Review: Shimano's XTR 12-Speed Drivetrain Sets the Bar for Shifting Performance Under Power

I was skeptical at first, and all the years of practicing proper shifting technique made it hard to trust that bad things wouldn't happen when I decided to shift during the middle of an extra-steep climb. My fears were unfounded, though, and the chain went exactly where I wanted it to each and every time.



Want to quickly shift into an easier gear while you're pedaling hard out of a corner? Go for it. How about shifting into a harder gear in the middle of a sprint towards a hard-to-clear jump? Yep, that'll work too. For me, this is the most impressive feature of the entire drivetrain.

