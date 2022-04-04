Review: Silt's $1,000 Carbon XC Wheels

We've all heard Keith Bontrager's 'Strong. Light. Cheap. Pick two.' adage before, and in the XC world that saying still tends to hold true. Silt wheels, the small Irish upstart, are hoping to change that with their XC Carbon wheelset. The wheels weigh in at 1396 grams for the pair, and are priced at $1,000 USD.



That's obviously still a lot of money, but compared to the prices of other carbon wheelsets in this category these are one of the least expensive pre-built options currently on the market. So while cheap might not be the right word, they're still a relative bargain. As for the strong portion of the equation, I've been bashing them around for the last few months to see what they can handle.



Silt XC Details



• Wheel size: 29"

• Intended use: cross-country

• Rim material: carbon fiber

• Rim width: 27mm (internal)

• Hubs: Silt Ratchet Drive

• Rider weight limit: 120 kg (264 lb)

• Weight: 632 g (front) / 764 g (rear) / 1396 g total

• MSRP: $1,000 USD

• More info:

