH. Should have just used xD, or stuck with HG. I already run my Norco Optic with 12s Sunrace cassette on HG driver. Nice, cheaper solution than swapping the freehub: sunrace.com/product/csmz90-wa5. Works fine.

Maybe Sunrace will eventually do 11s on Microspline as well.
  • 5 0
 I put this on my ebike 1k mi ago, I'm about to go on the second chain. The cassette loos like the day I bought it, never had shifting issues, never felt like I needed more gears. I'm never going back to non steel cassettes again, AL is good but not for gears unless you wanna spend 3x the dough or you're riding on a road
  • 2 0
 Most road cassettes are steel anyway.
  • 5 1
 I'm so happy you've done this review. It's exactly what i try explaining my customers. All those electronic stuff are cool to play with but I'll NEVER put one on my bike. And i prefer the Shimano feel anyway. On top of that Shimano has Instant Release on XT, XTR and Saint which i find a cooler feature than being electronically actuated. Where i live people pedal a lot up the hill, so a drive-train like this is just perfect. Cheers
  • 6 0
 Sounds like a groupset I'd actually buy! But unfortunately, my current XT just refuses to wear out.
  • 2 0
 The double shift is a feature that I dont think I could move away from now.
  • 3 0
 This is what Shimano should have released the entire time instead of their 12s offering. I still love their 12s for the cost, but I've gone through too many derailleurs to count. Luckily the performance/cost of SLX derailleur is fantastic.
  • 1 0
 For me durability is part of performance. Ever since I've gone 12s I spend tons of time adjusting something. Slx is nice when it works, but has been way to easy to knock out of adjustment. Most of the time I dont even know what I did to it to case an issue.
  • 5 0
 So how durable is it? At what mileage did the chain measure 0.5 on a gauge?
  • 4 0
 This sounds great, but what I really want is a durable, wide range 11 speed drivetrain that *also* doesn't triple the unsprung weight on my bike.
  • 5 3
 Dumb question but why aren't drivetrains and suspension built around 28t or less chainrings? This would reduce the requirement for 50t down to 40/45t and save some weight. Is everyone else spinning out 32 x 11?
  • 9 2
 Yes. Some of us ride bikes to ride bikes, leaving more trailhead parking spaces for your Tacoma. 32/11 always spun out on the road, 30/10 always spins out on the road.
  • 4 0
 huh??
  • 2 2
 @johnny2shoes Smaller chainrings create so much torque that it would cause suspensions to bob like crazy. Remember the Truvativ HammerSchmidt crank, it had a 22 or 24 tooth ring. It would cause the bikes suspension to bob like crazy. So, most bikes don't want smaller than 28.,
  • 1 1
 @dan23dan23: By no means an engineer...but would it be possible to design suspension around these smaller chainrings so they don't bob as much? Or is the torque from the smaller rings just more difficult to engineer to pedal well?

In other words, isn't it possible to design a frame around something like the HammerSchmidt crank so it wouldn't bob like crazy?

Imagine a modern HammerSchmidt paired with a small cassette and short cage derailleur (7speed DH stuff). Direct drive would be lower/climbing gear for no lost gearbox efficiency where it really matters (for most people).
  • 1 0
 @dan23dan23: I suppose if 28T was an industry standard, suspension could be designed around it just fine, but as 32 is the norm, you're spot on.
  • 3 0
 The 10 speed deore linkglide cassettes are 1/2 the price of the 11 speed. The m5130 mech works with a cues 48 tooth cassette when Shimano say max 43. Ideal for ebikes.
  • 2 0
 The 9 speed also goes to 46t.
  • 1 0
 @thustlewhumber: yes I never looked into 9 speed cassettes with 10 being so cheap. I did try the cues U range of mech and shifters though but they are low tier junk. Linkglide deore or xt only.
  • 1 0
 @ThatEbikeGuy: www.universalcycles.com/shopping/product_details.php?id=114989

Full 9 speed drivetrain 11-46t for only $160! Looks like the 10 speed is only $40 more ($200) if you wanted the 48t option. Nuts.
  • 2 0
 IM a big fan of less is more philosophy. The 12spd stuff is not necessary
  • 1 0
 @thustlewhumber: I'm pretty sure the cues u4000 tier didn't have a clutch on the mech, so probably not the best for mountainbiking.
  • 4 0
 Linkglide is the peoples champion! Working at the Malaysian manufacturing facility...not so much
  • 1 0
 What a huge waste of time that partially solves a partial problem that has been already solved by lower budget competitors.

Shimano please make some power moves, this piddly stuff sure seems like a waste of your R&D.
  • 2 0
 I'm running an M8130/M8530 set up with a 10s 11-43 Linkglide cassette - it's been absolutely fantastic.
  • 2 0
 Does anybody know if the Linkglide 11 speed cassette has the same spacing as normal 11 speed?
  • 2 0
 I measured mine at approx 4.2mm, so no.
  • 1 0
 Was wondering the same thing. I never needed 12 speed, loved the close tight spacing of 11 speed with a smaller chainring.
  • 2 0
 Yeah, definitely not the same spacing. However, the CUES 9/10/11 speeds all have the exact same spacing. Theoretically you could use an 11 speed shifter, a 10 speed derailleur, and a 9 speed cassette and it would all work the same (albeit, you would have to use the limit screws..)
  • 1 0
 @cogsci: there's 10-46T 12spd cassettes from Shimano IIRC. Originally made for XC/twin chainrings.
  • 1 0
 SRAM GX 11 speed - fraction of the weight and price but all steel cassette durability. Maybe not quite the longevity of CUES but the price/performance ratio is far superior.
  • 7 6
 Fourth paragraph, first sentence is why Pinkbike needs someone to proofread stuff before publishing
  • 3 7
flag nskerb (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Idk man I usually read pb to see bike stuff and don't really care about the art of English language.
  • 4 0
 "while having a chain that can have its chain measured for wear" got me
  • 1 0
 I thinks it's great that pinkbike supports ESL.
  • 1 0
 @nskerb: well Henry clearly cares about the art of the English language or why else would he try to write unnecessarily wordy sentences like that
  • 1 1
 Less range, fewer gears, heavy and slower shifting. There's probably a place for this on cheaper bikes and e-bikes but for myself there's nothing of interest here.
  • 2 0
 No double up shift? Hmmmm…
  • 1 0
 Recently went Microshift after being a years-long Shimano fanboy and I'll never look back.
Below threshold threads are hidden







