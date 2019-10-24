Review: SixSixOne DBO Knee Pads

SixSixOne have been in the game of making protective apparel for as long as most of us can remember. Their new DBO knee pad is billed as a more 'budget friendly, full-coverage" pad based on their Evo pad line. The pads are designed for a variety of riding from downhill to aggressive trail and tie into the brand's other protection products with their Padlock Connection System.



The DBO knee pads are available in sizes ranging from youth to extra large and sell for $74.99 USD.

DBO Knee Pad Details

• D3O T5 Evo X padding

• Adjustable upper strap

• Padlock connectivity

• Stiffness index - 6/14

• Sizes: Youth - XL

• Colors: black

• 178g (pair, size medium)

• $74.99 USD

• www.sixsixone.com

The pads use an adjustable strap and neoprene sleeve to stay secure. Supplemental padding on the inside and outside of the knee.

Construction

A snap so the pads can interface with 661's Padlock system. Simple and solid fit.

Performance

Pros + Comfortable

+ Secure fit

- Upper cuff could be even longer

Pinkbike's Take

The 661 DBO knee pads are a great choice for a day in the bike park or on the trail. The pads are comfortable and stay put no matter the ride length, with no spots of irritation to be found. There's not much adjustability other than the one upper strap, but for many riders, the excellent fit will negate the need for another strap. — Daniel Sapp

The DBO Knee pads use a D3O T5 Evo impact insert that meets EN 1621:1 level 1 protection standards to absorb impacts. The D3O material has high impact absorption properties but stays flexible until impact giving riders mobility. There is additional padding on the inside and outside of the center D3O pad as well.The pad is secured using an adjustable single top hook loop and strap closure. The bottom of the pad uses a neoprene sleeve to keep the pad secure while in motion. 661 also incorporated snap connectors for their Padlock system, which allows riders to snap the pads into 661's protective shorts, and then snap those shorts into 661's compression jacket, creating a complete system that won't fall down while riding.I've been riding the 661 DBO knee pads for a couple of months now, and in that time they've been with me everywhere from the bike park to long trail rides.The 661 DBO knee pads fit me well - I typically wear a size medium, and that was the correct size in this case. They are comfortable and easily adjusted with the strap up top, although I wouldn't mind seeing a strap on the bottom for a little more adjustability. It'd also be nice if the top cuff was a little longer, but to be fair, I didn't have any issues with the pads slipping down or shifting out of place.The pads breathe relatively well, and they don't feel any hotter than other pads with similar amounts of coverage. I was able to leave them in place while climbing on trail rides, and rarely felt the need to make any adjustments, even on hot days. The pads stay comfortable even after a few hours of riding and don't feel overly bulky. The D3O pad is much more noticeable when standing up with your knees locked and walking, but it isn't uncomfortable and doesn't limit range of motion.