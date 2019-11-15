Review: Shimano's XT 12-Speed Drivetrain is Smart Money

Many joke that XT is the poor man's XTR, but in this case, that statement could be amended to "smart man's XTR." XT 8100 components are not inexpensive, but their performance is so close to XTR that emotion may be the only motivation to buy Shimano's premier group. Part for part, you'll spend around $1,000 USD more to ride XTR, (or SRAM XX1) and your bike will weigh about a half-pound less.



I emphasize cost versus performance in this review, because I believe that the design and function of the modern trail bike has stabilized. This presents an opportunity for bike and component makers to strip off the excess of their halo products, and to distill the price of pro-level performance to a more attainable figure. The concept is picking up momentum. Shimano XT 8100 is exactly what the sport needs more of. — RC