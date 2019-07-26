Review: Shimano's All-New XT 4-Piston Brakes





It's the all-mountain and trail-focused four-piston stopper with a $209.99 USD price tag that's reviewed here, and I also put it up against its main rival, SRAM's G2 RSC.



• Intended use: all-mountain / trail

• Four-piston caliper

• Adjustable reach, free stroke

• Servowave actuation

• Mineral oil

• Weight: 301-grams (front, w/o rotor)

• MSRP: $209.99 USD (lever/ caliper) $52.99 USD (rotor)

The new four-piston XT caliper is much sleeker than the previous version. The new four-piston XT caliper is much sleeker than the previous version.

The Details

You'll still find the Servowave linkage (pictured to the right) hidden behind the lever blade, though. Here's the idea, according to Shimano: ''When you pull a Servowave brake lever, initial pad travel is fast, so little lever movement is needed to bring the pads into contact with the rotor. The power multiplication factor then increases rapidly at the pad-to-rim contact so more of the lever stroke is used to apply greater braking power with improved control.''



On top of that, Servowave is probably the most polarizing feature of Shimano's brakes (despite often not being mentioned at all) because of the lever feel it provides - more effort is required initially before it tapers off later in the lever's throw.



The Freeza rotors (left) are Centerlock-only, and I used their six-bolt rotors instead. The Freeza rotors (left) are Centerlock-only, and I used their six-bolt rotors instead.

The hinged clamp is I-Spec compatible, and an extension butts up against the handlebar to brace the outboard end of the perch. The hinged clamp is I-Spec compatible, and an extension butts up against the handlebar to brace the outboard end of the perch.

How'd They Perform?

All the power and none of the fade - the XT brakes have enough bite for anyone. All the power and none of the fade - the XT brakes have enough bite for anyone.

I'll tell you what did change, though: The free stroke. It wasn't the wildly varying bite point of those troublesome Shimano brakes of a few years ago, but it would slowly move in towards the grip over a few thousand feet of descending. And yes, I'm completely aware of the irony of me moaning about the non-existent ''free stroke adjustment" earlier on only to have the free stroke change on its own during use.



Despite the free stroke increasing by roughly 50-percent during long descents, power was completely unaffected. So yeah, I could still do skids at the end of my runs, but I just had to pull the lever a lot farther.

Can you see the small Phillips screw that adjusts the brake's free stroke? Me neither.

The new lever blade (left) is a bit taller and flatter, but it felt the same to me. Shimano's brakes all have this silly release button (right) that you need to depress to open the clamp. It's a pain in the ass to deal with. The new lever blade (left) is a bit taller and flatter, but it felt the same to me. Shimano's brakes all have this silly release button (right) that you need to depress to open the clamp. It's a pain in the ass to deal with.

Cage Match: Shimano XT versus SRAM G2 RSC

SRAM's equally new G2 brake, and particularly the $180 USD four-piston G2 RSC, has to be considered the XT's main competitor. Both brands talk abut improved rigidity (via the caliper with SRAM, and the perch with Shimano), but if you're comparing bullet points, it sure looks like the G2 RSC comes out on top. It offers an effective free stroke adjustment, weighs less, and manages to cost less to boot. Bullet points are for the sales floor, though. How do they compare on the trail?



SRAM's $180 G2 RSC (left) and Shimano's $209.99 USD XT are both four-piston brakes intended for all-mountain and trail bike duty. SRAM's $180 G2 RSC (left) and Shimano's $209.99 USD XT are both four-piston brakes intended for all-mountain and trail bike duty.

Despite them being new (or at least heavily revised) models, you'd all still easily be able to tell which is which in a blind test. Both the XT and the G2 had perfect bleeds and a solid feel at the lever, but the XT's perch design gives it a bit more support. That said, it's not like we were complaining about flexy brake perches a few years back. What does matter is the feel at the lever, and while it might not be all the exciting, the XT still feels exactly like a Shimano brake and the G2 feels exactly like, you guessed it, a SRAM brake.



The G2 still has a gentler, far more controllable initial bite compared to the XT, but a heavier rider might feel that as less initial power. I've racked up a bunch of 3,000-foot descents on both models and the G2's bite point has been 100-percent consistent during all of them, although I can't say the same about the power - it trails off a touch when you're really leaning on them for extended periods of time. Conversely, the new XTs never blinked in the power department, but the bite point would slowly work its way in during long descents.



If I had to choose which brake to use as a 160lb rider who prefers mid-travel bikes, the easily controlled power delivery of the G2 wins in my mind.

Pros

+ All the power

+ Firm lever feel



- Bite point worked its way in

- Free stroke isn't actually adjustable

Pinkbike's Take:

Shimano's XT brakes are the workhorse stoppers of their component range, and the newest version offers tons of power and the same firm lever feel that their brakes are known for. Even so, it's hard not to choose the new four-piston SLX brake that forgoes the non-functioning free stroke adjust instead - they're $35 USD less per end, the rotors are $23 less per end, and they only weigh 34-grams more per end. — Mike Levy

