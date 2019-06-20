Review: Shimano's AM5 Shoes Deliver Comfortable Simplicity

Shimano's AM5 shoes are an exercise in simplicity, aimed at riders who are looking for a simple, no frills pair of SPD-compatible kicks. There aren't any ratcheting dials or straps to be seen, or even any velcro for that matter – it's only the cleat channel and mounting area on the bottom that separates them from a skate-style casual shoe.



The uppers are synthetic, with a mesh panel above the toes and perforations on each side for a little extra ventilation. The shoes also have Shimano's expanded cleat adjustment range, which provides extra room for riders who prefer to mount their cleats further back, behind the ball of the foot.





Shimano AM5 Details

• Intended use: trail / enduro / DH

• Expanded cleat adjustment range

• Weight: 538 grams (per shoe, size 45)

• Sizes: 36-48

• Colors: black, olive

• MSRP: $100 USD

• www.bike.shimano.com

